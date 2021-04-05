Mike Wood, who won more than 80 games as a head coach and was part of Kilgore's lone state championship win as an assistant, will transition into the full-time position of Director of Athletics and Athletic Facilities at Kilgore Independent School District.
The move was announced by the district on Monday.
"Coach Wood has been an integral part of our Bulldog football program's traditions and high levels of excellence for over 25 years," Dr. Andy Baker, Kilgore ISD Superintendent said in a press release. "As our head football coach/AD for the last 11 seasons, he has successfully continued our program's rich traditions and has helped create an environment grounded in integrity, character and high expectations. His leadership is both proven and appreciated, and I am excited about the many attributes coach Wood will bring to his new Director of Athletics position."
Wood, an assistant on Kilgore's 2004 state championship team, took over as head coach in 2010. The Bulldogs finished 3-7 in his first season, but went 9-5, 11-2 and 14-1 the next three years - losing to then-district rival Carthage in the state championship game in 2013.
The Bulldogs finished 10-4 this past season, defeating Splendora (42-0), El Campo (27-14) and Huffman Hargrave (20-17) before falling to district rival Lindale (56-42) in a regional championship game.
He compiled an 83-53 record as head coach for the Bulldogs.
Baker said Wood will coordinate the search for Kilgore's new head football coach. The position will soon be posted, with hopes to fill the spot by the end of the school year.