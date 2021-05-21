Longview wrapped up its 2021 spring football season with Monday’s Green and White Game at Lobo Stadium. The Lobos used the experience to compete and learn more about themselves heading into the fall season of games.
“I felt like our effort was there all spring,” said Longview head football coach John King. “It didn’t start out that way in the scrimmage game, but picked up as it went on.”
“There were a lot of good things that came out of it,” he continued. “We can go back and reevaluate our personnel, look at our schemes, and whatever we need to do to adjust to make it all fit better together.”
The 2020 season was unusual for a lot of ways. One example was the lack of spring football at Longview High School. The team understands how useful the session is this time of year and made the most of its 2021 participation.
One role it played over the last month was the development of an expected and expanded group of young players for the team’s 2021 season.
“We’re going to have to play some young kids this year,” said King. “A lot of reasons why. The biggest reason is the small senior class. It’s probably the smallest one we’ve had since 2008. And there’s some really talented younger kids that took advantage of their time on the field this spring.”
The Lobos are excited for the contribution of those players this season, especially with the impact they left on the defensive side of the ball in Monday’s spring game.
“There were some young kids that were going against really good receivers and they battled,” said King. “I think the effort and the willingness to learn and progress to become better players and units, that’s the biggest thing.”
King said the spring game did show that special teams need some work.
“One thing that I was disappointed in is our kicking game,” said King. “Missed some field goals and extra points. Got to get better there. It starts with the snap, hold, kick and protection. The whole operation has to perform at a high level.”
The Lobos moved the ball well and produced some game-changing plays on offense, but also understand that more progression is needed to be at its best form by the fall season’s start.
“I thought we had some big-play potential there,” King said of Longview’s offensive performance on Monday. “I thought all the quarterbacks threw the ball well. What I did not like was the turnovers we had, the fumbled snaps from quarterback-center exchanges, and there were times I was not pleased with the offensive line and the run game. We made some plays when we needed to, but it’s never as good as you think or as bad as you think [this time of year].”
With spring completed, the team looks ahead to what’s next.
“Lobo football, we work in phases,” he said of the team-wide season preparation. “We’re through with the last phase, which is spring practice. Now, we’re going on to the next phase, which is the summer strength and conditioning [that starts June 7th]. We got eight weeks of that we’ve got to get ready for, which leads us into the biggest phase: fall football.”