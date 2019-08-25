We've got Van Alstyne coming out on top in 5-3A, DI. Check out the full preview:
OUR PICKS
- VAN ALSTYNE
- BONHAM
- RAINS
- POTTSBORO
- LONE OAK
- COMMERCE
- HOWE
RAINS WILDCATS
Coach: Randy Barnes (4th year, 10-20, 138-92-1 overall)
All-time: 313-474-29 .384%
Stadium: Wildcat Stadium, 409 FM 3299, Emory, Texas, 75440
2018 result: 5-5
Returning lettermen/starters: 28/14
Lettermen lost: 9
Offense: Spread Gun Pistol
Offensive notables: RB Mason Songer, Jr., 5-9, 176 … QB Luke Shepard, Jr., 6-2, 191 … WR Poppy Villegas, Sr., 6-3, 196 … WR Colt Rivera, Sr., 6-4, 206 … OL Anthony Wilson, Jr., 6-5, 274 … QB/WR Audie MaCree, Soph., 5-7, 148 … OL Hayden Buchanon, Jr., 5-10, 254 … OL Kelton Adams, Sr., 5-10, 187 … WR, Drake Hurley, Jr., 5-11, 176 … WR Luke Ratliff, Sr., 6-0, 174 …OL Trevor Coon, Jr., 6-0, 204 … WR Brye Kelley, Sr., 6-2
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: LB Devin Jackson, Sr., 6-9, 192 … LB Ray Mares, Sr., 6-3, 231 … DB Colt Rivera, Sr., 6-4, 206 … LB James Hinch, Jr., 5-10, 243 … DL Hayden Buchanon, Jr., 5-10, 254 … DB Luke Ratliff, Sr., 6-0, 174 … DB Tyler Mandrell, Sr., 5-9, 164 … LB Frank Kleinmier, Sr., 5-10, 188 … DB WR Brye Kelley, Sr., 6-2
2019 Outlook: There’s plenty of reason for optimism in Emory entering the new season. The Wildcats lost just nine players from last season and had a junior varsity that went 6-3. The Wildcats also get Ray Mares back from injury, and head coach Randy Barnes said Mares is the team’s best collegiate prospect. Devin Jacks will join Mares at linebacker after being the team’s primary running back a season ago. That will allow Mason Songer to get the bulk of the carries in the backfield after lining up in the slot as a sophomore. Luke Shepard will lead the offense. As a sophomore, he threw for 617 yards and ran for another 704 yards. Poppy Villegas and Colt Rivera are two more offensive weapons Rains will depend on. Anthony Wilson is another key piece to a strong junior class for the Wildcats. The 6-5, 274-pound offensive lineman played every offensive snap as a sophomore. With Rains having a lot of returning juniors and seniors, Barnes said Audie MaCree will possibly be the only sophomore on the team and can make plays at quarterback or in the slot. Brye Kelley is the team’s leading returner in tackles with 75, while Frank Kleinmier compiled six sacks last season. Andrew Baltrop is back as the team’s kicker. He was 24 of 25 on point-after attempts last season and also connected on three field goals, including a long of 45. With plenty of experience returning and the players being a year older, Barnes expects big things from the Wildcats in 2019.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Mabank; Sept. 6 – at Malakoff; Sept. 13 – at Cooper; Sept. 20 – White Oak; Sept. 27 – Van Alstyne*; Oct. 4 – at Howe*; Oct. 11 – Bonham*; Oct. 25 – at Pottsboro*; Nov. 1 – Lone Oak*; Nov. 8 – at Commerce* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
VAN ALSTYNE PANTHERS
Coach: Mikeal Miller (11th year, 70-41)
All-time: 541-428-35 .539%
Stadium: Panther Stadium, 2001 N. Waco, Van Alstyne, Texas, 75495
2018 result: 7-4, 3A DI Bi-District
Returning lettermen/starters: 15/9
Lettermen lost: 14
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Drelin Davis, Sr., 6-2, 170 … RB Jake Carroll, Sr., 5-10, 180 … WR Cam Montgomery, Sr., 5-11, 170 … OL Hunter Griffin, Sr., 5-10, 200 … OL Jake Loganbill, Sr., 6-4, 295 … RB Zach Boncier, Sr., 5-11, 205 … OL Cade Morgan, Jr., 5-10, 220 … OL Jacob Taylor, Jr., 6-4, 195
