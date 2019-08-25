It will be a battle week-in and week-out for all four playoff spots in 11-6A, where each team returns a handful of players on both sides of the ball.
OUR PICKS
- Longview
- Rockwall
- Mesquite Horn
- Mesquite
- Tyler Lee
- Rockwall-Heath
- North Mesquite
LONGVIEW LOBOS
Coach: John King (16th season, 168-36)
All-time: 729-345-52
Stadium: Lobo Stadium, 201 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview, TX 75605
2018 result: 16-0; 6A, DII state champions
Returning lettermen/starters: 28/8
Lettermen lost: 39
Offense: Pro-I
Offensive notables: QB Haynes King, Sr., 6-3, 190 … WR Kaden Kearbey, Sr., 6-0, 170 … TE Jhailon Braden … OL Parker Cox, Sr., 5-11, 255 … RB Kaden Meredith, Jr., 5-9, 185 … ATH JD Williams … WR Kyas Moore
Defense: 4-2-5
Defensive notables: DL Sawyer Goram-Welch, Sr., 6-4, 275 … LB Tyshawn Taylor, Sr., 5-10, 195 … S Robert Pierce, Sr., 5-9, 165 … CB Dakirin Buchanan … LB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, Jr., 6-0, 190
2019 outlook: It’s hard to reach the mountaintop and even harder to stay there. That’s where the defending state champion Lobos find themselves entering the 2019 season after running the table with a 16-0 season to bring Longview its first state championship in 81 years. Now, the Lobos must replace a number of key players as they shift gears to title defense. The loss of 39 lettermen with four starters returning on each side of the ball will be a difficult task but those returners are back at key spots for the Lobos, who return 35 percent of the rushing yards, 25 percent of the receiving yards and 34 percent of the total tackle numbers from 2018. QB King returns after passing for 3,665 yards with a 41-to-4 touchdown-to-interception mark as a junior. Kearbey proved to be a reliable target in 2018 with 553 receiving yards and the Lobos will look to fill a gap at receiver, a spot that could be filled with do-it-all Williams. On the ground, the Lobos have to replace two 1,000-yard rushers but Meredith, with a blend of strength and speed, put up 646 yards with 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. Up front, Cox is a three-year starter and is the veteran on the line by far. Defensively, Goram-Welch (15 TFL, 5 sacks) leads the charge up front ahead of returners Taylor (121 tackles, 15 TFL) at linebacker, Pierce (65 tackles, 7 INTs) at safety and Buchanan (45 tackles, 9 PBUs) at cornerback. Jackson-Jamerson and well as junior Laqualon Hale saw quality time at linebacker as sophomores and are joined by newcomer Shannon Jackson in the secondary. Longview’s non-district schedule includes powers in Lufkin and West Monroe, La. as well as rivals John Tyler and Marshall before beginning the 11-6A race and officially kicking off the climb back to the top.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Lufkin; Sept. 6 – Marshall; Sept. 12 – at John Tyler, 7 p.m.; Sept. 20 – vs. West Monroe, La., 7:30 p.m., Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La.; Sept. 27 – Rockwall*; Oct. 4 – Open; Oct. 11 – at Mesquite Horn*; Oct. 18 – Rockwall-Heath*; Oct. 25 – at North Mesquite*; Nov. 1 – Tyler Lee*; Nov. 8 – at Mesquite* (* indicates district game; All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
ROCKWALL YELLOWJACKETS
Coach: Rodney Webb (7th season, 48-26; 130-73 overall)
All-time: 570-421-31
Stadium: Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1197 T.L. Townsend Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
2018 result: 8-3; 6A, DI area round
Returning lettermen/starters: 34/12
Lettermen lost: 32
Offense: Multiple Spread
Offensive notables: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sr., 6-1, 195 … RB Zach Henry, Sr., 5-11, 190 … OL Mat Joyce, Sr., 6-5, 310 … WR JJ Williams, Sr., 6-0, 190 … OL Carson Haynes, Jr., 6-1, 250 … ATH Alex Orji, Soph., 6-3, 200
Defense: 3-3 Stack
Defensive notables: S Tyler Ashworth, Sr., 5-9, 170 … CB PJ Barber, Sr., 5-7, 190 … LB Tyson Neighbors, Jr., 6-0, 205
