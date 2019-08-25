Malakoff is primed for another run to the state championship with a loaded team coming back.
OUR PICKS
- MALAKOFF
- KEMP
- DALLAS MADISON
- EUSTACE
- DALLAS A+ Academy
- DALLAS LIFE OAK ACADEMY
MALAKOFF TIGERS
Coach: Jamie Driskell (11th year, 99-24)
All-time: 440-430-27
Stadium: Tiger Stadium, 5201 FM 3062, Malakoff, Texas 75148 (Capacity: 2,500)
2018 result: 12-3 (Class 3A Division I state finalist)
Returning lettermen/starters: 20/11
Lettermen lost: 11
Offense: Multiple spread
Offensive notables: WR Andreas Garrett, Sr., 5-11, 175 ... QB Darion Peace, Jr., 6-2, 195 ... RB Keevie Rose, 6-1, 195 ... OL Erik Waldo, Jr., 6-1, 250 ... RB Duce Hart
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: LB Colby Rush, Sr., 6-0, 190 ... DL Zamire Ruiz, Jr., 6-0, 260 ... DL Cole Gaddis, Jr., 6-0, 240 ... DE Brandon Nations, Jr, 6-6, 230 ... DB Nathan Jones, Jr., 6-4, 190 ... DB Dylan Stearman, Sr., 5-10, 160 ... LB Tanner Scholfield, Sr., 5-8, 150 ...
2019 Outlook: The Tigers are primed for another run at the state title with 11 returning starters from a 12-3 team, plus an influx of talent from a 9-1 JV squad. ... Driskell describes Garrett as the "best competitor we have ever had." Garrett had 45 catches for 895 yards and 11 TDs last season. Peace returns to run the explosive offense, having thrown for 2,301 yards with 30 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. He also gained 668 yards and eight TDs on 142 carries. ... Rose leads the running attack, having gained 1,408 yards with 18 TDs on 190 uyards. ... Garrett had 45 catches for 895 yards and 11 TDs a year ago. ... Defensively, Rush had 129 tackles as he is the Sean Lee of the Tigers. ... Look for another exciting year in Henderson County. The Tigers are primed for another journey to Jerry World. ... Malakoff LB/TE Caleb Adams signed with Trinity Valley CC. ...
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Teague; Sept. 6 – Emory Rains; Sept. 13 – at Mexia; Sept. 20 – Grandview; Sept. 27 – at Spring Hill; Oct. 4 – open; Oct. 11 – Dallas Life Oak Cliff*; Oct. 18 – at Dallas A+ Academy*; Oct. 25 – Dallas Madison*; Nov. 1 – Eustace*; Nov. 8 – at Kemp*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
KEMP YELLOW JACKETS
Coach: Lee Wilkins (2nd year, 9-3, Overall: 40-18)
All-time: 317-509-24
Stadium: Yellow Jacket Stadium, Turner Line, Kemp, Texas 75143 (Capacity: 2,500)
2018 result: 9-3, area finalists
Returning lettermen/starters: 8/4
Lettermen lost: 27
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Ethyn Ervin, Sr., 6-0, 180 ... OL Harley Manders, Sr., 5-9, 210 ... RB Jayden Galvez, Jr., 5-10, 190 ...
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DL CJ Henderson, Sr., 5-10, 190 ... DB Logan Greathouse, Sr., 5-8, 165 ... DT Ty Roberts, Jr., 6-1, 200 ... LB Bryson Derrick, 6-0, 185 ...
2019 Outlook: Graduation hit the Yellow Jackets hard. ... With Malakoff marching to the state finals, many forget it was actually Kemp that won the district with a 5-0 league mark. The Yellow Jackets lost a couple of key players to graduation — Boomer Irvin (Army West Point) and Cameron Clamon (Mary Hardin-Baylor). ...
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Sunnyvale; Sept. 6 – at Mabank; Sept. 13 – Waxahachie Life; Sept. 20 – at Commerce; Sept. 27 – Dallas Christian; Oct. 11 – at Eustace*; Oct. 17 – at Dallas Madison (Forester Field), 7 p.m.*; Oct. 25– Dallas Life Oak Cliff*; Nov. 1 – at Dallas A+ Academy*; Nov. 8 – Malakoff*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
DALLAS JAMES MADISON TROJANS
Coach: Marcus Gates (7th year, 30-34)
All-time: 220-258-5
Stadium: Pleasant Grove Stadium, 8228 Maddox, Dallas, Texas 75217 (Capacity: 4,000; year opened: 1945); Forester Field, 8233 Military Pkwy, Dallas, Texas 75227 (Capacity: 10,000); John Kincaide Stadium, 9191 South Polk, Dallas, Texas 75232 (Capacity: 15,000; year opened: 2005); James Ray Henry Stadium, 819 Jack St., Seagoville, Texas 75159 (Capacity: 3,500; year opened: 1964)
2018 result: 6-5
Returning lettermen/starters: 18/14
Lettermen lost: 7
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: QB Jaylin Thibodeaux, Sr., 5-11, 175 ... WR Cedric Pellum, Sr., 6-1, 185 ... OL Ruben Bowan, Sr., 6-4, 275 ...
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: CB Dedrick Kinney, Sr., 6-0, 175 ... LB Kabrin Fox, Sr., 6-1, 180 ... CB Dakari Lee, Sr., 5-9, 170 ...
