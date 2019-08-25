Garrison was the district champion a year ago and is poised for a repeat. Tenaha brings back a quarterback and several weapons in what should be a competitive league.
OUR PICKS
- TENAHA
- GARRISON
- JOAQUIN
- LINDEN-KILDARE
- TIMPSON
- BECKVILLE
- HARLETON
TENAHA
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Robert Tamplin (1st year)
All-time: 509-397-37 .559%
Stadium: Tiger Stadium, South Center at Travis, Tenaha, Texas 75974
2018 result: 10-4, 2A DI Regional finalist
Returning letterman/starters: 13/12
Lettermen lost: 12
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: QB Hayden Jenkins, Sr., 6-1, 186 … WR Erik Smith, Sr., 6-3, 185 … OL Orlando Perales, Jr., 6-1, 250 … RB Jordan Marshall, Jr., 5-7, 145
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: DL Pete Giles, Sr., 5-11, 233 … LB Davon Tamplin, Sr., 5-10, 165 … DE Dylan Calloway, Jr., 6-0, 190 … DB Jatorian Calloway, Sr., 5-9, 144
2019 Outlook: Robert Tamplin moves from offensive coordinator to head coach for the Tigers. Tamplin is Tenaha’s fourth coach in six years and third in three. He replaces Greg Jenkins, who guided the Tigers to a 10-4 regional finals berth in his only season. The Tigers advanced to the Region III finals before dropping a 43-17 decision to San Augustine. With five holdovers on offense and seven on defense, Tamplin’s troops should be in good shape for a 14th consecutive visit to postseason. QB Hayden Jenkins is back after throwing for 2,661 yards with 28 TDs last fall. Wideout Erik Smith is also back after reeling in 39 passes for 646 yards and 8 TDs in 2018. Tenaha’s defense, which only managed two shutouts last year, should be stronger with a stable of starters returning. Leading the way is senior defensive lineman Pete Giles, who tallied 25 solo stops, 40 tackles total and eight tackles resulting in loss of yards. LB Davon Tamplin returns after a team-leading 90 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and four TFL.
Schedule: Aug. 30 - At Troup; Sept. 6 – Lovelady; Sept. 13 – T.K. Gorman; Sept. 20 – At San Augustine; Sept. 27 – At Timpson*; Oct. 5 – Beckville**; Oct. 18 – At Harleton*; Oct. 25 – Garrison*; Nov. 1 – At Joaquin*; Nov. 8 – Linden-Kildare* (* Indicates district game; ** Indicates 2 p.m. start; All other games start at 7:30 p.m.)
GARRISON
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Larry Prince (4th year, 23-14)
All-time: 530-265-13 .664%
Stadium: Bulldog Stadium, 459 North US Highway 259, Garrison, Texas 75946
2018 result: 10-3, 2A DI Regional semifinalist
Returning letterman/starters: 17/12
Lettermen lost: 13
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: RB Sabastion Porter, Sr., 5-10, 200 … RB Ja’Kedric Watts, Sr., 5-9, 185 … WR Ja’Kadric, Sr., 5-9, 188 … OL Garner Hancock, Jr., 6-2, 208
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: LB Chace Rodriguez, Sr., 6-0, 208 … DL De’Travious Taylor, Sr., 5-10, 211 … DE Canyon Holmes, Jr. 6-1, 175 … LB Shawn Holmes, Jr., 5-11, 210
2019 Outlook: Garrison garnered its first district title in five years last fall and hopes the return of a half dozen holdovers on both sides of the leather result in a Bulldog repeat. Larry Prince took Garrison to the playoffs for the third time in as many tries before dropping a 29-27 decision to San Augustine in third round play. The Bulldog offense starts with talented tailback Sabation Porter, who ravaged defenses for 2,461 yards and 43 TDs a year ago. Prince describes Porter as an amazing young man, always positive and always smiling. Porter averaged 8.3 yards per touch, which didn’t exactly leave opposing defenses with a smile. On defense, De’Travious Taylor is back after logging 45 tackles five sacks and five TFL. Prince lauds Taylor’s constant-running motor and also expects him to contribute on the offensive line.
