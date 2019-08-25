8-3A, DI is another 'District of Doom' candidate this season with a loaded field. Gladewater. Tatum. West Rusk. Mineola. White Oak. Sabine. That says it all.
OUR PICKS
- GLADEWATER
- TATUM
- WEST RUSK
- MINEOLA
- WHITE OAK
- SABINE
- WINNSBORO
GLADEWATER
Mascot: Bears
Coach: John Berry (6th year, 37-21)
All-time: 525-406-23
Stadium: Jack V. Murphy Stadium, 2201 W. Gay Ave., Gladewater, Texas 75647
2018 result: 11-2, Class 3A DI Regional semifinals
Returning letterman/starters: 22/11
Lettermen lost: 12
Offense: I under center
Offensive notables: RB Eligia Carter, Jr., 6-0, 178 … QB Tristan Holmes, Jr., 5-9, 180 …TE Jailyn Robertson, Sr., 6-1, 245
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: FS Robby Hodges, Sr., 5-10, 160 … ILB Zachary Villareal, Sr., 6-0, 185 … DT Zach Tyeskie, Sr., 5-9, 223
2019 Outlook: The Gladewater Bears are an East Texas institution when it comes to high school football. The late Jack Murphy, for which Gladewater's stadium is named, guided the Bears to 11-straight playoff appearances from 1982 through 1992. David Hussman put Gladewater in postseason six of seven calendars from 200 through 2006. Enter John Berry, who worked prior as John King's right-hand man at Longview, and he's put the Bears in the playoffs in five of six efforts including last year's 11-2 finish. Gladewater lost in the Class 3A DI regional semifinals against eventual state runner-up Malakoff. One thing that's eluded this proud football factory is a state championship. Berry gladly welcomes back 22 letter winners from a year ago with six defensive and five offensive regulars back. Could this be the year Gladewater finally scales the mountain? Maybe so. The Bears have a dynamic junior at tailback in Eligia Carter, who rushed for 2,613 yards and scored 26 TDs in 2018. Carter will be among the most pursued recruits over the next two seasons. "We're looking forward to another great season from an explosive player," offered Berry. Tristan Holmes is back at QB where he started 10 games last fall. His 4.5 speed make him a potential game-breaker when defenses focus too much on Carter. The defense has a half dozen regulars back and that includes FS Robby Hodges, who totaled 87 tackles and three interceptions. "Robby had a breakout year as a junior and should lead a good secondary this year," Berry said. Filling the big shoes of graduated Rashaud Johnson at ILB will be senior Zachary Villareal. "We are confident Zachary will be very good," said Berry.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Spring Hill; Sept. 6 – At Atlanta; Sept. 13 – At Center; Sept. 20 – Pleasant Grove; Sept. 27 – Winnsboro*; Oct. 4 – At West Rusk*; Oct. 11 – Mineola*; Oct. 25 – At White Oak*; Nov. 1 – Sabine*; Nov. 8 – At Tatum*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
TATUM
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Jason Holman (1st year)
All-time: 468-341-26, .576%
Stadium: Eagle Stadium, 483 Hill St., Tatum, 75691
2018 result: 6-4, Class 3A Bi-district
Returning letterman/starters: 20/12
Lettermen lost: 12
Offense: Multiple I
Offensive notables: RB Decartiyay Allison, Jr., 5-8, 165 … QB Kendric Malone, Soph., 5-10, 155 … TE Trey Fite, Soph., 6-5, 190 … RB Daymien Smith, Soph., 5-11, 185 … OL Logan Foster, Sr., 6-0, 255 ... OL James Johnson, Sr., 5-8, 200
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: S Quiston Sheffield, Jr., 5-10, 165 … OLB Jayden Boyd, Soph., 6-4, 175 … CB KaVontae Starling, Sr., 5-5, 145 … CB Dexter Monroe, Jr., 5-10, 145 … LB Ty Hollins, Jr., 5-9, 185 ... LB AJ Singleton, Sr., 5-9, 165
2019 Outlook: Jason Holman's first venture into head coaching starts with a top-shelf program in Tatum. Andy Evans delivered the school back-to-back state titles in 2005 and 2006. The Eagles have been playoff entrants 16 of the last 17 years, but there's been a certain degree of instability since Evans' retirement after the 2015 campaign. Holman becomes the third coach to lead Tatum into flight since 2016. Craig Barker left after two seasons and Darren Hylander was gone after one year. Holman, a 1990 Jacksonville graduate, hopes to provide a stable atmosphere and hang around longer than a couple calendars. Tatum battled Gladewater in an end of the season OT thriller before bowing out. Holman has a half dozen starters back on both sides and 20 letter winners from last year's 6-4 district runner-up. The big void, however, is at QB where OB Jones has graduated. That loss could be softened with a good year from junior Decartiyay Allison at halfback. Sophomore Kendric Moore has the unenviable task of replacing Jones at QB. Senior stalwart Logan Foster is back to provide protection in the offensive line, while sophomore Daymien Smith hopes to add balance in the run game. Junior safety Quiston Sheffield is joined by sophomore OLB Jayden Boyd to fortify a Tatum defense that surrendered on average 28 points in 2018. If youth is served, expect Tatum to challenge Gladewater for top honors as it did last fall. It's a good bet the Eagles are in the playoffs for the 17th time in 18 years. Holmon is certainly hoping so.
