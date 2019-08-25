A number of returners and some underclassmen on the way has John Tyler leading the way in a competitive league.
OUR PICKS
- JOHN TYLER
- MESQUITE POTEET
- WEST MESQUITE
- MCKINNEY NORTH
- TEXAS HIGH
- SHERMAN
- WYLIE EAST
JOHN TYLER LIONS
Coach: Ricklan Holmes (8th year, 66-23)
School's All-Time Record: 717-384-41
Stadium: Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 700 Fair Park Drive, Tyler, Texas 75701 (Capacity: 12,000; year opened: 1942)
2018 result: 10-3, 5A DI Region II finalist
Returning letterman/starters: 18/13
Offense: Multiple Spread
Offensive notables: RB Kitan Crawford, Sr., 5-11, 195 ... OL Angel Sarmiento, Sr., 6-2, 285 ... OL Ashton Williams, Jr., 6-1, 290 ... WR Jermone Bowser ... WR Frank Turner ... ... QB Isaiah Johnson ... QB Cameron Ford
Defense: 4-3 and 3-4
Defensive notables: DB Kitan Crawford, Sr., 5-11, 195 ... S/OLB Isaiah Johnson, Sr., 6-1, 200 ... DE/DL Kimbrick McCaney, Sr., 6-1, 250; S/OLB Tyrone Williams, Sr., 6-0, 190; LB Kameron Mayfield, Sr., 6-1, 220 ...
2019 Outlook: JT coach Ricklan Holmes expects another standout season for his crew, although the Lions graduated some 10 players who signed with colleges. Those include a four-year letterman — placekicker/punter Frankie Sanchez — and eight three-year lettermen — WR Ke'Andre Street (University of Houston), OL Chance Billington (University of Louisiana at Monroe), DL JaBralen Yarber (Northwestern State University), LB Jarrius Lane (East Texas Baptist University), DL Christian Hartsfield (Austin College), RB Cameron Grant (Texas A&M-Commerce), QB Devlen Woods (Texas A&M-Commerce) and WR/DB Roy Lampton (Cisco College). ... Also gone is standout running back Rod Hawkins Jr., a two-year letterman who signed with Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. ... That is a lot of leadership that will not be on the field. Still Holmes said the Lions have key returns, along with an influx of young talent (JV and freshmen teams both won district titles and were perfect in league play). ... Holmes is entering his eighth year as the Lion King with six playoff appearances in seven years, along with four district championship and a district record of 41-7. Holmes has also led JT to a 14-6 playoff record. ... JT was so close to winning the Region I title last year before eventual three-time state champion Highland Park rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 42-35 victory at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco. Holmes credited the Scots team, but also was not happy about the penalty flags that negated several long runs and potential scores for his team. ... "We are going to continue to build on the success we had in 2018 because of who we have," said Holmes, a former star at JT and Oklahoma State before playing in the NFL with the New England Patriots. "We have a very good football team coming back and I said this after we won our game against Lancaster in the second round last year. We've got a possibility of winning the state championship two years in a row. I meant that. We got close last year. We are going to get even closer this year." ... The Lions also have the stability of a coaching staff remaining intact including assistant head coach Jayme Moore, offensive coodinators Antoine Bush and Brandon Ross, defensive coordinator Barry Anderson and special teams coordinator Torey Elder. ... JT also has one of the most highly recruited players in the state in athlete Kitan Crawford, who picked Texas over Tennessee and Oklahom. Holmes said of Crawford, "Very explosive athlete with an elite skill set to run the ball and be a lockdown cornerback." Crawford won the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds during the Nike/Cowboys 11-on in June at The Star in Frisco. He was also a member of JT's silver-medal winning 4x100 team at the state track & field meet in Austin. Crawford ran the first leg and helped his team to a a clocking of 40.61. Fort Bend Marshall won with a 40.24. ... Angel Sarmiento and Ashton Williams will lead the way up front on the O-line. Holmes said Sarmiento is a "physical and athletic lineman that can play all positions." He added about Williams, a junior, "physical and athletic lineman with elite skill set to dominate the line of scrimmage." ... Last years the Lions were the road warriors and won the District 7-5A Division I title with a 6-0 record. They then reeled off three playoff victories.
