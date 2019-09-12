Henderson (1-1) vs. Jacksonville (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; The Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
Keep an eye on
Henderson: QB Caleb Medford … RB Kevin Fields, … LB Brady Odom … DB Adrian Pryor.
Jacksonville: WR Chris Carpenter … RB Aaron Richardson … WR Jaylon Freeney … FS Steve Gallegos
Did you know: Henderson eked out a 28-22 win over Jacksonville last year. The Indians last defeated the Lions in a double OT, 56-55, in 2009.
Last week: Pleasant Grove 40, Henderson 7; Jacksonville 49, Palestine 48
Up next: Center at Henderson; Jacksonville open
Paris (1-1) vs. Gilmer (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer
Keep an eye on
Paris: RB Z’ykius Jackson … RB Dorian Williams … WR Tray Johnson … DL Quinn Dangerfield … DB KD Washington
Gilmer: RB Darrell Bush (30 carries, 222 yards, 3 TDs) … QB Mason Hurt, (30 of 49 passing, 392 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Dylan Fluellen, (5 receptions, 113 yards, 2 TDs) … MLB Jett Jones, (18 tackles) … OLB Grant Couture, (18 tackles)
Did you know: Paris prevailed over Gilmer 27-21 in 2018. The Buckeyes are averaging 44 points per game through the first two weeks, while the Wildcat defense is surrendering just 14.5 in their first two outings of 2019.
Last week: Paris 42, Terrell 7; Gilmer 41, Van 21
Up next: Paris at Mount Pleasant; Gilmer at Carthage
Tatum (0-2) vs. Pittsburg (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
Keep an eye on
Tatum: RB Decartiyay Allison … QB Kendric Malone … TE Trey Fite … S Quiston Sheffield … OLB Jayden Boyd … CB KaVontae Starling
Pitsburg: QB Jaxson Ramsey (20 of 38 passing, 179 yards, 1 TD) … Brayden Bolton (28 carries, 201 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Promous Morrison (10 receptions, 131 yards) … LB James Arroliga (18 tackles) … LB Christian Bates (20 tackles)
Last week: Daingerfield 14, Tatum 0; Pittsburg 42, Pine Tree 30
Up next: Tatum at Hughes Springs; Pittsburg at Van
Jefferson (2-0) vs. Arp (0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium, Arp
Keep an eye on
Jefferson: RB Kylan Thomas (36 carries, 327 yards, 4 TDs) … RB Dee Black (29 carries, 433 yards, 3 TDs) WR Chris Shephard (8 receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD) … DB Malik Brasher(8 tackles) … OLB Kenneth Bell (12 tackles)
Arp: QB Jonathan Blackwell (10 of 22 passing, 140 yards, 3 INT) … RB Tren Jones (4 carries, 38 yards, 3 receptions, 54 yards) … WR Daniel Clary (3 receptions, 48 yards) … OLB Dumuantrez Haggerty (19 tackles) … DB Kahil Brasher (13 tackles)
Did you know: Jefferson has won 20 of its last 21 regular season contests. Last year the Bulldogs literally annihilated Arp, 56-0.
Last week: Jefferson 51, Center 28; Hughes Springs 30, Arp 8
Up next: North Lamar at Jefferson; Arp at Quitman
Gladewater (1-1) vs. Center (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Roughrider Stadium, Center
Keep an eye on
Gladewater: RB Eligia Carter … QB DJ Allen … FB Devin Walker … ILB Zach Villareal … DT Zach Shipp
Center: QB Jake Hanson (32 of 57 passing, 417 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT) … RB Keamodre Horace (48 carries, 415 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Marques Hall (10 receptions, 131 yards) … WR Jakerrion Watson (9 receptions, 133 yards, 2 TDs)
Did you know: Center halfback Keamodre Horace has rushed for over 200 yards in each of the first two games this season. Gladewater was a 46-22 winner last year against Center.
Last week: Atlanta 35, Gladewater 28; Jefferson 51, Center 28
Up next: Pleasant Grove at Gladewater; Center at Henderson
Sabine (2-0) vs. Harleton (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Harleton
Keep an eye on
Sabine: QB Landon McKinney (13 of 28 passing, 324 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) … TB BJ Stidham (38 carries, 429 yards, 2 TDs) … WR AJ Gresham (6 receptions, 171 yards, TD) … LB Brannigan Willige … OLB Ty Francisco
Harleton: RB Hunter Wallace (10 carries, 131 yards 2 TDs last week)… RB Cole Ring (5 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD last week) … DE Jaydn Salazar … DE Jojo Clark … LB Justin Davidson
Did you know: Harleton, winners of its first two games, won just twice in the last two years. Sabine, which started 4-0 last season, notched a 49-0 shutout over Harleton last year.