Schedule: Sept. 6 – At Crockett; Sept. 13 – San Augustine; Sept. 20 – Alto; Sept. 27 – At Joquin*; Oct. 4 – Linden-Kildare*; Oct. 11 – At Timpson*; Oct. 18 – Beckville*; Oct. 25 – At Tenaha*; Nov. 1 – Harleton* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
JOAQUIN
Mascot: Rams
Coach: Wade Lawson (5th year, 29-14)
All-time: 326-426-19 .435%
Stadium: Ram Stadium, Skinner St. at US 84, Joaquin, Texas 75954
2018 result: 9-3, 2A DI Area
Returning letterman/starters: 15/14
Lettermen lost: 10
Offense: Slot-T
Offensive notables: QB Connor Bragg, Sr., 5-11, 160 … OG Jesus Bravo, Sr., 5-9, 182 … ST Hunter Harper, Sr., 5-11, 190 … SG Dre Walters, Sr., 5-8, 190
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: SS Lorenzo Lane, Sr., 6-1, 195 … NG Ian Shahan, Sr., 5-9, 202 … DT Blake Cummings, Jr., 6-5, 304 … CB Gunner Nelson, Sr., 5-11, 168
2019 Outlook: Wade Lawson took over for a Joaquin legend in Wayne Gandy five years ago and the results have been moving in a positive direction ever since. After missing the playoffs in his first season, Lawson has led the Rams to the party three years running. With no less than seven offensive and seven defensive starters back, Joaquin has no reason to not expect a fourth straight trip to postseason. The Rams are old school with their ground-and-pound Slot-T attack on offense. QB Connor Bragg mans the controls and rushed for 1,506 yards on 136 carries for an 11.1 average. He scored 12 TDs and also caught six passes for 151 yards and three more scores. Figure Bragg is good for 12 yards each time he touches leather. On the offensive line, a hallmark for the Rams, the trio of Jesus Bravo, Hunter Harper and Dre Walters lead the way. Joaquin’s defensive efforts are paced by senior strong safety Lorenzo Lane, who tallied 107 tackles, four sacks and seven TFL. He also picked three passes and broke up another four. Lawson is expecting a bounce-back season from nose guard Ian Shahan, who had his season cut short by injury last year.
Schedule: Aug. 30 - Deweyville; Sept. 6 – At Ore City; Sept. 13 – Shelbyville; Sept. 20 – At Corrigan-Camden; Sept. 27 – Garrison*; Oct. 11 – At Linden-Kildare*; Oct. 18 – Timpson*; Oct. 25 – At Beckville*; Nov. 1 – Tenaha*; Nov. 8 – At Harleton* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
LINDEN-KILDARE
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Derek Simmons (3rd year, 18-13, 35-56 overall)
All-time: 492-362-30 .574%
Stadium: Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium, FM 125 & County Road 1759, Linden, Texas 75563
2018 result: 6-4
Returning letterman/starters: 13/14
Lettermen lost: 5
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: RB LaDaVion Johnson, Sr., 5-6, 155 … WR Da’Von Tyson, Sr., 5-9, 161 … OT Landon Liles, Jr., 6-3, 240 … WR Trey Schuler, Sr., 5-9, 160 … QB Mason Johnson, Jr., 5-10, 167
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: LB Nic Kunze, Sr., 6-1, 205 … DT Vincent Peters, Jr., 5-10, 262 … DT Hunter Johnson, Jr., 5-9, 233 … DE Jackson Lee, Soph., … LB Gunner Minor, Sr., 5-8, 176
2019 Outlook: With practically everyone back on offense, the L-K Tigers should seriously contend for a postseason spot in 2019. The Tigers actually started last season 4-0, but dropped five of their last six to finish 6-4 and miss the playoffs for the third time in four years. L-K fell to Beckville 63-52 in a late-season game that squashed any playoff hopes. The Tiger tale starts with senior speedster LaDavio Johnson, who stands to become L-K’s all-time leading rushing at season’s end. Johnson is a slippery back that racked up 1,544 yards and scored 20 TDs. His 7.9 yard average should only improve this fall. Da’Von Tyson gives the Tigers a deep threat at wide receiver. Tyson hauled in 33 passes for 359 yards and six scores in 2018. He also provided six pass thefts on defense. L-K puts a lot of stock on defense in senior leader Nic Kunze. A standout on the Tigers’ state finalist in baseball this past spring, Kunze is one of six defensive holdovers back for third-year boss Derek Simmons. Kunze totaled 76 tackles and four sacks. He’s a four-year starter at both linebacker and tight end for the Tigers. L-K, with a stable of returning starters, is primed to make a return to the playoff party in 2019.
Schedule: Aug. 30 - Hooks; Sept. 6 – At Clarksville; Sept. 13 – At DeKalb; Sept. 20 – Hawkins; Sept. 27 – Harleton*; Oct. 4 – At Garrison*; Oct. 11 – Joaquin*; Oct. 25 – At Timpson*; Nov. 1 – Beckville*; Nov. 8 – At Tenaha* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
TIMPSON
Mascot: Bears
Coach: Kerry Therwanger (4th year, 20-15, 122-66 overall)
All-time: 458-430-37 .515%
Stadium: John Herbert Eakin Stadium, 366 McLaughlin St., Timpson, Texas 75975
2018 result: 4-7, 2A DI Bi-district
Returning letterman/starters: 17/13
Lettermen lost: 7
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: C Zach Malloy, Sr., 6-0, 230 … WR Tre Keggler, Jr., … WR Kobe Grogan, Sr.,
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: LB Jarrett Page, Sr., 5-6, 175 … S Tre’ Davis, Jr., LB Brandon Courtney, Soph., 5-9, 175 … LB Cam Foster, Soph., 5-10, 170
2019 Outlook: Not even a losing record could stop Timpson from making the playoffs in 2018. Kerry Therwanger’s third edition wasn’t exactly elite, having been outscored over an 11-game menu by 56 points. Timpson’s brief traipse into the playoffs ended with a 40-12 opening-round KO to San Augustine. This came on the heels of an 11-3 Bear squad from 2017. Therwanger believes his 2019 outfit to be stronger than the year before and the district to be about the same. With four teams making the playoffs, for better or worse, Timpson should expect to make a serious push for a third consecutive berth. Seven starters are back on offense and a half dozen return on the defensive side. The Bears could be just that on defense as Jarrett Page is back in the fold. Therwanger actually lists his top two players from the defensive side. In addition to Page at linebacker, Tre’ Davis should be a force in the secondary at strong safety.