Did You Know: This year JT will have seven home games, including a Thursday night game with Longview that will be on national TV. ... The Lions' first road game is Oct. 4 at Wylie East. ... All seasons at home games, the Tyler ISD will honor the 1994 JT state championship team. The seventh class of the Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame is scheduled for Sept. 7, prior to the game with crosstown rival Robert E. Lee. ... JT honorees include: Hayden Moore (1959, basketball and baseball), David Warren (1997, football, basketball, baseball, and track), Doug Wyatt, (1965, football, basketball and baseball) and Bill “Tiger” Johnson from the Tyler High Lions, (1945, football and baseball). Also, the 1976 JT state basketball finalist. ... The Lions, who began playing football in 1906, have made the playoffs 37 times with 28 district championship, three state titles (1930, 1973, 1994) and two runners-up (1955, 2000). They have won 22 outright district titles and are the defending league champions. Cujo's playoff record is 59-31-3. They have 18 10-win seasons and their all-time winning streak is 27 games (1994-95).
Schedule: Aug. 30 - Mesquite Horn; Sept. 7 – Tyler Lee; Sept. 12 – Longview; Sept. 20 – Euless Trinity; Sept. 27 – Texarkana Texas High*; Oct. 4 – at Wylie East*; Oct. 11 – West Mesquite*; Oct. 18 – open; Oct. 24 – at McKinney North*; Nov. 1 – Mesquite Poteet*; Nov. 8 – at Sherman*
(* Indicates district game; All games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.)
MESQUITE POTEET PIRATES
Coach: Rodney McLain (1st year)
School's All-Time Record: 203-126-1
Stadium: Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 2411 W. Scyene Road, Mesquite, Texas 75149 (Capacity: 20,000; year opened: 1977; renovated: 2016)
2018 result: 8-3, 5A DI bi-district
Returning letterman/starters: 28/12
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: RB Seth McGowan, Sr., 6-1, 215 ... WR/TE Tristan Golightly, Sr., 6-4, 215 ... RB/WR AJailyn Graham, Jr., 6-1, 185 ... WR TJ McCollum, Sr. ... OL Matthew Martinez, Sr. ...
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: S Jalen Hodo, Sr., 6-0, 175 ... OLB Jalen Updite, Sr., 6-1, 190 ... OLB Nicholas Deville, Jr., 6-1, 200 ... ILB Jonathan Kath, Sr., 5-10, 195 ...
2019 Outlook: McLain takes over for Kody Graves, who became the Mesquite ISD Athletic Director. ... It is McLain's first year as a head coach anywhere. He was promoted from the Pirates' defensive coordinator ... Mesquite Poteet was one play away from winning the district championship. John Tyler pulled off the "Miracle in Mesquite" when quarterback Devlen Woods threw a Hail Mary pass to Ke'Andre Street, who leaped high in the end zone over three Pirates to grab the 49-yard TD pass as time expired. Thus, the Lions won 48-44 and Poteet finished second in the district. ... McGowan is one of the top recruits in the nation and he has committed to Oklahoma. He rushed for 1,614 yards and scored 25 touchdowns on 218 carries in 2018. ... Hodo is the top defender with three interceptions and three defensive TDs. He led the Pirates with 98 tackles. ... Golightly is the top returning receiver with 14 catches for 301 yards and a TD.
