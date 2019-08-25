Clarksville finished 2018 with a lot of momentum and with 16 starters back, the Tigers could easily carry that into 2019.
OUR PICKS
- Clarksville
- Mount Enterprise
- Detroit
- James Bowie
- Maud
- Overton
CLARKSVILLE TIGERS
Coach: Derek Schlieve (1st year)
All-time: 428-515-34 .438%
Stadium: New Century Club Field, 202 S. Donoho St., Clarksville, Texas, 75426
2018 result: 7-5, 2A Division II Area finalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 17/16
Lettermen lost: 7
Offense: N/A
Offensive notables: QB Quay Scales … WR Tra Rose, 6-1, 165 … OL Brian Chavez, 5-7, 215 … OL Ardadrain Gray, 5-10, 215
Defense: N/A
Defensive notables: LB Yahmyne Banks, 5-10, 185 … DL Neo Scales, 6-3, 210
2019 Outlook: Things looked ugly early on for the Tigers a year ago as they went 1-4 early before turning around and winning six straight. Quay Scales returns after throwing for 2,233 yards and 28 touchdowns while adding 785 yards and 15 scores on the ground. He has help on both sides of the ball to help the Tigers repeat as district champs and make a deep postseason run.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – AT Whitewright; Sept. 6 – Linen-Kildare; Sept. 13 – Prairiland; Sept. 20 – Chisum; Sept. 27 – At Honey Grove; Oct. 11 – At Maud*; Oct. 18 – Overton*; Oct. 25 – At Detroit*; Nov. 1 – At Bowie*; Nov. 8 – Mount Enterprise* (* Indicates district game. All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
DETROIT EAGLES
Coach: M.K Hamilton (3rd year, 7-12 at Detroit)
All-time: 151-270-2 .356%
Stadium: Eagle Stadium, 110 East Garner St., Detroit, Texas, 75346
2018 result: 5-6, 2A DII Bi-district finalist
Returning letterman/starters: 20/16
Lettermen lost: 6
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: RB Joel Hinson, Sr., 5-10, 170 … WR Hunger Crutchfield, Sr., 5-6, 145 … OL Adam Bean, Sr., 6-0, 230 … OL Kyler Scott, Sr., 6-3, 275 … OL Bradley Parsons, So., 5-5, 225 … QB Cleoudus Scales, FR, 5-7, 150 … OL Justin Jenkins, So., 5-8, 235
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: LB Claude Scales, So., 5-6, 160 … DL David Storey, Jr., 6-1, 210 … LB Scott Hendricks, Jr., 5-10, 175 … DL Cody McCoin, Sr., 6-3, 198 … DB Cody Golightly, Sr., 5-7, 150 …
2019 Outlook: Hamilton said he hopes to see major improvements in the running game, which could be a bit scary for opposing defenses considering Hinson set a record for rushing yards in a game with 348. The Eagles will look to freshman Scales to take over the quarterback duties but he’ll be surrounded by experience. The Eagles should at least be contenders for a district championship.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – AT Trenton; Sept. 6 – Como-Pickton; Sept. 13 – Boles; Sept. 20 – At Leonard; Sept. 27 – Cumby; Oct. 11 – At Overton*; Oct. 18 – At Bowie*; Oct. 25 – Clarksville*; Nov. 1 – At Mount Enterprise*; Nov. 8 – Maud* (* Indicates district game. All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
MOUNT ENTERPRISE WILDCATS
Coach: Jeremy Jenkins (1st year)
All-time: 233-346-10 .395%
Stadium: John Webb Stadium, 301 NW 3Rd St., Mount Enterprise, Texas, 75681
2018 result: 4-6, 2A DII Bi-district finalist
Returning letterman/starters: 18/18
Lettermen lost: 2
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: RB Kendre Miller, Sr., 6-0, 202; QB Derrick Jackson, Sr., 6-0, 175 … OL Jamar Thompson, Sr., 5-8, 235 … RB Patrick Johnson, So., 5-7, 145 … OL Colin Reeves, Sr., 6-3, 235 … WR Christian Newman, 5-7, 175 … OL Josh Bishop, So.
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: DL Deandrew Ferguson, Sr., 6-4, 285 … LB Zach Johnson, Jr., 5-10, 175 … LB A.J. Gray, So., 5-8, 170 … DB Landon Andros, So., 5-10, 155
2019 Outlook: Things are looking pretty good for the Wildcats who lost only two lettermen from a year ago. Despite fielding a young team with several freshmen, Mount Enterprise found its way into the playoffs. There’s no reason to think it can’t do the same as the squad returns with that playoff experience.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – At Colmesneil; Sept. 6 – At Cushing; Sept. 13 – Cayuga; Sept. 20 – At Burkeville; Sept. 28 -- Union Grove**; Oct. 11 – Bowie*; Oct. 18 – Maude; Oct. 25 – At Overton; Nov. 1 Detroit; Nov. 8 – At Clarksville (* Indicates district game. ** Indicates Saturday game starting at 7 p.m. All other games start at 7:30 p.m.)
