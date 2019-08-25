Lufkin is loaded and will head south once again to look to return to the playoffs after consecutive double-digit win seasons
LUFKIN PANTHERS
Coach: Todd Quick (8th year, 57-26)
All-time: 697-355-38 .639%
Stadium: John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium, 309 S. Medford Dr., Lufkin, Texas, 75902
2018 result: 10-2, 5A DI area finalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 31/11
Lettermen lost: 36
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Sr., 6-3, 180 … OL Jacolten Jones, Sr., 6-3, 300 … QB Jordan Moore, Jr., 6-3, 185 … RB Caleb Berry, Jr., 6-0, 190
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: DB Jerrin Thompson, Sr., 6-1, 170 … DB Christian Stafford, Sr., 6-0, 170 … LB Logan Harville, Sr., 6-1, 215
2019 Outlook: After two straight double-digit win campaigns, Lufkin enters the new season as top 10 team in Class 5A Division I. The Panthers opened the 2018 season with a close loss to eventual Class 6A Division II state champion Longview and then reeled off 10 consecutive wins before falling to Frisco Lone Star in the playoffs. Lufkin returns two four-star recruits — one on each side of the football. Ja’Lynn Polk is a four-star wide receiver who committed to Texas Tech over Arkansas and Arizona, among numerous other offers. He had 600 yards receiving and seven touchdowns a year ago. Jerrin Thompson is a four-star safety who is deciding between Arkansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Notre Dame. Thompson, who has been starting for the Panthers since he was a freshman, had 95 tackles and five interceptions as a junior. Jordan Moore took over at quarterback last season after the injury to Kewone Thomas — now at Pittsburg State — and threw for 883 yards and 13 touchdowns. Moore is back under center and will look to connect with Polk a lot in 2019. Caleb Berry rushed for 487 yards as a sophomore and is returning in the backfield. The Lufkin defense held opponents to single-digit points seven times last season, but the Panthers will now have a different defensive coordinator as Jason Holman departed to be the head coach at Tatum. The Panthers also graduated three Division I defensive linemen — Breylon Garcia (Nevada), Carl Williams (Stephen F. Austin) and Javasia Brunson (Nevada). The Panthers will need some players to fill those roles in order to continue to be strong on defense in 2019.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Longview; Sept. 6 – at Nacogdoches; Sept. 13 – Redskins del Estado; Sept. 27 – Willis*; Oct. 4 – at Magnolia*; Oct. 11 – College Station*; Oct. 18 – at Tomball*; Oct. 25 – Magnolia West*; Nov. 1 – at Conroe Caney Creek*; Nov. 8 – Waller* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
COLLEGE STATION COUGARS
Coach: Steve Huff (7th year, 55-12)
All-time: 55-12-0 .821%
Stadium: Cougar Field, 4002 Victoria Avenue, College Station, Texas, 777845
2018 result: 9-3, 5A DI area finalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 22/10
Lettermen lost: 32
Offense: Multiple spread
Offensive notables: OL Hayden Goodlett, Sr., 5-11, 235 … QB/WR Austin Sosa, Sr., 5-11, 175 … RB Kobe Cashion, Sr., 5-10, 200 … OL Blair Payton, Sr., 5-11, 220 ... TE Peyton Rusk, Jr., 6-1, 205 … RB Roderick Brown, Jr., 5-11, 198
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: DB Mark Taplette, Sr., 5-9, 170 … LB Michael Medlin, Sr., 5-11 190
2019 Outlook: Success hasn’t been hard to come by for College Station in its five years as a program. The Cougars have already racked up 55 wins in just a short time and collected a state title in 2017. College Station’s offense took a step back in 2018, averaging 35.4 points per game after averaging 45.2 points in the three previous season. Austin Sosa made 19 catches for 247 yards and five touchdowns last season as a receiver but will now make the switch to quarterback. When he’s not using his legs, Sosa will have tight end Peyton Rusk as a receiving target. Rusk hauled in 40 passes for 518 yards and four touchdowns last season. Kolbe Cashion returns in the backfield after rushing for 780 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Mark Taplette is one of five returning starters on the defense.
