Every team in 10-2A, DI has nearly double digit returning starters, which should set up for a battle week-in and week-out.
OUR PICKS
- ALTO
- BIG SANDY
- CARLISLE
- CUSHING
- UNION GROVE
- HAWKINS
ALTO YELLOWJACKETS
Coach: Rickey Meeks (2nd year, 8-4)
All-time: 579-369-34 .590%
Stadium: Cam’Ron Matthews Field, Jacket Road, Alto, Texas, 75925
2018 result: 8-4, 2A DI Area finalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 17/15
Lettermen lost: 8
Offense: Multiple
Offensive notables: WR Skyler Atkins, Sr., 6-0, 170 … OL Foster Hall, Sr., 6-3, 195 … OL Josh Castillo, Sr., 6-1, 310 … WR Jay Poe, Jr., 6-0, 155 … QB Will Dixon, Soph., 6-0, 155 … FB Todd Duplichain, Sr., 6-0, 185 … RB Aaron Skinner, Sr., 6-0, 193 … TE Jordan Skinner, Sr., 5-10, 225
Defense: Odd stack
Defensive notables: LB Harmon West, Sr., 6-1, 192 … LB Cayle Irvin, Sr., 6-0, 219 … DB Skyler Atkins, Sr., 6-0, 170 … DB Clayton Terry, Sr., 6-2, 160 … DL Todd Duplichain, Sr., 6-0, 185 … DL Jordan Skinner, Sr., 5-10, 225 … LB Keithen Jenkins, Sr., 5-10, 155
2019 Outlook: The last time the Alto Yellowjackets weren’t participating in playoff football, members of the current team hadn’t started school yet. Alto has reached the postseason in 15 consecutive seasons, including state titles in 2006 and 2007. The Yellowjackets not only want to keep their postseason streak alive, but they also want to try to make another run at a state title. There is plenty of experience returning with eight starters back on offense and seven returning starers on defense. It all starts with linebackers Harmon West and Cayle Irvin. West had 115 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five sacks and six forced fumbles last season, while Irvin had 132 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four fumble recoveries. Skyler Atkins is the top returner on offense after catching 62 passes for 797 yards and four touchdowns. West also had a big hand in the offense last season, throwing for 1,373 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Sophomore Will Dixon will likely step in at quarterback, but West gives the Yellowjackets multiple options. Aaron Skinner rushed for 512 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. Look for the Yellowjackets to once again be a threat in November and possibly even December.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Palestine Westwood; Sept. 6 – at Timpson; Sept. 13 – New Diana; Sept. 20 – at Garrison; Sept. 27 – at Corrigan-Camden; Oct. 11 – at Big Sandy*; Oct. 18 – Carlisle*; Oct. 25 – at Cushing*; Nov. 1 – Hawkins*; Nov. 8 – Union Grove* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
BIG SANDY WILDCATS
Coach: Larry Minter (11th year, 63-50)
All-time: 434-458-19 .476%
Stadium: Wildcat Stadium, N. Wildcat Drive, Big Sandy, Texas, 75755
2018 result: 5-6, 2A DI Bi-District
Returning lettermen/starters: 16/9
Lettermen lost: 8
Offense: Slot T
Offensive notables: RB Kedron Brown, Sr., 6-0, 180 … QB Caden Minter, Sr., 6-2, 215 … WR Josh Shipman, Sr., 6-4, 195 … OL Malachi Arps, Sr., 5-11, 263 … TE Ashton Brown, Sr. 6-4, 215 … QB David Fonteno, Soph., 6-0, 145 … OL David Brown, Sr., 6-3, 285 … RB Dakarai Menefee, Sr., 5-8, 145
Defense: 50
Defensive notables: DL Cain Martinez, Sr., 5-6, 195 … DB Elijah Beard, Jr., 6-0, 150 … LB James Briscoe, Sr., 6-0, 165 … LB Lane Carlson, Sr., 6-0, 180
