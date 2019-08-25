Midlothian Heritage is a new program but the respect for this team runs deep. Athens will be right on their heels.
OUR PICKS
- MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE
- ATHENS
- CRANDALL
- WAXAHACHIE LIFE
- MABANK
- QUINLAN FORD
ATHENS HORNETS
Coach: Zac Harrell (1st year)
All-time: 473-513-29 .466%
Stadium: Bruce Field, 480 Royal Street, Athens, Texas, 75751
2018 result: 5-5, 4A DI Bi-district
Returning lettermen/starters: 13/10
Lettermen lost: 18
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: OL Garrett Hayes, Sr., 6-4, 280 …RB Nathan Sims, Jr., 5-11, 210 … WR Jerquindon Taylor, Sr., 5-7, 155 … WR Rowdy Godwin, Sr., 6-4, 235 … WR Cameron McDonald, Sr., 5-9, 175 … QB Chase Friedrich, Sr., 5-10, 170 … OL Juan Marron, Sr., 6-0, 255
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: LB Nathan Sims, Jr., 5-11, 210 … DL Rowdy Godwin, Sr., 6-4, 235 … DB Cameron McDonald, Sr., 5-9, 175 … LB Conner Clay, Jr., 5-11, 185 ... LB JeCory Roberts, Soph., 5-9, 205 … DB Jaylynn Gualdarama, Sr., 5-9, 160 … DL Derek Killingsworth, Jr., 6-1, 205
2019 Outlook: The Harrell name has become synonymous with Texas high school football. Now, it is associated with the Athens program as Zac Harrell is the new head coach of the Hornets. Harrell’s father, Sam, has won 194 career games and has led Ennis to three state titles, one of which Zac was a receiver. Zac’s brother, Graham, quarterbacked for Texas Tech and is currently the offensive coordinator at the University of Southern California. Their other brother, Clark, will join Zac on the Athens staff as the offensive coordinator. The Harrell duo will have a big-time offensive lineman and a strong running attack at their disposal in 2019. Garrett Hayes is a four-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country, and he has 32 collegiate offers. Hayes will lead an offensive line that will block for Nathan Sims, who rushed for 1,530 yards and 14 touchdowns on 193 carries as a sophomore. Jerquindon Taylor rushed for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns on 119 carries last year but will be used more as a receiver this season. Chase Friedrich will be the Hornets’ signal caller. He was 26 of 62 last season for 464 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
Athens didn’t have much trouble scoring last season, averaging 40.5 points per game, but the defense will look to improve after giving up 41.5 points per contest. Rowdy Godwin will lead the defense along with Sims, Cameron McDonald and Conner Clay. Johan Mendez is back as the kicker.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Brownsboro; Sept. 6 – Rusk; Sept. 13 – at Fairfield; Sept. 20 – Ferris; Sept. 27 – Bullard; Oct. 11 – at Waxahachie Life*; Oct. 18 – Midlothian Heritage*; Oct. 25 – at Quinlan Ford*; Nov. 1 – at Mabank*; Nov. 8 – Crandall* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE JAGUARS
Coach: Lee Wiginton (4th year, 34-5, 131-77 overall)
All-time: 34-5-0 .872%
Stadium: MISD Multi-Purpose Stadium, US-287 and S. 14th Street, Midlothian, Texas, 76065
2018 result: 11-2, 4A DI regional semifinalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 22/11
Lettermen lost: 20
Offense: Spread (2 back)
Offensive notables: WR Jay Wilkerson, Sr., 6-2, 164 … QB Cade Sumbler, Sr., 6-0, 174 … FB LB Brody Greeson, Sr., 6-1, 224 … RB Cullen Stone, Jr., 5-11, 175 … OL Carson Walker, Jr., 6-4, 276 …WR Haydon Wiginton, Jr., 5-11, 178 … QB Blake Wilhoite, Jr., 5-10, 164 … FB Noah Gray, Jr., 6-0, 184 … DL Jonah Leatherwood, Sr., 6-3, 312
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: LB Konner Jones, Sr., 6-1, 227 … DL Kolton May, Jr., 6-2, 255 … DB Cade Sumbler, Sr., 6-0, 174 … LB Brody Greeson, Sr., 6-1, 224 … DL Ben Eskins, Soph., 5-10, 178 … DL Jack Gray, Sr., 6-0, 176 … LB Gabe Vasquez, Sr., 5-11, 177 … DE/LB D’Angelo Freeman, Sr., 6-2, 188 … LB Noah Gray, Jr., 6-0, 184 … DL Jonah Leatherwood, Sr., 6-3, 312
