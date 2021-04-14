Sabine senior David Robinson and White Oak junior Brian Williams shared Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 15-3A All-District Basketball Team for the 2020-2021 season.
Robinson averaged 17.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for Sabine, and Williams scored 14 points per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a 41-percent showing from 3-point range.
Other superlatives went to Sabine’s Breydan Pobuda and Gladewater’s Kollin Lewis (Offensive MVP), White Oak’s Carson Bower and Gladewater’s Dennis Allen (Defensive MVP), Sabine’s Jaydan McPherson and White Oak’s Ben Jacyno (Newcomer) and White Oak’s Brett Cloud (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
First TeamWhite Oak: Gunner Solis, Landon Anderson, Adrian Mumphrey; Hughes Springs: Joe Bush; Gladewater: Eli Kates, K’Havia Reese; Daingerfield: Dekevion Montgomery, Chris Thompson; Sabine: Kaden Manning, Jason Alexander.
Second TeamWhite Oak: Colton Fears; Ore City: Jeremy Kyle, Ryan Shastid; Hughes Springs: Chase Brown; Gladewater: Nick Lincoln; New Diana: Austin Kerns, Chase Woodrum; Daingerfield: J.D. Black, Casabry Gilbert; Sabine: Jackson Straight, Conner Tucker.
Honorable MentionOre City: Blake Coppedge; Hughes Springs: Mike Bunton, Ty Moss; Gladewater: Tyrone Maddox; New Diana: Cohle Sherman, Jacob Newland; Daingerfield: Lequintin Searcy, Jayden Wallace, Aeryn Hampton; Sabine: Kairron Jackson, Clayne Simmons.