OVERTON MUSTANGS
Coach: Justin Arnold (2nd year, 2-7 at Overton, 2-7 overall)
All-time: 439-417-24 .498%
Stadium: Coach Chester Roy Stadium, 501 E. Henderson St., Overton, Texas, 75684
2018 result: 2-7
Returning letterman/starters: 8/7
Lettermen lost: 10
Offense: Slot-T
Offensive notables: QB Cole Marshall, Sr.; RB Jackson Clark, Jr., OL Tucker Rogers, Jr., WR Colin Lightner, Sr.
Defense: Even
Defensive notables: DL Justin Gomez, Sr.; DB Aaron Warwick, Jr.; DL Landon Morgan, So.,
2019 Outlook: It’s an uphill climb for the Mustangs who hope to prove doubters wrong and not finish in the basement of the district. They’re a young squad but guys like Marshall bring veteran leadership.
Schedule: Aug. 29 – Evadale**; Sept. 6 – At Union Grove; Sept. 13 – At Carlisle; Sept. 20 Como-Pickton; Sept. 27 – At Boles; Oct. 11 – Detroit*; Oct. 18 – At Clarksville*&; Oct. 25 – Mount Enterprise*; Nov. 1 – At Maud*; Nov. 8 – Bowie* (* Indicates district game. ** Indicates Thursday night game at 7 p.m. All other games start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday nights)
MAUD CARDINALS
Coach: Josh Turner (1st year)
All-time: 224-270-15 .440%
Stadium: George Frost Field, 389 Houston Dr., Maud, Texas, 75567
2018 result: 1-9
Returning letterman/starters: 10/18
Lettermen lost: 5
Offense: Multiple Pro
Offensive notables: RB Rayne Bailey, Sr., 5-8, 165 … QB Payton Windham, Sr., 5-10, 165 … OL Seth Brower, Sr., 6-1, 200 … OL Thomas Daniels, Sr., 5-11, 240 … WR Haylon Dear, So., 6-1, 155
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: DL Chance Hicks, Sr., 6-0, 230 … DL Skyler Pate, Sr., 6-0, 275 … DB Kadin Daniels, Jr., 5-8, 140 … LB Tucker Sanders, So., 5-11, 175 … DB Cason Lamb, So., 5-11, 170 … DL Davion Dunn, Sol., 5-10, 210
2019 Outlook: The Cardinals are looking for help at getting a fresh start as Turner takes control at the helm and will look to Windham for help as the senior is the leading passer on the offensive side of the ball and the leading tackler on the defensive side.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Ore City; Sept. 13 – At Tom Bean; Sept. 20 – Honey Grove; Sept. 27 – Rivercrest; Oct. 4 – At Boles; Oct. 11 – Clarksville*; Oct. 18 – At Mount Enterprise*; Oct. 25 – Bowie*; Nov. 1 – Overton*; Nov. 8 – At Detroit* (* Indicates district game. All games start at 7:30 p.m.)
BOWIE PIRATES
Coach: Eddy May (7th season, 39-30 at Bowie, 57-54 overall)
All-time: 278-467-21 .362%
Stadium: 47 James Bowie Ln., Simms, Texas, 75574
2018 result: 7-5, 2 A DII Area finalist
Returning letterman/starters: 8/10
Lettermen lost: 12
Offense: Slot-T
Offensive notables: RB Duncan Hammonds, Sr., 5-9, 165 … OL Whitt Rogers, Jr., 5-9, 230 … WR Billy Walker, Jr., 5-9, 230 … RB Ethan Fields, Jr., 5-8, 145 … OL Ethan Lum, Sr., 6-3, 220
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: DL Evan Williams, Sr., 5-11, 180 … LB Slade Burnett, So., 5-8, 160
2019 Outlook: Expect the defense to hold down the fort during non-district play while the Pirates look for missing pieces. If they can find those missing pieces, they’ll have a chance of punching their ticket to the postseason but if not, the 2019 season will be a long one.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – At Union Grove; Sept. 6 – Harleton; Sept. 13 – At Rivercrest; Sept. 20 – Boles; Sept. 27 – At Carlisle; Oct. 11 – At Mount Enterprise*; Oct. 18 – Detroit*; Oct. 25 – AT Maud*; Nov. 1 – Clarksville*; Nov. 8 – At Overton* (* Indicates district game. All games start at 7:30 p.m.)