2019 Outlook: Most new programs have to endure some sort of growing pains. That wasn’t the case for Midlothian Heritage. The Jaguars have three seasons under their belts, and they’ve won 11 games in each of those campaigns. After a heartbreaking 50-49 loss in overtime to Carthage in the 2018 regional semifinals, Midlothian Heritage is positioned to have another strong season. The Jaguars are ranked No. 5 in Class 4A Division I in the preseason by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. Konnor Jones is the captain of the defense. He compiled 116 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four sacks last season. Kolton May (33 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3 sacks) and Cade Sumbler (60 tackles, two interceptions) join Jones on the Jaguar defense. Sumbler will also have a chance to take the reigns of an offense that averaged 43.4 points per game last year as he will battle with Blake Wilhoite for the quarterback job. Sumbler has started at safety the past two years and is an Oklahoma State baseball commit. Whoever the quarterback is will have an elite target at their disposal. Jay Wilkerson is a three-star prospect with offers from SMU, Illinois and Oklahoma State. Cullen Stone is expected to take on a larger role in the backfield after rushed for 471 yards and five touchdowns on 77 carries last season. Carson Walker is a rising prospect on the offensive line, and defensive lineman Ben Eskins is a sophomore to keep an eye on.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Gatesville; Sept. 6 – at Kennedale; Sept. 13 – at Decatur, 7 p.m.; Sept. 20 – Stephenville; Sept. 27 – at Waco La Vega, 7 p.m.*; Oct. 10 – Quinlan Ford*, 7 p.m.; Oct. 18 – at Athens*; Oct. 25 – Crandall*; Nov. 1 – at Waxahachie Life*; Nov. 8 – Mabank* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
CRANDALL PIRATES
Coach: Joe Cary (6th year, 28-26)
All-time: 388-369-20 .499%
Stadium: Pirate Stadium, 520 W. Lewis, Crandall, Texas, 75114
2018 result: 8-3, 4A DI Bi-district
Returning lettermen/starters: 22/8
Lettermen lost: 20
Offense: Power spread
Offensive notables: QB Luke Spitzer, Sr., 6-1, 180 … WR Billy Myers, Sr., 5-8, 160 … FB Gabe Cortez, Sr., 6-0, 210 … OL Tyreq Avery, Sr, 6-2, 290 … WR Mason Daugherty, Jr., 5-9, 165 … RB Damerian Wigenton, Soph., 5-8, 205
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: DL Calob Davis, Sr., 6-2, 240 … DB Luke Spitzer, Sr., 6-1, 180 … DB Billy Myers, Sr., 5-8, 160 … LB Gabe Cortez, Sr., 6-0, 210 … DB Mason Daugherty, Jr., 5-9, 165 … DE Tommy Crockett, Jr., 5-11, 185 … LB Damerian Wigenton, Soph., 5-8, 205
2019 Outlook: The Pirates were good in 2018 … really good. But a lot of players from that team graduated, including four-star offensive lineman Branson Bragg. That will lead Crandall to regroup a bit in 2019, but the cupboard isn’t bare for head coach Joe Cary, who has led the Pirates to the playoffs in all of the past four seasons. Defensive lineman Calob Davis will be an integral part in helping keep that streak alive. Luke Spitzer is back in the secondary, but he will also be called upon to take some snaps under center this year. Spitzer will look for Billy Myers, who had 256 yards and five touchdowns receiving a year ago. Despite losing Bragg up front, the Crandall offensive line will still have some strong pieces, including Tyreq Avery. Damerian Wigenton is a talented sophomore who is expected to contribute at running back and linebacker.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Chapel Hill; Sept. 6 – at Kaufman; Sept. 13 – North Lamar; Sept. 20 – Dallas Carter; Sept. 27 – at Palestine; Oct. 11 – Mabank*; Oct. 18 – Waxahachie Life*; Oct. 25 – Midlothian Heritage*; Nov. 1 – Quinlan Ford*; Nov. 8 – at Athens* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
WAXAHACHIE LIFE MUSTANGS
Coach: Heath Blalock (6th year, 27-26)
All-time: 30-63 .323%
Stadium: Mustang Stadium, 170 Butcher Road, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165
2018 result: 5-5
Returning lettermen/starters: 20/12
Lettermen lost: 24
Offense: Flexbone
Offensive notables: QB/RB Gage Mayfield, Sr., 5-11, 175 … RB SirMichael Veasley, Sr., 6-0, 200 … OL Kitt Wilder, 6-0, 235 … WR Chris Gillespie, Jr., 6-1, 180 … WR Tony Evans, Jr., 6-0, 155 … QB Coby Oder, Sr., 6-2, 195 … OL Bryan Harwell, Sr., 5-11, 225
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: LB Trenten James, Sr., 6-3, 210 … DB Robert Williams, Sr., 6-0, 155 … DB Chris Gillespie, Jr., 6-1, 180 … DL David Hipshire, Sr., 6-3, 230 … DL Bryan Harwell, Sr., 5-11, 225 … DL Trevon Brantley, Sr., 5-10, 240
2019 Outlook: Heath Blalock has brought life to the Mustangs. Before Blalock arrived to the then Red Oak life, the program was 3-37 and had never reached the playoffs. Blalock led the Mustangs to a 9-2 record and a trip to the playoffs in his first season. In its second season as Waxahachie Life, the program reached the playoffs for the fourth time in five years in 2018. The Mustangs are still searching for their first playoff victory, though, and will look to accomplish that feat in 2019. Athlete Gage Mayfield will lead the way in that quest after throwing for 582 yards and nine touchdowns and rushing for 1,134 yards and 11 scores last season. SirMichael Veasley is another dynamic ball carrier alongside Mayfield in the backfield. Trenten James returns after compiling 59 tackles a season ago. Robert Williams is the team’s returning interceptions leader with two. Defense is what prevented the Mustangs from taking that next step last season and with just five starters returning on that side of the football, they will need some new players to step up
