The 'district of doom' is back and more competitive than ever. Carthage will be back squarely in the mix while Henderson, Kilgore, Van and, under a new head coach, Chapel Hill will be right there as well.
OUR PICKS
- CARTHAGE
- HENDERSON
- KILGORE
- VAN
- CHAPEL HILL
- PALESTINE
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Scott Surratt (13th year, 149-28)
All-time: 621-364-40, .625%
Stadium: Bulldog Stadium, 1600 W. Panola St., Carthage, Texas 75633
2018 result: 14-1, Class 4A DI state semifinalist
Returning letterman/starters: 30/14
Lettermen lost: 25
Offense: Multiple/Pro Style
Offensive notables: WR Kelvontay Dixon, Sr., 6-0, 175 … OT Ty’kiest Crawford, Sr., 6-5, 315 … WR Kel Williams, Sr., 6-1, 175 … RB Mason Courtney, Jr., 5-9, 186 … OL Tee Kellum, Jr., 5-10, 295
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: LB Ravon Ingram, Sr., 5-11, 220 … DE Quinton Owens, Sr., 6-3, 220 … DB Austin Morgan, Jr., 5-11, 171 … LB Cole Whitlock, Sr., 5-9, 165 … Quinterrius Brown, Sr., 6-4, 225
2019 Outlook: The Carthage Bulldogs found time to Christmas shop last year. That’s what happens when you come up short of a third straight trip to Jerry World and the state championship. The two-time Class 4A DI kingpins were stripped up 44-41 against Liberty Hill in the state semifinals. Don’t expect that to sit too well with Scott Surratt and his ’Dawgs this year. They should be stout on defense with eight veterans back. Finding a replacement for QB Gunner Capps will be the task on offense with six holdovers returning. Whoever gets the call at QB, they’ll have ultra-talented Kelvontay Dixon to hook up with. Dixon, clocked at a 4.3 in the 40, had 1,401 all-purpose yards with 12 TDs in 2018. Mason Courtney is back at halfback after rolling up 934 yards with 12 TDs. The offensive line is anchored by 6-5, 315-pound Ty’kiest Crawford, who has scouts drooling finished last year with a total of 25 knockdowns. Ravon Ingram should draw all-state attention at LB for Carthage. The 5-11, 220-pounder racked up 128 tackles, had three sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. Carthage is set with a pair of Des in seniors Quinton Owens and Quanterrius Brown. The duo combined for 153 tackles, 24 TFL and five sacks.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – At Jacksonville; Sept. 6 – Liberty-Eylau; Sept. 13 – Marshall; Sept. 20 – Gilmer; Oct. 4 – At Pleasant Grove; Oct. 11 – At Van*; Oct. 18 – Chapel Hill*; Oct. 25 – At Palestine*; Nov. 1 – Henderson*; Nov. 8 – At Kilgore*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lions
Coach: Phil Castles (7th year, 52-23 at school, 134-73 overall)
All-time: 573-403-54, .583%
Stadium: Lion Stadium, 700 Lion St., Henderson, Texas 75654
2018 result: 9-5, Class 4A DI regional finals
Returning letterman/starters: 26/11
Lettermen lost: 22
Offense: Multiple I
Offensive notables: WR Caleb Medford, Sr., 6-3, 185 … OL Trace Tidwell, Sr., 6-2, 290 … RB Alan Pollard, Sr., 5-9, 180 … WR Jakobie Bussey, Sr., 6-1, 185 … RB Eli Jones, Sr., 5-10, 210
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: LB Brady Odom, Sr., 5-11, 210 … DB Adrian Pryor, Sr., 5-10, 175 … DB Pedro Garza, Sr., 5-9, 160 … DT Saul Quintanilla, Sr., 5-10, 205 … NG Jay Johnson, Sr., 5-11, 220