Last week: Sabine 47, Shelbyville 7; Harleton 40, James Bowie 8
Up next: Sabine at Elkhart; Union Grove at Harleton
Harmony (0-2) vs. West Rusk (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, New London
Keep an eye on
Harmony: RB Isaac Edwards (44 carries, 481 yards, 6 TDs) … QB Gage Goddard (11 of 19 passing, 133 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs) … DB Kyle Henry (6 tackles, 2 INT) … DB Clayton Hays (12 tackles)
West Rusk: QB Jaylon Shelton, (15 of 19 passing, 194 yards, 2 TDs; 26 carries, 235 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Taylon Winings (4 receptions, 41 yards) … OLB Myles Foster (15 tackles) … DB Jimmie Harper (18 tackles)
Did you know: Harmony is off to a 0-2 start for the first time since 2014. West Rusk, in a battle of unbeatens, topped Harmony last year, 28-24.
Last week: Elysian Fields 41, Harmony 38; West Rusk 35, Waskom 19
Up next: Harmony at Alba-Golden; West Rusk at Westwood
Union Grove (2-0) vs. Quitman (0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bud Moody Stadium, Quitman
Keep an eye on
Union Grove: RB Kellen Williams (2 carries, 191 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions 94 yards, TD) … QB Chase Mead (6 of 11 passing, 160 yards, TD) … RB Matthew Bower (30 carries, 272 yards, 4 TDs) … LB Brendon Pullen (15 tackles) … DT Austin Procell (12 tackles)
Quitman: RB Trey Berry … QB Hayden Cook … WR Ty Holland … WR Luke Pruden … SS Ethan Reynolds … DE Jonathan Lacy
Did you know: Union Grove averages 8.8 yards per rush through two weeks. Matthew Bower erupted for 220 yards and 4 TDs in a rout of Overton. The Lions were 32-14 winners over Quitman last fall.
Last week: Union Grove 37, Overton 6; Scurry-Rosser 28, Quitman 27
Up next: Union Grove at Harleton; Arp at Quitman
Winona (1-1) vs. Elysian Fields (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Yellowjacket Stadium, Elysian Fields
Keep an eye on
Winona: QB Zach Halbert … WR Chris Gatlin … OLB Jermichael Akins … OLB Kason Mitchell
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (12 of 23 passing, 168 yards, 3 TDs; 32 carries, 335 yards, 5 TDs) … RB Christavian Smith (15 carries, 93 yards, TD; 4 receptions, 66 yards) … DE Ty Kirkland (22 tackles, 4 TFL) … DL Carson Holland (18 tackles, 3 TFL)
Did you know: Elysian Fields defeated Winona 33-24 in 2018. The Jackets are off to a 2-0 start after stumbling from the gate last year losing their first two.
Last week: Winona 37, Eustace 23; Elysian Fields 41, Harmony 38
Up next: Winona at Frankston; Ore City at Elysian Fields
New Boston (0-2) vs. Daingerfield (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium, Daingerfield
Keep an eye on
New Boston: ATH Kyle Atkinson … RB Treycyn Thomas … FB Kevon Thompson … LB Trent Graham … LB Brian Reed.
Daingerfield: WR Tyrese Grant … RB Jakobie Craver … QB … Braxton Jimmerson … DL Chad Reeves … LB Zavien Parker … LB Evan Peel
Did you know: New Boston has lost its last 13 games dating back to 2017. The Lions last defeated Sabine, 44-32, on Nov. 3, 2017.
Last week: DeKalb 20, New Boston 14; Daingerfield 14, Tatum 0
Up next: Carlisle at New Boston; Daingerfield at DeKalb
New Diana (2-0) vs. Alto (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Yellow Jacket Stadium, Alto
Keep an eye on
New Diana: RB Zane Freeman (20 carries, 249 yards, 4 TDs) … QB Gage Shields (11 of 29 passing, 341 yards, 2TDs, 2 INT) … LB Carson Willeford (26 tackles) … LB Cooper Holland (17 tackles)
Alto: RB Vidareous High … QB Will Dixon … WR Skyler Akins … MLB Harmon West (22 tackles) … OLB Cayle Irwin (22 tackles) … OLB Foster Hall (12 tackles, 2 sacks)
Did you know: Tonight could be an offensive showcase with New Diana averaging 39 points per game and Alto clicking away at 37 points per outing. Alto was a 32-14 winner in last year’s contest.
