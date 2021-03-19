Sulphur Springs sophomore Kenzie Willis was named the district’s Most Valuable Player with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Basketball Team for the 2020-21 season.
Mount Pleasant’s Paris Beard was the league’s Offensive MVP, and Marshall’s Jordan Terry and Sulphur Springs’ Bre’Asia Ivery shared Defensive MVP honors.
Marshall’s Are’anna Gill, a sophomore, was the district’s Newcomer of the Year, and Sulphur Springs’ Brittney Tisdell was named Coach of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches
First TeamLongview: Kyra Taylor; Pine Tree: D’Karia Woodard; Hallsville: Laikyn Smith, Mallory Pyle; Marshall: Katelynn Jones; Mount Pleasant: Autumn Jackson, Jordyn Hargrave; Sulphur Springs: Nylah Lindley, Dalanee Myles; Texas High: Amari Morrison, Ashanti Northcross, Ashlyn Stiger.
Second TeamLongview: Cree McLemore; Pine Tree: Emari Fluellen; Hallsville: Baylie Perkins, Aubrey Marjason; Marshall: Serenity Jackson, Asia Smith: Sulphur Springs: Addisyn Wall; Texas High: Jalyn Golette, Cashlin Gooden; Mount Pleasant: Kendall Walker, Aunesti Brannon.
Honorable MentionLongview: T’Asia McGee, Nhiya Jackson; Pine Tree: Mariyah Furay; Hallsville: Faith Baliraine; Marshall: Trinity Jacobs, Michaela Haaland; Mount Pleasant: Ella Cross; Texas High: Emma Prince, Jacia Collins; Sulphur Springs: Baylie Large.
Academic All-DistrictLongview: Ahmira Alexander, Kyra Taylor, Kierstynn Johnston, Iyanna Taylor, Desz’Nhiya Jackson, Catherine Ace, Tarah Lister; Pine Tree: Mariyah Furay, Takiyah George, Fyndi Henry, Abby Short, Haille Smires, Malaeka Wilson; Marshall: Jordan Terry, Michaela Haaland; Hallsville: Laikyn Smith, Baylie Perkins, Faith Baliraine, Mallory Pyle, Alyssa Foster, MaKayla Menchue, Aubrey Marjason; Texas High: Jalyn Golette, Ashanti Northcross, Zoe Vanderhoof, Ashlyn Stiger, Emma Prince; Mount Pleasant: Aunesti Brannon, Amiah Thornton, Kendall Walker, Ella Cross, Conlee Zachry; Sulphur Springs: Addisyn Wall, Bre’Asia Ivery, Baylie Large, Aubrey Williams, Aaliyah Harrison.