2019 Outlook: When you share the same address with a perennial state title contender like Carthage, your team’s accomplishments might sometime be overshadowed or overlooked. The Henderson Lions have fielded some top-shelf football teams four of the last five years. They’ve won 49 games in five years and advanced four rounds deep in three of those five seasons. Unfortunately, for the Lions, they’ve gone 2-6 against Carthage in that same window. Phil Castles has four offensive and six defensive starters back and welcomes many hopefuls off an undefeated JV squad. All totaled, Henderson has 20 letter winners back from a year ago. Headliner of the bunch is senior wide out Caleb Medford. The 6-3, 185-pound Medford played some QB for the Lions in 2018 and completed 14 of 26 attempts for 232 yards and 1 TD. Ironically, he was also the top pass catcher for the Lions with 30 receptions totaling 542 yards and 8 TDs. Look for Henderson’s defense to be strong again in 2019. The Lions gave up less than three scores a game last year and are anchored by senior LB Brady Odom, who finished the season with a team-leading 179 tackles. Senior DB Pedro Garza came up with three pass thefts last year to lead the Lion returnees in the secondary.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Whitehouse; Sept. 6 – Pleasant Grove; Sept. 13 – At Jacksonville; Sept. 20 – Center; Sept. 27 – At Rusk; Oct. 11 – At Palestine*; Oct. 18 – Kilgore*; Oct. 25 – At Chapel Hill; Nov. 1 – At Carthage*; Nov. 8 – Van*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
VAN
Mascot: Vandals
Coach: Jared Moffatt (10th year, 78-29)
All-time: 565-343-30, .618%
Stadium: Van Memorial Stadium, 1085 N. Maple, Van, Texas 75790
2018 result: 10-3, Class 4A DI Regional Quarterfinals
Returning letterman/starters: 25/15
Lettermen lost: 17
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: QB Jayton Moffatt, Sr., 6-0, 185 … WR Javontae Thomas, Jr., 5-10, 170 … C Melito Sanchez, Sr., 5-10, 240 … WR Hoss Brewer, Sr., 6-3, 180 … OL Carson McCoy, Sr., 6-1, 265 … WR Hunter Hutchins, Sr., 6-0, 170
Defense: Even
Defensive notables: DE Jayden Jacobs, Sr., 6-2, 215 … S Marcon Orozco, Sr., 6-0, 205 … CB JJ Kellum, Sr., 6-1, 200 … DT Beau Thompson, Sr., 6-0, 240 … LB Emillio Herrera, Sr., 6-1, 205 … OLB Cole Catlin, Sr., 6-0, 200
2019 Outlook: Van Vandal football has been synonymous with the postseason under 10th year coach Jared Moffatt. The Vandals have won 10+ games in five of the coach’s nine previous campaigns. Last year they advanced to the quarterfinals before bowing out to Henderson 21-20 in a regular season rematch. The Vandals, ironically, won the regular season finale by the identical score of 21-20. With 25 letter winners returning and all but three spots on defense and four on offense needing replacing, the Vandals look like a solid playoff contender for a 12th year in a row. Senior DE Jayden Jacobs certainly has the attention of opposing offenses. Jacobs, at 6-2, 215, is a four-year letterman and piled up 132 tackles with a ridiculous 17 QB sacks last fall. “He has a tremendous motor and is a great competitor,” lauded Moffatt. Safety Marcos Orozco is another three-year starter for the Vandals. The 6-0, 205-pound senior managed 103 tackles and two interceptions in 2018. Jayton Moffatt, the coach’s son, is settled in at QB after splitting his time the first six games before assuming the starting role. He finished with an impressive 66% on completions (119 of 179) for 1,491 yards and 13 TDs. Junior wide out Javontae Thomas and senior Hoss Brewer give Moffatt options. Thomas hauled in 29 passes for 311 yards, while Brewer added 18 receptions for 258 yards and 4 TDs.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – At Alvarado; Sept. 6 – Gilmer; Sept. 13 – At Lindale; Sept. 20 – Pittsburg; Sept. 27 – At Brownsboro; Oct. 11 – Carthage*; Oct. 18 – Palestine*; Oct. 25 – At Kilgore*; Nov. 1 – Chapel Hill*; Nov. 8 – At Henderson*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
