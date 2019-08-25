Marshall has a new coach but has back-to-back district titles. A number of teams will be in the mix, especially for the last two playoff spots.
MARSHALL
Mascot: Mavericks
Coach: Jake Griedl (1st year)
All-time: 602-464-45, .562%
Stadium: Maverick Stadium, 1900 Maverick Dr., Marshall, Texas 75670
2018 result: 10-3, Class 5A DII Regional semifinals
Returning letterman/starters: 23/16
Lettermen lost: 26
Offense: Spread Multiple
Offensive notables: WR Savion Williams, Sr., 6-5, 203 … QB JJ Green, Sr., 6-5, 185 … ATH DeDe Williams, Jr., 5-7, 153 … RB Dathan Straw, Soph., 5-10, 181 … RB Dominique Williams, Jr., 5-10, 174 … OL Lewis Dunn, Jr., 6-2, 272
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: LB Kygze Turner, Sr., 5-10, 221 … CB Jared Washington, Sr., 5-9, 162 … CB Darius Williams, Sr., 5-10, 178 … DE James Washington, Sr., 6-3, 212 … Marcus Jones, Sr., 6-5, 223 … LB Rod Hyter, Sr., 5-11, 241
2019 Outlook: Jake Griedl readies for his first year with the Marshall Mavericks and expectations are sky high. The Mavs are two-time defending district champion and coming off a 10-win, regional semifinal showing in 2018. Griedl, who worked as an assistant under former coach Claude Mathis, has nine defensive and seven offensive starters back and 23 lettermen. Marshall is ready for a legitimate state-title push in 2019. The Mavs haven’t been to the state championship since 2005 and haven’t won it all since 1990. Offensively, Griedl has some dynamite talent to work with. It starts at QB where JJ Green runs the offense and includes a blue-chip wide out in Savion Williams. Green threw for 2,499 yards and 36 TDs, while adding 769 yards rushing with 7 TDs. For good measure, he had 137 yards receiving with three scores. Williams, at 6-5, 203 pounds, is a perfect target for Green. Last year Williams pulled in 42 passes for 659 yards and 12 TDs. Michael Washington is top returning tackler on the Marshall roster. The 6-0, 218 pound junior DE racked up 13 sacks last year for the Mavs. The Griedl era gets started at full speed with a home opener against Tyler Lee and consecutive road trips to Longview and Carthage before loop play begins.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Tyler Lee; Sept. 6 – At Longview; Sept. 13 – At Carthage; Sept. 27 – Lindale*; Oct. 4 – At Hallsville*; Oct. 11 – Mount Pleasant*; Oct. 18 – At Jacksonville*; Oct. 25 – Nacogdoches*; Nov. 1 – At Whitehouse*; Nov. 8 – Pine Tree*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
NACOGDOCHES
Mascot: Dragons
Coach: Darren Allman (1st year at school, 88-38 overall)
All-time: 448-541-36, .454%
Stadium: 4310 Appelby Sand Rd., Nacogdoches, Texas 75961
2018 result: 5-6, Class 5A DII Bi-district
Returning letterman/starters: 30/12
Lettermen lost: 25
Offense: Power Spread
Offensive notables: QB Jake Smith, Sr., 6-1, 190 … RB De’Morian Thacker, Jr., 5-11, 195 … OG Riley Birdwell, Sr., 6-4, 320 … WR Jatavious Deckard, Sr., 6-0, 198
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: LB Glen Young, Jr., 5-11, 195 … S Dillion Williams, Jr., 6-0, 180 … LB Kolton Koonce, Jr., 5-11, 180 … DB Brennan Jones, Soph., 6-1, 215
2019 Outlook: Former Odessa Permian and Austin Westlake coach Darren Allman has been called on to breathe fire into a Nacogdoches program that’s had losing campaigns in nine of the last 11 calendars. Allman, who most recently served as AD at Southlake Carroll, has a 10-year record of 88-38. The Dragons made postseason last fall under veteran Bobby Reyes. It was Nac’s first playoff excursion in four years. Allman has a half dozen regulars back on both sides of the leather and welcomes 30 letter winners from last year’s bi-district qualifier. Glen Young heads up the Dragon D. The 5-11, 195 pound junior plays a physical brand of defense and amassed 97 stops last year. Brennan Jones, younger brother of Texas DB Brandon Jones, is an expected contributor in the secondary. Jake Smith is back in the lair at QB for the Dragons. Smith completed 135 of 234 passes for 2,093 with a 17/3 TD to interception ratio. Senior flanker Jatavious Deckard hopes to build on his 2018 numbers of 30 receptions and 612 yards with 5 TDs. De’Morian Thacker represents Nac’s top returning rusher. The 5-11, 195 pound junior had 433 yards on 91 touches with 7 TDs. The Allman era begins in earnest with a home opener against Kilgore.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Kilgore; Sept. 6 – Lufkin; Sept. 14 – At Tyler Lee**; Sept. 27 – Jacksonville*; Oct. 4 – At Lindale*; Oct. 11 – At Whitehouse*; Oct. 18 – Pine Tree*; Oct. 25 – At Marshall*; Nov. 1 – Hallsville*; Nov. 8 – At Mount Pleasant*
(*Indicates district game; **Indicates game starts at 7 p.m. All other games start at 7:30 p.m.)
