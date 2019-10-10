Hallsville (0-2, 2-3)vs. Lindale (1-1, 3-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eagle Stadium, Lindale
Keep an eye on
Hallsville: RB Tre Fulton (88 carries, 541 yards, 5 TDS) … QB Carter Rogas (26 of 73 passing, 290 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT) … WR Brian Pullum (11 receptions, 191 yards, 2 TDs)
Lindale: QB Brayson Campbell (44 of 85 passing, 475 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INT; 45 carries, 229 yards, 4 TDs) RB Jordan Jenkins (92 carries, 430 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Dylan Worrell (15 receptions, 175 yards, 3 TDs)
Did you know: Lindale prevailed last year against Hallsville 42-28
Last week: Marshall 47, Hallsville 16; Lindale 37, Nacogdoches 10
Up Next: Hallsville at Mount Pleasant; Lindale at Whitehouse
Chapel Hill (2-3) vs. Kilgore (3-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Keep an eye on
CH: QB Kobe Coker (77 of 142 passing, 1,235 yards, 15 TDs, 9 INT) … RB Khalan Griffin (52 carries, 366 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Keyjun Thomas (19 receptions, 455 yards, 5 TDs)
Kilgore: RB Kennieth Lacy (88 carries, 513 yards, 7 TDs) … RB Trayveon Epps (49 carries, 417 yards, 5 TDs) … QB Dalton McElyea (55 of 97 passing, 654 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INT) … WR Brian Brown (13 receptions, 166 yards, 2 TDs)
Did you know: Kilgore has won in the battle of the dogs four years in succession against Chapel Hill.
Last week: Both schools were idle
Up Next: Chapel Hill at Carthage; Kilgore at Henderson
Carthage (5-0) vs. Van (4-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Memorial Stadium, Van
Keep an eye on
Carthage: WR Kelvontay Dixon (23 receptions, 340 yards, 8 TDs) … QB Kai Horton (87 of 141, 1,133 yards, 16 TDs, 2 INT)… RB Mason Courtney (69 carries, 435 yards, 4 TDs) … LB Ravon Ingram … DB Cole Whitlock … DB Kylon Lister
Van: QB Jayton Moffatt (56 of 92 passing, 747 yardsm 11 TDs, 3 INT) … WR Javontae Thomas (28 receptions, 530 yards, 7 TDs) … DE Jaydon Jacobs … DT Beau Thompson
Did you know: Carthage was a decisive 35-7 winner last year against Van
Last week: Carthage 35, Pleasant Grove 14; Van was open
Up Next: Chapel Hill at Carthage; Palestine at Van
Henderson (4-1) vs. Palestine (2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Palestine
Keep an eye on
Henderson: QB Caleb Medford … RB Kevin Fields … LB Brady Odom … DB Adrian Pryor
Palestine: QB Christian Hutchinson (14 of 27 passing, 375 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INT) … RB Jeremiah Davis (92 carries, 839 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Marquis Thompson (7 receptions, 199 yards, 4 TDs)
Did you know: Henderson has won the last five meetings with Palestine by an average score of 48-12
Last week: Both schools were idle
Up Next: Kilgore at Henderson; Palestine at Van
Pleasant Grove (5-1) vs. Pittsburg (3-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
Keep an eye on
PG: DE Landon Jackson … DE Marcus Burris … RB Bruce Garrett … QB Ben Harmon … RB KJ Hicks
PITT: QB Kemarian McCain (35 of 62 passing, 357 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INT; 54 carries, 254 yards, 1 TD) … Brayden Bolton (85 carries, 513 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Promous Morrison (21 receptions, 253 yards, 1 TD) … LB Ty Price (56 tackles) … LB Christian Bates (74 tackles)
Did you know: Pleasant Grove has won 34 of its last 38 games
Last week: Carthage 35, Pleasant Grove 14; Pittsburg 20, Rusk 8
Up Next: Gilmer at Pleasant Grove; Pittsburg is open
ATLANTA (4-2, 2-0) VS. HUGHES SPRINGS (5-1, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Rabbit Stadium, Atlanta
Keep an eye on
