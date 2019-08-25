Harmony is back once again and is eyeing a fourth-straight district title. Troup, Arp and Winona will have their say in that.
HARMONY
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Tim Russell (11th year, 93-53)
All-time: 344-347-17, .498%
Stadium: Eagle Stadium, 9788 State Highway 154 West, Gilmer, Texas 75644
2018 result: 10-2, Class 3A DII Area
Returning letterman/starters: 19/12
Lettermen lost: 20
Offense: Wing
Offensive notables: RB Issac Edwards, Sr., 6-1, 215 … OL Shane Sewell, Sr., 6-2, 295 … OL Brody Chatham, Sr., 6-2, 295 … QB Gage Goddard, Sr., 6-2, 175 … WR Mike Everett, Jr., 5-11, 180
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: LB Trent Hart, Sr., 6-2, 200 … LB Issac Edwards, Sr., 6-1, 215 … DB Mike Everett, Jr., 5-11, 180
2019 Outlook: In Harmony, running the football is religion. The Eagles like to ground and pound. Under veteran coach Tim Russell, Harmony has gone 30-6 the past three autumns. With seven offensive and five defensive regulars returning, no reason to expect the Eagles not to make it five consecutive trips to the postseason. Russell, nearing 100 victories in his career, has Gage Goddard back at QB. Replacing Barrett Hill’s 1,000+ yards in the backfield falls on the capable shoulders of Issac Edwards, who 629 yards and 8 TDs last fall. Goddard completed 52% of his passes for 747 yards and 10 TDs. His top returning pass catcher is junior Mike Edwards, who had 8 receptions for 183 yards and 3 TDs. He also added 622 yards on 65 totes with 5 TDs. The offensive line is solid with Shane Sewell and Brody Chatham. The identical 6-2, 295 pounders are extremely strong and athletic. Harmony’s defense surrendered just two scores per contest in 2018 and should be ever-bit that greedy again this season. Trent Hart is back at MLB, where he racked up 52 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception. Everett was also productive in the secondary for the Eagles and finished with 70 stops, 3 picks and a Pick6. Russell and his Eagles should be a good bet to make it four straight district titles in 2019. All eyes focus on Harmony’s second week opponent when it hosts Elysian Fields in an early-season battle.
Schedule: Aug. 30 - At New Diana; Sept. 6 – Elysian Fields; Sept. 13 – At West Rusk; Sept. 27 – At Alba-Golden*; Oct. 4 – Troup*; Oct. 11 – Winona*; Oct. 18 – At Quitman*; Oct. 25 – Arp*; Nov. 1 – At Frankston*; Nov. 8 – Grand Saline* (*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
TROUP
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: John Eastman (9th year, 48-39)
All-time: 451-472-35, .489%
Stadium: Tiger Stadium, Colle Street, Troup, Texas 75789
2018 result: 10-3, Class 3A DII regional semifinals
Returning letterman/starters: 18/14
Lettermen lost: 14
Offense: Gun Spread
Offensive notables: WR Desmon Deason, Sr., 5-10, 165 … OT Garrett Towery, Jr., 6-3, 242 … WR Jaden Lewis, Sr., 6-0, 170 … QB Jordan Elliott, Sr., 5-10, 165 … Aiden Simmons, Soph., 6-3, 240
Defense: 3-3
Defensive notables: OLB Max Hale, Sr., 5-9, 170 … DT JJ Gossett, Sr., 6-0, 235 … OLB Brayden Vess, Jr., 6-0, 165 … DL Dalton Palmer, Jr., 6-1, 230 … LB Calob Smith, Sr., 5-9, 170
2019 Outlook: The third time on the second time around proved charming for Troup’s John Eastman. The veteran coach guided his Tigers to an impressive 10-3 record and a berth in the Class 3A DII regional semis. After impressive wins over Waskom and Chisum, the Tigers fell hard to eventual repeat state champion Newton. Eastman, previously head coach of the Tigers from 2005-2009, has plenty of reason to smile. Troup has eight offensive holdovers and six more on defense. No reason the Tigers can’t make a serious challenge for league supremacy again. A couple of talented pass catchers return in seniors Demon Deason and Jaden Lewis. Deason was tops on the Tigers with 34 receptions, while Lewis proved a big-play type with a team-best 840 yards and 11 TDs. Deason totaled 519 yards receiving with 7 TDs. Jordan Elliot makes the switch from pass catcher to thrower. Elliott had 209 yards receiving and 234 more on the ground with 6 TDs. Now Elliott will be counted on to direct Troup’s offense. Max Hale is steady at OLB after ringing up 151 tackles, 10 of which went for lost yardage. JJ Gossett gives offensive lineman fits with his quick burst off the ball at defensive tackle. Gossett managed 46 stops and 3 sacks for the Tigers. Troup gets a stern test to open when it hosts Class 2A toughie Tenaha in a tangle of tigers.