LINDALE
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Chris Cochran (3rd year, 11-11)
All-time: 373-451-17, .454%
Stadium: Eagle Stadium, North Stadium, Lindale, Texas 75771
2018 result: 7-5, Class 5A DII Area
Returning letterman/starters: 23/12
Lettermen lost: 22
Offense: Power Spread
Offensive notables: RB Jordan Jenkins, Jr., 6-2, 205 … WR Conner Boyette, Sr., 5-9, 155 … TE Dylan Worrell, Sr., 6-3, 210 … QB Luke Poe, Soph., 6-1, 180 … QB Brayson Campbell, Sr., 5-10, 160
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DE Jaymond Jackson, Jr., 6-3, 215 … FS Airik Williams, Jr., 5-9, 150 … DE Matthew Grady, Sr., 6-0, 205 … LB Jaret Allen, Jr., 5-11, 180 … Christian Wood, Sr., 5-10, 172
2019 Outlook: The Lindale Eagles made some noise in the playoffs last fall and third-year boss Chris Cochran is hoping his birds make a little more in 2019. With 23 letter winners back from last year’s area qualifier, Cochran has to be exciting about prospects of a repeat playoff performance. Lindale dropped Montgomery 52-38 in bi-district, marking its first postseason triumph in seven years. Junior tailback Jordan Jenkins is back and looks to build on an outstanding sophomore season. The 6-2, 205 pound Jenkins averaged 5.5 yards per tote and finished with 1,504 yards and 17 TDs. Sophomore Luke Poe could contend for snaps at quarterback with senior Brayson Campbell. Poe’s “strong arm” could factor into potential playing time. Campbell, however, has had a “great offseason.” Whoever wins the QB battle will have senior Conner Boyette to throw to. Boyette finished 2018 with 75 catches for 907 yards and 7 TDs. Junior DE Jaymond Jackson managed 52 tackles and nine sacks last fall and heads up the eight returning defensive starters for the Eagles. Junior free safety Airik Williams had four picks and a touchdown last year. He’ll factor in on the pass defense for Cochran’s crew, while junior LB Jaret Allen is coming off a 20-tackle season.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Kaufman; Sept. 6 – At Forney; Sept. 13 – Van; Sept. 27 – At Marshall*; Oct. 4 – Nacogdoches*; Oct. 11 – Hallsville*; Oct. 18 – At Whitehouse*; Oct. 25 – Mount Pleasant*; Nov. 1 – At Pine Tree*; Nov. 8 – At Jacksonville*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
PINE TREE
Mascot: Pirates
Coach: Kerry Lane (4th year, 10-21)
All-time: 374-429-19, .465%
Stadium: Pirate Stadium, 3737 W. Loop 281, Longview, Texas 75604
2018 result: 5-5
Returning letterman/starters: 22/11
Lettermen lost: 20
Offense: Multiple
Offensive notables: WR JJ Sparkman, Sr., 6-4, 210 … WR Gabe Adams, Sr., 5-11, 185 … QB DJ Freeman, Jr., 5-7, 155 … QB Corey Thomas, Sr., 5-6, 160 … RB Jayden Smith, Jr., 5-5, 185 … OL Jadarlon Key, Sr., 6-7, 310
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: DB Tyler Sheffield, Jr., 5-6, 150 … LB Colton Munoz, Sr., 5-9, 185 … LB Ryan Levingston, Jr., 5-9, 170 … DL Deaundre Heath, Jr., 5-11, 180 … DB Keith Wright, Sr., 6-0, 175 … DB Keelan Turner, Jr., 5-9, 136