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Ferris; Sept. 6 – at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic; Sept. 13 – at Kemp; Sept. 20 – Nevada Community; Sept. 27 – Farmersville; Oct. 11 – Athens*; Oct. 18 – at Crandall*; Oct. 25 – Mabank*; Nov. 1 – Midlothian Heritage*; Nov. 8 – at Quinlan Ford* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
MABANK PANTHERS
Coach: Zack Hudson (2nd year, 2-7, 46-45 overall)
All-time: 366-424-21 .451%
Stadium: Panther Stadium, 822 W. Mason Street, Mabank, Texas, 75147
2018 result: 2-7
Returning lettermen/starters: 21/17
Lettermen lost: 17
Offense: Wing T
Offensive notables: TE Devyn Gibbs, Sr., 6-5, 220 …RB Dakota Shaw, Sr., 6-0, 230 … OL Bodie Rowe, Sr., 5-11, 270 … QB Dahltyn Mckinnley, Jr., 5-11, 170 … OL Stevie Montgomery, Jr., 6-3,260
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: DB Jacob McCray, Sr., 6-0, 175 … LB William Goforth, Soph., 5-10, 225
2019 Outlook: It’s been tough sledding in Mabank for the past decade. The Panthers haven’t had a winning season since 2007. However, heading into the second season under head coach Zach Hudson, the Panthers could be headed toward an upward trajectory. Hudson led Howe to winning seasons in three of his five years at the helm, and Weimar was 7-5 both years he was in charge. The Panthers are returning 17 total starters, including nine on defense, so Mabank will likely take a step up in 2019. Dahltyn McKinley started five games at quarterback as a sophomore because of an injury. That experience will be valuable as he heads into the 2019 season as the guy. Devyn Gibbs is the top returning receiving target. The 6-5 tight end will be crucial to the success of the Mabank offense. Jesus Mendoza is back after compiling 58 tackles last season. Landry Johnson is the team’s returning leader in interceptions with three, and Stuart Burns is back to handle the kicking duties.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Rains.; Sept. 6 – Kemp; Sept. 13 – at Wills Point; Sept. 20 – at Canton; Sept. 27 – Ferris; Oct. 11 – at Crandall*; Oct. 18 – Quinlan Ford*; Oct. 25 – at Waxahachie Life*; Nov. 1 ¬– Athens*; Nov. 8 – at Midlothian Heritage* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
Coach: Todd Wallace (8th year, 25-47, 101-99 overall)
All-time: 203-377-15 .341%
Stadium: Hobart Lytal Memorial Stadium, 423 Panther Path, Quinlan, Texas 75474
2018 result: 2-8
Returning lettermen/starters: 17/14
Lettermen lost: 14
Offense: Fly T
Offensive notables: QB Eli Chambers, Jr., 6-2, 190 … WR Kobe Jennings, Sr., 6-5, 190 … RB Cayson Hoff, Sr., 6-1, 175 … WR Bryce Sandman, Sr., 6-2 180 … RB Kaiden Roden, Soph., 5-11, 195 … OL Landen Akin, Sr., 6-0, 250 … RB Jose Acosta, Jr., 5-6, 160 … OL Victor Alberto, Jr., 5-7, 215
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: DB Kobe Jennings, Sr., 6-5, 190 … DB Cayson Hoff, Sr., 6-1, 175 … DB Bryce Sandman, Sr., 6-2 180 … LB Kaiden Roden, Soph., 5-11, 195
2019 Outlook: Todd Wallace has spent his entire head coaching career in Quinlan — first at Boles and then the past seven seasons at Ford. Wallace expects his team to be stronger this season and compete for its first playoff berth since his first season of 2012. Eli Chambers accumulated more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns last year as a dual-threat quarterback and will lead the Panther offense. At his disposal will be Klbe Jennings, Cayson Hoff and Bryce Sandman, who will also form the Quinlan Ford secondary on defense. Jennings, who stands at 6-5, will be the focal point of the offense. Kaiden Roden had 49 tackles and 10 tackles for loss last year on defense and will also see time in the backfield this season. The main thing for Quinlan Ford will be to improve on an offense that scored just 16.9 pioints per game last season.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Caddo Mills; Sept. 6 – Dallas Molina; Sept. 13 – at Ferris; Sept. 19 – at Western Hills, 7 p.m.; Sept. 27 – Canton; Oct. 10 – at Midlothian Heritage*, 7 p.m.; Oct. 18 – at Mabank*; Oct. 25 – Athens*; Nov. 1 – at Crandall*; Nov. 8 – Waxahachie Life* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)