2019 outlook: Offensive firepower paired with what Webb calls a young defense ‘eager to break out’ has the Yellowjackets poised to make some noise in 2019. Smith-Njigba, an elite Ohio State commit, got things done on both sides of the ball but particularly on offense, where the Yellowjackets put up 500 yards per game, including a shootout loss to state finalist Allen. Henry returns in the backfield behind some size on the line and Rockwall has key returners at a lot of positions both ways to be a force in 11-6A and beyond.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Highland Park; Sept. 6 – at Garland Rowlett, 7 p.m.; Sept. 13 – Arlington Bowie; Sept. 20 – Arlington Martin; Sept. 27 – at Longview*; Oct. 4 – Mesquite Horn*; Oct. 11 – at Rockwall-Heath*; Oct. 18 – North Mesquite*; Oct. 15 – at Tyler Lee*; Nov. 1 – Mesquite*; Nov. 8 – Open (* indicates district game; All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
MESQUITE HORN JAGUARS
Coach: Chris Hudler (1st season, 0-0; 0-0 overall)
All-time: 100-91-0
Stadium: E.H. Hanby Stadium, 401 E. Davis Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149; Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 2411 W. Scyene Road, Mesquite, TX 75149
2018 result: 5-8, 6A, DII regional finals
Returning lettermen/starters: 23/11
Lettermen lost: 31
Offense: Multiple Spread
Offensive notables: RB N’Kowski Emory, Sr., 5-10, 170 … OL Daimonte Williams, Sr., 6-3, 305 … WR Donovan Payne, Sr., 6-5, 200 … WR Cameron Jackson, Sr., 5-19, 170
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: LB Quavon Grant, Sr., 5-10, 200 … LB Nick Garcia, Sr., 6-1, 230 … CB John Burris, Jr., 5-11, 160 … S Marquis Edwards, Soph., 5-11, 170 … DL Matthew Robles, Sr., 5-9, 245
2019 outlook: Momentum finished with the Jaguars in 2018, which turned in one of the more impressive turnarounds in the state after a 0-7 start to the season. First-year head coach Hudler takes over a senior-laden squad who is poised to get things going quicker in 2019. Emory is a prospect after an all-around junior season and the Jaguars have targets out withed in Payne and Jackson (26-429, 3 TDs). Robles (54 tackles) is back up front ahead of Grant (128 tackles, 13 TFL) and Garcia (132 tackles, 3 sacks) at linebacker as well as experience in the secondary.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at John Tyler, 7 p.m.; Sept. 6 – Highland Park; Sept. 13 – at Cedar Hill; Sept. 20 – Arlington; Sept. 27 – Mesquite*; Oct. 4 – at Rockwall*; Oct. 11 – Longview*; Oct. 18 – Open; Oct. 25 – at Rockwall-Heath*; Nov. 1 – North Mesquite*; Nov. 8 – at Tyler Lee* (* indicates district game; All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
MESQUITE SKEETERS
Coach: Jeff Fleener (3rd season, 6-14)
All-time: 477-455-37
Stadium: E.H. Hanby Stadium, 401 E. Davis Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149; Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 2411 W. Scyene Road, Mesquite, TX 75149
2018 result: 5-5, 6A, DI bi-district
Returning lettermen/starters: 37/12
Lettermen lost: 37
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: RB La’Darius Turner, Sr., 6-0, 191 … QB Dylan McGill, Sr., 6-3, 188 … WR Ja’Darion Smith, Sr., 5-8, 153 … ATH K.B. Frazier … OL Seth Robinson
Defense: Multiple
Defensive notables: DL/LB Jar’rion Smith, Sr., 6-0, 218 … S Dewayne Adams, Sr., 5-11, 158 … LB/S Alec Rice, Sr., 5-11, 198 … LB Jayden Brown … DB Ja’Travion Rudd
2019 outlook: Heading into his third season at the helm, Fleener and the Skeeters are trending upward and have several key pieces – seven returners on defense and five on offense – to lead the charge. Turner is a big-time back, McGill has the ability to make plays on the ground and through the air and Adams is back to lead the secondary. After a 1-9 season, the Skeeters made the playoffs last year and will be in the hunt this season.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – Lake Highlands; Sept. 5 – at Grand Prairie, 7 p.m.; Sept. 13 – Plano West; Sept. 19 – at Hurst Bell, 7 p.m.; Sept. 27 – at Mesquite Horn*; Oct. 4 – Rockwall-Heath*; Oct. 11 – at North Mesquite*; Oct. 18 – Tyler Lee*; Oct. 25 – Open; Nov. 1 – at Rockwall*; Nov. 8 – Longview* (* indicates district game; All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
TYLER LEE RED RAIDERS
Coach: Kurt Traylor (3rd season, 8-12; 8-12 overall)
All-time: 291-333-20
Stadium: Earl Campbell Field at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 700 Fair Park Drive, Tyler, TX 75701
2018 result: 2-8
Returning lettermen/starters: 32/15
Lettermen lost: 29
Offense: Power Spread