2019 Outlook: Close, but no cigar. That summation could easily be given to the 2018 Pine Tree Pirates. The final product, a 5-5 non-playoff season, doesn’t reflect that Pine Tree was a merely a few points shy of being 8-2 and in the playoffs. Kerry Lane goes into year four as head of the ship with designs on making last year’s heartbreak a footnote in history. Scoring points shouldn’t be a problem with talented pass catchers like JJ Sparkman and Gabe Adams. Sparkman, who is committed to Texas Tech, had 662 yards on 29 receptions last year and scored 10 times. Adams pulled in 218 yards on 18 grabs and 4 TDs. DJ Freeman has a sensational sophomore campaign at QB for the Bucs. Freeman hit on 65 of 118 pass attempts for 1,202 yards with 16 TDs. Replacing 1,634-yards and 11 TDs from Gabe Nelson will likely go to junior dynamo Jayden Smith, who tallied 68 yards on 20 carries in limited action on offense. Towering 6-7, 310 pound Jadarlon Key is an imposing figure on the offensive line. The Pirates averaged 43 points on offense, but must replace seven positions. Defensively, Pine Tree surrendered on average 39 points. The Bucs welcome back all but four regulars on that side of the ball. Smith, while expected to start in the backfield, was a force at linebacker last fall. The 5-5, 185-pounder returns as Pine Tree’s leading tackler with 54 stops. Senior LB Colton Munoz paced the Pirates with a couple sacks and 40 stops.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – At Bullard; Sept. 6 – Pittsburg; Sept. 13 – At Kilgore; Sept. 27 – Hallsville*; Oct. 4 – At Mount Pleasant*; Oct. 11 – Jacksonville*; Oct. 18 – At Nacogdoches*; Oct. 25 – Whitehouse*; Nov. 1 – Lindale*; Nov. 8 – At Marshall*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
WHITEHOUSE
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Marcus Gold (2nd year, 7-4)
All-time: 241-320-12,. 431%
Stadium: Wildcat Stadium, 106 Wildcat Dr., Whitehouse, Texas 75791
2018 result: 7-4, Class 5A DII Bi-district
Returning letterman/starters: 18/8
Lettermen lost: 19
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: RB Peyton Kennedy, Sr., 6-1, 195 … WR Austin Barron, Jr., 6-2, 180 … OL Lance Deal, Jr., 6-0, 275 … QB Kaden Casey, Sr., 6-1, 185 … WR Markus Warren, Sr., 6-1, 190 … RB Carter Adams, Sr., 5-9, 160
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: LB Peyton Kennedy, Sr., 6-1, 195 … DB Jermone Bower, Sr., 5-10, 175 … CB Cooper Clemons, Sr., 5-11, 165 … DT Gunner Clark, Sr., 6-0, 320 … DE Ty Ward, Sr., 5-11, 210 … DT Marshall Johnson, Jr., 6-1, 235
2019 Outlook: Marcus Gold’s first season in charge at Whitehouse proved golden. The Wildcats finished the regular season 7-3, marking their most victories since Pat Mahomes’ 12-1 senior season in 2013. Whitehouse was promptly bounced out in the first round, stretching its playoff-victory drought to five years. Gold has his work cut out in 2019 for an encore performance. Whitehosue averaged 30 points per game on offense last season and now must find nine offensive replacements. The ‘Cats also have to locate another five new starters on defense. The loss of 19 lettermen could put Whitehouse’s run of three straight playoff appearances in peril. Talented two-way performer Peyton Kennedy is a nice block to build around. The fleet-footed Kennedy rushed for 82 yards on only nine touches and scored 5 TDs. On defense he racked up 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a Pick6. Carter Adams returns as the leading rusher with 60 carries for 220 yards. Austin Barron is leading receiver among returnees with 10 catches for 101 yards. Senior DE Ty Ward should provide pressure from the edge after accumulating 35 tackles and a half dozen sacks. The secondary is patrolled by senior Jerome Bower, who tallied 40 tackles and added three picks.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – At Henderson; Sept. 6 – Chapel Hill**; Sept. 13 – Melissa#; Sept. 27 – Mount Pleasant*; Oct. 4 – At Jacksonville*; Oct. 11 – Nacogdoches*; Oct. 18 – At Lindale*; Oct. 25 – At Pine Tree*; Nov. 1 – Marshall*; Nov. 8 – At Hallsville*
