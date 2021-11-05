HENDERSON - Samari Willis ran for two of Chapel Hill's four touchdowns, and the Bulldogs ended the season with a 32-14 victory over Henderson Friday.
Both of Willis' scoring runs came in the third quarter, and Ricky Stewart and Demetrius Brisbon also found the end zone for Chapel Hill. The Bulldogs finish the season at 7-3 overall (3-3 in district).
Stewart got the scoring started with a 14-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the game, and Brisbon made it 15-0 with a 2-yard run with 6:43 remaining in the opening quarter.
Henderson's Tobiaus Jackson picked off a pass to start the second, and the Lions cashed the miscue into points when Jacobe Robinson connected with Donovan Davis on a 49-yard touchdown pass with 9:34 left in the second quarter.
Daniel Waddleton recovered a Henderson fumble later in the half, and Chapel Hill added a 44-yard field goal for an 18-7 lead at the break.
Willis had touchdown runs of two and 22 yards in the third to help Chapel Hill put the game away.
Davis hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Robinson with 3:54 to go in the game for the Lions' final score.
Henderson finishes the year at 4-6 overall and 1-5 in district.