Schedule: Aug. 31 – at Richmond Foster, 6 p.m; Sept. 13 – Huntsville; Sept. 20 – Autonoma de Nuevo Leon; Sept. 26 – at Conroe Caney Creek*, 7 p.m.*; Oct. 4 – Waller*; Oct. 11 – at Lufkin*; Oct. 18 – Magnolia*; Oct. 25 – at Willis*; Nov. 1 – at Tomball*; Nov. 8 – Magnolia West* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
MAGNOLIA WEST MUSTANGS
Coach: Blake Joseph (1st year)
All-time: 75-49-0 .605%
Stadium: Mustang Stadium, 44204 FM 1774, Magnolia, Texas, 77353
2018 result: 9-3, 5A DI area finalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 22/9
Lettermen lost: 30
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Payton Finch, Sr., 5-7, 175 … QB Tristan Brady, Sr., 6-2, 190 … TE/WR Marcus Collins, Jr., 6-2, 220 … WR Jeffery Krop, Jr., 6-4, 200 … OL Miguel Oritz, Jr., 6-2, 300 … QB Brock Dalton, Soph., 6-0, 180 … OL Bryce Collier, Sr., 6-1, 240 … OL Jose Lopez, Sr., 6-0, 300
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: FS/CB Ryan Frank, Sr., 6-2, 190 … LB Gage Wade, Sr., 6-0,190 … DB Landon Thomas, Jr., 5-8, 170 … DE Cooper Sloan, Sr., 6-0, 230 … DE Johnathan Garcia, Sr., 6-0, 240 … FS JT Phillips, Soph., 5-10, 175
2019 Outlook: Blake Joseph has been an integral part of the Mustangs for the past three years, serving as the team’s offensive coordinator. Now, Joseph will take over as a head coach for the first time in his career after JD Berna, who went 25-9 in three seasons, was promoted to athletic director. Joseph’s offense put up 505 points last season, but also graduated the majority of the unit, including quarterback John Matocha (Colorado School of Mines), wide receiver Seth Hayes (Arkansas State and tight end/wide receiver Simon Gonzalez (Texas Tech). Now, either senior Tristan Brady or sophomore Brock Dalton will take the snaps. They will have Payton Finch at receiver after his 49-reception campaign that ended with 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Mustangs also feature a big offensive front with 300-pounders Miguel Ortiz and Jose Lopez. Gage Wade is back at linebacker after compiling 108 tackles last season. Ryan Frank — a three-star defensive back who is committed to Texas Tech — will join Wade on the defense.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Brenahm; Sept. 6 – Houston King; Sept. 14 – at Richmond Foster, 6 p.m.; Sept. 27 – Tomball*; Oct. 4 – at Willis; Oct. 11 – at Conroe Caney Creek*; Oct. 18 – Waller*; Oct. 25 – at Lufkin*; Nov. 1 – Magnolia*; Nov. 8 –at College Station* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
MAGNOLIA BULLDOGS
Coach: Craig Martin (1st year)
All-time: 365-367-17 .487%
Stadium: Bulldog Stadium, 14250 FM 1488, Magnolia, Texas, 77353
2018 result: 5-5
Returning lettermen/starters: 22/12
Lettermen lost: 32
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: OL Derek Bowman, Sr., 6-4, 260 … OL Kade Bond, Sr., 6-3, 295 … WR Ben Renfro, Sr., 6-2, 190 … WR Aidan Garrigan, Sr., 6-3, 185 … OL Matthew Wykoff, Jr., 6-6, 260 … OL Tristan Simpson, Sr., 6-2, 285 … RB Mitch Hall, Jr., 5-9, 185 … TE Ben Colligan, Jr., 6-4, 199 … QB Travis Moore, Jr., 5-7, 165
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DB Ben Renfro, Sr., 6-2, 190 … LB Will Spicer, Sr., 5-10, 185 … DB Hunter Kitchens, Sr., 6-2, 185 … DB Nathan Hakes, Jr., 6-2, 180 … DE Ben Colligan, Jr., 6-4, 199
2019 Outlook: It’s often said that a team is only as good as its offensive line. That is definitely the case for Magnolia with three-star Houston commit Derek Bowman and North Texas pledge Kade Bond paving the way up front. Up-and-coming junior Matthew Wykoff, who has offers from Baylor, Boston College, Houston, SMU, Texas Tech and Tulsa, and veteran Tristan Simpson are other pieces to the offensive line for the Bulldogs. They’ll be providing protection for Travis Moore, who threw for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns on 76 of 128 passing as a sophomore. Ben Renfro is back to catch passes after hauling in 38 receptions for 788 yards and 11 scores last season. Mitch Hall had 58 carries for 457 yards and seven touchdowns last season and will look to lead the way in the backfield behind the talented offensive line. The Bulldogs averaged 44.6 points per game last season and now have former Temple offensive coordinator Craig Martin as their head coach. Will Spicer is the leader of the Bulldogs’ 4-2-6 defense. He had 94 tackles and three sacks last season. Hunter Kitchens had 91 tackles, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Ben Renfro and Nathan Hakes will join Kitchens in the secondary.