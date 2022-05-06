West Rusk is a victory closer to advancing to the Class 3A regional quarterfinals after defeating Winnsboro, 12-2, in a five-inning run-rule decision during the first game of the Class 3A area series at Longview High School Lady Lobo Field on Friday.
The series will resume around 3 p.m. on Saturday following Longview High School’s Class 6A area round Game 2. If Winnsboro evens the series, the final game will be played approximately 30 minutes later.
After giving up two runs in the first, West Rusk pitcher Lilly Waddell settled in. She struck out 11 Winnsboro batters – striking out the side in the second and fifth innings. Waddell escaped a bases-loaded with no outs situation in the third. She got a strikeout and a groundball resulting in an out at home. Winnsboro’s Devin Grimes tried to score on a wild pitch but was tagged out – ending the inning.
West Rusk (30-1) took the lead for good in the second inning. With two outs, Stormie Lejeune and Piper Morton walked to load the bases. Natalie Christy took advantage of the extra outs and cleared the bases with a double to left.
The Lady Raiders blew the game open in the fourth inning.
Winnsboro changed pitchers with Grimes taking over for starter Rylee Stephens. The move didn’t pay off as Grimes walked six batters and allowed two hits. Stephens returned to the circle and finished the inning. West Rusk’s Macie Blizzard drove in three runs on two singles. Christy brought in her fourth run on a sacrifice fly. By the time the third out was recorded, the Lady Raiders brought 14 batters to the plate and tallied nine runs.
Winnsboro walked 14 batters with four going to West Rusk’s leadoff hitter Morton. Krysten Price also walked three times. Stephens held West Rusk scoreless in the first and third innings. She struck out three.