HS: RB Isaiah Bolden (46 carries, 471 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Trayvon Kennedy (113 carries, 922 yards, 14 TDs) … QB Andrew Gaul (11 of 26 passing, 180 yards, 1 INT) … LB Jace Ratley … OLB Collin Cook
ATL: RB Caleb Hamilton (57 carries, 599 yards, 9 TDs) … RB Dra Nelson (79 carries, 551 yards, 6 TDs) … LB Connor Samples, Sr., … CB Jacorian Fields
Did you know: Atlanta, winners of three straight, average 39.3 points per game
Last week: Hughes Springs 29, Jefferson 28; Atlanta 54, New Boston 6
Up Next: Hooks at Hughes Springs; Atlanta at Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon (1-0, 5-0) vs. Jefferson (1-1, 5-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; W.F. Lockett Stadium, Jefferson
Keep an eye on
MTV: WR Boston Morris … WR Max Rutledge … RB Zander Reader … OLB Max Rutledge … CB Kedris Chandler … CB Jose Arzola
JEFF: QB Kylan Thomas (29 of 49 passing, 474 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 66 carries, 768 yards, 10 TDs) … RB Dee Black (84 carries, 1,060 yards, 7 TDs) … WR Chris Shephard (19 receptions, 337 yards, 3 TDs) … OLB Kahlil Brasher (65 tackles) … OLB Dimuantrez Haggerty (65 tackles)
Did you know: Jefferson has won 24 of its last 26 regular season contests
Last week: Mount Vernon was open; Hughes Springs 29, Jefferson 28
Up Next: Atlanta at Mount Vernon; Jefferson is open
Mineola (0-1, 2-3) vs. Gladewater (2-0, 4-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Jack Murphy Bear Stadium, Gladewater
Keep an eye on
Mineola: QB Thomas Hooton (22 of 44, 328 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INT; 55 carries, 242 yards, 4 TDs) … Montrell Williams (25 carries, 213 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Cole Castleberry (6 receptions, 149 yards) … LB Kobe Kendrick (37 tackles)
GW: RB Eligia Carter … QB DJ Allen … FB Devin Walker … ILB Zach Villareal … DT Zach Shipp
Did you know: Gladewater was a decisive 53-21 winner over Mineola last year
Last week: Mineola was open; Gladewater 29, West Rusk 19
Up Next: White Oak at Mineola; Gladewater is open
West Rusk (1-1, 5-1) vs. White Oak (0-2, 0-6)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Roughneck Stadium, White Oak
Keep an eye on
WR: QB Jaylon Shelton, (43 of 73 passing, 653 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT; 87 carries, 782 yards, 13 TDs) … WR Taylon Winings (18 receptions, 277 yards, 3 TDs) … DB Rod Woodson (68 tackles) … DE Colton Mills (72 tackles)
WO: QB Blake Barlow (48 of 137 passing, 818 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INT) … WR Micah Gibson (17 receptions, 366 yards, 4 TDs) … DB Tanner McKinney (39 tackles) … LB Bo Reddic (38 tackles)
Did you know: West Rusk was a 21-7 winner in last year’s meeting with White Oak
Last week: Gladewater 29, West Rusk 19; Winnsboro 37, White Oak 21
Up Next: Sabine at West Rusk; White Oak at Mineola
Winona (1-1, 3-2) vs. Harmony (2-0, 2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eagle Stadium, Harmony
Keep an eye on
Winona: QB Zach Halbert … WR Chris Gatlin … OLB Jermichael Akins … OLB Kason Mitchell
Harmony: RB Isaac Edwards (90 carries, 668 yards, 9 TDs) … QB Gage Goddard (32 of 59 passing, 672 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INT) … DB Kyle Henry … DB Clayton Hays
Did you know: Harmony pitched a 50-0 shutout last year against Winona
Last week: Winona 42, Alba-Golden 0; Harmony 44, Troup 30
Up Next: Winona at Arp; Harmony at Quitman
Queen City (0-2, 0-5) vs. Elysian Fields (1-1, 3-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Yellow Jacket Stadium, Elysian Fields
Keep an eye on
QC: QB Dylan Scott … WR Drake Moore … LB Connor Alexander … DL Noah Perkins
EF: QB Ryan Wilkerson (47 of 70 passing, 767 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INT; 73 carries, 879 yards, 9 TDs) … RB Christavian Smith (50 carries, 424 yards, 8 TDs; 20 receptions, 358 yards, 4 TDs) … LB Jackson Illingworth (60 tackles) … DL Carson Holland (40 tackles)
