LETU Athletic Communications
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University men’s basketball’s Deonte Jackson was named the American Southwest Conference East Division co-Freshman of the Year.
Jackson, a guard from Nacogdoches, also earned First Team All-ASC East and East All-Freshman Team honors. Andrew Eberhardt, a junior guard from Pearland, earned Second Team All-ASC East honors. Kyle Matthews, a junior swingman from Pearland, was named to the ASC East All-Defensive Team.
John Argue, a sophomore forward from Houston, earned ASC East Honorable Mention recognition. Isaac Stolzenburg, a freshman guard from Cleburne, was also an East All-Freshman Team selection.
Jackson averaged 20.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game, while shooting 50.8 percent from three-point range and 82.3 percent from the free throw line. He was tied for fifth in the ASC in scoring, seventh in assists, 10th in steals, second in three-point field goal percentage and sixth in free throw percentage. He made 2.8 three-point field goals per game, which ranked fourth in the conference.
Eberhardt averaged 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game, while connecting on 3.1 triples per game. He was eighth in the league in scoring, 13th in assists, eighth in steals and second in three-point field goals per game.
Matthews averaged 8.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 70.3 percent from the free throw line. He was tied for 10th in the ASC in rebounding, and 11th in steals.
Argue averaged 15.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three-point range. He was 11th in the league in scoring, eighth in rebounding, first in blocks, 15th in field goal percentage and tied for 13th in three-point field goal percentage.
Stolzenburg averaged 5.9 points per game, while shooting 91.7 percent from the free throw line in 15.4 minutes per game.
The YellowJackets went 7-4 overall, 5-3 in the ASC, advancing to the quarterfinals of the league postseason tournament.