2019 Outlook: The Trojans had three players sign with colleges — WR Dadrian Marshall (McPherson College), LB/RB Derrious Kinney (Missouri Southern State), RB Marcus Cobin-Hill (Cisco). ... Thibodeaux threw for 970 yards and 12 touchdowns last year, along with six interceptions. Coach Gates said Madison will be stronger in 2019 with experience returning.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Dallas Bryan Adams (James Ray Henry Stadium, Seagoville); Sept. 7 – at Fort Worth Dunbar (Clark Stadium), 7 p.m.; Sept. 14 – Dallas Lincoln (Kincaide Stadium), 6 p.m.; Sept. 20 – Fort Worth Poly (Forester Field); Sept. 27 – at Sunnyvale; Oct. 4 – open; Oct. 11 – at Dallas A+ Academy*; Oct. 17 – Kemp (Forester Field)*; Oct. 25 – at Malakoff*; Oct. 31 – Dallas Life Oak Cliff (Pleasant Grove)*; Nov. 8 – at Eustace*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
EUSTACE BULLDOGS
Coach: Steve Smith (2nd year, 4-8; Overall: 17 years, 108-82)
All-time: 217-380-11
Stadium: Bulldog Stadium, Henderson St. at FM 316 S, Eustace, Texas 75124 (Capacity: 3,000; opened: 1985)
2018 result: 4-8, area finalist
Offensive notables: WR Paxton Schwartz ... OL Dartanyan Pruitt ... QB Cooper Cates ... RB Charles Spencer ...
Defensive notables: DL Wesley Kirchenbaur, DL J.D. Byrd ... DE Cameron Englehart ... DB Marquavius Griffin ...
2019 Outlook: Smith's teams have made the playoffs seven straight years — two times at Post, four times at Sundown and last year at Eustace. ... The Bulldogs have been playing football since 1938, earning 12 playoff berths and three district championships. ... Did you know current Arkansas Razorbacks coach Chad Morris coached the Bulldogs from 1994 to 1997, leading Eustace to a district championship in 1997, the Bulldogs last gold ball. Morris had three straight 5-5 seasons before helping the Bulldogs to an 11-1 mark in his final season. Morris then coach at Elysian Fields (1998-99), Bay City (2000-02), Stephenville (2003-07) and finally at Lake Travis, where he led the Cavaliers to a 32-0 record for the 2008-09 seasons.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Lone Oak; Sept. 6 – at Winona; Sept. 13 – at Palestine Westwood; Sept. 20 – at Groesbeck; Sept. 27 – Hillsboro; Oct. 4 – open; Oct. 11 – Kemp*; Oct. 18 – at Dallas Life Oak Cliff*; Oct. 25 – Dallas A+ Academy*; Nov. 1 – at Malakoff* Nov. 8 – Dallas Madison*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
DALLAS A+ ACADEMY KNIGHTS
Coach: Tarance Lewis (2nd year at Dallas A+, 3-7; Overall: 13-18)
All-time: 5-23
Stadium: First Baptist Athletic Complex, 7894 Samuell Blvd. Dallas 75228 (Capacity: 1,500)
2018 result: 3-7
Returning lettermen/starters: 26/16
Lettermen lost: 5
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Abel Salazar, Sr., 5-11, 185 ... QB Jacob Duran, Jr., 5-10, 175 ... RB Alexis Gonzales, Sr., 5-8, 170 ...
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DT Angel Arellano, Sr., 5-10, 320 ... DE Jose Romo, Jr., 6-1, 215 ... LB Carlos Hernandez, Jr., 5-10, 200 ...
2019 Outlook: With the Knights returning their top passer (Jacob Duran), top rusher (Alexis Gonzales) and top receiver returning (Abel Salazar) back, the offense could get going in 2019. ... This is the fourth year of A+ program and it is the first time the Knights will have a coach for consecutive years. ... All Knights' home games will be played at Dallas First Baptist Athletic Complex this season.
Schedule: Aug. 29 – at Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m.; Sept. 7 – Kennedale Fellowship Academy, 2 p.m.; Sept. 13 – at Trenton; Sept. 20 – Fort Worth Calvary Christian; Sept. 27 – at Tyler All Saints; Oct. 11 – Dallas Madison*; Oct. 18 – Malakoff*; Oct. 25 – at Eustace*; Nov. 1 – Kemp*; Nov. 8 – at Dallas Life Oak Cliff*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m unless noted)
DALLAS LIFE OAK CLIFF LIONS
Coach: Kevin Grubbs (2nd year, 2-8)
All-time: 44-85
Stadium: Life Stadium, 4400 South R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, 75224 (Capacity: 2000; year opened: 2006)
2018 result: 2-8
Returning lettermen/starters: 21/15
Lettermen lost: 14
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: QB Lasirton Bryant, Sr., 5-9, 170 ... WR Lance Carter, Sr., 6-1, 160 ... Elijah Sheppard-Ruth, Jr., 5-7, 150 ...
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: OL Tyler Johnson, Jr., 5-11, 240
2019 Outlook: The Lions began their football program in 2006. Their only winning season was in 2006 when they were 6-5 and made their only playoff appearance. Bryant will be a newcomer to the varsity and will utilized at several different positions.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Callisburg; Sept. 6 – at Dallas Pinkston; Sept. 13 – Dallas Gateway; Sept. 20 – North Dallas; Sept. 27 – at Dallas Roosevelt; Oct. 11 – at Malakoff*; Oct. 18 – Eustace*; Oct. 25 – at Kemp*; Oct. 31 – at Dallas Madison*; Nov. 8 – Dallas A+ Academy* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)