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DB Drelin Davis, Sr., 6-2, 170 … DB Cam Montgomery, Sr., 5-11, 170 … DL Hunter Griffin, Sr., 5-10, 200 … DL Jake Loganbill, Sr., 6-4, 295 … LB Zach Boncier, Sr., 5-11, 205 … DL Cade Morgan, Jr., 5-10, 220 … DL Jacob Taylor, Jr., 6-4, 195
2019 Outlook: After losing the first three games of the 2018 season, Van Alstyne won seven straight games before losing in the first round of the playoffs. The Panthers were hit hard by graduation but still return some solid pieces in order to challenge for another district title. Jake Carroll is back after rushing for 1,298 yards and 14 touchdowns. Drelin Davis is the leading returning receiver and also had three interceptions on defense. Zach Moncier and Hunter Griffin are other leaders on the defense. Aaron Beckham is back after going perfect on field goal tries with a long of 38 last year.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Aubrey; Sept. 6 – at Sunnyvale; Sept. 13 – Anna; Sept. 20 – Gainesville; Sept. 27 – at Rains*; Oct. 4 – Pottsboro*; Oct. 11 – at Lone Oak*; Oct. 18 – Commerce*; Nov. 1 – at Howe*; Nov. 8 – Bonham* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
BONHAM PURPLE WARRIORS
Coach: John Fish (2nd year, 8-3)
All-time: 525-521-35 .486%
Stadium: Warrior Stadium, 1000 Stadium Drive, Bonham, Texas, 75418
2018 result: 8-3, 3A DI Bi-District
Returning lettermen/starters: 22/14
Lettermen lost: 21
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Jerrell Stewart, Sr., 6-2, 185 … QB Brent Stuber, Jr., 6-1, 185 … WR/K Nick Rhinehart, Jr., 5-9, 145 … OL Jacob Kennedy, Sr., 6-2, 250 … OL Elijah McFarland, Jr., 6-8, 390 … WR Cade Bowser, Soph., 5-9, 145
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: DB Cam Reed, Jr., 6-0, 165
2019 Outlook: John Fish’s first year as a head coach was a success, leading Bonham to an eight-win season after the program had just five total wins in the previous four season, including two winless campaigns. Brant Stuber was the backup quarterback last season and filled in at linebacker. He will take the reigns of the offense in 2019. Stuber’s top target will be Jerrell Stewart, who had 52 receptions for 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. Nick Rinehart is another solid receiving threat with 37 catches for 470 yards and eight touchdowns. Rinehart also has a valuable foot as he was 63 of 63 on extra-point attempts and made three field goals. Cade Bowser filled in as a freshman and will take on a larger role as a sophomore. Jacob Kennedy will lead the offensive line, and he will be joined by 6-8, 390-pound junior Elijah McFarland. Cam Reed will lead the defense after recording 98 tackles and two interceptions last season.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Mount Vernon; Sept. 6 – at Nevada Community; Sept. 13 – Leonard; Sept. 20 – Dallas Hillcrest; Sept. 27 – at Howe*; Oct. 11 – at Rains*; Oct. 18 – Pottsboro*; Oct. 25 – at Lone Oak*; Nov. 1 – Commerce*; Nov. 8 – at Van Alstyne* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
POTTSBORO CARDINALS
Coach: Matt Poe (14th year, 116-40)
All-time: 288-219-4 .564%
Stadium: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium, 101 Highway 120, Pottsboro, Texas, 75076
2018 result: 6-5, Bi-District
Returning lettermen/starters: 20/11
Lettermen lost: 16
