D’Karia Woodard, who put in the work to become a standout on the basketball court and in the classroom at Pine Tree High School, will have a chance to continue that work at the next level.
Woodard, a first team all-district and academic all-district selection this past season for the Lady Pirates, signed a national letter-of-intent with Southwestern Oregon Community College on Friday at the Pine Tree High School library.
“D’Karia is an outstanding student athlete,” Lady Pirate head coach Robin Herber said. “I have watched her the past six years mature into a great basketball player and an amazing woman who cares about her school and community. Words cannot express how proud I am of her. Southwestern Oregon Community College is getting a dedicated, powerful player who puts the team first. Her future is bright. I am very excited for her.”
Woodard earned honorable mention all-district status as a junior a year ago, but averaged nine points, nine rebounds and 2.5 steals this past season for the Lady Pirates to earn first team all-district honors in District 15-5A.
Southwestern Oregon Community College, located in Coos Bay, Oregon, completes in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s South Division along with Umpqua, Lane, Clackamas, Mt. Hood, Linn-Benton, Chemeketa, Clark and Portland.
SOCC finished 11-17 overall and 5-10 in the conference in 2019-2020. The team just recently started the 2021 season.