Did You Know: McLain graduated from Plano Prestonwood Academy and then moved on to play at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall. However, some health-related issues ended his playing career and pushed him in a different direction. After graduating from ETBU, he remained at the school as the Director of International Relations, where he organized and led football mission trips to Croatia, London and Turkey. In 2015, he joined the Poteet coaching staff, where he has served as the defensive coordinator and strength coach until he was named the fifth head coach in Pirate history. ... Poteet began playing varsity football in 1990 and made its first playoff appearance in 1993. The Pirates have made the playoffs 16 times with five district titles, three outright. They have a playoff record of 25-16. Poteet's last district title was in 2016.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Denton Ryan; Sept. 6 – at Waxahachie, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 13 – Mansfield Summit; Sept. 20 – Tyler Lee; Sept. 27 – open; Oct. 4 – at Sherman*; Oct. 10 – Texarkana Texas High*; Oct. 18 – at Wylie East*; Oct. 25 – West Mesquite*; Nov. 1 – at John Tyler*; Nov. 8 – McKinney North*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted)
WEST MESQUITE WRANGLERS
Coach: Jeff Neill (7th year, 37-27)
School's All-Time Record: 203-126-1
Stadium: Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 2411 W. Scyene Road, Mesquite, Texas 75149 (Capacity: 20,000; year opened: 1977; renovated: 2016); E.H. Hanby Stadium, 410 E. Davis, Mesquite, Texas 75149 (Capacity: 11,950; year opened: 1956; renovated: 2002)
2018 result: 4-5
Returning letterman/starters: 19/7
Offense: 2x2
Offensive notables: RB Ty Jordan, Sr., 5-9, 185 ... OG Kyree Miller, Sr., 6-4, 380 ... QB Jakobe Walton, Jr., 5-10, 182
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: DB Jay Wynn, Sr., 5-9, 180 ... DB Jakobe Walton
2019 Outlook: The Wranglers won their final two games last season against Sherman and Texas High, but were left out of the playoffs. They do have running back Ty Jordan returning. The speedster (runs a 4.3 40-yard dash) rushed for 1,220 yards and 16 touchdowns last year on 160 carries. ... Leading the way for Jordan up front is the big guy — Kyree Miller, a 6-4, 380-pound guard who runs a 5.20 40. ... West Mesquite also has a speedy sophomore in wide receiver D'Erian Mitchell, who dashes to a 4.6 40. ... Junior Jakobe Walton, who was the Wranglers' leading receiver last season is expected to step in at QB.
Did You Know: The Wranglers lost 23 letterman, including two who signed Division I — defensive back Aaron Lowe (Utah) and wide receiver Dylan Wright (Texas A&M). ... West Mesquite began varsity football in 1982. The Wranglers earned a playoff berth for the first time in 1995. ... WMHS has missed the playoffs the last two years and have made the postseason at total of 12 times with five district championship, but with only one outright title (1995). The Wranglers have a playoff record of 8-12. Their last district title came in 2010.
Schedule: Aug. 31 – vs. Hutto 11 a.m. at Waco ISD Stadium, Waco; Sept. 6 – at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 13 – at Keller Timber Creek; Sept. 20 – at Denton Ryan; Sept. 27 – Wylie East* at Hanby Stadium; Oct. 4 – open; Oct. 11 – at John Tyler*; Oct. 18 – McKinney North* at Memorial Stadium; Oct. 25 – at Mesquite Poteet* at Memorial Stadium; Nov. 1 – Sherman* at Hanby Stadium; Nov. 8 – at Texarkana Texas High*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted)
MCKINNEY NORTH BULLDOGS
Coach: Mike Fecci (11th year, 60-51)
School's All-Time Record: 93-91-0
Stadium: McKinney ISD Stadium, 4201 S. Hardin Blvd., McKinney, Texas 75070 (Capacity: 12,000; year opened: 2018)
2018 result: 6-5
Returning letterman/starters: 29/9
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: TE Brandon Frazier, Sr., 6-7, 250 ... C Austin Markiewicz, Sr., 6-5, 275 ... QB Dillion Markiewicz, Sr., 6-5, 230 ... TE Dylan Frazier, Soph., 6-5, 250 ... WR JJ Henry, Jr., 6-0, 165
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: LB Max Fecci, Sr., 6-1, 205 ... LB Carson Criss, Sr., 5-11, 225 ... DE John Jones, Jr., 6-4, 240 ...
2019 Outlook: The Bulldogs top player is tight end Brandon Frazier, who has committed to Arkansas. He had 20 D-I offers, including from Alabama, TCU, Baylor, SMU, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech and Auburn. Dillion and Austin Markiewicz were both are returning all-district players, as well as Brandon Frazier and Max Fecci. Dylan Frazier played on the varsity as a freshman. Criss will be a three-year starter.
