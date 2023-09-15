HALLSVILLE – Derrick Williams threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others as seventh-ranked Kilgore defeated Hallsville 44-9 on Friday night at Bobcat Stadium.
Williams scored on runs of one and 33 yards, and completed scoring passes of 46 yards to Jayden Sanders and three yards to PJ Wiley.
Matthew Hardy enjoyed his most productive rushing performance of the season, gaining 149 yards on 13 carries with a scoring run of 90 as Kilgore stretched its current win streak to three in a row (3-1 overall). With the loss, Hallsville drops to 1-3.
Isaiah Watters finished the contest with a one-yard run late to wrap things up.
Leo Yzauirre converted five of six extra points and booted a 30-yard field goal.
Williams was 8-of-15 passing for 149 yards with two touchdowns. He was intercepted by Hallsville’s Andrew Griffin.
Hallsville’s Ethan Miller completed 13 of 27 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown on a 43-yard completion to Sawyer Dunagan.
Kilgore’s defense, led by Cameron Christian, Jackson Tucker Phillips, Malachi Pierce, Wylie Mitchell and Sanders, gave up yardage, but only begrudgingly. Hallsville finished with 107 yards rushing and mustered 24-yard field goal late in the second quarter by Oliver Dilday.
Kilgore and Hallsville combined for 40 points in the first half.
Hallsville opened the scoring with a 90-yard, 9-play march with 4:41 remaining in the first quarter as Miller completed a 43-yard scoring pass to Dunagan. The ‘Cats missed the extra point, but led 6-0.
Kilgore reached the one yard line, but didn’t get into the end zone until the first play of the second quarter on a one-yard quarterback sneak by Williams. Yzaguirre converted the PAT, giving the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead with 11:57 left in the second period. The scoring march covered 65 yard in nine plays. The big yardage play was a 39-yard scramble by Williams.
The Ragin’ Red defense held Hallsville on a fourth-down play which failed, giving the Bulldogs a first down at the Hallsville 47 yard line. Hardy, who had 129 yards in the first half, gained one to set the stage for a 46-yard scoring strike from Williams to Jayden Sanders.
Sage Orange recovered a Hallsville fumble on the ensuing kickoff, giving Kilgore a short field at the Bobcats’ 16 yard line. Hardy carried twice for 13 yards and then a three-yard completion from Williams to PJ Wiley stretched the advantage to 15 with 7:30 remaining in the second quarter, after Yzaguirre converted the PAT giving Kilgore a 21-6 lead.
Hallsville reached the Kilgore 10 yard, but couldn’t get in on a fourth-down attempt. On the first play of next drive from the 10, Hardy went for a 90-yard run for a touchdown with 4:29 remaining in the first half.
The Bobcats and Bulldogs closed the first half with field goals. Hallsville’s Dilday booted a 24-yarder with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, and Yzaguirre answered with a 30-yarder, giving the visiting Bulldogs a 31-9 lead at halftime.
Kilgore added to its totals with a touchdown in the third period and a touchdown in the fourth. Williams scored on a 33-yard run with 7:34 remaining in the third quarter and Watters capped a 16-play, 91-yard drive with a one-yard run with 10:03 left in the contest.
Both teams open district play next week. Hallsville entertains Texas High here to kick off 8-5A Division II action, while Kilgore returns home to entertain Palestine in a 9-4A DI opener.