Did you know: Queen City has lost 21 consecutive games dating back to the 2017 season
Last week: Both schools were idle
Up Next: Daingerfield at Queen City; Elysian Fields at Waskom
Daingerfield (1-1, 3-2) vs. Ore City (0-2, 1-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Rebel Stadium, Ore City
Keep an eye on
DF: WR Tyrese Grant … RB Jakobie Craver … QB … Braxton Jimmerson … DL Chad Reeves … LB Zavien Parker … LB Evan Peel
OC: WR Aaron Nigreville (23 receptions, 352 yards, 5 TDs) … QB Ty Freeman (75 of 139 passing, 1,011 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INT) … RB Jose Lopez (64 carries, 473 yards, 3 TDs) … DL Angelo Baker … LB Ernesto DeSantiago
Did you know: Daingerfield hung a 78-19 dismantling of Ore City in last year’s matchup
Last week: Both schools were idle
Up Next: Daingerfield at Queen City; Ore City at New Diana
Paul Pewitt (2-0, 5-0) vs. New Diana (2-0, 4-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eagle Stadium, Diana
Keep an eye on
PP: RB Deiontray Hill (61 carries, 890 yards, 4 TDs) … RB La-Jathan Allen (64 carries, 639 yards, 9 TDs) … QB Cross Holder (47 carries, 409 yards, 7 TDs) … OLB Keiuntray Hawkins (47 tackles)
ND: RB Zane Freeman (83 carries, 469 yards, 7 TDs) … QB Gage Shields (37 of 80 passing, 697 yards, 6TDs, 5 INT) … LB Carson Willeford (38 tackles) … LB Cooper Holland (21 tackles)
Did you know: Paul Pewitt eked out an 18-7 decision last year against New Diana
Last week: Both schools were idle
Up Next: DeKalb at Paul Pewitt; Ore City at New Diana
Waskom (0-2, 1-4) vs. DeKalb (2-0, 5-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bear Stadium, DeKalb
Keep an eye on
Waskom: QB Josh Reeves … RB Tsean Hamilton … DL Deitrich Byrd
DeKalb: RB Timon Proby … QB Kole Dooley … WR Riley Starrett … DL Chris McDaniel
Did you know: DeKalb at 5-0 is off to its best start in 15 years
Last week: Both schools were idle
Up Next: Elysian Fields at Waskom; DeKalb at Paul Pewitt
Alto (5-0) vs. Big Sandy (1-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Big Sandy
Keep an eye on
Alto: RB Vidareous High (80 carries, 576 yards, 4 TDs) … QB Harmon West (46 of 85, 840 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INT) … OLB Cayle Irwin (55 tackles) … Todd Duplichain (8 sacks)
Big Sandy: RB Kedron Brown (20 tackles; 63 carries, 419 yards, 3 TD) … QB Caden Minter (38 of 71, 480 yards, 9 TD; 52 carries, 253 yards, 2 TD; 38 tackles) … WR Josh Shipman … WR Dakarai Menefee (23 catches, 227 yards, 5 TD) ... Patrick Kelly (5 sacks)
Did you know: Alto has qualified for postseason each of the last 14 seasons
Last week: Alto was open; Rivercrest 34, Big Sandy 21
Up Next: Carlisle at Alto; Big Sandy at Union Grove
Hawkins (0-5) vs. Union Grove (3-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Glyn Johnston Stadium, Union Grove
Keep an eye on
Hawkins: RB J.D. McGowan … QB Zach Conde … DB Paeyton Smith … LB Jeremy Torres
UG: RB Kellen Williams (26 carries, 336 yards, 3 TDs) … QB Chase Mead (13 of 24, 311 yards, 3 TDs 2 INT; 35 carries, 180 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Matthew Bower (67 carries, 470 yards, 5 TDs) … LB Brendon Pullen (30 tackles) … DT Austin Procell (26 tackles)
Did you know: Union Grove nabbed a 22-14 win over Hawkins last year in OT
Last week: Both schools were idle
Up Next: Hawkins at Cushing; Big Sandy at Union Grove
Cushing (1-3) vs. Carlisle (3-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Arrowhead Stadium, Price
Keep an eye on
Cushing: RB Thomas Wallace … QB Deuce Garrett … LB Cade Willis … DB C.J. Mayes
Carlisle: QB Carlos DeLeon (44 of 77, 446 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INT; 57 carries, 400 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Victor Comacho (14 receptions, 146 yards) … RB Jamion Turner (39 carries, 319 yards, 7 TDs; 12 receptions, 120 yards, 2 TDs) … LB Louie Garza … LB Alex Garza
