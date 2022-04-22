Hidden near the Sabine River in Panola County is a 20-acre lake that is the stuff of anglers dreams.
This lake was designed and constructed in 2014 with one goal in mind — to grow giant bass. This project was the brainchild of Harley and Nita Wilson. Harley is a lifelong resident of the land which has been in their family for decades.
Wilson is also an accomplished bass angler and a tournament winning regular in Texas as well as surrounding states. Catching a big bass is a goal every bass angler keeps tabs on. Each have their own “personal best” or PB. This weight may be 4.5 pounds or 14.5 pounds but everyone can recount every detail of their number. Wilson is no different with multiple double digit largemouth on his resume.
He had a smaller lake that was loaded with big fish but wanted to design and control a big bass lake project from inception to fruition. The construction included fish habitat, maximum depths of over 30 feet, submerged ponds and spring-fed level control. After filling began along with his biologists prescribed stocking conditions, Wilson released 800 Camelot Belle Hybrid Largemouth Bass fingerlings.
This Florida/Northern cross was developed for optimum growth from the Florida strain and hardiness from the Northern genetics. With optimum habitat and diet, these bass can reach 4 pounds within two years of stocking. At the same time Wilson also released Copper Nose Bluegill and Redear bream. The panfish and bass were the only inhabitants, the bream only existed to sustain and provide a food source for the bass.
From July 3, 2015, fast forward to April 2022 and things have progressed nicely.
Three bass over 10 pounds have been caught and released as well as dozens of 8’s and 9’s. A by product of huge bass is huge panfish. There are bream swimming around in the lake approaching, if not over, 2 pounds.
Part of the management program is to remove a prescribed number of bass per year to eliminate overcrowding and forage/predator balance. We made a little afternoon trip recently to help with this process. We caught plenty of smaller bass as well as “mess” of thumper bluegills and redears.
Using small beetle-spins, larger bass ignored our offerings. On several occasions however, dark shapes over 24 inches made a few swipes at a hooked panfish being retrieved. The hooked bream would actually run from the bass toward the angler.
Dangerous neighborhood for any size panfish.
Wilson offers fishing packages for his lake. Anglers wanting to hunt exclusively for trophy bass or the newcomer wanting to learn how to bass fish, everyone is welcome. On the water teaching for a certain technique or perhaps the virtual guarantee of catching bass on every trip, this place is as close to perfection as exists.
Give him a call at (903) 754-4397 or email me for more information on Bass Nirvana.