Schedule: Aug. 30 - Tenaha; Sept. 6 – At Carlisle; Sept. 13 – Elkhart; Sept. 27 – Grand Saline*; Oct. 4 – At Harmony*; Oct. 11 – At Quitman; Oct. 18 – Frankston*; Oct. 25 – Alba-Golden*; Nov. 1 – Winona*; Nov. 8 – At Arp* (*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
ARP
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Dale Irwin (17th year, 130-60 at school, 135-65 overall)
All-time: 476-389-14, .549%
Stadium: Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium, 420 East Front Street, Arp, Texas 75750
2018 result: 3-7
Returning letterman/starters: 13/11
Lettermen lost: 11
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: QB Tren Jones, Sr., 6-2, 180 … WR Chris Gladney, Jr., 6-2, 170 … TE Tristen Wagoner, Jr., 6-2, 170 … WR Brandon Holloway, Jr., 5-8, 155
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: LB Robert Greenlee, Sr., 5-10, 225 … DT Kajun Horton, 5-9, 235 … DB Chris Gladney, Jr., 6-2, 170 … DE Tristen Wagoner, Jr., 6-2, 170 … OLB Jacob Langlinais. Sr., 5-8, 145
2019 Outlook: It was most unusual for the Arp Tigers to be sitting on the outside looking in at last year’s playoff party. Longtime head coach Dale Irwin saw a streak of 11 consecutive postseason visits abruptly snapped last year as the Tigers suffered their first losing season in eight years. Irwin, one of the more respected taskmasters in East Texas, has taken the Tigers to the playoffs in 13 of his 16 seasons at the helm. Arp has never sat out back-to-back seasons under Irwin and shouldn’t this time either. The Tigers are excited to welcome back 13 letter winners with a half dozen offensive and five defensive regulars back in the fold. It starts at QB with senior Tren Jones. The 6-2, 180 pound Jones racked up 1,100 in total offense with 4 passing TDs and 8 rushing scores. Irwin said of Jones, “He’s a good player we will be dependent on him heavily.” The defense anchors its hopes on returning senior linebacker Robert Greenlee. The 5-10, 225-pound Greenlee is a three-year starter and amassed 88 tackles last fall in a disappointing 3-7 campaign. Junior Chris Gladney and Tristen Wagoner are a pair of returning two-way performers for the Tigers. Gladney starts at wide receiver and defensive back, while Wagoner is a force at tight end and defensive end. Arp plays host to 3A DI heavyweight Jefferson in attractive week three non-district tilt.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – West Rusk; Sept. 6 – At Hughes Springs; Sept. 13 – Jefferson; Sept. 27 – At Quitman*; Oct. 4 – Frankston*; Oct. 11 – At Alba-Golden*; Oct. 18 – Winona*; Oct. 25 – At Harmony*; Nov. 1 – At Grand Saline*; Nov. 8 – Troup* (*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
WINONA
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Keylon Kincade (6th year, 27-31)
All-time: 261-354-13, .426%
Stadium: Wildcat Stadium, 605 Wildcat Drive, Winona, Texas 75792
2018 result: 7-5, Class 3A DII Area
Returning letterman/starters: 21/12
Lettermen lost: 8
Offense: Multiple Spread
Offensive notables: RB Quinn Johnson, Sr., 5-5, 165 … WR Nick Garrett, Sr., 6-4, 185 … RB Jermichael Akins, Jr., 5-8, 195 … Arimon Ford, Jr., 5-6, 150 … QB Zach Halbert, Jr., 5-10, 155
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: Peyton Snow, Jr., 5-4, 160 … DB Ashton Smith, Sr., 6-0, 170 … OLB Jermichael Akins, Jr., 5-8, 195 … DL Manny Garcia, Soph., 5-9, 215