2019 Outlook: Graduation hit a lot of the teams in this district hard, including Big Sandy. But the Wildcats do have their quarterback returning as Cade Minter is back after throwing for 1,567 yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions last season. Minter lost most of his receiving targets, but he will have 6-4 Josh Shipman back. Shipman had 13 grabs for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Kedron Brown, who had 50 carries for 415 yards and three touchdowns as a junior, is expected to be a workhorse in the backfield. Brown also compiled 85 tackles and three interceptions last season. Cain Martinez had 64 tackles and four sacks and will join Brown as two of the leaders on the defense. Malachi Arps and David Brown will be key players on the offensive line, and Elijah Beard can be a gamechanger in the secondary.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at San Augustine; Sept. 6 – Alba-Golden; Sept. 13 – at Timpson; Sept. 20 – Mineola; Oct. 4 – at Rivercrest; Oct. 11 – Alto*; Oct. 17 – at Union Grove*; Oct. 25 – at Hawkins*; Nov. 1 – Carlisle*; Nov. 8 – at Cushing* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
CARLISLE INDIANS
Coach: Clay Baker (2nd year, 12-1)
All-time: 460-380-27 .531%
Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium, 8960 FM 13, Price, Texas, 75687
2018 result: 12-1, 2A DI Regional semifinalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 10/10
Lettermen lost: 13
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: QB Carlos DeLeon, Jr., 5-6, 150 … OL Alex Garze, Sr., 6-0, 210 … OL Alexis Saenz, Sr., 5-8, 175 … WR/K Aaron Gallegos, Soph., 5-10,1 60 … RB Chris Mendez, Jr., 5-8, 155 … QB/WR Brett Roland, Jr., 5-10, 140 … OL Jaden Jordan, Jr., 5-9, 260 … OL Cristobal Hernandez, Soph., 5-6, 195 … OL Casey Yoquelet, Sr., 5-11, 195 … OL Jason Winfrey, Sr., 5-11, 170 … RB Cory Roe, Jr., 5-9, 185 … OL Andrew Parrott, Sr., 5-8, 195
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: DB Carlos DeLeon, Jr., 5-6, 150 … LB Alex Garze, Sr., 6-0, 210 … DL Louis Garza, Sr., 5-8, 165 … DL Alexis Saenz, Sr., 5-8, 175 … DB Aaron Gallegos, Soph., 5-10,1 60 … DB Chris Mendez, Jr., 5-8, 155 … DB Brett Roland, Jr., 5-10, 140 … DL Jaden Jordan, Jr., 5-9, 260 … DL Cristobal Hernandez, Soph., 5-6, 195 … LB Casey Yoquelet, Sr., 5-11, 195 … DL Jason Winfrey, Sr., 5-11, 170 … LB Cory Roe, Jr., 5-9, 185 … DL Andrew Parrott, Sr., 5-8, 195
2019 Outlook: It was a dominant 2018 for the Carlisle Indians. The Indians started the season 12-0 before falling to perennial state power Tenaha in the regional semifinals. The Indians averaged 49.2 points per game and surrendered just 11.1 points per contest. However, the Indians graduated some key players from that squad and will rely on a lot of new faces in 2019. Carlos DeLeon saw action last year at receiver and is the team’s leading returning rusher (194 yards and four touchdowns) and receiver (12 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown), but this year will compete with Brett Roland for the starting quarterback position. Both players will be important pieces to the offense — one at quarterback and one at receiver. Alex Garza, Louie Garza and Alex Sainz will play both sides and are returning leaders of the defense. Louie Garza had 86 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sackes and five fumble recoveries last season. Sainz had 49 tackles and 16 tackles for loss. Gallegos will also start on both sides of the ball, and he was an All-State kicker as a freshman last season. Gallegos made five of his six field goal tries last season with a long of 45 yards. The Indians will likely take a step back in 2019, but don’t be surprised if they are still challenging for not only a playoff spot, but also in the mix for the district title.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Sabine; Sept. 6 – Troup; Sept. 13 – Overton; Sept. 20 – at New Boston; Sept. 27 – James Bowie; Oct. 11 – Cushing*; Oct. 18 – at Alto*; Oct. 25 – Union Grove*; Nov. 1 – at Big Sandy*; Nov. 8 – at Hawkins* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