Did You Know: Key players lost to graduation were OL Cameron Coker (West Texas A&M), DE Jonovan Lee (Southern Nazarene) and DL Landon Teel (Fort Hays State). ... McKinney North's first year as a varsity program was in 2002. The Bulldogs have made the playoffs eight times, the first in 2005. Their only district title was a four-way tie for first in 2013. McKinney North's playoff record is 6-8.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at McKinney High; Sept. 6 – at Justin Northwest; Sept. 13 – Frisco Wakeland; Sept. 19 – Rockwall-Heath; Sept. 27 – Sherman*; Oct. 4 – at Texarkana Texas High; Oct. 11 – Wylie East*; Oct. 18 – at West Mesquite* at Mesquite Memorial Stadium; Oct. 24 – John Tyler*; Nov. 1 – open; Nov. 8 – at Mesquite Poteet* at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted)
TEXARKANA TEXAS HIGH TIGERS
Coach: Gerry Stanford (3rd year, 10-11-0 at Texas High; Overall: 56-33-0)
School's All-Time Record: 620-410-33
Stadium: Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, Summerhill Road & W. 12th St., Texarkana, Texas 75501 (Capacity: 9,500; year opened: 1953)
2018 result: 3-7
Returning letterman/starters: 23/11
Offense: Multiple
Offensive notables: WR Kobe Webster, Sr., 6-1, 205 ... WR/P Rian Cellers, Jr., 6-1, 170 ... RB Tracy Cooper, Sr., 6-0, 175 ... OL Eric Poe, Sr., 5-11, 255 ... OL Demarcus Day, Jr., 6-3, 335
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: LB Clayton Smith, Jr., 6-4, 220 ... FS Marquavius Fisher, Sr., 6-0, 165 ... DL Christon Surratt, Jr. 6-0, 250 ... OLB Braylon Stewart, Soph., 5-10, 165
2019 Outlook: The Tigers will try to bounce back after a disappointing 2018. ... Smith, just a junior, is already considered one of the top outside linebackers in the nation, already holding offers from Arkansas, TCU, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and LSU, among others. ... Webster is the top returning receiver with 33 receptions for 434 yards and five touchdowns. Cellers had 19 catches for 331 yards and two TDs. ... The search for a QB will be the key for the Tigers.
Did You Know: Key players lost to graduation were QB Coltin Clack (Arkansas State), TE/WR Kendall Reid (Southern Arkansas) and WR Myles Washington (Southern Arkansas) ... Texas High has made the playoffs 35 times with 28 district titles and a state championship (2002). The Tigers have a playoff record of 22-33-2. ... Texas High began playing football in 1911 and 23 outright district titles. ... Last year's postseason miss broke a string of 17 straight playoff appearances.
Schedule: Aug. 29 – vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson at Waxhachie's Lumpkins Stadium; Sept. 6 – at Texarkana Arkansas High; Sept. 13 – Liberty-Eylau; Sept. 20 – at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 27 – at John Tyler*; Oct. 4 – McKinney North*; Oct. 10 – at Mesquite Poteet* at Mesquite Memorial Stadium; Oct. 18 – Sherman*; Oct. 25 – open; Nov. 1 – at Wylie East*; Nov. 8 – West Mesquite*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted)
SHERMAN BEARCATS
Coach: J.D. Martinez (4th year, 14-18)
School's All-Time Record: 648-453-47
Stadium: Bearcat Stadium, 200 N. Rusk, Sherman, Texas 75090 (Capacity: 6,500; year opened: 1940)
2018 result: 4-7
Returning letterman/starters: 18/14
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: RB Miketavion Brown, Sr., 5-9, 185 ... C Jordan Lamondue, Sr., 5-10, 260 ... QB Tate Bethel, Jr., 6-0, 160 ... WR Jacoby Hunt, Jr., 6-3, 200 ...