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: QB Braden Blyler, Jr., 5-10, 175 … WR Jasek Hooker, Sr., 5-11, 170 … OL Silas Barr, Jr., 6-5, 225 … RB/QB Zac Talley, Sr., 5-9, 165 … OL Hunter Fulton, Sr., 6-2, 230
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DB Cy Shope, Sr., 6-2, 190 … DB Zack Wideman, Sr., 6-1, 185 … DE Riley Deaton, Sr., 6-2, 185 … LB Robert Goins, Sr., 5-8, 180
2019 Outlook: The Cardinals have made it to the playoffs in eight straight seasons and are looking to keep that streak alive in 2019. Zac Talley filled in at quarterback last year but will be able to return to running back as Braden Plyler returns from injury. Plyler suffered a season-ending injury in the second quarter of the 2018 season opener. Jason Hooker will be the top receiving target. Cy Shope will lead the defense after recording 146 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles last season. Shope will also see some time at running back. Other defensive standouts are Zack Wideman, Riley Deaton and Robert Goins.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Paris North Lamar; Sept. 6 – at Gunter; Sept. 13 – at Muenster; Sept. 20 – Aubrey; Sept. 27 – Commerce; Oct. 4 – at Van Alstyne*; Oct. 11 – Howe*; Oct. 18 – at Bonham*; Oct. 25 – Rains*; Nov. 8 – at Lone Oak* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
LONE OAK BUFFALOES
Coach: Vince Taylor (1st year)
All-time: 389-249-25 .587%
Stadium: Buffalo Stadium, 8205 Highway 69 South, Lone Oak, Texas, 75453
2018 result: 5-6, Bi-District
Returning lettermen/starters: 11/11
Lettermen lost: 12
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: QB Quaid Williams, Sr., 6-3, 185 … WR Jack Kizer, Sr., 6-2, 195 … RB Ethan Smith, Jr., 6-1, 180
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: LB Jack Kizer, Sr., 6-2, 195 … DR CJ Hubbard, Sr., 5-10, 285 … DE Ty Watkins, Jr., 5-11, 185 … DL Jacky Jackson, Soph., 5-10, 165 … DB Ethan Adair, Soph., 5-9, 150
2019 Outlook: Luke Goode stepped down as head coach on June 4 after leading Lone Oak to the playoffs in all of his four seasons. Goode went to be the co-offensive coordinator at Mesquite Poteet. On June 20, Scurry-Rosser defensive coordinator Vince Taylor was hired to fill the void. Taylor takes over a team that returns just four starters on offense but has seven starters back on defense. While there isn’t a lot of experience back on offense, the Buffaloes do have quarterback Quaid Taylor, who threw for 2,200 yards, rushed for 1,100 yards and had 32 total touchdowns last season. Jack Kizer, CJ hubbard and Ty Watkins are the returning leaders on defense, while sophomores Jacky Jackson and Ethan Adair will provide depth.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Eustace; Sept. 6 – at Paris Chisum; Sept. 13 – Edgewood; Sept. 20 – Caddo Mills; Oct. 4 – at Commerce*.; Oct. 11 – Van Alstyne*; Oct. 18 – at Howe*; Oct. 25 – Bonham*; Nov. 1 ¬– at Rains*; Nov. 8 – Pottsboro* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m)
COMMERCE TIGERS
Coach: Cody Farrell (3rd year year, 7-15)
All-time: 515-487-45 .492%
Stadium: Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium, 1606 Highway 24, Commerce, Texas, 75428
2018 result: 1-8
Returning lettermen/starters: 20/18
Lettermen lost: 6
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: OL Anthony Peak, Sr., 6-3, 265 … QB Brad Caldwell, Sr., 6-0, 192 … OL Zach Jensen Sr., 6-1, 260 … OL Taylor Kepley, Sr., 6-0, 285 … WR Brandon Turner, Sr., 6-0, 170 … WR J’Den Wilson, Jr., 5-9, 165 … RB Xzay Basham, Jr., 5-11, 180