CUSHING BEARKATS
Coach: Josh Moore (2nd year, 6-4)
All-time: 243-455-9 .344%
Stadium: J F Whitaker Stadium, #1 Bearkat Drive, Cushing, Texas, 75760
2018 result: 6-4, 2A DI Bi-District
Returning lettermen/starters: 15/15
Lettermen lost: 8
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: RB Thomas Wallace, Sr., 5-11, 190 … QB Deuce Garrett, Jr., 5-10, 150 … OL Cade Willis, Jr., 6-1, 215 … WR CJ Mays, Sr., 6-1, 185 … FB Reid Allen, Sr., 5-11,175 … WR Thadd Turner, Sr., 5-10, 165 … WR Joseph Humphries, Jr., 6-2, 190
Defense: 50
Defensive notables: LB Thomas Wallace, Sr., 5-11, 190 … DB Deuce Garrett, Jr., 5-10, 150 … LB Cade Willis, Jr., 6-1, 215 … DB CJ Mays, Sr., 6-1, 185 … DB Reid Allen, Sr., 5-11,175 … LB Thadd Turner, Sr., 5-10, 165 … LB Joseph Humphries, Jr., 6-2, 190
2019 Outlook: Cushing reached the postseason in 2018 for the first time in 1997. Josh Moore, in his second season at the helm, is looking to make it two for two. Cushing has never made consecutive playoff trips in postseason history. The Bearkats also haven’t had a head coach for more than two years since 1998 when Ronnie Pat Durham — also a legendary East Texas basketball coach — completed his fourth season with the Bearkats. Moore and the Bearkats have nine starters returning on defense, led by linebackers Thomas Whitaker and Cade Willis. Deuce Garrett is a key player in the secondary, and he is also the team’s returning quarterback. As a sophomore, Garrett threw for 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns with just four interceptions. Wallace rushed for 1,000 yards last season. Cushing has enough returning experience and a strong sophomore class that should help it compete for another postseason berth.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Chilton, 7 p.m.; Sept. 6 – Mount Enterprise; Sept. 13 – at Burkeville; Sept. 20 – at Hull-Daisetta, 7 p.m.; Oct. 4 – All Saints; Oct. 11 – at Carlisle*; Oct. 18 – Hawkins*; Oct. 25 – Alto*; Nov. 1 – at Union Grove* Nov. 8 – Big Sandy* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
UNION GROVE LIONS
Coach: Scottie Laymance (1st year)
All-time: 373-442-23 .445%
Stadium: Glyn Johnston Stadium, 11377 Union Grove Road, Union Grove, Texas, 75647
2018 result: 6-4
Returning lettermen/starters: 17/12
Lettermen lost: 7
Offense: Multiple
Offensive notables: RB Matthew Bower, Jr., 5-11, 160 … OL Conner Ferguson, Sr., 6-1, 220 … OL Nathan Ferrell, Sr., 6-1, 235 … RB Grayson Barnett, Jr., 6-1, 170 … OL Dylan Bell, Sr., 6-0, 200 … WR Cannon Cowan, Jr., 6-3, 175 … OL Austin Procell, Jr., 5-9, 195 … WR Chase Mead, Jr., 5-11, 160 … RB Carter Smith, Soph., 5-10, 155 … OL Brendon Pullen, Sr., 5-11, 180 … WR Davis Hairston, Sr., 5-10, 155 … OL Dillan Arden, Sr., 5-11, 230 … OL Josh Rhodes, Jr., 5-10, 205 …OL Kenneth Johnson, Jr., 6-3, 260
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: DB Matthew Bower, Jr., 5-11, 160 … DL Conner Ferguson, Sr., 6-1, 220 … DL Nathan Ferrell, Sr., 6-1, 235 … DB Grayson Barnett, Jr., 6-1, 170 … LB Dylan Bell, Sr., 6-0, 200 … DL Cannon Cowan, Jr., 6-3, 175 … DL Austin Procell, Jr., 5-9, 195 … DB Chase Mead, Jr., 5-11, 160 … LB Carter Smith, Soph., 5-10, 155 … LB Brendon Pullen, Sr., 5-11, 180 … DB Davis Hairston, Sr., 5-10, 155 … DL Dillan Arden, Sr., 5-11, 230 … DL Josh Rhodes, Jr., 5-10, 205 …DL Kenneth Johnson, Jr., 6-3, 260
