Jacksonville (1-6, 0-4)vs. Hallsville (2-5, 0-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville
Keep an eye on
Jacksonville: QB Patrick Clater (98 of 205 passing, 1,166 yards, 13 TDs, 9 INT) … RB Aaron Richardson (74 carries, 240 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Chris Carpenter (38 receptions, 545 yards, 4 TDs)
Hallsville: RB Tre Fulton (98 carries, 565 yards, 5 TDS) … QB Carter Rogas (39 of 110 passing, 371 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INT) … WR Brian Pullum (13 receptions, 214 yards, 2 TDs)
Mount Pleasant: RB Jaylen Williams (71 carries, 353 yards, 4 TDs) … QB Kaleb Thompson (45 of 83, 804 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT) … RB Caleb Jones (34 carries, 198 yards, 3 TDs)
Did you know: Two teams fighting to stay out of the cellar, Jacksonville looks to avoid its worst season since 2013, while Hallsville hopes to make postseason for first time in the Joe Drennon era.
Last week: Marshall 45, Jacksonville 13; Mount Pleasant 21, Hallsville 7
Up Next: Mount Pleasant at Jacksonville; Hallsville at Nacodogches
Mount Pleasant (3-4, 1-3) vs. Lindale (4-3, 2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Eagle Stadium, Lindale
Keep an eye on
Mount Pleasant: QB Kaleb Thompson (65 of 118 passing, 1,111 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INT) … RB Jaylon Williams (103 carries, 473 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Jamarian Brown (32 receptions, 423 yards, 1 TD)
Lindale: QB Brayson Campbell (55 of 108 passing, 640 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INT) … RB Jordan Jenkins (139 carries, 684 yards, 11 TDs) … WR Connor Boyette (34 receptions, 433 yards, 4 TDs)
Did you know: Lindale, which played two deep in the playoffs last fall, defeated Hallsville 42-28 in 2018
Last week: Mount Pleasant 21, Hallsville 7; Whitehouse 43, Lindale 36
Up Next: Mount Pleasant at Jacksonville; Lindale at Pine Tree
Carthage (7-0, 2-0) vs. Palestine (3-4, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Wildcat Stadium, Palestine
Keep an eye on
Carthage: QB Kai Horton (115 of 184 passing, 1,583 yards, 21 TDs, 4 INT) … RB Mason Courtney (86 carries, 646 yards, 8 TDs; 23 receptions, 282 yards, 1 TD) … WR Kelvontay Dixon (32 receptions, 505 yards, 10 TDs)
Palestine: QB Christian Hutchinson … RB Jermiah Davis … WR Marquis Thompson
Did you know: Carthage, which is 62-6 over the last 4+ seasons, was a 40-9 winner over Palestine last year
Last week: Carthage 44, Chapel Hill 14; Van 21, Palestine 14
Up Next: Henderson at Carthage; Kilgore at Palestine
Henderson (5-2, 1-1) vs. Chapel Hill (2-5, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bulldog Stadium, Chapel Hill
Keep an eye on
Henderson: QB Caleb Medford … RB Kevin Fields … LB Brady Odom … DB Allen Pollard
Chapel Hill: QB Kobe Coker (99 of 183 passing, 1,463 yards, 16 TDs, 15 INT) … RB Khalan Griffin (52 carries, 366 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Keyjun Thomas (29 receptions, 552 yards, 6 TDs)
Did you know: Henderson turned in a 36-0 whitewash of Chapel Hill in 2018
Last week: Henderson 36, Kilgore 29; Carthage 44, Chapel Hill 14
Up Next: Henderson at Carthage; Chapel Hill at Van
Van (5-2, 1-1) vs. Kilgore (4-3, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Keep an eye on
Van: QB Jayton Moffatt (67 of 114 passing, 897 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INT) … RB Zion Dunn (98 carries, 516 yards, 1 TD) … WR Javonta Thomas (38 receptions, 610 yards, 7 TDs)
Kilgore: QB Dalton McElyea (78 of 132 passing, 857 yards, 10 TDs) … RB Kennieth Lacy (89 carries, 607 yards, 9 TDs) … RB Trayveon Epps (70 carries, 563 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Brian Brown (21 receptions, 239 yards, 2 TDs)
Did you know: Van and Kilgore each own single state football titles, The Vandals won theirs in 1979, while the Bulldogs brought home the golden crown in 2004
Last week: Van 21, Palestine 14; Henderson 36, Kilgore 29
Up Next: Chapel Hill at Van; Kilgore at Palestine
Pittsburg (3-4, 0-1) vs. Gilmer (5-3, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer
Keep an eye on