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DL Anthony Peak, Sr., 6-3, 265 …DL Omahri Davis, Jr., 6-0, 215 … DL Zach Jensen Sr., 6-1, 260 … DB Brandon Turner, Sr., 6-0, 170 … DB J’Den Wilson, Jr., 5-9, 165 …DB Ashton Seale, Soph., 5-9, 165
2019 Outlook: Commerce went from a team that went three rounds deep in the playoffs in 2017 to a one-win team in 2018. The Tigers scored less than 20 points per game last season and allowed just fewer than 40 points per contest. With nine starters back on both sides of the ball, Commerce is hoping for major improvement in both areas. The Tigers return two 1,000-yard rushers. Xzay Basham had 1,056 yards and eight touchdowns. Quarterback Brad Caldwell rushed for 1,005 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he threw for 488 yards and eight scores. Wade Nicholson is the leading returning tackler. J’Den Wilson returns as the leading receiver and the leader in interceptions. The Tigers play their first three games away from home.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Edgewood; Sept. 6 – at Leonard; Sept. 13 – at Nevada Community; Sept. 20 – Kemp; Sept. 27 – at Pottsboro*; Oct. 4 – Lone Oak*; Oct. 18 – at Van Alstyne*; Oct. 25 – Howe*; Nov. 1 – at Bonham*; Nov. 8 – Rains* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
HOWE BULLDOGS
Coach: Bill Jehling (2nd year, 3-7, 11-38 overall)
All-time: 367-359-26 .488%
Stadium: Bulldog Stadium, 709 N. Denny Street, Howe, Texas, 75459
2018 result: 3-7
Returning lettermen/starters: 11/11
Lettermen lost: 11
Offense: Wing T/Shotgun wing
Offensive notables: FB J.C. Helpenstell, Sr., 5-10, 200 … RB Caden Harmon, Sr., 5-8, 150 … RB Arturo Lowder, Sr., 5-9, 155 … OL Jarron Ing, Sr., 6-0, 280 … RB Jaylon Thornton, Jr., 5-8, 150 … QB Layton Elvington, Sr., 5-10, 175 … RB Jordan Jones, Jr., 5-11, 170 … OL Jackson Adkins, Jr., 5-10, 215 … OL Jonathan Meneses, Soph., 5-10, 185 … OL Raul Hernandez, Jr., 5-8, 190 … FB Dalton Winchester, Jr., 6-0, 180 … OL Luis Gonzalez, Soph., 5-9, 190 … OL Ryan Haile, Sr., 5-10, 290 … OL Dakota Herrington, Jr., 5-10, 220
Defense: 3-3 Stack
Defensive notables: LB J.C. Helpenstell, Sr., 5-10, 200 … DB Caden Harmon, Sr., 5-8, 150 … DB Arturo Lowder, Sr., 5-9, 155 … DL Jarron Ing, Sr., 6-0, 280 … DB Jaylon Thornton, Jr., 5-8, 150 … LB Layton Elvington, Sr., 5-10, 175 … DB Jordan Jones, Jr., 5-11, 170 … DL Jackson Adkins, Jr., 5-10, 215 … DL Jonathan Meneses, Soph., 5-10, 185 … LB Raul Hernandez, Jr., 5-8, 190 … LB Dalton Winchester, Jr., 6-0, 180 … DL Luis Gonzalez, Soph., 5-9, 190 … DL Ryan Haile, Sr., 5-10, 290 … DL Dakota Herrington, Jr., 5-10, 220
2019 Outlook: Former Cushing head coach Bill Jehling is preparing for his second season in Howe. The Bulldogs opened the new era with three consecutive wins, but lost their final seven games including going 0-6 in district play. After a district-opening 49-36 loss to Bonham, the Bulldogs found trouble finding the end zone. Howe scored just 33 points in its final five games. With six starters back on offense, including Caden Harmon, Layton Elvington and Jarron Ing, the Bulldogs are hoping to score more points in 2019.
J.C. Helpenstell and Jaylon Thornton are the returning leaders on defense.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Ponder; Sept. 6 – S&S Consolidated; Sept. 13 – at Bells; Sept. 20 – Boyd; Sept. 27 – at Bonham*; Oct. 4 – Rains*; Oct. 11 – Pottsboro*; Oct. 18 – Lone Oak*; Oct. 25 – at Commerce*; Nov. 1 ¬– Van Alstyne (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)