Offensive notables: TE Jamal Ligon, Sr., 6-3, 250 … RB Jamarion Miller, Soph., 5-10, 175 … QB Mark Patton, Sr., 6-6, 240 … WR Te’Vion Massey, Sr., 5-11, 165 … OL Dion Daniels, Jr., 6-4, 250
Defense: 50
Defensive notables: DL Jamal Ligon … CB Te’Vion Massey … S Elliott Davison, Sr., 6-0, 180 … LB Carson Gallagher, Jr., 6-1, 210 … DL TJ Hawkins, Sr., 5-11, 200 … LB Jack Janis, Jr., 6-1, 195
2019 outlook: Lee returns heavy hitters and numbers in key spots on both sides of the ball, a trend that continues throughout 11-6A. Two-way standout Ligon, a North Texas commit that had a team-best 70 tackles, leads a defense that returns a number of Red Raiders that either started or got playing time in 2018. The defense must be big for Lee this season to go with an offense that returns Patton (1,083 passing yards) and Miller, the district newcomer a year ago.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Marshall; Sept. 7 – vs. John Tyler, 7 p.m.; Sept. 14 – Nacogdoches, 7 p.m.; Sept. 20 – at Mesquite Poteet, 7 p.m.; Sept. 27 – at Rockwall-Heath*; Oct. 4 – North Mesquite*; Oct. 11 – Open; Oct. 18 – at Mesquite*; Oct. 25 – Rockwall*; Nov. 1 – at Longview*; Nov. 8 – Mesquite Horn* (* indicates district game; All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
ROCKWALL-HEATH HAWKS
Coach: Mike Spradlin (1st season at Heath; 124-64 overall)
All-time: 90-55-0
Stadium: Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1197 T.L. Townsend Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
2018 result: 3-7
Returning lettermen/starters: 27/10
Lettermen lost: 30
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: QB Taven Paxton, Sr., 6-0, 195 … QB Josh Hoover, Soph., 6-1, 198 … WR Casey Curtain, Sr., 6-2, 190 … WR Jaden Jones, Sr., 6-2, 190 … OL Hunter Smith, Jr., 6-5, 290
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: LB Grady Brewer, Jr., 6-0, 218 … DL Trae Martin, Jr., 6-3, 230 … DL Jaden Allen, Sr., 6-2, 235 … DL Marques Sowels, Sr., 6-1, 200
2019 outlook: It’s a new era for the Hawks under Spradlin, who takes over after serving as AD at Magnolia after a successful run as the head coach at Temple, and the freshness is evident in a few areas for the longtime coach: a new offense, a new defense and a new culture. The Hawks have a nucleus on offense with WRs Curtain (848 receiving yards) and Jones to go with a quarterback battle between Paxton and Hoover. Defensively, the Hawks have size and speed in the front seven to usher in a new area at Heath.
Schedule: Aug. 29 – Keller Timber Creek, 7 p.m.; Sept. 6 – Wylie; Sept. 13 – FW Richland; Sept. 19 – McKinney North, 7 p.m.; Sept. 27 – Tyler Lee*; Oct. 4 – at Mesquite*; Oct. 11 – Rockwall*; Oct. 18 – at Longview*; Oct. 25 – Mesquite Horn*; Nov. 1 – Open; Nov. 7 – at North Mesquite*, 7 p.m. (* indicates district game; All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
NORTH MESQUITE STALLIONS
Coach: Tim Seder (2nd season, 1-9; 1-9 overall)
All-time: 303-203-11
Stadium: E.H. Hanby Stadium, 401 E. Davis Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149; Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 2411 W. Scyene Road, Mesquite, TX 75149
2018 result: 3-6
Returning lettermen/starters: 21/8
Lettermen lost: 20
Offense: Two-Back Multiple
Offensive notables: QB Ka’Maury Thompson, Sr., 6-1, 175 … OL LaMarr Campbell, Sr., 6-1, 265 … WR Marcus Yow, Jr., 6-0, 170 … OL Roman Reyna, Sr., 6-2, 271 … OL Tristan Cox, Sr., 6-1, 293
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: DL Davion Carter, Soph., 6-0, 270 … DB Samuel Inyang, Sr., 5-10, 180 … DL Jalen Delance, Sr., 6-0, 260 … LB Tim Cobb, Jr., 6-1, 215 … LB Jordan Colston, Sr., 5-11, 195
2019 outlook: Year two under Seder hopes to be a bounce-back season for the Stallions, who have six wins over the past two seasons. QB Thompson welcomes back a few out wide in Yow (293 yards) and Torrion Smith. Defense is where the Stallions are posed to make the biggest impact with the likes of Carter and Delance up front ahead of a returning linebacker corps.
Schedule: Aug. 30 – at Arlington Sam Houston, 7 p.m.; Sept. 6 – Lakeview Centennial; Sept. 12 – FW Paschal, 7 p.m.; Sept. 20 – at FW Haltom; Sept. 27 – Open; Oct. 4 – at Tyler Lee*; Oct. 11 – Mesquite*; Oct. 18 – at Rockwall*; Oct. 25 – Longview*; Nov. 1 – at Mesquite Horn*; Nov. 7 – Rockwall-Heath*, 7 p.m. (* indicates district game; All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)