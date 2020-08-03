From Staff Reports
STERLINGTON, La. — The Henderson 13U Junior Boys All-Stars opened World Series play with a loss on Saturday, stayed alive with a win early on Sunday and then saw the season come to an end with a loss to the host team later in the day on Sunday.
Henderson, competing in the Dixie Baseball Junior Boys World Series at the Sterlington Sports Complex, fell to Spring Hill, Louisiana (17-4), defeated Alexandria, Louisiana (5-3) and then dropped a 13-0 decision to Sterlington.
In the loss to Spring Hill on Saturday, Racer Wriggle doubled, Cole Greenhouse singled and drove in two runs and Aiden Rogers, Cullen Thomas, Wriggle and Kayne Brantley all drove in runs for Henderson.
Rogers homered, doubled and drove in two runs for Henderson in the win over Alexandria. Brian Biggs banged out three hits, and Wriggle drove in a run. Greenhouse walked twice and scored once. Caden Foster went the distance on the mound for Henderson, striking out five with no walks in seven innings pitched.
Henderson managed just two hits in the loss to Sterlington — singles by Wriggle and Biggs.