2019 Outlook: Don’t sleep on these Winona Wildcats. Keylon Kincade has taken the Wildcats to the playoffs in four of his five seasons in charge. With 21 letter winners returning and only eight lettermen lost, Winona appears to be in prime position to make it five straight playoff appearances. The Wildcats actually surprised Cooper 37-35 in their bi-district bout before falling in a wild one 54-40 to Corrigan-Camden in area. Kincade, a former Winona standout and onetime Dallas Cowboy himself, always fields a very talented group of athletes. For what they lack in size, they more than make up for with speed. A half dozen regulars on both sides of the leather are back. Running back and return specialist Quinn Johnson heads the parade. Johnson is 5-5, 160 and runs the 40 in 4.6. He compiled over 1,100 yards rushing and over 350 receiving with 15 TDs. Wide out Nick Garrett is back after pulling in on average 21 yards per catch with 4 TDs. Junior Zach Halbert gets his turn at QB for Kincade and has big shoes to fill in graduated Dakota Pullum. On defense, MLB Peyton Snow is back after racking up 176 tackles last year. Senior Ashton Smith proved to be a true lockdown corner in 2018. Smith tallied 38 stops, broke up six passes and only surrendered two pass receptions on his side of the field.
Schedule: Aug. 30 - Winnsboro; Sept. 6 – Eustace; Sept. 13 – At Elysian Fields; Sept. 27 – At Frankston*; Oct. 4 – Alba-Golden*; Oct. 11 – At Harmony*; Oct. 18 – At Arp*; Oct. 25 – Grand Saline*; Nov. 1 – At Troup*; Nov. 8 – Quitman* (*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
GRAND SALINE
Mascot: Indians
Coach: Michael Ridge (7th year, 20-42)
All-time: 452-504-33, .474%
Stadium: Carter Elliott Field at Indian Memorial Stadium, 500 Stadium Dr., Grand Saline, Texas 75140
2018 result: 7-4, Class 3A DII Area
Returning letterman/starters: 18/17
Lettermen lost: 6
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Cameron Lowe, Sr., 6-0, 180 … OL Luke Morrison, Sr., 6-1, 195 … OL Aubrey Barnes, Sr., 6-2, 245 … RB Eric Jimenez, Jr., 5-8, 155 … RB Jake Davis, Jr., 5-7, 150 … QB Jase Melton, Soph., 6-0, 186
Defense: 10-1
Defensive notables: LB Bryce Smith, Sr., 5-10, 190 … OLB Grant Lewis, Sr., 6-3, 215 … DL Reed Deatherage, Sr., 6-0, 230
2019 Outlook: For just the second time in 10 years the Grand Saline Indians garnered a spot in the playoffs. It was the second time in Michael Ridge’s six seasons to guide the Tribe to the party and he’s hoping no less than 17 starters prove it no aberration in 2019. Grand Saline notched its first playoff win in near two decades with a 23-0 shutout of Blue Ridge in bi-district before suffering a 59-5 annihilation to Newton. The Indians return nearly intact on both sides of the line. Nine starters are back in the fold for the offense and eight return on defense. Senior linebacker Bryce Smith spearheads the Indian D after bagging up 130 tackles last fall. Grant Lewis is back at OLB and hopes to improve on his 94 tackles and 10 quarterback sacks. Opposing offensive lines will have their hands full with 6-0, 230-pound Reed Deatherage, who was responsible for 81 tackles in 2018. Grand Saline implements Texas high school coaching icon G.A. Moore’s famed 10-1 defense. Sophomore Jase Melton starts at QB will look to connect with senior Cameron Lowe. He’ll hand the rock off to juniors Eric Jimenez and Jake Davis. The offensive line is led 6-2, 245-pound Aubrey Barnes as well as 6-1, 195-pound Luke Morrison. Grand Saline will play six of its 10 games on the road this fall.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Como-Pickton; Sept. 6 – At Palmer; Sept. 13 – At Scurry-Rosser; Sept. 27 – At Troup*; Oct. 4 – Quitman*; Oct. 11 – At Frankston*; Oct. 18 – Alba-Golden*; Oct. 25 – At Winona*; Nov. 1 – Arp*; Nov. 8 – At Harmony* (*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
FRANKSTON
Mascot: Indians
Coach: Paul Gould (2nd year, 1-9 at school, 43-26 overall)
All-time: 261-297-14, .469%
Stadium: Jeff & Opal Austin Stadium, 100 West Perry St., Frankston, Texas 75763
2018 result: 1-9
Returning letterman/starters: 22/18
Lettermen lost: 5
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: QB Brink Bizzell, Jr., 5-10, 175 … WR Clayton Carnes, Sr., 6-0, 165 … WR Roark, Sr., 6-4, 215 … OL Juan Perez, Jr., 6-0, 225
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: DB J.J. Beckfield, Sr., 5-10, 175 … DB Jesse Newman, Sr., 5-9, 165 … DL Nick Haney, Jr., 5-10, 240 … DL Cody Dickerson, Jr., 5-9, 225
2019 Outlook: Restoring stability on the reservation is what Paul Gould has done in Frankston. After a four-year hitch by Sam Wells, followed by a three-year stint from Matt Nally, Frankston struggled through four coaches in four seasons. It started with Mike Owens in 2015 and followed with Jonny Louvier in 2016 to Kevin Chase in 2017. Gould, who went 42-17 at Alto from 2013 to 2017, assumed control last year and is back for a second term. Nowhere to go but up for a program that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2010. Frankston was young last year and took their lumps. Hopefully it pays dividends this fall as nine starters on both offense and defense along with 22 lettermen return. The Indians have struggled through consecutive 1-9 seasons and are ready to turn the thing around. Super-quick Brink Bizzell is penciled in at QB for the Tribe. Clayton Cames started at QB last year but makes the transtiton to wide out in hopes of taking advantage of his 4.4 speed. He accounted for 620 yards on the ground with 8 TDs and added 65 yards receiving with a score. Bizzell can also count on 6-4, 215-pound Ethan Roark at receiver. Roark managed 150 yards in receptions and scored once. Frankston’s 3-4 defensive approach has a solid in the secondary with DBs J.J. Beckfield and Jesse Newman. The senior duo combined for 121 and five picks.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – At West Sabine; Sept. 6 – At Elkhart; Sept. 13 – Ore City; Sept. 27 – Winona*; Oct. 4 – At Arp*; Oct. 11 – Grand Saline*; Oct. 18 – At Troup*; Oct. 25 – Quitman*; Nov. 1 – Harmony*; Nov. 8 – At Alba-Golden* (*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
ALBA-GOLDEN
Mascot: Panthers
Coach: Derek Smith (3rd year, 8-11 at school, 24-37 overall)
All-time: 99-257-2, .279%
Stadium: Alba-Golden Stadium, US 69 & FM 1799, Alba, Texas 75410
2018 result: 5-4
Returning letterman/starters: 17/16
Lettermen lost: 9
Offense: Slot-T
Offensive notables: RB Boedy Baker, Jr., 6-3, 215 … RB Jon Michael Chadwick, Sr., 6-1, 180 … OT Jacob Dailey, Jr., 6-1, 235 … FB Austin Hartley, Sr., 5-9, 160
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: OLB Boedy Baker, Jr., 6-3, 215 … FS Jon Michael Chadwick, Sr., 6-1, 180 … DE Tim Mitchell, Jr., 6-2, 185 … DE Ryan Jackson, Soph., 6-0, 195 …