Schedule: Schedule: Aug. 30 – Center; Sept. 6 – Daingerfield; Sept. 13 – At Pittsburg; Sept. 20 – At Hughes Springs; Sept. 27 – At White Oak*; Oct. 4 – Sabine*; Oct. 18 – At Winnsboro*; Oct. 25 – West Rusk*; Nov. 1 – At Mineola*; Nov. 8 – Gladewater*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
WEST RUSK
Mascot: Raiders
Coach: Nick Harrison (1st year)
All-time: 268-285-5, .485%
Stadium: Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, School St. at Burnett St., New London, Texas 75682
2018 result: 8-3, Class 3A DI Bi-district
Returning letterman/starters: 9/11
Lettermen lost: 21
Offense: Multiple
Offensive notables: WR Talon Winings, Sr., 6-0, 180 … OL Colton Mills, Sr., 6-0, 230 … QB Jaylon Shelton, Sr., 6-3, 190 … WR Travis Graham, Jr., 6-1, 170
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: DB Talon Winings, Sr., 6-0, 180 … OLB Myles Foster, Sr., 6-0, 185 … DL Parker Mizell, Sr., 6-0, 240 … DL Keldon Johnson, Soph., 6-1, 350
2019 Outlook: Following the coach with the most wins in school history could be a daunting task. But it's a challenge Nick Harrison welcomes with the West Rusk Raiders in 2019. Harrison, who prepped at nearby Troup, served the now retired John Frazier for several years before assuming the throne. The Raiders have 37 games over the last four seasons and must overcome the loss of 21 lettermen from an 8-3 squad. Harrison does have six starters back on offense and another five regulars on defense. West Rusk expects to be in the mix at season's end. Whether or not the Raiders can forge in front of either Taum or Gladewater is a chapter yet to be written. The multi-talented Talon Winings is a nice block for Harrison to build on. Winings should spark West Rusk on both sides of the leather. On offense, Winings can stretch the field as a wide out and he's a real ball hawk on defense at safety. QB Jaylon Shelton has bided his time and now the senior directs the Raider offense. He'll be reliant on 6-0, 230-pound OL Colton Mills to lead the attack from the front line. Joining Winings on defense is seniors OLB Myles Foster and DL Parker Mizell along with 6-1, 350-pound sophomore tackle Keldon Johnson. West Rusk hung its hat on the defense in 2017 when it gave up only 108 points. Last season's squad was clipped for 212. If this year's defense falls somewhere between 108 and 212, the Raiders will be right in the middle of district title talk.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – At Arp; Sept. 6 – Waskom; Sept. 13 – Harmony; Sept. 20 – At Palestine Westwood; Sept. 27 – At Mineola*; Oct. 4 – Gladewater*; Oct. 11 – At White Oak*; Oct. 18 – Sabine*; Oct. 25 – At Tatum*; Nov. 1 – Winnsboro*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
MINEOLA
Mascot: Yellowjackets
Coach: Luke Blackwell (3rd year, 12-10)
All-time: 503-518-47, .493%
Stadium: Meredith Memorial Stadium, 1044 West Loop 564, Mineola, Texas 75773
2018 result: 6-4, Class 3A DI Bi-district
Returning letterman/starters: 16/16
Lettermen lost: 11
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: RB Trevion Sneed, Jr., 6-1, 210 … WR Cole Castleberry, Sr., 5-9, 165 … TE Wylie Franks, Sr., 6-3, 185 … OL Zane Bedford, Sr., 5-11, 260 … RB Kobe Kendrick, Jr., 6-2, 190 ... RB Montrell Williams, Sr., 5-10, 185
Defense: 4-1
Defensive notables: DL Jackson Anderson, Jr., 6-3, 285 … OLB Wylie Franks, Sr., 6-3, 185 … DB Dalton Rogers, Sr., 5-8, 150 … DE Kobe Kendrick, Jr., 6-2, 190 ... DB Cole Castleberry, Sr., 5-9, 165 ... LB Hunter Wright, Jr., 5-10, 200
2019 Outlook: Mineola was at one time a football wasteland. From 1990 to 2000, the Yellowjackets didn't make the playoffs and even suffered through a couple 0-10 seasons. Joe Drennon, now head coach at Hallsville, started to turn the ship around in 2008. Mineola went 28-3 in 2015 and 2016, winning the school's first state title in 2016. Drennon's replacement, Luke Blackwell, has carved a 12-10 mark in his two years and made the postseason both times. But the 'Jackets have been a far cry from their 15-16 form. Blackwell, however, has reason to see his third year as charming. Mineola has a defense back almost intact - 9 starters - while the offense is fortified with near a full complement - 7 starters - and the times could be changing. Junior Trevion Sneed is back