Pittsburg: QB Kamarian McCain (52 of 95 passing, 776 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INT; 63 carries, 284 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Braydon Bolton (107 carries, 648 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Promous Morrison (27 receptions, 297 yards, 2 TDs) … LB Christian Bates (84 tackles)
Gilmer: QB Mason Hurt (104 of 197 passing, 1,446 yards, 12 TDs, 6 INT) … RB Darrell Bush (113 carries, 619 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Eddie Ray (25 receptions, 411 yards, 7 TDs) … ILB Grant Coture (76 tackles)
Did you know: Four of Gilmer’s oppoenents this season have been ranked among the state’s Top 10 when they played
Last week: Pittsburg was open; Pleasant Grove 37, Gilmer 24
Up Next: Liberty-Eylau at Pittsburg; Gilmer is open
Hughes Springs (6-2, 2-2) vs. Redwater (1-6, 0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Dragon Stadium, Redwater
Keep an eye on
Hughes Springs: RB Isaiah Bolden … RB Trayvon Kennedy … QB Andrew Gaul … LB Jace Ratley … OLB Collin Cook
Redwater: RB Noah Fernandez … RB Nicholas Fernandez … RB Garrett Johnson … OLB Matt Williams
Did you know: Hughes Springs was a 32-0 winner last year against Redwater
Last week: Hooks 35, Hughes Springs 19; New Boston 44, Redwater 0
Up Next: New Boston at Hughes Springs; Redwater at Mount Vernon
Jefferson (6-1, 2-1) vs. Atlanta (4-4, 2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Rabbit Stadium, Atlanta
Keep an eye on
Jefferson: QB Kylan Thomas (46 of 77 passing, 753 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INT; 82 carries, 931 yards, 9 TDs) … RB Dee Black (101 carries, 1,254 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Chris Shephard (19 receptions, 337 yards, 2 TDs)
Atlanta: QB Kade Wood (44 of 98 passing, 810 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INT) … RB Caleb Hamilton (77 carries, 729 yards, 10 TDs … RB Dra Nelson (95 carries, 665 yards, 7 TDs) … WR JJ Fields (19 receptions, 378 yards, 6 TDs)
Did you know: Jefferson won the school’s lone state football title in 1986 under Jerry Bennett, while Atlanta scaled the mountain top its only time in 2003 under Ben Scharnberg
Last week: Jefferson was open; Mount Vernon 42, Atlanta 7
Up Next: Hooks at Jefferson; Atlanta is open
Gladewater (4-3, 2-1) vs. White Oak (0-8, 0-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Roughneck Stadium, White Oak
Keep an eye on
Gladewater: RB Eligia Carter … QB DJ Allen … RB Malachi Gordon
White Oak: QB Blake Barlow (69 of 186 passing, 1,113 yards, 9 TDs, 9 INT: 110 carries, 228 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Branson Hays (41 carries, 149 yards) … WR Brian Williams (17 receptions, 292 yards, 4 TDs)
Did you know: White Oak, winless thus far in 2019, is hoping to avoid only its second winless season in school history
Last week: Gladewater was open; Mineola 44, White Oak 7
Up Next: Sabine at Gladewater; White Oak is open
Mineola (4-3, 2-1) vs. Sabine (7-0, 3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; James Bamberg Stadium, Liberty City
Keep an eye on
Mineola: QB Thomas Hooton (29 of 56, 421 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INT; 67 carries, 264 yards, 4 TDs) … Montrell Williams (25 carries, 213 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Cole Castleberry (8 receptions, 178 yards)
Sabine: QB Landon McKinney (54 of 100 passing, 996 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INT; 112 carries, 811 yards, 16 TDs) … TB BJ Stidham (62 carries, 598 yards, 6 TDs) … WR AJ Gresham (20 receptions, 379 yards, 5 TDs)
Did you know: In 82 previous campaigns, Sabine has never had an undefeated regular season
Last week: Mineola 44, White Oak 7; Sabine 50, West Rusk 29
Up Next: Tatum at Mineola; Sabine at Gladewater
West Rusk (5-2, 2-2) vs. Tatum (2-5, 1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Eagle Stadium, Tatum
Keep an eye on
West Rusk: QB Jaylon Shelton, (70 of 116 passing, 986 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INT; 110 carries, 912 yards, 16 TDs) … RB Gavin Smith (84 carries, 926 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Taylon Winings (30 receptions, 420 yards, 4 TDs)
Tatum: RB Decartiyay Allison … QB Kendric Malone … WR KaVontae Starling
Did you know: Tatum topped West Rusk last season, 35-17
Last week: Sabine 50, West Rusk 29; Winnsboro 34, Tatum 13
Up Next: Winnsboro at West Rusk; Tatum at Mineola
Arp (2-5, 2-2) vs. Harmony (4-3, 4-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Eagle Stadium, Harmony
Keep an eye on
Arp: QB Johnathon Blackwell (33 of 72 passing, 456 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INT) … RB Kaydaylon Williams (85 carries, 452 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Tren Jones (42 carries, 429 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Brandon Holloway (9 receptions, 153 yards, 1 TD)
Harmony: QB Gage Goddard (44 of 79 passing, 880 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INT) … RB Issac Edwards (111 carries, 785 yards, 12 TDs) … RB Michael Everett (35 carries, 338 yards, 3 TDS) … WR Jayden McAbee (6 receptions, 223 yards, 5 TDs)
Did you know: Harmony rolled to a 48-7 win over Arp in last year’s encounter
Last week: Winona 13, Arp 12; Harmony 48, Quitman 21
Up Next: Arp at Grand Saline; Harmony at Frankston
Paul Pewitt (7-0, 4-0) vs. Elysian Fields (4-3, 2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Yellow Jacket Stadium, Elysian Fields
Keep an eye on
Paul Pewitt: RB La-Jathan Allen (109 carries, 1,094 yards, 15 TDs) … QB Cross Holder (67 carries, 542 yards, 9 TDs) … Deiontray Hill (65 carries, 411 yards, 4 TDs)
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (73 of 105 passing, 1,358 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INT; 85 carries, 1,007 yards, 10 TDs) … RB Christavian Smith (90 carries, 871 yards, 14 TDs; 37 receptions, 710 yards, 5 TDs)
Did you know: Paul Pewiit, orginally known as Naples high school up until a 1949 tornado destroyed the school. The school was renamed for Mr. Paul Pewitt, who financed the new school.
Last week: Paul Pewitt 32, DeKalb 26; Waskom 28, Elysian Fields 19;
Up Next: Daingerfield at Paul Pewitt; Elysian Fields at New Diana;
Waskom (3-4, 2-2) vs. Daingerfield (5-2, 3-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium, Daingerfield
Keep an eye on
Waskom: QB Josh Reeves (94 carries, 452 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Tsean Hamilton (83 carries, 535 yards, 6 TDs) … DL Deitrich Byrd (66 tackles)
Daingerfield: WR Tyrese Grant … RB Jakobie Craver … QB … Braxton Jimmerson … DL Chad Reeves … LB Zavien Parker
Did you know: Waskom nabbed back-to-back state titles in 2014 and 2015, while Daingerfield hauled in a trifecta of crowns in 2008, 2009 and 2010
Last week: Waskom 28, Elysian Fields 19; Daingerfield 62, Queen City 0
Up Next: Queen City at Waskom; Daingerfield at Paul Pewitt
New Diana (5-2, 3-1) vs. DeKalb (5-2, 2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bear Stadium, DeKalb
Keep an eye on
New Diana: RB Zane Freeman (130 carries, 857 yards, 12 TDs) … QB Gage Shields (54 of 110 passing, 1,014 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INT) … LB Carson Willeford (77 tackles)
DeKalb: RB Timon Proby … QB Kole Dooley … WR Riley Starrett … DL Chris McDaniel
Did you know: Dekalb, after opening with a 5-0 start, has dropped its last two contests by a total of 15 points
Last week: New Diana 42, Ore City 38; Paul Pewitt 32, DeKalb 26
Up Next: Elysian Fields at New Diana; Ore City at DeKalb
Queen City (0-7, 0-4) vs. Ore City (1-6, 0-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Rebel Stadium, Ore City
Keep an eye on
Queen City: QB Dylan Scott … WR Drake Moore … LB Connor Alexander … DL Noah Perkins
Ore City: WR Aaron Nigreville (34 receptions, 568 yards, 9 TDs) … QB Ty Freeman (111 of 208 passing, 1,512 yards, 18 TDs, 12 INT) … RB Jose Lopez (104 carries, 691 yards, 4 TDs)
Did you know: Friday’s match is a battle to stay out of the 11-3A basement
Last week: Daingerfield 62, Queen City 0; New Diana 42, Ore City 38
Up Next: Queen City at Waskom; Ore City at DeKalb
Big Sandy (2-5, 1-1) vs. Hawkins (2-5, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Red Lowrance Stadium, Hawkins
Keep an eye on
Big Sandy: RB Kedron Brown … QB Caden Minter … WR Josh Shipman … DB Elijah Beard … LB James Briscoe
Hawkins: RB J.D. McGowan … QB Zach Conde … DB Paeyton Smith … LB Jeremy Torres