2019 Outlook: Alba-Golden’s next win will be its 100th in school history. That’s cause for celebration. Derek Smith embarks on his third year looking for it to be a charm. The Panthers finished with five wins, which was their best showing in four seasons. The 2015 A-G squad won a school record eight games and were part of a tri-championship. It also marked the end of a three-year playoff run for the Panthers. With a healthy return of nine offensive starters, coupled with seven defensive regulars, Smith hopes a hundredth win isn’t the only cause for celebration in 2019. A-G senior Jon Michael Chadwick and junior Boedy Baker best represent the Panthers on both sides of the ball. Chadwick run a 4.6 and rushed for 825 yards with 5 TDs. He also had 175 yards through the air and managed 32 tackles and 3 picks. Chadwick starts at one back in A-G’s methodic Slot-T and is a free safety in the Panthers’ 3-4 defense. Baker is a beast at 6-3, 215 pounds. He plowed his way to 515 yards rushing, 350 receiving and 9 TDs. On defense as OLB, Baker made 47 stops, 10 TFLs and 4 sacks. The Panther defense also returns their bookends in junior Tim Mitchell and sophomore Ryan Jackson. Mitchell mustered 59 tackles and 5 sacks, while Jackson, as a freshman, finished with 62 tackles and earned 1st all district.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – At Hawkins; Sept. 6 – At Big Sandy; Sept. 13 – Honey Grove; Sept. 27 – Harmony*; Oct. 4 – At Winona*; Oct. 11 – Arp*; Oct. 18 – At Grand Saline*; Oct. 25 – Troup*; Nov. 1 – At Quitman*; Nov. 8 – Frankston* (*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
QUITMAN
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Bryan Oakes (3rd year 1-18)
All-time: 340-403-15, .458%
Stadium: Bud Moody Stadium, Morris Avenue, Quitman, Texas 75783
2018 result: 1-8
Returning letterman/starters: 15/16
Lettermen lost: 6
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: QB Trey Berry, Sr., 6-0, 165 … RB Eliseo Turcios, Sr., 5-8, 165 … OL Hunter Batchledge, Jr., 6-1, 230 … WR Riley Flanagan, Sr., 6-4, 170
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: DB Dylan Coe, Sr., 6-2, 160 … DL Hunter Gilbreath, Sr., 6-1, 225 … S Ty Holland, Jr., 5-9, 150 … DL Luke Pruden, Sr., 6-2, 195
2019 Outlook: Bryan Oakes likely could run for mayor in Quitman and win by a landslide. Oakes, in his second year on board with the Bulldogs, finished 1-8. That one victory, a 30-6 season-opening win over Cumby, snapped a 43-game losing streak. Quitman endured four consecutive 0-fer seasons. Now the Bulldogs only look to snap an 8-game losing skid heading into the 2019 campaign. It’s all about small victories. Oakes has to be pleased to have back eight starters on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs, who only lost a half dozen lettermen, could be as competitive as they’ve been since 2010 when they finished 7-4. Senior Trey Berry mans the offensive controls. Berry, who passed for 385 yards with 3 TDs, was also Quitman’s leading rusher with 1,173 yards and 9 TDs. Riley Flanagan is back for the ’Dogs after a junior season of seven receptions for 141 yards and 2 TDs. On defense, senior tackle Hunter Gilbreath returns after totaling three sacks last season. Senior DB Dylan Coe rates at Quitman’s top returning tackler (65) and leader in interceptions (2). The Bulldogs are hoping for a little déjà vu when they kickoff 2019 menu at home against Cumby. Oakes sees his upcoming edition stronger because of senior leadership and the district as a whole weaker due to graduation.
Schedule: Aug. 30 - Cumby; Sept. 6 – At Scurry-Rosser; Sept. 13 – Union Grove; Sept. 27 – Arp*; Oct. 4 – At Grand Saline*; Oct. 11 – Troup*; Oct. 18 – Harmony*; Oct. 25 – At Frankston*; Nov. 1 – Alba-Golden*; Nov. 8 – At Winona* (*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)