to the hive and looks to build on a spectacular sophomore season where he racked up 1,613 yards and scored 16 TDs. He was equally lethal on defense with 82 tackles, 20 TFL and a half dozen sacks. For his efforts, Sneed was named his district's defensive MVP. He already holds and offer from SMU. Jackson Anderson should carry on with the Anderson offensive line lineage. The 6-3, 285-pounder should be a force, according to his coach. Jackson's older brothers Austin and Riley currently play at A&M. Junior LB Hunter Wright returns after a sophomore season of 105 tackles, 10 TFL and 7 QBPs. Senior Dalton Rogers roams the secondary for the 'Jackets and will be counted on heavily. Rogers posted 81 tackles, three pass break ups, a couple fumble recoveries and a force. Speedy Cole Castleberry will help at both wide receiver and in the secondary along with Rogers. Castleberry, closked at 4.5, had 40 tackles and 11 PBU. Wylie Franks, like Castleberry, could ignite on both sides of the ball. Franks averaged 17.8 receiving at tight end and piled up 42 stops and recovered three fumbles at OLB.
Schedule: Aug. 30 - At Wills Point; Sept. 6 – At Canton; Sept. 13 – Farmersville; Sept. 20 – At Big Sandy; Sept. 27 – West Rusk*; Oct. 11 – At Gladewater*; Oct. 18 – At White Oak*; Oct. 25 – At Sabine*; Nov. 1 – Tatum*; Nov. 8 – At Winnsboro*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Roughneck Stadium
Coach: Kris Iske (6th year, 37-19 at school, 66-50 overall)
All-time: 565-301-26, .648%
Stadium: Roughneck Stadium, 200 S. White Oak Rd., White Oak, Texas 75693
2018 result: 4-6
Returning letterman/starters: 14/11
Lettermen lost: 16
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: RB Bo Reddic, Sr., 5-9, 205 … ATH Blake Barlow, Jr., 6-0, 200 … OL Luke Ummel, Jr., 6-1, 225 … WR Micah Gibson, Sr., 6-3, 185
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: FS Colton Cobb, Jr., 5-8, 160 … OLB Tanner McKinney, Sr., 5-8, 145 … ILB Michael Stevens, Jr., 5-9, 148 … CB Jackson Frazier, Jr., 5-11, 170
2019 Outlook: White Oak's six-year run of playoffs came to an end last year when the Roughnecks suffered their first non-winning season - 4-6 - in over a decade. Kris Iske pins his hopes on one of the best RBs in East Texas - Bo Reddic - and 14 returning letter winners to make their absence brief. The Roughnecks have in addition Reddic four other other offensive starters and six regulars on defense. Reddic, a starter for three years, totaled 1,049 yards, 124 receiving and 16 total TDs. The hard-running style of Reddic will always give White Oak a chance. He'll get his touches and yards on offense, but the defense has to show improvement. The Roughnecks suffered blow out three times last fall and gave up on average 30 points per game. FS Colton Cobb returns in the secondary. The junior rang up 135 tackles and picked a couple passes. His defensive contributions will be as important as Reddic's offensive. OLB Tanner McKinney had 52 stops, 17 of which were solo, with a couple fumble recoveries and pass thefts. Plugging in talented Blake Barlow shouldn't be a problem for Iske. The junior do-it-all is 6-0 and 200 pounds. He compiled 243 yards receiving with a score and rushed six times for 64 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Barlow added 18 tackles, a QB sack and an assist. White Oak's return to postseason may be a tall order this year, but you can never count Iske's crew out. He's led four of five editions to the party.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Elysian Fields; Sept. 6 – New DIana; Sept. 13 – Spring Hill; Sept. 20 – At Rains; Sept. 27 – Tatum*; Oct. 4 – At Winnsboro*; Oct. 11 – West Rusk*; Oct. 18 – At Mineola*; Oct. 25 – Gladewater*; Nov. 8 – At Sabine*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
SABINE
Mascot: Cardinals
Coach: Rex Sharp (3rd year, 7-13 at school, 21-49 overall)
All-time: 294-502-22, .373%
Stadium: James Bamburg Stadium, 5424 FM 1252 W, Gladewater, Texas 75647
2018 result: 5-5
Returning letterman/starters: 18/19
Lettermen lost: 12
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: QB Landon McKinney, Sr., 6-1, 188 … WR AJ Gresham, Sr., 6-0, 170 … OL Tristan Green, Sr., 6-0, 305 … C LJ Mitchell, Sr., 5-11, 192
