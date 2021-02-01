Jason Witten just concluded a 17-year NFL career as a tight end.
On Monday, it was announced that Witten will be returning to Texas as the head football coach at Argyle Liberty Christian School.
He spent this past season with the Las Vegas Raiders after a 16-year run with the Dallas Cowboys. Witten played 15 years with the Cowboys then took a year off to be in the Monday Night Football commentary booth.
Witten returned to the Cowboys in 2019 before leaving to play his final year with the Raiders. Witten announced his retirement from the NFL on Jan. 27.
“Liberty Christian is excited to announce our new head football coach Jason Witten,” the school posted on Twitter.
The Warriors went 2-7 this past season.
Liberty Christian competes in TAPPS Division I, District I with Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, Dallas Parish Episcopal, Plano Prestonwood Christian, Plano John Paul II, Midland Christian, Fort Worth All Saints and Dallas Bishop Lynch.
Witten was an 11-time Pro Bowler. He is fourth in career receptions for 1,228, 19th in receiving yards with 13,046 and 12th in games started with 252.