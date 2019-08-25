OUR PICKS
- GRAPELAND
- LOVELADY
- WEST HARDIN
- EVADALE
- COLMESNEIL
- BURKEVILLE
GRAPELAND SANDIES
Coach: Terry Ward (1st year, 76-42 overall)
All-time: 447-451-34 .480%
Stadium: Grapeland Sandies Stadium, N. Olive Street at FM 1272, Grapeland, Texas, 75844
2018 result: 12-2, 2A DII Regional semifinalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 17/10
Lettermen lost: 10
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: ATH BJ Lamb, Jr., 6-0, 165 … RB Cadarian Wiley, Soph., 5-11, 160 … RB Keizion Ashford, Jr., 5-11, 180 … OL Channelor Francis, Sr., 6-3, 190 … WR Cooper Ward, Sr., 6-0, 175 … OL Jason DeCluette, Jr., 5-10, 275 … WR Gavin French, Jr., 5-9, 180 … OL Landon Jackson, Soph., 6-1, 260 … WR Kaden DuPree, Sr., 5-10, 155 … WR DaCorian Bryant, Sr., 6-0, 165 … WR Austin Driskell, Sr., 6-1,170
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: LB Cooper Sheridan, Jr., 6-2, 185 … LB Cadarian Wiley, Soph., 5-11, 160 … DB Keizion Ashford, Jr., 5-11, 180 … DL Channelor Francis, Sr., 6-3, 190 … LB Cooper Ward, Sr., 6-0, 175 … DL Jason DeCluette, Jr., 5-10, 275 … LB Gavin French, Jr., 5-9, 180 … DL Landon Jackson, Soph., 6-1, 260 … LB Kaden DuPree, Sr., 5-10, 155 … DB DaCorian Bryant, Sr., 6-0, 165 … LB Josh Black, Sr., 5-10, 155 … DB Austin Driskell, Sr., 6-1,170 … LB Jayden Rodamaker, Sr., 6-0, 185
2019 Outlook: The Sandies are coming off of their first double-digit win season since 1991, but they return just three offensive starters. Included in the graduations was star quarterback Rick Frauenberger, who is now playing golf at McNeese State University. The Sandies also have a new coach — Terry Ward, who comes to Grapeland from Harleton. Ward has a successful track record and will look to keep Grapeland on the winning path. At Ward’s disposal will be junior athlete BJ Lamb, who recently picked up an offer from Arizona State. Lamb had 50 catches for 927 yards and 12 touchdowns last season but could be Grapeland’s starting quarterback this season. Cooper Sheridan was an All-State linebacker after recording 159 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 10 sacks last season. Sophomore Caderian Wiley had a strong freshman campaign with 448 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on offense and 74 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Keizion Ashford will also contribute in the backfield. Channellor Francis and Jason DeCluette are big-time players on the offensive and defensive lines. Cooper Ward comes over from Harleton, where he was an All-District performer with 42 catches and seven touchdowns.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Milano; Sept. 6 – at Cayuga; Sept. 13 – Crockett; Sept. 20 – Normangee; Sept. 27 – at Evadale*, 7 p.m.; Oct. 4 – Burkeville*, 7 p.m.; Oct. 11 – at Colmesneil*, 7 p.m.; Oct. 18 – Lovelady*, 7 p.m.;; Nov. 1 – at West Hardin*, 7 p.m. (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
LOVELADY LIONS
Coach: Will Kirchhoff (1st year)
All-time: 324-433-18 .418%
Stadium: Lion Stadium, Athletic Drive at Barbee Street, Lovelady, Texas, 75851
2018 result: 8-3, 2A DII Area finalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 7/8
Lettermen lost: 12
Offense: Spread/gun run
Offensive notables: OL Carter Murray, Jr., 6-3, 280 … RB Josh Martinez, Sr., 5-7, 175 …WEB Tre”Von Hawkins, Sr., 6-0, 165 … QB Seth Murray, Sr., 6-0, 170 … OL Jaxson Reeves, Jr., 5-7, 200 … OL Tanner Allen, Jr., 6-1, 250 … RB Eric Anderson, Jr., 5-9, 165 … TE Shamar Terry, Soph., 6-1, 195 … OL Morgan Thrasher, Sr., 5-10, 170