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: DB Gage Smith, Sr., 6-1, 175 ... DB Benjamin Omayebu, Jr., Jr., 5-10, 175 ... LB Ethan Bedgood, Sr., 5-10, 210 ... LB Brandon Bonilla, Jr., 5-10, 200 ... DL Amando Chavez, Soph., 5-10, 220 ...
2019 Outlook: The Bearcats finished 3-3 in district and made the playoffs. ... Miketavion Brown will spark in the Bearcats offense again. He finished second in rushing in the district with 1,259 yards with 10 TDs rushing on 207 carries. He had 11 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He was an All-Texomaland Player of the Year nominee. ... Tate Bethel, who played receiver last year, is transitioning to QB.
Did You Know: Although Bearcat Stadium seats 6,500, it has been known to pack 10,000 fans into the arena for Sherman's rivalry match with Denison (which will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest this year on Aug. 30). ... Key players lost to graduation QB Blaise Bentson (Houston Baptist) and LB Diego Moran (Sterling College). ... Sherman, which begin playing football in 1902, has made the playoffs 34 times with 21 district titles. The Bearcats have a playoff record of 24-31-3. ... Sherman has 20 outright district crowns and have made the playoffs the last two seasons. ...
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Denison, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 6 – at Fort Worth Brewer; Sept. 12 – at Frisco at The Ford Center at The Star; Sept. 20 – Justin Northwest, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 27 – at McKinney North*; Oct. 4 – Mesquite Poteet*; Oct. 11 – open; Oct. 18 – at Texarkana Texas High*; Oct. 25 – Wylie East*; Nov. 1 – at West Mesquite* at E.H. Hanby Stadium; Nov. 8 – John Tyler*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted)
WYLIE EAST RAIDERS
Coach: Mike Dormady (2nd year, 1-9 at Wylie East; Overall: 38-37-0)
School's All-Time Record: 52-48
Stadium: Wylie Stadium, FM 544 at Country Club Road, Wylie, Texas 75098 (Capacity: 10,000; year opened: 2003)
2018 result: 1-9
Returning letterman/starters: 32/13
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Xavier Smith, Sr., 5-10, 160 ... QB Zach Haaland, Sr., 6-3, 190 ... RB Tyler Jackson, Soph., 6-0, 190 ... OL Travis Lambert, Sr., 6-1, 280 ... RB Christian Johnson, Jr., 5-8, 170 ... Josh Hollingsworth, Soph., 5-10, 160
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: LB Quinten Younger, Sr., 6-0, 200 ... DL Will Schulmeistrat, Jr., 6-3, 230 ... DB Darrick McClendon, Jr., 5-8, 155 ... LB Devin Lester, Sr., 6-0, 185
2019 Outlook: The Raiders are hoping for better results in 2019, however the varsity was 1-9 and the JV was 0-6. However, there are 13 returning starter, led by WR Xavier Smith who had 40 receptions for 512 yards and three touchdowns last season. Also, QB Zack Haaland is back. Last season he threw for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 581 yrds and seven TDs on 75 carries. He also played some wide receiver where he caught 11 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown. ... This will be Dormady's second year at WEHS. Before coming to the Collin County school, he spent six years at Boerne, compiling a record of 37-28 and leading the Greyhounds to five playoff appearances.
Did You Know: Key players lost to graduation RB Corbin Johnson (Missouri Valley) and OL Jacob Pryor (Texas Wesleyan). ... Wylie East, which begin playing varsity football in 2010, has made the playoffs five times with one district title. The Raiders have a playoff record of 5-5. ... They made the playoffs in their second year as a program. ... Wylie East is seeking its first postseason in three years.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 6 – North Forney; Sept. 13 – at Dallas Woodrow Wilson at Franklin Field, Dallas, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 20 – at Fort Worth North Side at Farrington Field, Fort Worth; Sept. 27 – at West Mesquite*, at E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite; Oct. 4 – John Tyler*; Oct. 11 – at McKinney North*; Oct. 18 – Mesquite Poteet*; Oct. 25 – at Sherman*; Nov. 1 – Texarkana Texas High*; Nov. 8 – open
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted)