Buffalo and Edgewood will battle to the top in 7-3A, DII.
OUR PICKS
- BUFFALO
- EDGEWOOD
- PALMER
- RICE
- SCURRY-ROSSER
- CORSICANA MILDRED
- BLOOMING GROVE
- DALLAS GATEWAY CHARTER
BUFFALO BISON
Coach: Brandon Houston (2nd year, 12-1)
All-time Record: 371-422-26
Stadium: Buffalo Bison Stadium, 1724 N. Buffalo Ave., Buffalo, Texas 75831 (Capacity: 2,373; opened: 2010)
2018 result: 12-1, regional semifinalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 14/9
Lettermen lost: 14
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Jamual Randle, Sr., 6-1, 170 ... QB Brett Hoffman, Jr., 6-3, 190 ... OL Asa Henson, Jr., 6-0, 270 .. RB/WR Ethan Williams, Soph., 6-0, 155 ...
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: DB Eric Beshears, Jr., 6-0, 175 ... OLB Jordan Rogers, Jr. 6-1, 190 ... DB Roberto Garcia, Sr., 5-7, 155 ...
2019 Outlook: The Bison lost three key players in LB Chase Thompson (East Texas Baptist), quarterback Colton Green and DL Jesus Garcia (Navarro). ... It was a spectacular first year for Coach Brandon Houston at the helm. ... Brett Hoffman is scheduled to play QB. He threw for 548 yards when he hit on 23 of 38 passing attempts for six TDs and three interceptions behind starter Colton Green.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Crockett; Sept. 6 – Palestine Westwood; Sept. 13 – at Groveton; Sept. 20 – open; Sept. 27 – Dallas Gateway Charter*; Oct. 4 – at Palmer*; Oct. 11 – Rice*; Oct. 18 – at Blooming Grove*; Oct. 25 – at Corsicana Mildred*; Nov. 1 – Edgewood*; Nov. 8 – at Scurry-Rosser*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
EDGEWOOD BULLDOGS
Coach: Kevin Bachtel (4th year, 27-8)
All-time Record: 426-442-28
Stadium: I.T. James Memorial Stadium, 804 E. Pine St., Edgewood, Texas 75117 (Capacity: 3,000; year opened: 1961)
2018 result: 9-2, area finalists
Returning lettermen/starters: 16/8
Lettermen lost: 14
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: ATH Trey McPherson, Sr., 6-0, 180 ... OL Mason Tarrant, Sr., 6-0, 310 ... RB Kyle Keltner, Sr., 5-8, 175 ... RB Johnathan Bennett, Sr., 5-6, 175 ... ATH Taylor Turner, Soph., 5-10, 175 ...
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: DL Rusty Pickens, Sr., 5-7, 225 ... OLB Sebastian Holdman, Sr., 5-10, 170 ... ATH Hudson Tyner, Jr., 6-3, 180 ... LB Preston Holdman, Jr, 5-7, 180 ...
2019 Outlook: The Bulldogs have three straight seasons of nine wins and they would like to get into double digits this season. Stellar athlete Trey McPherson will be asked to play multiple roles for the Bulldogs. ... Kyle Keltner and Jonathan Bennett played well on defense last year. ...
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Commerce; Sept. 6 – at Caddo Mills; Sept. 13 – at Lone Oak; Sept. 20 – open; Sept. 27 – Blooming Grove*; Oct. 4 – at Scurry-Rosser*; Oct. 11 – Dallas Gateway*; Oct. 18 – at Palmer*; Oct. 25– Rice*; Nov. 1 – at Buffalo*; Nov. 8 – Corsicana Mildred*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
PALMER BULLDOGS
Coach: Don Waddle (6th year, 24-28)
All-time: 154-335-5
Stadium: Bulldog Stadium, 422 W. Jefferson St, Palmer, Texas 75152 (Capacity: 2,000; year opened: 1999)
2018 result: 7-3
Returning lettermen/starters: 14/9
Lettermen lost: 12
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: H Back Ben Waddle, Sr., 6-2, 171 ... QB Adrian Cisneros, Sr., 6-0, 182 ... RB Dylan Tyree, Sr., 5-11, 168 ...
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DL Marc Zagala, Sr., 6-2, 235 ... DT Henry Martinez, Sr., 5-10, 245 ... DB Carson Cisneros, Sr., 5-11, 160 ...
2019 Outlook: The Bulldogs lost a couple of players to college programs — OL/DT Caleb Hernandez (Trinity Valley CC) and center Dylan Villasenor (Sterling College). ... Ben Waddle is a do-everything player, H Back, defensive back, punter and placekicker. ...
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Italy; Sept. 6 – Grand Saline; Sept. 13 – Millsap; Sept. 20 – open; Sept. 27 – at Rice*; Oct. 4 – Buffalo*; Oct. 11 – at Corsicana Mildred*; Oct. 18 – Edgewood*; Oct. 25 – Scurry-Rosser*; Nov. 1 – Dallas Gateway Charter*; Nov. 8 – at Blooming Grove*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
RICE BULLDOGS
Coach: Andy Mills (5th year, 21-22; Overall: 11 years, 31-82)
All-time Record: 76-139-0
Stadium: Bulldog Stadium, 1302 SW McKinney, Rice, Texas 75155 (Capacity: 1,700; opened: 1999)
2018 result: 4-6
Returning lettermen/starters: 13/13
Lettermen lost: 11
Offense: Wing
Offensive notables: QB Tanner Carlisle, Sr., 6-1, 180 ... OL Saul Diaz, 5-10, 250 ... OL Angel Banda, Jr., 6-1, 245 ...
Offense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: CB Dakota Jessie, Sr., 5-11, 150 ... LB Brian Ovalle, Sr., 5-10, 210 ... LB Tommy Bernal, Jr., 5-11, 155 ...
2019 Outlook: Coach Andy Mills has led the Bulldogs to three straight playoff appearances. The school, which began football in 1998, had a total of five postseason bids. ... Tanner Carlisle will be a three-year starter at quarterback.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Groesbeck; Sept. 6 – Rio Vista; Sept. 13 – at Crawford; Sept. 20 – open; Sept. 27 – Palmer*; Oct. 4 – at Blooming Grove*; Oct. 11 – at Buffalo*; Oct. 18 – Corsicana Mildred*; Oct. 25 – at Edgewood*; Nov. 1 – Scurry-Rosser*; Nov. 8 – at Dallas Gateway Charter*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
SCURRY-ROSSER WILDCATS
Coach: Jeff Cleveland (3rd year, 4-16; Overall: 68-87)
All-time Record:196-300-2
Stadium: Wildcats Stadium, 10729 S. State Hwy 34, Scurry, Texas 75158 (Capacity: 1,000; opened: 2008)
2018 result: 4-6
Returning lettermen/starters: 14/7
Lettermen lost: 27
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Brandon Birmingham, Sr., 5-10, 155 ... WR Terrell Blanton, Jr., 6-3, 180 ... RB Noah Lopez, Sr., 5-8, 150 ... QB Jaxon Jonas, Jr., 5-10, 160 ...
Defense: Odd
Defensive notables: DE John McLean, Sr., 6-2, 230 ... DT Clayton Johnson, Sr., 5-11, 280 ... LB Gage Ehrenberger, Jr., 5-11, 165 ...
2019 Outlook: The Wildcats had three players sign with college programs — OL Brandon Laird (Texas A&M-Commerce), LB Jack Bussey (Texas A&M-Commerce) and RB Marquise Major (Southern Nazarene). ...
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Quinlan Boles; Sept. 6 – Quitman; Sept. 13 –Grand Saline; Sept. 20 – open; Sept. 27 – at Corsicana Mildred*; Oct. 11 – at Blooming Grove*; Oct. 18 – at Dallas Gateway Charter*; Oct. 25 – at Palmer*; Nov. 1 – at Rice*; Nov. 8 – Buffalo*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
CORSICANA MILDRED EAGLES
Coach: Cody Fagan (3rd year, 9-11)
All-time Record: 385-436-30
Stadium: Eagle Stadium, 5475 S. U.S. Hwy 287, Mildred, Texas 75109 (Capacity: 500)
2018 result: 3-6
Returning lettermen/starters: 14/13
Lettermen lost: 10
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Bishop Harris, Jr., 6-0, 175 ... QB Cody Hayes, Soph., 5-11, 150 ... OL Elijah Sanford, Jr., 5-9, 240 ...
Defense: 3-4/4-3/Multiple
Defensive notables: DL Cale Hayes, Jr., 6-1, 185 ... LB Kain Holliman, 5-6, 190 ... DB Daniel Ayers, Jr., 6-0, 180 ...
2019 Outlook: The Eagles lost key player OL/DL to Texas Wesleyan ... The Eagles are hopeful standout athlete Bishop Harris stays healthy for his junior season. He played only half the season as a sophomore due to an ankle injury. He rushed for 301 yards and five touchdowns when active and hauled in 326 yards and six TDs as a receiver. ... Cody Hayes started the final two games of the season at QB and CB. ...
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Leon; Sept. 6 – Italy; Sept. 13 – at Kerens; Sept. 20 – open; Sept. 27 – Scurry-Rosser*; Oct. 4 – at Dallas Gateway*; Oct. 11 – Palmer*; Oct. 18 – at Rice*; Oct. 25 – Buffalo*; Nov. 1 – Blooming Grove*; Nov. 8 – at Edgewood*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
BLOOMING GROVE LIONS
Coach: Ervin Chandler (1st year)
All-time Record: 400-428-32
Stadium: Lion Stadium, W. Grady St. at S. Ramsey St., Blooming Grove, Texas (Capacity: 1,400)
2018 result: 5-5
Returning lettermen/starters: 17/13
Lettermen lost: 12
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: QB Carson Rucks, Sr. ... C Taylor Cochran, Sr. ... OL Carlos Flores, Sr.
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: DL Colton Nicholson, Jr. ... DB Matthew Beacum, Jr.
2019 Outlook: Ervin Chandler begins his first season as head coach. ... With 13 starters returning the Lions are hoping for an above .500 record. ... Rucks rushed passed for 1,281 yards and rushed for another 318. ...
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Cross Roads; Sept. 6 – Kerens; Sept. 13 – at Italy; Sept. 20 – bye; Sept. 27 – at Edgewood*; Oct. 4 – Rice*; Oct. 11 – Scurry-Rosser*; Oct. 18 – Buffalo*; Oct. 25 – Dallas Gateway Charter*; Nov. 1 – at Corsicana Mildred*; Nov. 8 – Palmer*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
DALLAS GATEWAY CHARTER GATORS
Coach: Darrin Widemon (1st year)
All-time Record: 25-70-0
Stadium: Gateway Field, 1015 East Wheatland Road, Dallas, Texas 75241 (Capacity: 1,000; year opened: 2008)
2018 result: 0-9
Returning lettermen/starters: 5/12
Lettermen lost: 6
Offense: Power Spread
Offensive notables: RB Courtney Montgomery, Sr., 6-1, 165 ... WR Kolby Graham, Sr., 6-3 ... QB Duquelin Johnson, Jr.,, 6-3 ... C Korey Scott, Soph.,
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: DB Yul Lynch, Jr., 6-1, 160 ... LB Nigel Carson, Sr., 5-11, 175
2019 Outlook: First-year coach Darrin Widemon laments the fact that Gateway has small numbers for 3A. The school has an enrollment for 151. The next school above the Dallas school is Corsicana Mildred (246). Still Widemon is optimistic as junior quarterback Duquelin Johnson takes over the offense.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Celeste; Sept. 6 – Maypearl; Sept. 13 – at Dallas Life Oak Cliff; Sept. 20 – open; Sept. 27 – at Buffalo*; Oct. 4 – Corsicana Mildred*; Oct. 11 – at Edgewood*; Oct. 18 – Scurry-Rosser*; Oct. 25 – at Blooming Grove*; Nov. 1 – at Palmer*; Nov. 8 – Rice*
(* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)