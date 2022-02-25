BELTON - Deonte Jackson led the way with 20 points, Andrew Eberhardt knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and the LeTourneau University YellowJackets advanced to the American Southwest Conference championship game with a 70-61 semifinal win over Hardin-Simmons on Friday at the Mayborn Campus Center.
The YellowJackets (22-4) will face either UT Dallas or Mary Hardin-Baylor at 6 p.m. on Saturday for the title. Hardin-Simmons finishes the season with a 7-8 record.
Christian Adams and Kyle Matthews joined Jackson and Eberhardt in double figures on Friday. Adams scored 12 points and Matthews 10. Warren Richardson added six, Kyce Wilson four and Caedmon Liebengood two.
Adams led with eight rebounds, and Jackson and Eberhardt chipped in with seven apiece while Richardson yanked down six boards. Adams dished out four assists, Richardson had three blocks and Eberhardt and Matthews came up with two steals apiece.
The YellowJackets held a 42-39 edge in rebounding and hit 15 of 20 free throws while connecting on 9 of 19 from 3-point range.
Neal Chambliss had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the loss for Hardin-Simmons.
THURSDAY
In quarterfinal action on Thursday, Kyle Matthews hit 7 of 9 from the floor in the game, including 2 of 3 from behind the arc and added 6 of 7 at the free-throw line to lead the YellowJackets past Sul ross, 73-61.
He finished with a game-high 22 points, including 16 in the opening period, grabbed six rebounds, handed out six assists and had two steals.
Facing a 10-9 deficit five minutes into the game, Deonte Jackson drained a three, sparking a 37-13 and pushing the YellowJackets out to a 46-26 halftime advantage.
LETU shot a season-best 70.4% from the floor in the opening 20 minutes, while holding Sul Ross to 25%. The YellowJackets connected on six of their 10 attempts from long range in the period.
Sul Ross State continued to claw and fight, getting as close as eight points. The Lobos scored five straight in less than a minute and trailed 59-51 with 8:38 left on the clock. 5-0 run by the Lobos
Christian Adams nudged the cushion back to double-digits when he buried a jumper from just outside the paint. LETU maintained a comfortable cushion over the final eight minutes.
Adams notched his second-career double-double with 15 points, 11 boards, adding five assists, two steals and two rejections. Jackson netted 13 points and six assists.
Andrew Eberhardt recorded 13 points, 13 rebounds, the sixth double-double of his career, including four this season. Warren Richardson chipped in with 10 points and scooped up nine missed field-goal attempts.