(*Indicates district game; **Indicates game at Rose Stadium; #Indicates game in Emory; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Bobcats
Coach: Joe Drennon (3rd year 5-15 at school, 125-68 overall)
All-time: 393-408-23, .491%
Stadium: Bobcat Stadium, #1 Bobcat Lane, Hallsville, Texas 75650
2018 result: 4-6
Returning letterman/starters: 25/8
Lettermen lost: 18
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: RB Cortland Venters, Sr., 5-10, 165 … C Dale Dawes, Sr., 5-10, 225 … QB Carter Rogas, Soph., 5-10, 155 … WR Brian Pullum, Sr., 5-7, 145 .. OL Brian Nino, Sr., 6-2, 270 … RB Tre Fulton, Sr., 5-8, 165
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: DE Nolan Simmons, Sr., 6-4, 218 … LB Blake Ware, Sr., 5-9, 190 … OT Reagan Bailey, Sr., 6-6, 290 … OLB Lion Felder, Sr., 5-11, 165 … DL James Nehk, Sr., 6-0, 210 … CB Chad Howard, Sr., 5-10, 150
2019 Outlook: The Hallsville Bobcats showed a three-game improvement in Joe Drennon’s second season. With a bucket full of 25 returning lettermen, including four starters on both offense and defense, the Bobcats hope to continue in their upgrade. Drennon, who won a state title at Mineola in 2016 and played for another in 2015, knows what it takes to build a successful program. It’s nice to have a talent like Cortland Venters to work with. Venters had a junior season 700 yards rushing. He’ll be featured back in the Bobcat Spread. “Courtland’s a great kid with a lot of speed. He’s getting better with his feet in the holes and moves in the open field,” lauded Drennon. Sophomore Carter Rogas is likely to get the call at QB. “He’s a great leader with great work ethic,” Drennon said. Senior Blake Ware, returning leader in tackles, heads up Hallsville’s defense at LB. “Blake’s a tough hard-nosed kid that loves the game. He’s also a good leader on the field,” offered Drennon. Nolan Simmons is a versatile athlete the Bobcats are expected to use on both offense and defense. The 6-4, 218 pound Simmons plays a rush end on defense and returns as Hallsville’s leading receiver with 218 yards.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – At Terrell; Sept. 6 – Kilgore; Sept. 13 – At Bullard; Sept. 27 – At Pine Tree*; Oct. 4 – Marshall*; Oct. 11 – At Lindale*; Oct. 18 – At Mount Pleasant*; Oct. 25 – Jacksonville*; Nov. 1 – At Nacogdoches*; Nov. 8 – Whitehouse*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
JACKSONVILLE
Mascot: Indians
Coach: Wayne Coleman (5th year, 17-25 at school, 66-80 overall)
All-time: 491-515-39, .489%
Stadium: The Tomato Bowl, 202 Austin St., Jacksonville, Texas 75766
2018 result: 3-7
Returning letterman/starters: 15/9
Lettermen lost: 22
Offense: Spread Gun
Offensive notables: WR Chris Carpenter, Sr., 6-0, 165 … RB Aaron Richardson, Sr., 5-10, 190 … WR Jaylon Freeney, Sr., 5-10, 165 … OL Marco Nunez, Sr., 6-2, 240
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: FS Steve Gallegos, Sr., 5-10, 165 … LB Bryson Tatum, Jr., 5-10, 180 … DL Jordan Hicks, Jr., 6-0, 190 … LB Josue Lopez, Sr., 6-0, 175
