Elysian Fields senior Ryan Wilkerson, who belted seven home runs and also went 8-0 on the mound for the Yellowjackets, earned Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 16-3A All-District Baseball Team for the 2021 season.
Wilkerson hit .394, and added four doubles and three triples to go along with his seven long balls. He drove in 32 runs, scored 34 times and was 19-for-19 on stolen base attempts.
The senior standout was 8-0 with one save on the mound, compiling a 2.82 earned run average and striking out 65 in 67 innings.
Other top honors went to Taber Childs of Harleton (Offensive MVP), Ty Lovelady of Troup and Kip Lewis of Elysian Fields (Newcomers of the Year), Reese Milam of Tatum (Pitcher of the Year) and Sean Struwe of Elysian Fields (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
First TeamPitcher: Jackson Illingworth, Elysian Fields; Paxton Keeling, Waskom; Landon Tovar, Harleton; Jimmie Harper, West Rusk; Catcher: Noah Grubbs, Elysian Fields; Drew Stafford, Harleton; First base: Anthony Kirkpatrick, Tatum; Second base: Logan Presley, Elysian Fields; Third base: Carson Brown, Harleton; Shortstop: Austin Huml, Troup; Outfield: Dorian Reyes, Arp; Dameon Warren, Jefferson; Garrett Friend, Tatum; J.D. Ballard, Elysian Fields; Utility: Will Jackson, West Rusk; DH: Jackson Farquhar, West Rusk.
Second TeamPitcher: Anthony Salgado, Troup; Colby Turner, Troup; Bryce Clark, Jefferson; Braden Hopkins, Harleton; Catcher: Camron Redwine, Tatum; Kadaylon Williams, Arp; First base: Barry Decker, West Rusk; Second base: Truitt Anthony, Tatum; Third base: Dylan Meyer, Troup; Jace Greenslate, Elysian Fields; Shortstop: Aidan Anthony, Tatum; JoJo Clark, Harleton; Outfield: Luke McMullen, Jefferson; Campbell White, Elysian Fields; Levi Lister, Tatum; Ty Harper, West Rusk; Blake Weaver, Harleton; Utility: Caden Rutz, Jefferson; Max Cheney, Troup.
Honorable MentionWaskom: Dalton Bennett, Victor Villalobos, Baylor Varnell, Judson Carter; Harleton: Corbin Sanders; Tatum: Mason Whiddon, Cayden Benson; Troup: Bracey Cover, Trevor Padia, Bradley Adams; West Rusk: Peyton Lyon, Andon Mata, Clayton Keith, Carson Martin; Bryant Mason; Elysian Fields: Austin O’Brien, Landon Swank, David Hutson, Blake Merritt.