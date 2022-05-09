KILGORE - Stephanie Williams promised her Kilgore College Lady Rangers will play an up-tempo, high-energy brand of basketball, and she has the numbers to back up that promise.
Williams, who spent this past season as head coach at Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana, was introduced on Monday as the seventh basketball coach in the 43-year history of the Kilgore College Lady Rangers.
"I'm excited to be able to continue the rich tradition Kilgore College has built here in this community," Williams said. "We'll have high standards and high expectations. Expect hustle and execution on the court. We'll play fast, quick and smart."
Williams took over a Bossier Parish program that had won 21 total games and earned nine conference wins in the three previous seasons, and her only Lady Cavalier squad went 15-14 overall and 8-10 in the Region XIV Conference. One of Bossier Parish's wins came against eventual national champion Tyler.
BPCC dropped its women's basketball program following the 2021-22 season.
Her Lady Cavalier teams finished third in the conference in scoring, averaging 69.5 points per game, and also finished third in total defense - ironically allowing 69.5 points per contest.
Bossier Paris also had the conference's leading scorer and second leading rebounder on its roster.
Williams takes over for Addie Lees, who went 75-42 in four seasons at Kilgore. The Lady Rangers were 21-11 this past season.
She's the seventh coach in program history, following Evelyn Blaylock (19 years), Scotti Wood (5), Contina James (3), Roy Thomas (9), Anna Nimz (3) and Lees (4).
Prior to BPCC, Williams coached at North Caddo High School for two seasons. She was head coach at The Brook Hill School in Bullard before that.
She began her coaching career in the 2009-10 season as a student assistant at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall. In 2012, she was elevated to full-time assistant coach at ETBU.
After two seasons, she accepted an assistant coaching position at Texas A&M-Commerce.
A Katy native, Williams played basketball at Faith West Academy, where she earned all-state honors her junior and senior seasons. She played four seasons at ETBU, and was part of that program's American Southwest Conference East Division championship team that went undefeated in league play.
Williams earned a bachelor's degree in secondary education from ETBU in 2012 and a masters of education in sports leadership from ETBU in 2014.
Williams and her husband, John III, have three children: John IV, Jordan and Skylar.