The annual Tommy Atkins Relays are on tap Thursday at Roughneck Stadium in White Oak, with the host Roughnecks and Ladynecks looking to defend team titles in a 15-team field.
The meet is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. with field events and the 3,200-meter run.
Running events (finals only) will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m.
White Oak's girls won last year's team title with 106 points. Harmony was second with 99.
The Roughnecks compiled 141.5 points to win the team championship. Waskom was a distant second with 98 points.
Joining White Oak in this year's event will be Union Grove, Sabine, Harmony, Beckville, Troup, Hawkins, Arp, Quitman, Queen City, Redwater, Ore City, Harleton, Linden-Kildare and Spring Hill.
Returning Tommy Atkins Relay champions for host team White Oak are Noah Carter in the 400 meters (52.72), Kirkland Cobb in the pole vault (13-6), Johanna Pennington in the 100 meters (13.50), the Roughneck 400 relay (44.95) and 1,600 relay (3:35.39) teams and the Ladyneck 16,00 relay team (4:20.53).