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Barbers Hill; Sept. 6 – at Alvin Shadow Creek; Sept. 13 – Montgomery; Sept. 27 – at Waller*; Oct. 4 – Lufkin*; Oct. 11 – at Willis*; Oct. 18 – at College Station*; Oct. 25 – Tomball*; Nov. 1 – at Magnolia West*; Nov. 8 – Conroe Caney Creek* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
TOMBALL COUGARS
Coach: Kevin Flanigan (3rd year, 13-18, 139-104 overall)
All-time: 467-356-29 .548%
Stadium: Tomball ISD Stadium, 13620 Zion Road, Tomball, Texas, 77375
2018 result: 6-5, 5A DI Bi-district
Returning lettermen/starters: 18/10
Lettermen lost: 26
Offense: Pro
Offensive notables: QB Hunter Dunn, Sr., 6-4, 185 … OL Tyler Marks, Sr., 6-0, 245 … WR Jake Johnson, Sr., 5-11, 175 … OL Erik LaNeave, Sr., 6-3, 295 … OT Ethan Schlundt, Jr., 6-4, 290 … RB Jermaine Mayes, Jr., 5-9, 180 … OL Patrick Mologne, Soph., 6-2, 240 … WR JayRis Smith, Sr., 6-1, 175
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: DE Jordon During, Soph., 6-0, 210 … DB Bryce Pradia, Sr., 5-10, 185 … DL Jose Barahoma, Sr., 6-0, 265
2019 Outlook: The Cougars will look a lot different defensively since their last game Nov. 16, 2018, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium — a 43-17 bi-district loss to John Tyler. Tomball has just three starters returning from that unit. Jose Barahona is the leading returning tackler. Dewayne Smith is the leading returner for sacks, while CJ Strain is the returning interceptions leader. The offense will run through three-star prospect Hunter Dunn, who has a Temple offer. Dunn threw for 2,841 yards and 19 touchdowns with just four interceptions on 174 of 304 passing last season. Dunn will look to connect with Jake Johnson, who had 31 receptions for 465 yards and three touchdowns last season. Jermaine Mayes is the Cougars’ top returning running back with 58 carries for 378 yards and four touchdowns. Tomball is looking to make the playoffs for the second straight season under Kevin Flanigan after five straight seasons without a playoff berth. Flangigan coached at Troup from 1997-99 and led the Tigers to a 20-15 record and two postseason appearances.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Tomball Memorial, 7 p.m.; Sept. 6 – Santa Fe; Sept. 13 – at Port Neches-Groves; Sept. 27 – at Magnolia West*; Oct. 4 – Conroe Caney Creek*; Oct. 11 – at Waller*; Oct. 18 – Lufkin*; Oct. 25 – at Magnolia*; Nov. 1 ¬– College Station*; Nov. 8 – at Willis* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
WALLER BULLDOGS
Coach: Gene Johnson (1st year, 138-54 overall)
All-time: 407-404-38 .479%
Stadium: Waller ISD Stadium, 20735 Stokes Road, Waller, Texas 77484
2018 result: 3-7
Returning lettermen/starters: 20/8
Lettermen lost: 27
Offense: Pro style
Offensive notables: OL Juan Munoz, Sr., 6-0, 250 … RB Price Hubbard, Sr., 5-10, 229 … OL Augustus Rice, Jr., 6-5, 320 … TE Robbie Larson, Sr., 5-10, 210
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DB Mason Stewart, Jr., 5-8, 189 … DB Jateaveon Boley, Sr., 5-10, 182 … DB Isaiah Blair, Soph., 6-0, 152 … LB Jamari Thompson, Jr., 5-10, 183 … LB Kasen Mclean, Jr., 5-11, 192 … DB Jared Hicks, Soph., 174 … DB Pablo Zamudio, Sr., 5-10, 201
