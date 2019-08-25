OUR PICKS
CENTERVILLE TIGERS
Coach: Kyle Hardee (15th year, 98-66)
All-time Record: 385-437-20
Stadium: Tiger Stadium, 600 S. Commerce St., Centerville, Texas 75833 (Capacity: 2,500; opened: 1993)
2018 result: 8-4, area finalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 11/10
Lettermen lost: 10
Offense: Multiple wing
Offensive notables: RB Caidenn Boss, Sr., 6-0, 160 ... OL BJ Kelly, Soph., 5-10, 265 ... OL Dillan Brent, Sr., 6-1, 285 ...
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DE Brian Rutledge, Sr., 6-0, 200 ... Alan Skipworth, Sr., 5-10, 150 ... S Dillon Denman, Jr., 155 ...
2019 Outlook: The Tigers are seeking their ninth straight playoff berth and their third consecutive district championship. Kyle Hardee is entering his 15th year as a head coach, all at Centerville.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Elkhart; Sept. 6 – Corrigan-Camden; Sept. 13 – at Trinity; Sept. 20 – open; Sept. 27 – Groveton*; Oct. 4 – San Augustine*; Oct. 11 – at Cayuga*; Oct. 18 – at Cross Roads*; Oct. 25 – Normangee*; Nov. 1 – at Kerens*; Nov. 8 – Jewett Leon*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
CAYUGA WILDCATS
Coach: Cody Mohan (5th year, 16-28)
All-time Record: 187-250-5
Stadium: Scarborough Stadium, 17750 US-287, Cayuga, Texas 75832 (Capacity: 2,000; year opened: 1977)
2018 result: 5-6
Returning lettermen/starters: 10/12
Lettermen lost: 11
Offense: Wing T
Offensive notables: OL Dalton Fitzpatrick, Sr., 5-10, 220 ... OL BJ Scruggs, Jr., 6-2, 230 ... QB Caden Mullican, Jr., 5-10, 130 ... WR Colten Stephens, Jr., 6-3, 170 ... TE Austin Jenkins, Soph., 6-2, 165 ...
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: DE Casen Grasch, Sr., 6-0, 180 ... LB Kaden Joyce, Jr., 5-10, 185 ... LB Cater Grasch, Sr., 5-10, 160 ... LB Logan Vaughn, Jr., 5-11, 165 ... DL Matthew Barber, Sr., 6-3, 250 ...
2019 Outlook: Coach Cody Mohan has taken the Wildcats to the postseason in three of his four years at the helm. He expects the Wildcats to contend for another playoff berth.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Frost; Sept. 6 – Grapeland; Sept. 13 – at Mount Enterprise; Sept. 20 – Wortham; Sept. 27 – at Hubbard; Oct. 4 – open; Oct. 11 – Centerville*; Oct. 18 – at Normangee*; Oct. 25– Kerens*; Nov. 1 – at Jewett Leon*; Nov. 8 – Cross Roads*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
JEWETT LEON COUGARS
Coach: Jeremy Colvert (4th year, 19-15)
All-time: 262-295-11
Stadium: Cougar Field, 12168 Hwy 79 W, Jewett, Texas 75846 (Capacity: 1000)
2018 result: 8-4
Returning lettermen/starters: 8/8
Lettermen lost: 14
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Harris Sherrod, Sr., 5-6, 150 ... RB Walter Beltran, Sr., 6-0, 205
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: LB Curtis Stanford, Sr., 6-0, 205 ... S Tyson Cornett, Jr., 5-11, 155
2019 Outlook: Curtis Stanford is a returning all-state linebacker. ... Harris Sherrod, who plays WR, RB and DB, is an all-state powerlifter. ...
