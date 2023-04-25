White Oak's Jaidyn Marshall and Larkin Daniels earned top honors for the week on the softball diamond, Marshall picking up Longview News-Journal Hitter of the Week accolades and Daniels earning Pitcher of the Week honors.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Marshall was 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, triple and five RBI. For the season, she's hitting .364 with three doubles, two triples, 22 RBI, 29 runs scored and 15 stolen bases in 15 attempts.
Daniels continued her dominant season inside the pitcher's circle, striking out 17 and walking one in an 11-1 win over Gladewater. Daniels is 24-5 on the year with a 0.68 earned run average, 345 strikeouts and 33 walks in 153.1 innings pitched.
The Ladynecks will open the playoffs on Thursday in a best-of-three series against Elysian Fields. All games are set for ETBU in Marshall - 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 6:30 p.m. Saturday if needed.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played April 17-22 (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Spring Hill's Kyndall Witt hit .667 with a double, three RBI, four runs scored and three stolen bases. Teammate Delaney Gray hit .571 with two doubles and four RBI, and Khloe Saxon hit .44 with two RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base.
HITTING
Spring Hill's Delaney Gray worked 14 innings, striking out 14 with an earned run average of 4.20 in two games.
Marshall's Alyson Roberson was 3 for 6 with two doubles and three runs scored, and teammate Briana Theus was 2 for 4 with two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored in two games.
White Oak's Addison McClanahan, Andee Bridges and Sasha Graves all went 2 for 3 in a win over Gladewater. McClanahan had an RBI, Bridges doubled and drove in three runs and Graves doubled.
Elysian Fields' Gracey Struwe went 3 for 2 with two RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Teammate Karleigh Robinson had two hits, scored three times, swiped three bases and drove in a run. Baylee Marcum and Bryanne Beavers both had one hit, with Marcum driving in a run, scoring three times and swiping three bags and Beavers scoring three runs.