2019 Outlook: Waller is looking to post a winning record and get back to the postseason. The Bulldogs have had just one winning season (2014) in the 11 years and haven’t made the playoffs during the past four seasons. Waller has brought in veteran head coach Gene Johnson to help turn things around. Johnson has spent the past nine seasons at Cypress Ranch, where he led the Mustangs to 77 wins and a trip to the 2014 state championship game. Johnson has also been a head coach at Klein Forest and Fort Bend Hightower, and he spent the 2004 season on the staff at the University of Arizona. Johnson takes over a Waller team that won just three games last season and returns just four starters on each side of the ball. The Bulldogs will look to the leadership of Juan Munoz on the offensive line, along with 6-5, 320-pound Augustus Rice, who holds an offer from Tulane. Price Hubbard will lead the backfield. On defense, Waller will lean on a lot of depth in the secondary.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Bryan; Sept. 6 – at Brenham; Sept. 13 – at Sealy; Sept. 27 – Magnolia*; Oct. 4 – at College Station*; Oct. 11 – Tomball*; Oct. 18 – at Magnolia West*; Oct. 25 – Conroe Caney Creek*; Nov. 1 – Willis*; Nov. 8 – at Lufkin* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
WILLIS WILDKATS
Coach: Michael Wall (2nd year, 2-8)
All-time: 334-373-26 .468%
Stadium: Berton A. Yates Stadium, Longstreet Road at Bybee, Willis, Texas, 77378
2018 result: 2-8
Returning lettermen/starters: 18/8
Lettermen lost: 31
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Jadarius Brown, Jr., 5-9, 152 … WR Joshua King, Sr., 5-7, 172 … OL Andrew Parker, Jr., 6-1, 225 … QB Steele Bardwell, Jr., 6-0, 185 … WR Jacoby McCoy, WR. Jr., 6-3, 198 … RB Johnny McHenry, Soph., 5-8, 235
Defense: 4-2
Defensive notables: DB Jadarius Brown, Jr., 5-9, 152 … DL Connor Fisher, Sr., 6-3, 232 … DL Rashaad Wynne, Sr., 5-5, 283
2019 Outlook: What will Willis be talking about in 2019? Under second-year head coach Michael Wall, the Wildkats hope to be talking about a turnaround and a possible playoff appearance after two consecutive two-win seasons. Steele Bardwell saw limited time at quarterback as a sophomore, throwing for 403 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The good news for Bardwell is he doesn’t lack depth at receiver with Jadarius Brown, Joshua King and Jacoby McCoy all in the mix. Johnny McHenry saw 15 rushing attempts for 80 yards as a freshman and will look for a bigger role in his second high school season. The defense will lean on Connor Fisher and Rashaad Wynne up front, while Edgar Alvarado is the top returning tackler. Christian Pavon is back as the team’s kicker.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Huntsville; Sept. 6 – Montgomery Lake Creek; Sept. 13 – at New Caney, 7 p.m.; Sept. 27 – at Lufkin*; Oct. 4 – Magnolia West*; Oct. 11 – Magnolia*; Oct. 18 – at Conroe Caney Creek*; Oct. 25 – College Station*; Nov. 1 – at Waller *; Nov. 8 – Tomball* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
CONROE CANEY CREEK PANTHERS
Coach: Steve Svendsen (5th year, 6-33)
All-time: 74-141 .344%
Stadium: Buddy Moorhead Stadium, 3200 West Davis, Conroe, Texas, 77304
2018 result: 2-8
Returning lettermen/starters: 11/7
Lettermen lost: 22
Offense: Pistol spread
Offensive notables: WR Isaiah Mendoza, Jr., 5-10, 160 … OL Edger Heredia, Jr., 5-11, 255 … WR Cody Palmer, Sr., 5-11, 165 … OL Jonathan Reyes, Sr., 5-10, 270 … RB Spencer Brandon, Sr., 5-10, 175
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DB Isaiah Mendoza, Jr., 5-10, 160 … DB/OLB Cameron Pyle, Jr., 5-10, 175 … DL Edger Heredia, Jr., 5-11, 255
2019 Outlook: After starting the 2018 season 2-0, Caney Creek lost its final eight games and only scored double figures twice the remainder of the season. The Panthers are going to be young in 2019, led by juniors Isaiah Mendoza, Camden Pyle and Edgar Heredia. Julian Hernandez is back at quarterback, and he will have Mendoza and Jaiden Besaw, who caught 20 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns last season, at his disposal. Head coach Steve Svendsen describes Spencer Brandon as a tough runner, and he will look to build on his 257-yards, five-touchdown campaign a season ago. Brandon Fornero and Lando Norsworthy are back as two of the defensive statistical leaders. Roman Gomez returns after making 11 of his 13 extra-point attempts.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Montgomery Lake Creek; Sept. 5 – Pro-Vision Academy, 7 p.m.; Sept. 13 – at Vidor, 7 p.m.; Sept. 26 – College Station*, 7 p.m.; Oct. 4 – at Tomball*; Oct. 11 – Magnolia West*; Oct. 18 – Willis*; Oct. 25 – at Waller*; Nov. 1 – Lufkin*; Nov. 8 – at Magnolia* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)