Schedule: Aug. 30 - At Hemphill; Sept. 6 – Alto; Sept. 13 – Big Sandy; Sept. 20 – At West Sabine; Sept. 27 – Tenaha*; Oct. 4 – At Harleton*; Oct. 11 – Garrison*; Oct. 18 – At Joaquin*; Oct. 25 – Linden-Kildare*; Nov. 8 – At Beckville* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Bearcats
Coach: Cody Ross
All-time: 355-429-20 .454%
Stadium: R.C. Beauchamp Stadium, 169 Washington, St., Beckville, Texas 75631
2018 result: 5-5
Returning letterman/starters: 22/12
Lettermen lost: 18
Offense: Power Spread
Offensive notables: OL Ross Young, Sr., 6-2, 260 … OL Jashon Adams, Sr., … WR Landon Dixon, Sr., … RB Ashton Strange, Sr., … QB Ryan Harris, Soph.
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: LB Cody Anderson, Sr., … LB Abram Hairgrove, Sr., … LB Colter Klinger, Jr., … LB Tyler Bryan, Soph., … PK Carlos Campos, Sr.,
2019 Outlook: Absent from the playoffs for four straight seasons, controls have been handed over to Cody Ross, who patiently bided his time as an assistant before becoming a head coach. Ross, a 1999 graduate of Tatum, is no stranger to success, having played under the tutelage of John Crawford in the late 90s. Ross loves physical football and even calls his offensive set the Power Spread and lists his top player as offensive lineman Ross Young. If the Bearcats are to find their way back into the playoff mix for the first time since 2014, they’ll do so with a young QB in sophomore Ryan Harris. Cody Anderson, Beckville’s leading tackler in 2018 with 65, is back at linebacker. Ross welcomes six starters from both sides of the line and a total of 22 letter winners from a year ago. The road is long, but Ross is just the man to lead the charge. He sees his Bearcats as stronger than last fall’s 5-5 finish, but, in the same respect, he believes the district is even better.
Schedule: Aug. 30 - At Shelbyville; Sept. 6 – West Sabine; Sept. 13 – At Hawkins; Sept. 20 – Hemphill; Oct. 5 – At Tenaha**; Oct. 11 – Harleton*; Oct. 18 – At Garrison*; Oct. 25 – Joaquin*; Nov. 1 – At Linden-Kildare*; Nov. 8 – Timpson* (* Indicates district game; ** Indicates 2 p.m. start; All other games start at 7:30 p.m.)
HARLETON
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Kyle Little
All-time: 278-327-6 .460%
Stadium: Wildcat Field, Lake Road, Harleton, Texas 75651
2018 result: 1-9
Returning letterman/starters: 20/10
Lettermen lost: 12
Offense: Wing-T
Offensive notables: RB Hunter Wallace, Sr., 5-10, 195 … RB Cameron Postins, Sr., 5-9, 150 … OL Brady King, Sr., 5-11, 210 … RB Cole Ring, Jr., 5-11, 160
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: DE Jaydn Salazar, Sr., 6-0, 195 … DE Jojo Clark, Jr., 6-3, 205 … LB Justin Davidson, Jr., 5-10, 160 … DB Drew Stafford, Jr., 5-8, 155
2019 Outlook: Kyle Little may be called the miracle worker if he can return the Harleton Wildcats to playoff form. Former head man Terry Ward, who sported a state championship ring from Tenaha, was 4-26 in three years at the helm. The Wildcats mustered a measly 72 points on offense in 2018. Little certainly has his work cut out for him if he is capture the school’s first playoff ticket in four seasons. Harleton has 20 monogram winners with five offensive and five defensive regulars back. Senior Hunter Wallace is a nice one to build around on either side of the leather. Wallace, who runs a 4.6 in the 40, should start on both offense at halfback and defense at linebacker. Cameron Postins and Cole Ring should lighten the load in the backfield for Little’s Wing-T approach on offense. The Wildcats welcome back a couple stalwarts at defensive end in Jayden Salazar and JoJo Clark. Little, while optimistic, is a realist. “We return several young players, but it will be a new system so there could be some growing pains.” Little said.
Aug. 30 - At Queen City; Sept. 6 – At James Bowie; Sept. 13 – Sabine; Sept. 19 – Union Grove; Sept. 27 – At Linden-Kildare*; Oct. 4 – Timpson*; Oct. 11 – At Beckville*; Oct. 18 – Tenaha*; Nov. 1 – At Garrison*; Nov. 8 – Joaquin* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)