Twelve players return from Daingerfield's run to the regional finals in 2019. The rest of the playoff picture could easily come down to the final weeks of the season.

  1. Daingerfield
  2. Waskom
  3. Elysian Fields
  4. Paul Pewitt
  5. Ore City
  6. DeKalb
  7. New Diana
  8. Queen City

DAINGERFIELD TIGERS

Coach: Davin Nelson (2nd year, 9-4 overall)

All-time: 606-350-25 .617%

Stadium: Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium, 202 Tiger Dr., Daingerfield, Texas, 75638

2018 result: 9-4, Regional finalist

Returning letterman/starters: 18/12

Lettermen lost: 18

Offense: Multiple Spread

Offensive notables: WR Tyrese Grant, Sr., 6-0, 175 … RB Jakobie Craver, Sr., 5-11, 180 … RB Daevaughndric Lewis, So., 6-2, 185 … QB Braxton Jimmerson, Jr., 6-2, 180 … WR Zaylon Jeter, Jr., 5-9, 165 …

Defense: 3-4

Defensive notables: DL Chad Reeves, Sr., 6-3, 215 … DL Za’kylon Williams, 6-4, 280 … LB Zavien Parker, Sr., 5-10, 170 … DB Martez Allen, Jr., 5-10, 165 … LB Alex Delacruz, So., 6-0, 170 … DL Ja’Kelyn Hayes, Jr., 6-2, 258 … LB Evan Peel, Sr., 6-0, 220 … DL Tykelan Blackll, Sr., 6-1, 246

2019 Outlook: The Tigers are favored by many to win the district, and it’s easy to see why considering many from last year’s squad that went three rounds deep, are returning for this year’s squad. They have weapons on both sides of the ball who can help the Tigers continue their success. Craver had 21 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards on the ground last year and with his senior leadership, he could be a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.

Schedule: Aug. 30 – Gunter; Sept. 7 -- At Tatum**; Sept. 13 – New Boston; Sept. 20 – At DeKalb*; Sept. 27 – Elysian Fields*; Oct. 11 – At Ore City*; Oct. 18 – At Queen City*; Oct. 25 – Waskom*; Nov. 1 – At Paul Pewitt*; Nov. 8 – New Diana*(* Indicates district game; ** Saturday game. All games start at 7:30 p.m.)

ELYSIAN FIELDS YELLOW JACKETS

Coach: Scott Ford (7th year, 40-27 at Elysian Fields, 120-72 overall)

All-time: 374-272-18 .563%

Stadium: Jacket Stadium, 2400 FM 451, Elysian Fields, Texas, 75642

2018 result: 6-5, Bi-district finalist

Returning letterman/starters: 18/14

Lettermen lost: 10

Offense: Multiple Gun

Offensive notables: RB Chris Smith, Sr., 5-9, 165 … RB Tony Mason, Sr., 5-7, 155 … QB Ryan Wilkerson, Jr., 5-11, 165 … WR Hayden Parker, Jr., 5-10, 175 … OL Gauge Parker, So., 6-3, 215 .. WR Will Ford, Jr., 5-10, 160 … OL Cody Hargett, So., 5-9, 205 … WR Jackson Illingworth, Jr., 6-3, 180

Defense: 3-4

Defensive notables: DL Justin Kitchen, Jr., 6-5, 255 … DB Tyrese Hardeman, Sr., 6-3, 165 … DL Carson Holland, Sr., 5-9, 210., LB Ty Kirkland, Jr., 6-3, 175 … DB Landon Swank, So., 6-3, 175 … LB Kyle Story, Jr., 5-11, 185

2019 Outlook: The ‘Jackets put up scary good numbers on offense a year ago and head coach Scott Ford said his team will be even better in 2019, adding that his team has, “the best quarterback in the district returning,’ in Wilkerson, who’s entering his junior season.

Schedule: Aug. 30 – At White Oak; Sept. 6 – At Harmony; Sept. 13 – Winona; Sept. 20 – Ore City*; Sept. 27 – At Daingerfield*; Oct. 11 – Queen City*; Oct. 18 – At Waskom*; Oct. 25 – Paul Pewitt*; Nov. 1 – At New Diana*; Nov. 8 – DeKalb (* Indicates district game. All games start at 7:30 p.m.)

Waskom
(Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

WASKOM WILDCATS

Coach: Whitney Keeling (10th year, 83-31 overall, 83-31 at Waskom)

All-time: 370-324-19 .518%

Stadium: Wildcat Stadium, 365 School Ave, Waskom, Texas 75962

2018 result: 10-2, 3A DII Area finalist

Returning letterman/starters: 11/4

Lettermen lost: 20

Offense: Flex Bone

Offensive notables: QB Josh Reeves, Sr., 5-10, 150 … WR Paxton Keeling, Jr., 5-9, 140 … WR Robert Raven, Sr., 6-0, 170 … OL Tookie Jimmerson, 6-0, 250 … RB Tsean Hamilton, Fr., 6-0, 185

Waskom
(Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Defense: 4-3

Defensive notables: DL Detrich Byrd, Jr., 5-10, 225 …

2019 Outlook: Waskom was hit hard by graduation, as the Wildcats lost T.K. Hamilton to Northwestern State and Tristan McDonald to Hardin University. T.K.’s younger brother Tsean could do some damage as a freshman and Byrd will likely hold down the fort on the defensive side.