KILGORE
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Mike Wood (10th year, 69-42)
All-time: 540-358-30, .598%
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Harris St. At Simmons St., Kilgore, Texas 75662
2018 result: 3-8, Class 4A DI Bi-district
Returning letterman/starters: 20/10
Lettermen lost: 21
Offense: Multiple
Offensive notables: OT Calvin Woodside, Sr., 6-4, 260 … RB Kenneth Lacy, Sr., 5-8, 165 … OG CJ Brown, Sr., 5-10, 265 … RB Tray Epps, Jr., 507, 160 … QB Dalton McElyea, Jr., 6-1, 175
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DT Deundre Blanton, Sr., 6-2, 265 … DB Davondrick Crowe, Sr., 6-1, 170 … S Donovan Adkins, Jr., 5-7, 170 … CB AJ Smith, Jr., 5-6, 160 … OLB Zach Williams, Sr., 5-9, 170
2019 Outlook: The Kilgore Bulldogs extended their playoff streak to eight years running, but suffered through their fourth losing season in the past decade. The Bulldogs were actually outscored 333-268, marking the first time that’s happened in Mike Wood’s nine-year tenure as head coach. Being able to build a defense around Deundre Blanton should give the ’Dogs reason for optimism. Blanton rates as one of the top defensive lineman in East Texas. The 6-2, 265-pounder finished the 2018 season with 64 tackles and five sacks. Expect those numbers to improve. Kilgore has a half dozen back on defense and four on offense. Junior safety Donovan Adkins is back after totaling a team-best 64 stops and one pick last season. Junior AJ Smith is another one expected to fortify the Kilgore secondary at corner. Kenneth Lacy returns for Kilgore at halfback. Lacy averaged 6.3 yards per touch in racking up 850 yards. He added 108 yards receiving out of the backfield. Junior Tray Epps gives the Bulldogs a nice 1-2 combo at halfback. Epps stepped 812 yards on 114 carries for a 5.6 clip. The offensive line is anchored by 6-4, 260-pound senior tackle Calvin Woodside and 5-10, 265-pounder senior guard CJ Brown. The two front-line stalwarts graded out 90% and 89%, respectively.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – At Nacogdoches; Sept. 6 – At Hallsville; Sept. 13 – Pine Tree; Sept. 20 – Texas High; Oct. 11 – Chapel Hill*; Oct. 18 – At Henderson*; Oct. 25 – Van*; Nov. 1 – At Palestine*; Nov. 8 – Carthage*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
CHAPEL HILL
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Jeff Riordan (1st year at school, 67-17 overall)
All-time: 311-401-12, .438%
Stadium: Bulldog Stadium, 13172 State Highway 64 East, Tyler, Texas 75707
2018 result: 1-9
Returning letterman/starters: 18/14
Lettermen lost: 24
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Keyjun Thomas, Sr., 6-1, 180 … RB Elijah Demus, Sr., 5-8, 165 … OL Braydon Price, Sr., 6-0, 260 … ATH Khalan Griffin, Sr., 5-11, 185 … QB Tanner Rudd, Sr., 6-2, 170
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: LB Adrian Lacy, Sr., 5-10, 208 … DB Ty Keys, Sr., 5-8, 150 … LB Max Richardson, Jr., 5-10, 212 … DE Mason Mupmhrey, Jr., 6-2, 215 … DB Gary Moore, Soph., 5-10, 155