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: LB Logan LeBlanc, Sr., 5-10, 170 … DL Carter Murray, Jr., 6-3, 280 … LB Josh Martinez, Sr., 5-7, 175 … DB Tre”Von Hawkins, Sr., 6-0, 165 … DL Jaxson Reeves, Jr., 5-7, 200 … DL Tanner Allen, Jr., 6-1, 250 … LB Eric Anderson, Jr., 5-9, 165 … DL Shamar Terry, Soph., 6-1, 195 … DL Morgan Thrasher, Sr., 5-10, 170
2019 Outlook: Lovelady has just four starters returning on each side of the ball and a new head coach. But the players the Lions are returning have plenty of experience. Logan LeBlanc is back at linebacker after posting 88 tackles and 15 tackles for loss last season. Carter Murray has started since he was a freshman and is a stabilizing force on both lines. Josh Martinez had 70 tackles and 10 tackles for loss last season and will be the workhorse at running back this year. Tre’Von Hawkins averaged 17 yards per catch last season and will be the deep threat for quarterback Seth Murray.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Groveton; Sept. 6 – at Tenaha; Sept. 13 – at Normangee; Sept. 20 – Leon; Sept. 27 – at Burkeville*, 7 p.m.; Oct. 4 – Colmesnei*, 7 p.m.; Oct. 18 – at Grapeland*, 7 p.m.; Oct. 25 – West Hardin*, 7 p.m.; Nov. 8 – Evadale*, 7 p.m. (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
WEST HARDIN OILERS
Coach: George Taylor (1st year)
All-time: 218-345-6 .383%
Stadium: West Hardin Oiler Stadium, FM 770 and Texas 105, Saratoga, Texas, 77585
2018 result: 5-6, 2A DII Bi-District
Returning lettermen/starters: 20/18
Lettermen lost: 3
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: OL Isaac Murphy, Sr., 5-9, 215 … RB Randon Kelley, Jr., 5-10, 165 … QB Jake Strahan, Sr, 5-10, 160
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: LB Isaac Murphy, Sr., 5-9, 215 … DL Preston Price, Sr., 6-2, 200 … DT Bradley Thompson, Soph., 6-2, 215
2019 Outlook: George Taylor comes to West Hardin after serving on the staff at Goose Creek Memorial to take over a program that reached the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and returns nine starters on each side of the football. Isaac Murphy is back after recording 85 tackles last year, and Randon Kelley looks to add to his 850 rushing yards as a sophomore.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Acadiana Christian (La.); Sept. 6 – Hull-Daisetta; Sept. 13 – Warren; Sept. 20 – at Rosehill Christian, 7 p.m.; Sept. 27 – Legacy School of Sport Sciences; Oct. 4 – Evadale*, 7 p.m.; Oct. 11 – at Burkeville*, 7 p.m.; Oct. 18 – Colmesneil*, 7 p.m.; Oct. 25 – at Lovelady*, 7 p.m.; Nov. 1 – Grapeland*, 7 p.m (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
EVADALE REBELS
Coach: Mark Williams (21st year, 119-93)
All-time: 267-345-10 .429%
Stadium: Rebel Field, Highway 105 South, Evadale, Texas, 77612
2018 result: 9-4, 2A DII Regional semifinalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 14/13
Lettermen lost: 12
Offense: Multiple
Offensive notables: RB Will Farr, Sr., 6-2, 195 … OL McKenan Wilson, Sr., 6-3, 260 … OL Tyler Montalvo, Sr., 6-4, 250 … RB Kyler Vernon, Sr., 5-10, 195 … OL Jacob Moore, Jr., 6-1, 275 … QB Klay Sylvester, Sr., 6-1, 170 … WR Tyler Ferguson, Jr., 5-10, 185 … WR Tom Boles, Jr., 5-10, 165 … OL Drake Hartt, Soph., 5-9, 180 ... OL Kaden Patterson, Sr., 5-10, 180 … RB Trent Lyles, Soph., 5-8, 160 … WR Bryce Yousha, Sr., 6-1, 165 … TE/P Chance Simon, Sr., 6-1, 170 … WR Chase Smith, Soph., 5-8, 150 … RB Anthony Barnes, Jr., 5-10, 160 … OL Kaiden Ingram, Sr., 5-10, 220
Defense: 4-3
