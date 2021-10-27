Years ago, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department instituted the youth-only hunting seasons.
Whitetail hunting specifically seemed to be tailor made for a youth-only season, and it’s more popular now than ever. Prior to this truly excellent idea, kids were lumped in with everyone else.
This understandably left something to be desired with families.
Sadly, many kids had to wait until late season or after the prime part of the season to get in the stand. Parents, grandparents and mentors always took the kids hunting but the youth did not always get an opportunity. The implementation of the youth-only season offered a couple of days that in fact “only youth” were allowed to legally hunt.
This allowed the adult to focus solely on the kids and their experience. Since this weekend is set aside, our youth have gotten all the opportunities. Only licensed hunters 16 years of age or younger are eligible to participate in youth seasons.
There are other restrictions, so check the TPWD App or site for all the youth-only hunting information.
It’s just my opinion but watching a child experience the hunt is more valuable than anything I have ever done associated with the outdoors. Of course, not all kids are into hunting.
I would like to stress as strongly as possible that hunting is not for everyone and I support those that don’t hunt. I would like to offer advice to non-hunting outdoor enthusiasts.
Buying a hunting or fishing license puts our money into our state’s natural resources. There are many projects and improvements license revenue fund.
Camping, state parks, etc., are all funded in part from license and endorsement funds. As ethical hunters, the most important thing for us to remember is there are plenty of kids that want to hunt but for whatever reason cannot. The TP&W also has opportunities for these kids, regardless of the age.
Just go to the TP&W website and search “hunting for beginners.” This program helps those that are new to the hunting world.
The knowledge and skills that some of us have been exposed to since our early years are not easy if tried alone. Videos, articles and other information are available on the site and topics are vast.
Saturday and Sunday are not the only youth weekends. Duck, squirrel, turkey and a late youth-only season for whitetail deer are in January.
Make plans to get your new hunter in front of an opportunity to enjoy our rich East Texas hunting heritage.