2019 Outlook: It’s been a long and hard fall for the Chapel Hill Bulldogs since they played in consecutive state championships in 2010 and 2011. The Bulldogs won it all with a perfect 15-0 run of the table in 2011. In the seven years since, Chapel Hill has five losing seasons and it hit rock bottom last fall at 1-9. Jason Hooker left after two seasons and Jeff Riordan has taken over with sights set of returning to past glory. The Bulldogs said farewell to 24 lettermen and retained 18. It’s an even 7-7 split on offensive and defensive returnees. The defense is expected to be spearheaded by senior Adrian Lacy. Riordan refers to Lacy as “old school” and says he makes plays all over the field. Lacy had 70 stops last year and earned all district accolades. Senior Keyjun Thomas is a big, physical wide receiver and gives the Bulldogs a deep threat. Thomas had 25 receptions for 583 yards and 4 TDs a year ago. Senior signal-caller Tanner Rudd returns after throwing for 1,117 yards and 8 TDs in 2018. Brook Hill transfer Khalan Griffin should be a nice addition to the offense. Griffin completed 124 of 240 passes for 1,514 yards and 19 TDs, while rushing for 1,018 yards on 171 carries and 11 TDs. With Rudd the established starter at QB, Griffin is most likely to see his snaps at halfback.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – At Crandall; Sept. 6 – Whitehouse**; Sept. 13 – At Argyle; Sept. 20 – Bullard; Oct. 11 – At Kilgore*; Oct. 18 – At Carthage*; Oct. 25 – Henderson*; Nov. 1 – At Van*; Nov. 8 – Palestine*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
PALESTINE
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Robby Clark (5th year, 13-27 at school, 35-66 overall)
All-time: 500-510-39, .495%
Stadium: Wildcat Stadium, 1600 South Loop 256, Palestine, Texas 75801
2018 result: 3-7
Returning letterman/starters: 19/13
Lettermen lost: 13
Offense: Multiple
Offensive notables: RB Jeremiah Davis, Sr., 5-10, 200 … QB Christian Hutchinson, Sr., 6-1, 215 … WR Marquis Thompson, Sr., 6-1, 175 … OL Jarrett Henry, Soph., 6-5, 240 … Cedric Hicks, Sr., 5-10, 235
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: LB Quintin Cook, Sr., 6-0, 205 … LB Daelan Williams, Jr., 6-2, 190 … DL Elvin Calhoun, Jr., 6-0, 245 …LB Keshawn Nonette, Sr., 5-11, 195 … DB Tayon Huntley, Sr., 6-1, 185
2019 Outlook: With eight starters back in the fold on defense, 5th year coach Robby Clark is expectant of better things on the horizon. His Palestine Wildcats took a step back with a 3-7 finish in 2018. Palestine hasn’t been to the playoffs and or had a winning season since 2013. With the return of 19 veteran lettermen, including five offensive regulars, Clark wants to snap the 5-year slide. Quintin Cook is a good horse to ride at linebacker for the ’Cats. The 6-0, 205-pound senior Cook amassed 123 tackles, 23 TFL, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and a defensive TD. “Quintin is a fast, versatile athlete who has the ability to make plays all over the field,” explained Clark. Another key cog on defense should be senior LB Keshawn Nonette. The 5-11, 195-pounder rang up 121 tackles, 16 TFL and two sacks. Offensively, the ’Cats pin their hopes on senior halfback Jeremiah Davis, who tallied 1,150 yards and scored 11 TDs in just eight games last fall. “Jeremiah is an explosive running back with a combination of agility, physicality and top end speed,” Clark said. Christian Hutchinson saw action in five games last fall for Clark at QB. The 6-1, 215-pound senior managed 78 completions for 1,008 yards and 6 TDs.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Waco Connally; Sept. 6 – Jacksonville; Sept. 13 – At Rusk; Sept. 20 – Fairfield; Oct. 11 – Henderson*; Oct. 18 – At Van*; Oct. 25 – Carthage*; Nov. 1 – Kilgore*; Nov. 8 – At Chapel Hill*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)