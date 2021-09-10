MAUD — Beckville sophomore J’Koby Williams scored five touchdowns in three different ways to lead the was the Bearcats wrapped up their three-game road to start the season with a 40-0 shutout victory over Maud Friday night at George Frost Field.
Williams showed he was just as lethal catching the ball as running, as the sophomore had three first half touchdowns.
Williams caught four passes for 94 yards and had receiving touchdowns of 18 and 49 yards. The sophomore also scored the first score of the game with a 15-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening drive. Williams also threw for a touchdown when he hit quarterback Ryan Harris for a nine-yard touchdown pass.
In what could’ve potentially played as a trap game for Beckville, getting points on the board early eliminated any doubt of the Bearcats looking ahead to next week.
Instead, Beckville spoiled Maud’s homecoming.
Last season the Bearcats beat the Cardinals 75-14 at home.
Beckville took a 27-0 lead over Maud going into halftime in a half where Harris was as efficient has he’s ever been throwing the ball.
Harris was super efficient throwing the ball in the first half, throwing for 200 yards and three touchdowns while completing 8 of his 12 pass attempts.
The senior started off the game 8-of-9 passing and finished with 224 yards passing on 10-of-14 passing, including three touchdowns.
Gage Berry had a 41-yard touchdown reception for the Bearcats. Matt Barr had five catches for 69 yards for the Bearcats.
Adam Gregory had three sacks in the first half, including Maud’s 4-and-goal attempt from the 13-yard line. Jae’D’yn Slaughter had an interception for the Bearcats.
In all, Beckville held Maud quarterbacks Devin Myrtle and Cason Lamb to a combined 19 yards passing on 1-of-9 passing, including an interception.
Beckville came into the game averaging 48 points per game through two contests in wins over Joaquin and Harleton.
After three-straight road games to start the season, Beckville will finally get to play at home next week.
The Bearcats will host West Sabine next Friday Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m., and it will also be homecoming.
“Everybody loves being undefeated, no doubt about that,” Harris said. “We’re ready for a home game, we’ve been traveling three games now, we want to show what we can do on our home field.”