Last week: New Diana 34, White Oak 14; Alto 45, Timpson 0
Up next: Queen City at New Diana; Alto at Garrison
Ore City (1-1) vs. Frankston (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Jeff & Opal Austin Stadium, Frankston
Keep an eye on
Ore City: WR Aaron Nigreville … QB Ty Freeman … RB Jose Lopez (11 carries, 103 yards, 1 TD last week) … DL Angelo Baker … RB Ryan Shastid … LB Ernesto DeSantiago (9 tackles last week)
Frankston: RB Jesse Newman … QB Tyler Fridinger … RB Kenneth Hawkins … CB Jim King … DE Nicholas Haney … DE Juan Perez
Did you know: Ore City defeated Frankston last year, 21-6. The Indians have lost 20 of their last 22 games dating back to the 2016 season.
Last week: Joaquin 34, Ore City 14; Elkhart 31, Frankston 28
Up next: Ore City at Elysian Fields; Winona at Frankston
Redwater (0-2) vs. Paul Pewitt (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Brahmas Stadium, Omaha
Keep an eye on
Redwater: RB Malcom Brown … QB Preston Davis … RB Garrett Johnson … DL Carlos Rojas … DL Nick Parker … LB Matt Williams, Sr.
Paul Pewitt: RB Delontray Hill (19 carries, 84 yards last week) … RB La-Jathan Allen (19 carries, 161 yards, 2 TDs last week)… QB Cross Holder (11 carries, 108 yards, 2 TDs, last week) … OLB Kel’Tray Hawkins (15 tackles, 2.5 sacks)
Did you know: Paul Pewitt rushed 60 times for 404 yards and found the end zone four times in last week’s 29-14 win over Hooks. The Brahmas never put the ball in the air. The Dragons of Redwater are giving up on average 56 points per game through the first two weeks.
Last week: Grace 70, Redwater 38; Paul Pewitt 29, Hooks 14
Up next: Redwater at TK Gorman; Waskom at Paul Pewitt
Big Sandy (1-1) vs. Timpson (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eakin Stadium, Timpson
Keep an eye on
Big Sandy: RB Kedron Brown … QB Caden Minter … WR Josh Shipman … DL Cain Martinez … DB Elijah Beard … LB James Briscoe.
Timpson: LB Jarrett Page … DB Tre Davis … OL Zach Mallory … LB Braden Courtney … WR Trey Keggler … WR Kobe Grogan
Did you know: The Big Sandy Wildcats won three state titles in the 70s, but still have an overall losing record (435-459-19) as a program. The Wildcats topped the Bears in last year’s meeting, 30-14.
Last week: Big Sandy 60, Alba-Golden 34; Alto 45, Timpson 0
Up next: Mineola at Big Sandy; Timpson at West Sabine
Beckville (0-2) vs. Hawkins (0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Red Lowrance Field, Hawkins
Keep an eye on
Beckville: QB Ryan Harris … RB Evan Allen … DB Kaylin Turner … LB Colter Klingler
Hawkins: RB J.D. McGowan … QB Zach Conde … DB Paeyton Smith … LB Jeremy Torres
Did you know: After opening last year 3-0 and beating Hawkins 30-12, Beckville proceeded to drop five of its final seven games.
Last week: West Sabine 44, Beckville 41; All Saints 38, Hawkins 28
Up next: Hemphill at Beckville; Hawkins at Linden-Kildare
Overton (0-2) vs. Carlisle (0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Arrowhead Stadium, Price
Keep an eye on
Overton: QB Cole Marshall … RB Jackson Clark … WR Colin Lightner … DB Aaron Warwick … DL Landon Morgan
Carlisle: Carlisle: QB Carlos DeLeon … WR Victor Comacho … LB Alex Garza … DB Jamion Turner … LB Louie Garza
Did you know: These two communities are less than a 15-minute drive from each other. Carlisle has won 13 straight in the series with Overton. The Indians own a 35-27-5 advantage over the Mustangs in head to head.
