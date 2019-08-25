Rusk established itself last year and Bullard -- with the return of a quarterback -- is fighting for the top spot in 7-4A, DII.
OUR PICKS
- RUSK
- BULLARD
- BROWNSBORO
- WILLS POINT
- CANTON
RUSK EAGLES
Coach: Jowell Hancock (4th year, 18-17, 57-37 overall)
All-time: 465-453-36 .487%
Stadium: Eagle Stadium, High School Road, Rusk, Texas, 75785
2018 result: 5-7, 4A DII Area finalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 14/10
Lettermen lost: 14
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: QB Jaylon Hall, Sr., 6-4, 210; OL Garrett Blalock, Sr., 6-0, 290 … WR Jaden Rushing, Sr., 5-10, 185 … OL Nick Acker, Sr., 5-9, 230 … OL Rylan Reynolds, Sr., 6-3, 275 … WR Joseph McGowan, Jr., 6-0, 160 … OL Jadon Turner, Sr., 5-10, 270
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: DL Garrett Blalock, Sr., 6-0, 290 … DB Sean Rogers, Sr., 6-1, 185 … LB Jaden Rushing, Sr., 5-10, 185 … DL Nick Acker, Sr., 5-9, 230 … DL Jaheim Upshaw, Sr., 5-10, 175 … DB JD Thompson, Soph., 6-0, 175 … DL Jadon Turner, Sr., 5-10, 270
2019 Outlook: Since becoming a head coach, Jowell Hancock’s team has never missed the playoffs. He took Dayton to five straight postseason trips and made it three straight at Rusk last season despite an 0-6 start to the year. Once district play began, nobody was hotter than the Eagles, who outscored their opponents 173-60 in league play. With Jaylon Hall back at quarterback, it’s hard to envision 2019 not being a strong year for the Eagles. Hall threw for 1,118 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions a year ago, and he rushed for 918 yards and 16 scores. Jaden Rushing is the top returning receiving target with 13 grabs for 178 yards, and he also had 73 tackles and three fumble recoveries on defense. Sean Rogers is the team’s leading returning tackler with 99 stops as a junior. Jaheim Upshaw had 46 tackles and four sacks. Sophomore JD Thompson has made a quick name for himself on the baseball diamond, but he’s also a key member of the secondary for the Eagles on the gridiron. Rusk has a tough non-district slate that features Fairfield, Athens, Palestine, Spring Hill, Henderson and Pittsburg. The Eagles faced Pittsburg twice in 2018 with Pittsburg winning 53-24 in the regular season and 36-21 in the second round of the playoffs.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Fairfield; Sept. 6 – at Athens; Sept. 13 – Palestine; Sept. 20 – at Spring Hill; Sept. 27 – Henderson; Oct. 4 – at Pittsburg; Oct. 18 – at Bullard*; Oct. 25 – Brownsboro*; Nov. 1 – at Canton*; Nov. 8 – Wills Point* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
BULLARD PANTHERS
Coach: Scott Callaway (3rd year, 6-15, 71-54 overall)
All-time: 139-258-1 .349%
Stadium: Panther Stadium, 1000 S. Houston, Bullard, Texas, 75757
2018 result: 3-8, 4A DII Bi-District
Returning lettermen/starters: 12/8
Lettermen lost: 19
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: QB Tristen Shewmake, Sr., 5-11, 190 … OL Tanner Fowler, Sr., 5-9, 215 … WR Nic Hooley, Sr., 5-8, 160 … WR Jaxson Elliott, 5-8, 170 … FB John Engle, Jr., 5-9, 175 … WR Bryce Jewell, Jr., 5-9, 160 … WR/QB Mason Kelley, Sr., 5-10, 165 … WR Riley Long, Jr., 5-8, 160 … RB Landon Wheeler, Jr., 5-6, 160 … FB Caden Key, 5-10, 180 … RB Bryson Luscombe, 5-6, 155 … OL Peyton Ellis, Jr., 6-4, 265 … OL Carson Willborn, 5-11, 260 … OL Blake Morse, 5-11, 250 … WR Derek Carces, 6-0, 170 … QB Cooper Callaway, Jr., 5-9, 165 … OL Jackson Smith, Sr., 5-10, 185 … OL Will Chapman, Sr., 5-10, 276
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: DL Tanner Fowler, Sr., 5-9, 215 … DB Nic Hooley, Sr., 5-8, 160 … LB Jaxson Elliott, 5-8, 170 … LB John Engle, Jr., 5-9, 175 … DB Bryce Jewell, Jr., 5-9, 160 … DB Riley Long, Jr., 5-8, 160 … DB Landon Wheeler, Jr., 5-6, 160 … LB Caden Key, 5-10, 180 … LB Bryson Luscombe, 5-6, 155 … DL Peyton Ellis, Jr., 6-4, 265 … DL Carson Willborn, 5-11, 260 … DL Blake Morse, 5-11, 250 … DB Derek Carces, 6-0, 170 … LB Cooper Callaway, Jr., 5-9, 165 … DL Jackson Smith, Sr., 5-10, 185 … DL Will Chapman, Sr., 5-10, 276