Schedule: Aug. 30 – Redwater; Sept. 6 – At West Rusk; Sept. 12 – Hughes Springs**; Sept. 20 – AT Paul Pewitt*; Sept. 27 – New Diana*; Oct. 11 At DeKalb*; Oct. 18 – Elysian Fields*; Oct. 25 – At Daingerfield*; Nov. 1 – Queen City; Nov. 8 At Ore City* (* Indicates district game; **Indicates Thursday game. All games start at 7:30 p.m.)

PAUL PEWITT BRAHMAS

Coach: Triston Abron (2nd year, 8-3 at Paul Pewitt, 8-3 overall)

All-time: 436-325-13 .563%

Stadium: Brahmas Stadium, 1330 US Highway 67 West, Omaha, Texas 75571

2018 result: 8-3, 3A DII bi-district finalist

Returning letterman/starters: 17/17

Lettermen lost: 5

Offense: Slot-T

Offensive notables: RB D.J. Turner, Sr., 6-0, 165 … OL Demarcus Hill, Jr., 6-3, 360 … OL David Williams, Jr., 6-3, 320 … OL Rhys Kelley, Jr., 6-1, 240 … QB Cross Holder, Sr., 6-2, 170 … DL Duke Fitts, Sr., 5-11, 255 … RB Deiontray Hill, So…

Defense: 3-4

Defensive notables: DB Kadrien Johnson, Jr., 5-8, 150 … DL Kendrell Webster, Jr., 5-10, 215 … DL Keiuntray Hawkins, Sr., 5-11, 180 …

2019 Outlook: Abron is looking to take the Brahmas to the playoffs for the second straight time in as many years as he’s been head coach. A trip to the postseason would also mean the 12th straight for the team that’s stacked with returners from last year’s eight-win squad.

Schedule: Aug. 30 – New Boston; Sept. 6 – At Hooks; Sept. 13 – Redwater; Sept. 20 – Waskom*; Sept. 27 – At Ore City*; Oct. 11 – At New Diana*; Oct. 18 – DeKalb*; Oct. 25 – At Elysian Fields*; Nov. 11 Daingerfield; Nov. 8 – At Queen City* (* Indicates district game. All games start at 7:30 p.m.)

New Diana
New Diana's Carson Willeford poses for a photo, on Wednesday July 24, 2019, at the East Texas Oil Museum in Kilgore. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

NEW DIANA EAGLES

Coach: Travis Chrisman (2nd year, 3-7 at New Diana, 3-7 overall)

All-time: 411-232-8 .631%

Stadium: Eagle Stadium, 11826 Hwy 154 E., New Diana, Texas, 75640

2018 result: 3-7

Returning letterman/starters: 20/18

Lettermen lost: 4

Offense: Spread

Offensive notables: RB Zane Freeman, Sr., 5-11, 190 … OL Isaiah Martinez, Sr., 5-11, 220 … QB Darren Manes, Jr., 5-10, 170 … WR Austin Green, Sr., 5-11, 165 … OL Jordan Sartori, Jr., 6-3, 280

Defense: 4-2-5

Defensive notables: LB Carson Willeford, Jr., 5-10, 190 … LB Gage Shields, Sr., 6-5, 165 … DL Dylan Dodson, Sr., 5-9, 190 … LB Cooper Holland, Sr., 5-10, 180

New Diana
New Diana's Zane Freeman poses for a photo, on Wednesday July 24, 2019, at the East Texas Oil Museum in Kilgore. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

2019 Outlook: Chrisman officially has a year under his belt with the team and likes the Eagles’ chances of earning a playoff spot, saying, “We return the majority of our team, while graduating only three starters combined.”

Schedule: Aug. 30 – Harmony; Sept. 6 At White Oak; Sept. 13 At Alto; Sept. 20 Queen City*; Sept. 27 At Waskom*; Oct. 11 Paul Pewitt*; Oct. 17 Ore City**; Oct. 25 At DeKalb*; Nov. 1 Elysian Fields*; Nov. 8 At Daingerfield (* Indicates district game; ** Indicates Thursday game. All games start at 7:30 p.m.)