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Corsicana Mildred; Sept. 6 –Anderson-Shiro; Sept. 13 – at New Waverly; Sept. 20 – at Lovelady; Sept. 27 – at Bremond; Oct. 4 – open; Oct. 11 – Normangee*; Oct. 18 – at Kerens*; Oct. 25 – Cross Roads*; Nov. 1 – Cayuga*; Nov. 8 – at Centerville*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
NORMANGEE PANTHERS
Coach: Keith Sitton (1st year, 21-22; Overall: 48-55)
All-time Record: 295-392-15
Stadium: Panther Stadium, 200 Church St., Normangee, Texas 77871 (Capacity: 450)
2018 result: 5-6
Returning lettermen/starters: 20/14
Lettermen lost: 11
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: RB Luke Yellott, Sr., 5-9, 180 ... OL Brady Harris, Sr., 5-10, 210 ... QB Mason Hardy, Jr., 5-9, 170 ...
Offense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DL Clifton Boatright, Sr., 6-0, 225 ... S Izaha Jones, Soph., 6-2, 170 ... Denton Young, Jr., 5-9, 150 ...
2019 Outlook: Normangee begin playing football in 1914. ... The Panthers have made the playoffs 17 times. They have been in the playoffs four of the last five years. ... Keith Sitton was head coach at Jewett Leon for 10 years from 2006 to 2015. After spending time on the Madisonville staff from 2016 to 2018, he returns to the head coaching ranks at Normangee.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Bremond; Sept. 6 – at Iola; Sept. 13 – Lovelady; Sept. 20 – at Grapeland; Sept. 27 – New Waverly; Oct. 4 – open; Oct. 11 – at Jewett Leon*; Oct. 18 – Cayuga*; Oct. 25 – at Centerville*; Nov. 1 – at Cross Roads*; Nov. 8 – Kerens*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
KERENS BOBCATS
Coach: Terrell Harris (5th year, 17-27)
All-time Record: 558-373-39
Stadium: A.G. Godley Field, Bobcat Lane, Kerens, Texas 75144 (Capacity: 800)
2018 result: 2-8
Returning lettermen/starters: 7/4
Lettermen lost: 10
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: LB Devin Graves, Soph., 6-1, 180 ...
Defense: 3-3
Defensive notables: S Jason Burleson, Jr., 5-10, 165 ... DL Koby Phelps, Sr., 5-7, 175 ...
2019 Outlook: The Bobcats have not won a district championship since 2006, but hope to contend this year despite limited experience returing.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Waco Reicher; Sept. 6 – at Blooming Grove; Sept. 13 – Corsicana Mildred; Sept. 20 – Groveton; Sept. 27 – at Rio Vista; Oct. 4 – open; Oct. 11 – Cross Roads*; Oct. 18 – Jewett Leon*; Oct. 25 – at Cayuga*; Nov. 1 – at Centerville*; Nov. 8 – at Normangee*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
CROSS ROADS BOBCATS
Coach: Daniel Pierce (3rd year, 1-19)
All-time Record: 87-298-4
Stadium: Rock Tower Stadium, 14434 Hwy 59, Cross Roads, Texas 75148 (Capacity: 750)
2018 result: 0-10
Returning lettermen/starters: 14/17
Lettermen lost: 4
Offense: Wing T
Offensive notables: OL Kaden Mattingly, Sr., 5-8 ... RB Alex Marsten, Sr. ... Rb Josh Gray, Jr. ... OL Tervor Marquez, Soph.
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DL Eli Wilson, Sr. ... DL Ethan Martin, Jr. ... DL John Castillo, Sr. ... LB Haydon Cook, Jr. ... DB Soloman Brown, Soph. ... LB Blaine Hendry, Sr. ...
2019 Outlook: With 17 returning starters (eight on offense and nine on defense), the Bobcats look for better days this season. ... Alex Marsten rushed for 374 yards on 83 carries in 2019 with Soloman Brown grabbing three interceptions.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Blooming Grove; Sept. 6 – Axtell; Sept. 13 – at Hubbard; Sept. 20 – at Frost; Sept. 27 – Wortham*; Oct. 4 – open; Oct. 11 – at Kerens*; Oct. 18 – Centerville*; Oct. 25 – at Jewett Leon*; Nov. 1 – Normangee*; Nov. 8 – at Cayuga*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)