Defensive notables: LB Will Farr, Sr., 6-2, 195 … DL McKenan Wilson, Sr., 6-3, 260 … DL Tyler Montalvo, Sr., 6-4, 250 … LB Kyler Vernon, Sr., 5-10, 195 … DL Jacob Moore, Jr., 6-1, 275 … LB Tyler Ferguson, Jr., 5-10, 185 … DB Tom Boles, Jr., 5-10, 165 … LB Drake Hartt, Soph., 5-9, 180 ... DL Kaden Patterson, Sr., 5-10, 180 … LB Trent Lyles, Soph., 5-8, 160 … DB Bryce Yousha, Sr., 6-1, 165 … DB Chase Smith, Soph., 5-8, 150 … DB Anthony Barnes, Jr., 5-10, 160 … DL Kaiden Ingram, Sr., 5-10, 220
2019 Outlook: Evadale has made the playoffs in 13 straight seasons and will look to keep that streak alive in 2019. With seven returning offensive starters and six starters back on defense, the Rebels are in a strong position to build on their 2018 playoff run. With running back Will Farr, who rushed for 2,338 yards and 22 touchdowns a season ago, and a solid offensive line led by McKenan Wilson and Tyler Motalvo, the Rebels will be tough to slow down.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Overton at Jasper; Sept. 6 – at Warren, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 13 – at Galveston O’Connell; Sept. 20 – Deweyville; Sept. 27 – Grapeland*; Oct. 4 – at West Hardin*; Oct. 11 – at Houston Legacy School of Sport Sciences; Oct. 25 – at Burkeville*; Nov. 1 – Colmesneil* Nov. 8 – at Lovelady* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted)
COLMESNEIL BULLDOGS
Coach: Ross McMurry (4th year, 7-22)
All-time: 293-384-14 .424%
Stadium: Taylor Field, 405 Ogden Drive, Colmesneil, Texas, 75938
2018 result: 3-6
Returning lettermen/starters: 12/18
Lettermen lost: 4
Offense: Slot-T
Offensive notables: QB/FB Wesley Dobbins, Sr., 6-1, 220 … OL Kobe Shird, Jr.,6-0, 230 … OL Kolyer Marshall, Soph., 5-10, 200 … WR Jermi Shambling, Soph., 5-7, 140 … OL Gerrick Vrooman, Sr., 6-1, 200 … QB/FB Jay Johnson, Soph., 5-10, 190
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: LB Wesley Dobbins, Sr., 6-1, 220 … DL Kobe Shird, Jr.,6-0, 230 … DB Jermi Shambling, Soph., 5-7, 140 … LB Gerrick Vrooman, Sr., 6-1, 200 … LB Jay Johnson, Soph., 5-10, 190
2019 Outlook: Colmesneil returns nine starters on each side of the football from a team that ended the 2018 season with a 70-0 win over Burkeville. The Bulldogs will be young with 16 of their 26 players being underclassmen, but senior Wesley Dobbins will do a little of everything. Dobbins had 80 tackles, three rushing touchdown, two passing touchdowns, 300 rushing yards and 15 pancakes last season. Kolyer Marshall, Jermi Shamlin and Jay Johnson highlight a strong sophomore class.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Mount Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 6 – at Deweyville; Sept. 27 – Acadiana Christian; Oct. 4 – at Lovelady*; Oct. 11 – Grapeland*; Oct. 18 – at West Hardin*; Nov. 1 ¬– at Evadale*; Nov. 8 – Burkeville* (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7 p.m unless noted)
BURKEVILLE MUSTANGS
Coach: Eric Williams (1st year)
All-time: 248-245-8 .495%
Stadium: Roy Harper Stadium, County Road 2096, Burkeville, Texas, 75932
2018 result: 2-8
Offensive notables: WR Dnaiel Lowe … OL Kaleb Urie
Defensive notables: ATH Ulysses Hall
2019 Outlook: Burkeville hasn’t won more than two games in a season since 2010. New head coach Eric Williams will look to change that, but the Mustangs are facing an uphill battle in a tough district.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Hull-Daisetta; Sept. 13 – Cushing; Sept. 20 – Mount Enterprise; Sept. 27 – Lovelady*, 7 p.m.; Oct. 11 – West Hardin*, 7 p.m.; Oct. 25 – Evadale*, 7 p.m.; Nov. 8 – at Colmesneil*, 7 p.m. (* Indicates district game; All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)