DEKALB BEARS

Coach: Buddy Griffin (2nd year, 4-6 at DeKalb, 83-85-1 overall)

All-time: 435-415-30 .494%

Stadium: Bear Stadium, SW Maples Street, De Kalb, Texas, 75559

2018 result: 4-6

Returning letterman/starters: 23/16

Lettermen lost: 4

Offense: Split back veer

Offensive notables: RB Timon Proby, Sr., 6-3, 180 … QB Kole Dooly, Sr., 5-10, 200 … WR Riley Starrett, Sr., 6-1, 175 … OL Dillon Kizer, Sr., 5-10, 185 … RB Ty Olson, Jr., 6-3, 180 … OL Carter Wafford, Sr., 5-11, 200

Defense: Bear Front (Pressure)

Defensive notables: DL Chrsitopher McDaniel, Sr., 6-4, 280 … LB Londell Howard, Sr., 6-0, 212 … DB Jamar Vaughn, Jr., 5-9, 170 … DB Ramaj Vaughn, Jr., 5-9, 170 … DL Bryan Eubanks, Jr., 6-3, 215 … LB Demarcus Ingram, Jr., 5-9, 165

2019 Outlook: The Bears were unable to punch their ticket to the playoffs in 2018 but second-year head coach Buddy Griffin believes his team will be stronger with year one with his team under his belt. He’ll have solid weapons in the backfield to help guide his offense and this year, he’ll have help from guys who were hit by the injury bug last year.

Schedule: Aug. 30 – At Prairiland; Sept. 6 -- At New Boston; Sept. 13 – Linden Kildare; Sept. 20 – Daingerfield*; Sept. 27 – At Queen City*; Oct. 11 – Waskom*; Oct. 18 – At Paul Pewitt*; Oct. 25 – New Diana*; Nov. 1 – Ore City*; Nov. 8 – At Elysian Fields (* Indicates district game. All games start at 7:30 p.m.)

Ore City
Ore City High School (23) Aaron Nigreville (24) Jose Lopez, (7) Ty Freeman, (8) Ryan Shastid (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

ORE CITY REBELS

Coach: Ron Burnham (1st Year)

All-time: 114-121-9 .456%

Stadium: Rebel Stadium, 100 Rebel Rd, Ore City, Texas, 75683

2018 result: 3-7

Returning letterman/starters: 18/14

Lettermen lost: 14

Offense: Spread

Offensive notables: WR Aaron Nigreville, Sr., 5-8, 145 … RB Jose Lopez, Sr., 5-9, 165 … OL A.J. Leyva, Sr., 6-1, 270 … QB Ty Freeman, Sr., 6-0, 185 … OL Harlan Hall, So., 5-9, 195 … WR David Andrews, Sr., 5-11, 160 …

Defense: 3-3 Stack

Ore City
Ore City High School (8) Ryan Shastid (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Defensive notables: DL Angelo Baker, Jr., 5-11, 190 ... DL Cash Steck, Sr., 6-0, 190 … LB Ryan Shastid, Jr., 5-10, 170 … DE Tyler Cardenas

2019 Outlook: The Rebels might have a chance to compete for the district if they can stay healthy. That is a big “if” however, for a team that was hit hard by the injury bug in 2018. Nigreville was one of those key pieces lost all year after suffering an ACL injury in the first scrimmage. Burnham, a first-year head coach is hopeful that Nigreville can return to his 2017 form where he earned the Utility Player of the Year honors for the district. The coach is also optimistic about the return of Lopez who suffered an early-season collarbone injury.

Schedule: Aug. 30 – At Maud; Sept. 6 – Joaquin; Sept. 13 – At Frankston; Sept. 20 – At Elysian Fields*; Sept. 27 – Paul Pewitt*; Oct. 12 – Daingerfield*; Oct. 17 – At New Diana**; Oct. 25 – Queen City*; Nov. 1 – At DeKalb*; Waskom* (* Indicates district game; ** Indicates Thursday game. All games start at 7:30 p.m.)

QUEEN CITY BULLDOGS

Coach: Eric Droddy (1st year back, 8-13 in two years at Queen City)

All-time: 251-417-9 .370%

Stadium: Smith-Wall Stadium, 905 Houston St., Queen City, Texas, 75572

2018 result: 0-10

Returning letterman/starters: N/A

Lettermen lost: N/A

Offense: N/A

Offensive notables: QB Dylan Scott, Sr., 6-2, 150 … OL Christian Fitzgerald, Sr., 6-3, 210 … RB Terunte Neal, Jr., 5-10, 160 … WR Drake Moore, Sr., 5-7, 130 .

Defense: N/A

Defensive notables: LB Connor Alexander, Jr., 6-0, 165 … DL Noah Perkins, Jr., 6-2, 180 … DL Spencer Schmidt, Jr., 510, 206

2019 Outlook: Droddy is going to have his work cut out for him as he takes over a program that went 0-10 a year ago. He’ll look for help under center with quarterback Dylan Scott. He coached the Bulldogs in 2013-2014.

 Aug. 30 – Harleton; Sept. 6 – At Winnsboro; Sept. 13 – Hooks; Sept. 20 – At New Diana*; Sept. 27 – DeKalb*; Oct. 11 – At Elysian Fields*; Oct. 18 – Daingerfield*; Oct. 25 – At Ore City*; Nov. 1 – At Waskom*; Nov. 8 – Paul Pewitt* (* Indicates district game. All games start at 7:30 p.m.)