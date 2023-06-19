Amber Williams is coming home, and she plans to keep a lot of homegrown talent in East Texas at her new job.
Williams, a former Kilgore High School and Kilgore College softball standout who also spent time as an assistant coach at KC, has been named the third head coach in the 11-year history of the Kilgore College softball program.
"It's good to be back home," said Williams, who played at Kilgore College, was an assistant coach at KC and has spent the past two seasons as head coach at Marshall High School.
"This is coming full circle. I played at KC and coached there, and I want to give East Texas girls a chance to play at home like I did."
Williams was the All East Texas Utility Player of the Year as a senior at Kilgore High School after hitting .580 with three home runs, nine doubles, a triple, 19 RBI and six stolen bases. She also pitched for the Lady Bulldogs.
She played at Kilgore College, earning all-conference honors, and also hit the first home run at KC's new field - The Ballpark at KC Commons - during an 11-2 win over Crowder College on Feb. 3, 2017.
Williams graduated from KC in 2017 and spent two seasons at the University of Texas at Dallas - hitting .350 with 15 home runs and 65 RBI over two seasons. She set the UTD school record for most RBI in a game with eight and most home runs in a single season with 11.
Williams said she plans to recruit East Texas heavily.
"I coached two years of select ball in East Texas, and those kids are now juniors and seniors," she said. "Plus, I know some kids want to stay close to home and play softball, and Kilgore College is a perfect place to do that."
Kilgore College finished its 11th season in program history this past spring, finishing 6-40 overall and 1-23 in Region XIV Conference play.
The program began in 2013, and that team went 20-34 overall and 8-12 in conference play. KC made the regional tournament for the first time in 2017, finishing that season with a school-record 33 wins overall (33-23) and with a school-record 19 conference victories (19-9).
Kilgore has reached the regional tournament three times (2017, 2019 and 2021). Williams was a player on the 2017 team and an assistant coach on the 2019 and 2021 squads.
Leslie Messina started the KC softball program in 2013 and coached for eight seasons. Trish Robinson has been the Rangers' head coach for the past three seasons.