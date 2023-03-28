Spring Hill's Kyndall Witt and Beckville's Bethany Grandgeorge earned top honors on the softball diamond for their performances in games played March 20-25.
Witt hit .833 for the week to earn Longview News-Journal Hitter of the Week honors, and Grandgeorge tossed a couple of shutouts to earn Pitcher of the Week accolades.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
In a 4-2 loss to Gilmer and a 15-0 win over Kilgore, Witt was 5 for 6 at the dish with three doubles, four RBI, two stolen bases and four runs scored. She went 2 for 3 with a double against Gilmer and 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and three runs scored against Kilgore.
Grandgeorge worked 10 innings in the circle as Beckville blanked Joaquin (5-0) and Mount Enterprise (16-0). She struck out 17, walked two and allowed four hits while holding opponents to a .121 batting average. The win against Mount Enterprise was a three-inning perfect game.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Spring Hill's Delaney Gray went 1-1, striking out 16 and allowing no earned runs in two games. She had no-hitter against Gilmer in a loss and worked a perfect game against Kilgore - throwing nine first-pitch strikes and striking out nine.
White Oak's Larkin Daniels struck out 15, walked two and allowed no earned runs on three hits in seven innings.
Mount Pleasant's Jordan Batchelor struck out eight and allowed one earned run on four hits in a win over Pine Tree.
Elysian Fields' Cora Creech went 1-1 in the circle with 16 strikeouts in 11 innings.
HITTING
Spring Hill's Delaney Gray was 3 for 5 with four RBI and teammate Khloe Saxon went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
White Oak's Addison McClanahan went 3 for 4 at the plate with a couple of RBI in the team's only game
Mount Pleasant's Kelsey Howard went 4 for 6 in two games. Teammate Jordan Batchelor tripled, singled and drove in two runs against Pine Tree. Conlee Zachry had a two-run home run against Pine Tree, and Ella Cross singled twice against Whitehouse.
New Diana's Chloe Green had five hits in two games, including a pair of doubles, and scored three times.
Elysian Fields' Cora Creech went 3 for 6 with two doubles and five RBI for the week. Morgan Shaw doubled, singled, drove in three runs, swiped three bags and scored four times. Bryanne Beavers was 3 for 6 with two RBI and two runs, and Karleigh Robinson doubled, singled, stole five bases and scored four times.
Beckville's Bailey Quinn hit .833 for the week with four singles, a double and four RBI. Teammate Bethany Grandgeorge hit .600 with a double, home run and four RBI.
Troup's Karsyn Williamson hit .625 with two triples, two RBI and two runs scored.