2019 Outlook: Tristen Shewmake saw limited action as a sophomore at Bullard. He then went to Jacksonville as a junior and was 88 of 208 through the air for 1,430 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Shewmake is back at Bullard for his senior year and looking to lead the Panthers to the playoffs for the second straight year. Nic Hooley, Jaxson Elliott and Bryce Jewell give Shewmake some weapons at receiver. Mason Kelley, who recently committed to Louisiana Tech University for baseball, adds depth at quarterback and receiver. Tanner Fowler is a senior leader who the Panthers will count on on both the offensive and defensive lines. Peyton Ellis is another lineman to keep an eye on. The Panthers return five starters on defense and will look for ways to slow down opposing offenses in 2019 after giving up at least 49 points on five different occasions last season.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Pine Tree; Sept. 6 – at Spring Hill; Sept. 13 – Hallsville, 7 p.m.; Sept. 20 – at Chapel Hill; Sept. 27 – at Athens; Oct. 4 – Gilmer; Oct. 11 – at Wills Point*; Oct. 18 – Rusk*; Nov. 1 – at Brownsboro*; Nov. 8 – Canton* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
BROWNSBORO BEARS
Coach: Greg Pearson (3rd year, 8-14)
All-time: 364-451-25 .433%
Stadium: Bear Stadium, Saylors Street, Brownsboro, Texas, 75756
2018 result: 3-8, 4A DII Bi-district
Returning lettermen/starters: 12/9
Lettermen lost: 18
Offense: Wing T
Offensive notables: RB Cole Williams, Sr., 6-0, 180 … QB Gage Wehrmann, Sr., 6-0, 170 … TE Noah Sissom, Sr. … FB Alonzo Welch, Sr. … OL Kade Stutts, Sr. … RB Dakota Harmon, Sr. … RB Marcos Molina, Jr., 5-7, 180 … OL Ja’Tavien Session, Soph.
Defense: 10-1
Defensive notables: LB Cole Williams, Sr., 6-0, 180 … DB Gage Wehrmann, Sr., 6-0, 170 … DL Noah Sissom, Sr. … DL Alonzo Welch, Sr. … DL Kade Stutts, Sr. … DL Dakota Harmon, Sr. … DL Ja’Tavien Session, Soph.
2019 Outlook: Greg Pearson has taken Brownsboro to the playoffs in each of his two seasons at the helm, and the Bears will look to continue that trend in 2019. The return of Cole Williams will certainly help. Williams opened his junior season as the Bears’ quarterback. Midway through the game against Van, Williams was moved to running back because of injuries to the rest of the Brownsboro backfield. He finished with 790 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the season, including a five-touchdown performance in a 62-43 win over Canton. Williams is also a presence at linebacker and safety, and he also handles some kicking duties. Gage Wehrmann took over at quarterback when Williams shifted to running back and finished with 535 yards and eight touchdowns. Dakota Harmon is another backfield threat who compiled 606 yards and four touchdowns lst season. Marcos Molina will add depth at running back. Harmon, Noah Sissom, Alonzo Welch, Kade Stutts and Ja’Tavien Session will lead the way on the defensive line as the Bears look to take a big leap on that side of the football after allowing 41.7 points per game last season. Brownsboro opens the season with the Battle of Highway 31 against Athens, and the Bears are one of the rare teams without a Week 11 contest.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Athens; Sept. 6 – Fairfield; Sept. 13 – at Sunnyvale; Sept. 20 – at West; Sept. 27 – Van; Oct. 4 – Center; Oct. 11 – at Canton*; Oct. 18 – Wills Point*; Oct. 25 – at Rusk*; Nov. 1 – Bullard* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
WILLS POINT TIGERS
Coach: Greg Cranfill (6th year, 27-26, 45-41 overall)
All-time: 538-427-29 .541%
Stadium: Ken Autry Davis Field, 785 Wingo Way, Wills Point, Texas, 75169
2018 result: 5-5, Bi-District
Returning lettermen/starters: 15/13
Lettermen lost: 18
Offense: Multiple
Offensive notables: WR JaQuez Thompson, Sr., 6-3, 175 … RB Savion Kellum, Sr., 6-0, 205 … TE Cameron Penney, Sr., 6-3, 270 … FB Josh Etheridge, Sr., 6-2, 200 … OL Juan Martinez, Sr. 6-0, 235 … RB Justin Perez, Sr., 5-5, 135
Defense: Odd
