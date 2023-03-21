RICHARDSON - Following a standout week in the circle, LeTourneau softball senior Murphy Williams was named the ASC Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
It is the first career weekly award for Williams and she becomes the second YellowJacket to collect honors this season (Hailee Leger, twice).
A senior from Gladewater, Williams was dominant in the circle as she tossed two complete games and went 2-0 with a 0.58 ERA over two starts to help LeTourneau to a 4-0 week.
She allowed just four hits in 12 innings on the week - an opponent batting average of .105 - and surrendered one run. In a 3-1 win over Illinois Wesleyan, Williams went all seven innings and allowed one run on two hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
She then threw a five-inning shutout in an 8-0 win over SUNY Oneonta where she gave up two hits and struck out two.
Williams is 5-1 on the year with a 2.82 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP in eight appearances (seven starts). She's allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of her last seven appearances. In 39.2 innings this season, Williams has 30 strikeouts and has four complete games.
Williams is part of a LeTourneau pitching staff that ranks third in the ASC in ERA at 2.27 and tied for second with four shutouts.
LeTourneau (11-6, 3-3 ASC) has won four straight and the YellowJackets return to conference play this weekend with three games at Howard Payne.
GOLF
WOMEN
RICHARDSON - In a field with a pair of top-25 programs, the LeTourneau women's golf team finished fourth overall at the Texas Cup, which concluded on Monday at the par-72, 5,687-yard Sherrill Park Golf Course in Richardson.
LeTourneau ended the 36-hole tournament with a score of 682 (332-350). No. 6-ranked UT Dallas took the team title with a 626 (309-317), while No. 20 Trinity was second at 644 (319-325).
Facing chilly conditions for a second straight day, LeTourneau was led by Isabella Ferreira's 83 on Monday. Ferreira finished 16th overall in the tournament with a 168 (85-83).
Macy Rutland was tied for 18th in the tournament as she finished with a 171 (84-87), while Hannah Newell was one shot behind Rutland at 172 (82-90) for the tournament. Baylee Van Houten (174, 81-93) and Marta Bollinger (177, 87-90) completed the quintet of LeTourneau golfers in the field.
UT Dallas' Karen Lee was the medalist in the tournament as she a 1-under, 143 (74-69) over the 36 holes.
LeTourneau (women and men) returns to action next week (March 27-28) at the Linda Lowery Invitational, hosted by Concordia in Round Rock.
MEN
RICHARDSON - The No. 10/11 ranked LeTourneau men's golf team was in the mix until late in the final round of the Texas Cup on Monday as the YellowJackets ultimately finished third in the tournament, hosted at the par-72, 6,903-yard Sherrill Park Golf Course in Richardson.
LeTourneau finished three strokes back of team champion Concordia as the YellowJackets registered a 306 on Monday to finish the 36-hole tournament at 606 (300-306). Concordia won the title with a 603 (299-304) and UT Dallas was second at 604 (295-309).
Bryson Thurston tied for first with a 3-over, 147 (71-76) for the tournament but fell in a playoff to Trinity's Daniel Nunez by a stroke. It was Thurston's second first-place finish in as many weeks after capturing the Pinecrest Invitational title last week.
Corbin Barton had the low round of the day for LeTourneau as he posted a 1-over, 73 on Monday which included four birdies. Barton finished ninth overall with a 36-hole score of 150 (77-73) and was tied for second in the field with his seven birdies in the tournament
Kaiden Schneider finished tied for 13th at 152 (75-77), while Reed Gesse (157, 77-80) and Dalton Northcutt (159, 77-82) rounded out the five LeTourneau golfers.
Individually, Zach Bollinger also tied for 38th with his 157 (78-79) and Wes Nolen finished with a 164 (82-82).