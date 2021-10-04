With district play under way for their respective teams, Jefferson freshman Kamran Williams and Marshall junior Quin Hawkins stepped up in a big way on Friday to help lead the Bulldogs and Mavericks to key wins.
For their efforts, Williams is this week's East Texas Offensive Player of the Week, and Hawkins earned ET Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Williams finished the night with 28 carries for 318 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on an 11-yard run in the first quarter to put the Bulldogs ahead to stay, added a 61-yard scoring jaunt late in the second to give Jefferson a 21-7 halftime lead and then went 73 yards midway through the third to make it 31-7 and essentially put things away.
In his past two games, Williams has rushed for 525 yards and five scores, giving him 728 rushing yards on the year.
Jefferson (4-1, 1-0) will host Sabine (4-2, 2-0) on Friday.
Hawkins helped Marshall improve to 2-0 in district play (3-2 overall) with a pair of interception returns for touchdowns in the Mavericks' 64-21 win over Jacksonville.
Jacksonville went on top 7-0 early in the contest, but the Mavericks scored 31 straight points - including a 40-yard pick six by Hawkins with 9:28 left in the first half that made it 31-17.
Marshall gave up a TD, but came back with three more before the half to lead 50-7 at the break - including an 86-yard pick six by Hawkins with 1:57 left to give his team a 43-point cushion.
Hawkins, who didn't play in the second half of the blowout, had two tackles and a pass breakup to go along with the two interceptions returned for scores.
Marshall will visit unbeaten (4-0, 2-0) Texas High on Friday.