2019 Outlook: After achieving back to back playoff entries, the bottom dropped out for the Jacksonville Indians in 2018. Wayne Coleman heads into season five with designs on rekindling some postseason magic. He’ll have to overcome the loss of 22 lettermen and replace six offense and seven defensive starters from a year ago. Senior Chris Carpenter is a returning all state candidate and should provide offensive spark. Carpenter had 31 receptions for 501 yards and 2 TDs last fall. He also carried the ball 24 times for 255 yards and one score. The Tribe must find a replacement for QB Tristen Shewmake, who moved in the off season. Patrick Clater is penciled in as Shewmake’s heir. The 6-2, 185 pound Clater started on Jasonville’s JV. Aaron Richardson is a good bet to tote the rock at tailback. The 5-10, 190 pound senior had 118 yards on 27 carries in limited duty. Josue Lopez is back on the reservation and returns as Jacksonville’s leading tackler with 56. Steve Gallegos heads up the Tribe’s secondary. The 5-10, 165 pound FS had three interceptions last year and took two back to the house. The Indians have a loaded three-game non-district slate. They open with perennial power Carthage and close with heavyweight Henderson. An improved Palestine team is sandwiched the middle.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Carthage; Sept. 6 – At Palestine; Sept. 13 – Van; Sept. 27 – At Nacogdoches*; Oct. 4 – Whitehouse*; Oct. 11 – At Pine Tree*; Oct. 18 – Marshall*; Oct. 25 – At Hallsville*; Nov. 1 – Mount Pleasant*; Nov. 8 – At Jacksonville*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
MOUNT PLEASANT
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Ritchie Pinckard (2nd year, 3-7 at school, 58-49 overall)
All-time: 508-463-27, .523%
Stadium: Sam Parker Field, 2801 Old Paris Rd., Mount Pleasant, Texas 75455
2018 result: 3-7
Returning letterman/starters: 8/8
Lettermen lost: 16
Offense: Multiple Pro
Offensive notables: RB Tyke Fluellen, Sr., 6-2, 215 … RB Jalen Williams, Jr., 5-11, 204 … QB Kaleb Thompson, Sr., 5-11, 185 … WR Jo Jo Bolton Brown, Sr., 6-5, 180 … WR Will Hills, Soph., 6-4, 189
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: LB Hagan Holloway, Sr., 5-9, 185 … LB Yahri Hudson, Jr., 5-9, 180 … FS Caleb Jones, Jr., 6-1, 185 … DL Trey Emory, Soph., 6-2, 285 … LB Christian Cervantes, Sr., 5-8, 181
2019 Outlook: Ritchie Pinckard built a nice resume three previous stops at Garrison, DeKalb and Callisburg. His first edition of Mount Pleasant Tigers, however, struggled to a 3-7 campaign. The Tigers only have eight letter winners back in the fold, but they do expect a good influx of talent from a 9-1 JV squad. A backfield tandem of Tyke Fluellen and Jalen Williams provide a path to potential success. Mount Pleasant hasn’t experienced a winning season since 2012. Williams, a 5-11, 204 pound junior, rushed for 463 yards and 3 TDs, while the 6-2, 215 pound senior Fluellen found the pay window six times and added 266 yards on the ground. The QB duties fall on senior Kaleb Thompson, who completed 29 of 63 passes for 513 yards and 4 TDs in 2018. Jo Jo Bolton is back as the top Tiger pass catcher. Bolton hauled in 15 passes for 206 yards and scored three times. LB Hagan Holloway is back to give opposing offenses fits. The 5-9, 185 pound Holloway led the way tackles, while fellow LB Christian Cervantes tallied eight sacks. Caleb Jones is back in the secondary after picking four passes last fall. The Tigers start the season with back-to-back road games against Wylie East and North Lamar. They don’t play at Sam Parker Field until Sept. 20 against Paris.
Aug. 30 – At Wylie East; Sept. 6 – At North Lamar; Sept. 20 – Paris; Sept. 27 – At Whitehouse*; Oct. 4 – Pine Tree*; Oct. 11 – At Marshall*; Oct. 18 – Hallsville*; Oct. 25 – At Lindale*; Nov. 1 – At Jacksonville*; Nov. 8 – Nacogdoches*
(*Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m.)