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DB Bre’den Ford, Sr., 5-10, 150 … LB Brannigan Willige, Soph., 5-9, 175 … OLB Ty Francisco, Jr., 6-2, 215 … DE Asher Foster, Jr., 6-2, 215
2019 Outlook: Long known as a basketball school, the Sabine Cardinals labor to put football on the map. The Red Birds haven't won a district championship since the days of JT "Red" Russell in 1953. Sabine went through a drought of near three decades between playoff showings. The Cardinals, however, have qualified for the party three of the last five years. A late-season loss to White Oak last year hindered that from being four in five. Battle-tested veteran coach Rex Sharp is resting his hopes on 10 offensive and nine defensive starters returning to the nest. The Cards actually outscored the opposition on average 30-26 in 2018, but finished with a 5-5 overall worksheet. With nearly everyone back intact, Sabine has the chance to be one of the surprises in 2019. Senior QB Landon McKinney passed for 1,623 yards and rushed for an additional 907 accounting for a total of 29 TDs. "Landon is a tough, savvy kids," Sharp lauds. "He has a strong arm and has a good wheel set. He's just a really good player." McKinney's most popular target is likely to be fellow senior AJ Gresham, who reeled in 40 passes for 437 yards last year. Sophomore LB Brannigan Willige wasn't awed by Friday night lights as a freshman. He is back as the Cards' top tackler with 95 stops. Junior DE Asher Foster is a force off the edge for Sharp's 4-2-5 defense. Foster bagged three sacks last fall. Junior OLB Ty Francisco and senior DB Bre'den Foster each picked two passes in 2018. "We're returning many starters on both sides of the ball. The JV will supply our varsity with good skill kids," said Sharp.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Carlisle; Sept. 6 – Shelbyville; Sept. 13 – At Harleton; Sept. 20 – At Elkhart; Oct. 4 – At Tatum*; Oct. 11 – Winnsboro*; Oct. 18 – At West Rusk*; Oct. 25 – Mineola*; Nov. 1 – At Gladewater*; Nov. 8 – White Oak*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
WINNSBORO
Mascot: Red Raiders
Coach: Josh Finney (1st year at school, 86-32 overall)
All-time: 463-481-37, .491%
Stadium: Red Raider Stadium, 409 Newsome St., Winnsboro, Texas 75494
2018 result: 2-8
Returning letterman/starters: 17/15
Lettermen lost: 7
Offense: Flex Bone
Offensive notables: OL John McCurdy, Sr., 6-3, 275 … RB Landry Deaton, Sr., 5-11, 190 … RB Kyd Cole, Jr., 5-9, 160 … QB Keen Glover, Jr., 5-10, 170 … WR Elijah Bolton, Sr., 5-11, 150
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: DE Kilder Ortega, Sr., 5-10, 210 … LB Logan Minick, Jr., 5-10, 165 … LB Zeb Fulmer, Soph., 5-7, 170 … DB Kainer Hart, Sr., 5-10, 165 … DL Brandon Noll, Sr., 6-1, 200
2019 Outlook: Josh Finney returns home and wants to deliver results for the Winnsboro Red Raiders. Finney, a graduate of Winnsboro, carved an impressive nine-year record of 73-32 in stops at Maud, Teague, Hull-Daisetta and most recently Mount Vernon. He returns to his alma mater with great optimism. Winnsboro, after making the playoffs in 10 of 11 years under Steve Pinnell, hasn’t got a ticket to the dance the last two years. Finney welcomes back 17 letter winners, seven of which were offensive regulars and eight defensive stalwarts. A methodic, ground-it-out approach served Finney well at Mount Vernon and should do so at Winnsboro. Good ground games are built on those boys in the trenches. Finney lists his top returnee as senior lineman John McCurdy. Junior Keen Glover gets the keys to the Red Raider offense. He'll have senior Landry Deaton in the backfield as well as junior Kyd Cole. Winnsboro's multiple defensive scheme is in good hands with senior DE Kilder Ortega and returning LBs Logan Minick and Zeb Fulmer. The senior duo of Kainer Hart and Brandon Noll patrol the secondary for the Red Raiders. It'll be a week four reunion of sorts for Finney when he returns to Mount Vernon and faces Art Briles' Tigers on Sept. 20.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – At Winona; Sept. 6 – Queen City; Sept. 13 – Paris Chisum; Sept. 20 – At Mount Vernon; Sept. 27 – At Gladewater*; Oct. 4 – White Oak*; Oct. 11 – At Sabine*; Oct. 18 – Tatum*; Nov. 1 – At West Rusk*; Nov. 8 – Mineola*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)