KILGORE — When George Woodrow arrived in Kilgore in 1968, he was a serious athlete - one who was talented enough to take a job away from the returning starter and become the first African American quarterback to play for the Kilgore College Rangers.
Academics weren't high on his list of priorities, but one teacher at KC changed all of that and started him on a lifelong journey of learning and teaching.
"Mrs. (June) Shelton stayed on me," Woodrow said on Monday as he visited R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium for the first time since he suited up for the Rangers during the 1968 and 1969 seasons.
"All I wanted to be was an athlete, but she told me I could do that and so much more. She saw something in me and wanted me to see it. I don't know what I would have become without Kilgore College."
Woodrow, who will be inducted into the Kilgore College Athletic Hall of Fame with the Class of 2023 in October, won the starting quarterback job before the 1968 season and led the team to a co-conference championship. The Rangers finished 4-6 the following season, and Woodrow went on to play at the North Texas State University (now the University of North Texas) in Denton.
He was recruited to play football at Kilgore College by head coach Charles Simmons, who coached the Rangers from 1967-1975 and compiled a 55-34-3 record. Simmons made it clear to Woodrow he was being recruited to play quarterback, and the color of his skin wouldn't be a factor if he could win the job and lead the team.
"He (Simmons) recruited me out of Orange, Texas, but the guy who was already here was a Kilgore guy who was a star in high school," Woodrow said. "Coach Simmons assured me he would play the best player, and he kept his word. I later met the other player and his mother in the grocery store. She let me know she felt her son should be the starting quarterback, but he quickly spoke up and said 'No. George is the better player.' I appreciated that, and we became good friends after that."
Woodrow said he is honored to be elected to Kilgore College's Athletic Hall of Fame, and admits he got emotional on Monday when informed of the honor and at the attention he received on his visit back to campus. But, he wasn't shy about telling what kind of player he was when asked.
"I was Patrick Mahomes before there was a Patrick Mahomes," he said with a laugh. "I wasn't a running quarterback. I could make all of the throws."
Woodrow said the opportunity to come back to Kilgore College - at the urging of his two daughters - gave him three "sit down" moments.
"When (Assistant Director of Marketing) Chris Craddock told me he wanted me to meet the head football coach, I looked the coach up and had to sit down when I saw coach (Willie) Gooden was black. Then, they said I needed to meet the athletic director, Mrs. (Courtney) Pruitt, and I had to sit down again because she's black. Then I had to sit down a third time when I met Dr. (Brenda) Kays."
Three small surprises, but given his experience at KC, not a big shock.
"I must say, even 55 years ago, Kilgore College was a trailblazer. I'm an example of that," Woodrow said.
Woodrow left Kilgore College armed with a plan to become an educator. A doctorate in education and 55 years later he's retired after serving as principal at five schools in the Dallas area and an assistant superintendent at one school district. He's also the author of three books.
"Mark Twain said the two most important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why you were born," Woodrow said.
For Woodrow, the future came into focus during his two years at Kilgore College when he decided to emphasize the "student" part of being a student/athlete.