Defensive notables: LB Savion Kellum, Sr., 6-0, 205 … DL Cameron Penney, Sr., 6-3, 270 … DL Josh Etheridge, Sr., 6-2, 200 … LB Aaron Hardman, Jr., 6-0, 235 … DL Markeithian Lyons, Sr., 6-0, 225 … DB Justin Perez, Sr., 5-5, 135
2019 Outlook: Wills Point was a tough team to figure out in 2018, especially once district play begin. The Tigers’ final five games were all decided by at least 35 points, and they were 2-3 in those contests, which makes consistency the key in 2019. There’s no question that the Tigers have talent, and it starts with the duo of JaQuez Thompson and Savion Kellum. Thompson caught 40 passes for 741 yards and five touchdowns last season, and he could see some time at quarterback this season, according to head coach Greg Cranfill. Kellum recorded 121 tackles, five tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as a junior, and he will likely be the featured back on offense this season after compiling 49 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in 2018. Cameron Penney is another two-way player who the Tigers will rely on. His 6-3, 270-pound frame will give opposing teams trouble. Aaron Hardman had 121 tackles and five tackles for loss last season and will team with Kellum to form a potent linebacker duo. Cranfill expects his team to be stronger this season, but he also said the district will be stronger, which will make for an interesting October and November.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Mineola; Sept. 6 – at Carrollton Ranchview; Sept. 13 – Mabank; Sept. 20 – at Grace Community; Sept. 27 – Krum; Oct. 4 – at Hillsboro; Oct. 11 – Bullard*; Oct. 18 – at Brownsboro*; Oct. 25 – Canton*; Nov. 8 – at Rusk* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
CANTON EAGLES
Coach: Robert Ivey (9th year, 43-40, 66-74 overall)
All-time: 373-462-21 .436%
Stadium: Norris Birdwell Stadium, W. State Highway 243 at Cherry Creek Road, Canton, Texas, 75103
2018 result: 2-7
Returning lettermen/starters: 24/11
Lettermen lost: 15
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Cooper Smith, Sr., 6-9, 165 … RB Chris Cade, Jr., 5-9, 160 … OL Cayden Saffel, Sr., 6-2, 280 … OL Will Brock, Jr., 6-1, 230 … QB Chris Hobbs, Sr., 5-10, 185 … RB Jatavian McGee, Sr., 5-8, 150 … WR Clayton Stern, Sr., 6-2, 170 … WR Jordan Humphrey, WR, Sr., 5-9, 165 … WR Jon Anderson, Jr., 5-11, 165
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: LB Kale Shaw, Jr., 5-11, 200 … DB Cooper Smith, Sr., 6-9, 165 … DB Chris Cade, Jr., 5-9, 160 … DL Cayden Saffel, Sr., 6-2, 280 … DL Garrett Wycough, Sr., 5-9, 170 … DB Caleb Phillips, Sr., 5-9, 155 … DL Will Brock, Jr., 6-1, 230 … DL Hunnar Boswell, Soph., 5-10, 200 … DB Jatavian McGee, Sr., 5-8, 150 … DB Jon Anderson, Jr., 5-11, 165 … LB Noah Stubblefield, Sr., 5-10, 190 … LB Ethan Martin, Sr., 5-9, 170
2019 Outlook: The 2018 campaign was a rough one for Canton. The Eagles allowed 50 points per game while going winless in district competition. With six starters coming back, including the District 14-4A Defensive Newcomer of the Year Kale Shaw, the Eagles expect to show some improvement on defense in 2019. Garrett Wycough is a three-year starter on the defensive line, and Caleb Phillips has two years of starting experience in the secondary. Cooper Smith was a first-team All-District selection at both receiver and free safety last year, and Chris Cade is a returning All-District pick at running back. Head coach Robert Ivey said the Eagles have a very strong sophomore group that he will be counting on this season, led by defensive lineman Gunnar Boswell. If Canton can receive positive contributions from the younger players, they will have a chance to get back into the postseason after breaking a string of three consecutive postseason trips in 2018.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Grace Community; Sept. 6 – Mineola; Sept. 13 – at Mount Vernon; Sept. 20 – Mabank; Sept. 27 – at Quinlan Ford; Oct. 3 – Godley in Sunnyvale, 7 p.m.; Oct. 11 – Brownsboro*; Oct. 25 – at Wills Point*; Nov. 1 ¬– Rusk*; Nov. 8 – at Bullard* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)