Did you know: Hawkins, off to a 2-0 start in district play, looks for its second playoff appearance in three years under Scott Evans
Last week: Big Sandy 27, Union Grove 19; Hawkins 22, Cushing 19
Up Next: Carlisle at Big Sandy; Hawkins at Alto
Union Grove (3-4, 0-2) vs. Carlisle (4-3, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Arrowhead Stadium, Price
Keep an eye on
Union Grove: RB Kellen Williams (40 carries, 434 yards, 4 TDs) … QB Chase Mead (20 of 40, 390 yards, 4 TDs 2 INT; 46 carries, 233 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Matthew Bower (99 carries, 655 yards, 7 TDs) … LB Brendon Pullen (38 tackles)
Carlisle: QB Carlos DeLeon (60 of 105, 741 yards, 7 TDs, 9 INT; 76 carries, 598 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Victor Comacho (18 receptions, 256 yards) … RB Jamion Turner (55 carries, 424 yards, 7 TDs; 17 receptions, 199 yards, 2 TDs)
Did you know: Carlisle was a decisive 47-0 winner last year over Union Grove
Last week: Big Sandy 27, Union Grove 19; Alto 29, Carlisle 7
Up Next: Cushing at Union Grove; Carlisle at Big Sandy
Joaquin (6-1, 3-0) vs. Beckville (2-5, 1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; R.C. Beachamp Stadium, Beckville
Keep an eye on
Joaquin: QB Connor Bragg … RB Lorenzo Lane (74 carries, 618 yards, 6 TDs) … NG Ian Shahan … RB Gunner Nelson (83 carries, 793 yards, 8 TDs)
Beckville: QB Ryan Harris (44 of 104, 662 yards, 8 TDs, 8 INT; 121 carries, 706 yards, 5 TDs) … RB Milo Morrison (101 carries, 558 yards, 6 TDs) … LB Colter Klingler (47 tackles)
Did you know: Joaquin, going for a fourth straight playoff appearance, is looking for its first loop crown since 2012
Last week: Joaquin 21, Timpson 14; Garrison 26, Beckville 7
Up Next: Tenaha at Joaquin; Beckville at Linden-Kildare
Linden-Kildare (2-5, 1-2) vs. Timpson (3-5, 1-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Eakin Stadium, Timpson
Keep an eye on
Linden-Kildare: QB Mason Johnson (34 of 75 passing, 435 yards, 3 TDs, 5 INT) … WR Davion Tyson (20 receptions, 368 yards, 3 TDs) … RB La’Davian Johnson (95 carries, 667 yards, 8 TDs)
Timpson: LB Jarrett Page … DB Tre Davis … OL Zach Mallory … LB Braden Courtney … WR Trey Keggler … WR Kobe Grogan
Did you know: This game, for all practical purposes, is likely a playoff-eliminator for the loser
Last week: Linden-Kildare was open; Joaquin 21, Timpson 14
Up Next: Beckville at Linden-Kildare; Timpson is open
Mount Enterprise (6-0, 2-0) vs. Overton (0-7, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Chester Roy Stadium, Overton
Keep an eye on
Mount Enterprise: RB Kendre Miller (122 carries, 1,930 yards, 23 TDs) … QB Derrick Jackson (42 carries, 401 yards, 4 TDs) … OLB Paul Johnson (70 tackles) … OLD Zach Johnson (78 tackles)
Overton: QB Cole Marshall … RB Jackson Clark … WR Colin Lightner … DB Aaron Warwick … DL Landon Morgan
Did you know: Mount Enterprise last went undefeated in the regular season back in 2000
Last week: Mount Enterprise 48, Maud 28; Clarksville 70, Overton 40
Up Next: Detroit at Mount Enterprise; Overton at Maud
Leverett’s Chapel (4-1, 0-1) vs. Fruitvale (0-3, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bobcat Stadium, Fruitvale
Keep an eye on
Leverett’s Chapel: WR Jonah Shepard … RB Alexis Chavez … QB Dawson Blear … DL Darren Brown
Fruitvale: QB Jermiah Davis (25 of 62 passing, 363 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INT) … RB Hunter Robinson (55 carries, 607 yards, 5 TDs) … RB Payton Thompson (44 carries, 551 yards, 10 TDs)
Did you know: Leverett’s Chapel rolled to a 56-26 win over Fruitvale last year
Last week: Union Hill 58, Leverett’s Chapel 12; High Island 66, Fruitvale 39
Up Next: High Island at Leverett’s Chapel; Fruitvale at Union Hill
Union Hill (6-1, 1-0) vs. High Island (4-2, 1-0)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Saturday; Cardinals Stadium, High Island
Keep an eye on
Union Hill: Ryan Brown … Clay Joyner … Crisitan Aguillon … Michael Colbert High Island: RB Nate Jackson (81 carries, 771 yards, 14 TDs) … RB Joey Lester (25 carries, 247 yards, 7 TDs)
Did you know: Union Hill has a 246 mile trip to High Island
Last week: Union Hill 58, Leverett’s Chapel 12; High Island 66, Fruitvale 39
Up Next: High Island at Leverett’s Chapel; Fruitvale at Union Hill