Did you know: Carlisle has made the playoffs in nine of the last 10 seasons
Last week: All Saints 21, Cushing 6; Carlisle was open
Up Next: Hawkins at Cushing; Carlisle at Alto
Harleton (1-1, 4-2) vs. Beckville (1-0, 2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; R.C. Beauchamp Stadium, Beckville
Keep an eye on
Harleton: QB Grayson Handlin (22 of 47, 295 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INT) … RB Hunter Wallace (119 carries, 884 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Kobe Ferguson (8 receptions, 106 yards, 1 TD) … DE Jaydn Salazar … DE Jojo Clark … LB Justin Davidson
Beckville: QB Ryan Harris (87 carries, 482 yards, 3 TD; 31 of 68 passing, 567 yards, 8 TD) … RB Milo Morrison (77 carries, 436 yards, 6 TD) … Evan Allen (12 catches, 134 yards, 2 TD) ... LB Colter Klingler (38 tackles)
Did you know: Beckville scored a 28-0 shutout of Harleton last season
Last week: Harleton 27, Timpson 7; Beckville 35, Tenaha 28
Up Next: Tenaha at Harleton; Beckville at Garrison
Joaquin (1-0, 4-1) vs. Linden-Kildare (1-1, 2-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Jack Hetherington Stadium, Linden
Keep an eye on
Joaquin: QB Connor Bragg … RB Lorenzo Lane (58 carries, 443 yards, 5 TDs) … NG Ian Shahan … RB Gunner Nelson (60 carries, 551 yards, 6 TDs)
Linden-Kildare: QB Mason Johnson (30 of 64 passing, 376 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INT) … WR Davion Tyson (19 receptions, 336 yards, 3 TDs) … RB La’Davian Johnson (73 carries, 603 yards, 7 TDs)
Did you know: Joaquin outlasted L-K last year in a 35-28 thriller
Last week: Joaquin was open; Garrison 48, Linden-Kildare 14
Up Next: Timpson at Joaquin; Linden-Kildare is open
Detroit (2-3) vs. Overton (0-5)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Chester Roy Stadium, Overton
Keep an eye on
Detroit: RB Joel Hinson … WR Hunter Crutchfield … WB David Storey … QB Cleodus Scales
Overton: QB Cole Marshall … RB Jackson Clark … WR Colin Lightner … DB Aaron Warwick … DL Landon Morgan
Did you know: Detroit was a 26-6 winner in last year’s contest with Overton
Last week: Both schools were idle
Up Next: Detroit at James Bowie; Overton at Clarksville
Union Hill (4-1) vs. Trinidad (2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Trojan Field, Trinidad
Keep an eye on
UH: Jakobe Griffis (2 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD) … Michael Colbert (4 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs)
Trinidad: Romal Womack … Hunter Robinson … Kaleb Bannister
Did you know: This is the first time Union Hill has played Trinidad in football
Last week: Union Hill 52, Oakwood 6; Avalon 52, Trinidad 42
Up Next: Leverett’s Chapel at Union Hill; St. Joseph Catholic at Trinidad
Christian Heritage (3-2) vs. Harvest Christian (5-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Saints Field, Watuga
Keep an eye on
CH: QB Trey Stone … DB Corvin Withrow … LB Corvin Withrow
HC: QB Hunter Estill … RB Brad Peterson … WR Payton Schuchert
Did you know: Watauga is a suburb of Fort Worth and in Tarrant County
Last week: Christian Heritage’s game was cancelled; Harvest Christian 58, UME Prep 0
Up Next: Christian Heritage at Abilene Christian; Harvest Christian is open
Trinity (1-1, 3-3) vs. Weatherford Christian (1-0, 4-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight; Lion Stadium, Weatherford
Keep an eye on
TST: RB Garrett Bussey … UTIL Marlin Reeves … DL Kyle Hoang
WC: QB Jackson Floyd (43 of 75 passing, 1,030 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INT) … RB Sam Ingram (40 carries, 458 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Bryson Smith (19 receptions, 469 yards, 6 TDs)
Did you know: Weatherford Christian picked up a 54-24 win over TST last year
Last week: Tyler Street 64, TST 39; Weatherford Christian 62, Fairhill 0
Up Next: Fairhill at TST; Weatherford Christian at Faustina Academy