2019 Outlook: In 2013, Roger Adams led Union Grove to the playoffs for the first time since 1968. The Lions ended up making five consecutive trips to the postseason before falling just short in 2018. Adams retired following the 2018 season, and Scotty Laymance, who was on Adams’ staff, is the new head coach of the Lions. Laymance welcomes back 17 lettermen, including eight starters on defense. Matthew Bower had 56 tackles a season ago and is expected to take on a big role in the backfield. The Lions have a lot to work with on both lines, including Conner Ferguson, Nathan Ferrell, Austin Procell and more. Ferguson had 57 tackles and four sacks a season ago. Grayson Barnett had 50 tackles from the safety position and will also see time at running back. Sophomore Carter Smith made contributions as a freshman and will likely be called upon even more this season. Chase Mead is the team’s leading returner in interceptions. The playoff spots in this district are up for grabs. The Lions’ ability to secure one of those spots will come down to the performance of the seven new starters on offense.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Bowie; Sept. 6 – Overton; Sept. 13 – at Quitman; Sept. 19 – at Harleton; Sept. 28 – at Mount Enterprise, 7 p.m.; Oct. 11 – Hawkins*; Oct. 17 – Big Sandy*; Oct. 25 – at Carlisle*; Nov. 1 ¬– Cushing*; Nov. 8 – at Alto* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m unless noted)
HAWKINS HAWKS
Coach: Scott Evans (3rd year, 4-17, 14-38 overall)
All-time: 412-357-24 .520%
Stadium: Lowrance Field, Price at Hawk Drive, Hawkins, Texas, 75765
2018 result: 2-8
Returning lettermen/starters: 16/13
Lettermen lost: 7
Offense: Wing T
Offensive notables: RB JD McGowen, Sr., 6-1, 230 … QB Zach Conde, Jr., 5-10, 190 … OL Matthrew Ivy, Sr., 6-0, 245
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: LB JD McGowen, Sr., 6-1, 230 … DB Paeyton Smith, Jr., 5-9, 165 … LB Zach Conde, Jr., 5-10, 190 … DT Ibory “Teddy” Taylor, Sr., 6-0, 335 … LB Jeramy Torres, Soph., 6-1, 175
2019 Outlook: Hawkins is looking for a big turnaround from 2018 after going 0-5 in district play. With seven starters back on offense and six returning starters on defense, the Hawks will have the experience in place. Hawkins also gets the return of JD McGowen, who was injured in 2018. McGowen is expected to be a key piece of the Hawk offense and defense at running back and linebacker. Caden Upchurch is the team’s leading returning rusher with 435 yards last season. Jayden Dacus is the top returning receiver. Zach Conde will handle the quarterback duties, and he will also contribute at linebacker. Sophomore Jayden Torres, who had 48 tackles last season, is another linebacker in the mix. Ibory “Teddy” Taylor is a big defensive tackle who also made 48 stops in 2017. Paeton Smith is a playmaker in the secondary with 46 tackles and three interceptions a season ago. The Hawks will need to improve on their 14.2 scoring average from last season in order to challenge for a playoff spot in a tough district. Hawkins will get the luxury of starting the season with three straight home games.
Aug. 30 – Alba-Golden; Sept. 6 – All Saints; Sept. 13 – Beckville; Sept. 20 – at Linden-Kildare; Sept. 27 – at Como-Pickton*; Oct. 11 – at Union Grove*; Oct. 18 – at Cushing*; Oct. 25 – Big Sandy*; Nov. 1 – at Alto*; Nov. 8 – Carlisle* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)