First-year Pine Tree head football coach Jason Bachman doesn't expect his team to be game ready when it walks off the field on Tuesday after completing 2022 spring drills with the annual spring game.
If the Pirates simply continue to do the things they've done for the past three weeks, he'll call it a successful night.
The spring game is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Pirate Stadium with the freshman, JV and varsity squads seeing action.
"We've had kids running around, flying to the ball on both sides of the ball all spring," Bachman said. "I just really want to see a continuation of that. If they play fast and stay coachable, we'll walk off the field Monday feeling like it was a win for us."
Pine Tree finished 5-5 a year ago, and is set to return seven starters on offense and three on defense - along with 19 total lettermen.
Bachman served as Pine Tree's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach between 2017 and 2021 before being named head coach back in January.
"The thing I like most about this group is the attitude of the kids," he said of the team's progress over the past three weeks. "They are fun to coach. They've been receptive and continue to work hard each day. There have been some hot days, and there is no reward in terms of getting ready for a game. It's just practice, and it would be easy for them to become uninterested, but they've maintained focus and the effort has been great."
Bachman said having new defensive coordinator Brandon Hampton (Paris) available for spring drills has also been a plus.
"He's been here and has been able to install the terminology," Bachman said. "It's great to see the kids take to him and what he's doing on defense. They're really picked it up."
Bachman also praised offensive lineman Jayden Jones, who will be a senior, for helping guide some of the younger players through the spring.
"It has been really nice to see him galvanize a young group," the coach said. "We've been fortunate to not have any injuries during spring practice, but we had some guys injured coming into the spring so we have a bunch of young kids playing on the offensive line. To see him lead that group and the energy he has brought, how hard he plays and his attitude. ...it has really carried over to the other kids."
NOTES: The Pirates are schedule to scrimmage at Gilmer on Aug. 18, and then open the season at home on Aug. 26 against Van. Following road trips to Lindale on Sept. 2 and Kilgore on Sept. 9, the Pirates return home to host Jacksonville in a Sept. 16 homecoming contest. The remaining schedule has games at Marshall on Sept. 23, home vs. Nacogdoches on Sept. 30, at Whitehouse on Oct. 7, home vs. Hallsville on Oct. 21, at Mount Pleasant on Oct. 28 and home against Texas High on Nov. 4.