Last week: Union Grove 37, Overton 6; Troup 33, Carlisle 23
Up next: Como-Pickton at Overton; Carlisle at New Boston
Linden-Kildare (0-2) vs. DeKalb (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bear Stadium, DeKalb
Keep an eye on
Linden-Kildare: QB Mason Johnson (11 of 18 passing, 167 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT) … RB Nate Holloway (26 carries, 105 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Davion Tyson (12 receptions, 247 yards, 2 TDs) … LB Nate Holloway (16 tackles) … DL Vincent Peters (16 tackles)
DeKalb: RB Timon Proby … QB Kole Dooley … WR Riley Starrett … DL Chris McDaniel … LB Londell Howard … DB Jamar Vaughn
Did you know: L-K hasn’t opened the season 0-2 since 2015. That year the Tigers finished out the playoffs at 3-7. DeKalb is 2-0 for the third straight year. The Bears dropped their week three game against L-K last fall, 47-34.
Last week: Clarksville 24, Linden-Kildare 14; DeKalb 20, New Boston 14
Up next: Hawkins at Linden-Kildare; Daingerfield at DeKalb
Union Hill (2-0) vs. Avalon (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eagle Field, Avalon
Keep an eye on
Union Hill: Ryan Brown (2 of 3 passing, 70 yards, 1 INT, 3 carries, 15 yards, 1 TD last week) … Clay Joyner (4 carries, 34 yards, 2 TDs last week) … Crisitan Aguillon (9 carries, 64 yards, 2 TDs, 1 reception, 44 yards last week) … Michael Colbert (8 carries, 135 yards, 2 TDs last week)
Avalon: QB Miguel Padron (12 of 30 passing, 281 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 36 carries, 345 yards, 8 TDs) … WR Rhett Newton (7 receptions, 203 yards, 3 TDs, 12 carries, 110 yards, 1 TD) … WR Bryan Faber (9 receptions, 102 yards, 1 TD)
Did you know: Avalon is a farming community in southern Ellis County and is located 14 miles southeast of Waxahachie. Union Hill handily defeated the Eagles in last year’s meeting, 64-14.
Last week: Union Hill 52, Dallas Lutheran 6; Avalon 79, Iredell 32
Up next: Aquilla at Union Hill; Walnut Springs at Avalon
Dallas Academy (1-0) vs. Christian Heritage (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Sentinel Field, Longview
Keep an eye on
DA: QB Jude Blair (7 of 11 passing, 162 yards, 4 TDs) … RB Asher Duckworth (5 carries, 90 yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 102 yards, 3 TDs) … LB Emilo Villarreal (5 tackles, 4 TFL)
CH: QB Trey Stone (5 of 9 passing, 83 yards, 3 TDs, 9 carries, 123 yards, 1 TD last week) … WR Corvin Withrow (2 receptions, 46 yards, 2 TDs, 55-yard kickoff for TD last week) … LB Cason Owens (15 tackles, 1 sack, 75-yard scoop-and-score last week)
Did you know: In two previous encounters, Christian Heritage has scored 50-0 and 52-30 victories over Dallas Academy.
Last week: Dallas Academy 41, Fairhill 20; Christian Heritage 58, Fruitvale 12
Up next: Victory Christian at Dallas Academy; Christian Heritage at Garland Christian
Trinity School (2-0) vs. Tyler HEAT (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Tyler
Keep an eye on
TST: RB Garrett Bussey (10 carries, 105 yards, 2 TDs, 2 receptions, 52 yards, 1 TD) … UTIL Marlin Reeves (23 carries, 335 yards, 5 TDs, 10 tackles, 1 INT) … DL Malik Page
HEAT: Jeff Tillmon … Tyler Smith … Josiah Beggs … Eli Gage … Alec Baliff
Did you know: TST’s Marlin Reeves ranks first in Texas among 6-man rushing as well as tops nationally.
Last week: TST 70, Chester 25; Tyler HEAT 45, ETCA 0
Up next: TST at Leverett’s Chapel; Longview Christian at Tyler HEAT
Fannindel (1-1) vs. Leverett’s Chapel (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lion Stadium, Laird Hill
Keep an eye on
Fannindel: No information available
LC: WR Jonah Shepard … RB Alexis Chavez … QB Dawson Blear … DL Darren Brown
Did you know: LC has won the last two times its played Fannindel. The Lions roared to a 66-19 decision in 2017 and eked out a 55-46 verdict in 2016. The Falcons came out on top in their 2015 meeting, 73-58.
Last week: Fannindel 33, Campbell 20; Leverett’s Chapel 53, Apple Springs 29
Up next: Savoy at Fannindel; TST at Leverett’s Chapel
George Whitley