Hallsville (2-4, 0-3)
vs. Mount Pleasant (2-4, 0-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Sam Parker Field, Mount Pleasant
Keep an eye on
Hallsville: RB Tre Fulton (92 carries, 430 yards, 6 TDS) … QB Carter Rogas (33 of 88 passing, 343 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INT) … WR Brian Pullum (13 receptions, 214 yards, 2 TDs)
Mount Pleasant: RB Jaylen Williams (71 carries, 353 yards, 4 TDs) … QB Kaleb Thompson (45 of 83, 804 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT) … RB Caleb Jones (34 carries, 198 yards, 3 TDs)
Did you know: Mount Pleasant nabbed a 35-29 double OT win last year agaianst Hallsville
Last week: Lindale 34, Hallsville 21; Marshall 40, Mount Pleasant 21
Up Next: Jacksonville at Hallsville; Mount Pleasant at Lindale
Lindale (4-2, 2-1) vs. Whitehouse (4-2, 3-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
Keep an eye on
Lindale: QB Brayson Campbell (44 of 85 passing, 475 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INT; 45 carries, 229 yards, 4 TDs) RB Jordan Jenkins (92 carries, 430 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Dylan Worrell (15 receptions, 175 yards, 3 TDs)
Whitehouse: RB Peyron Kennedy (54 carries, 374 yards, 4TDs) … RB Carter Adams (33 carries, 255 yards, 3 TDs; 13 receptions, 79 yards) … QB Kaden Casey (54 of 91 passing, 635 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INT)
Did you know: Lindale and Whitehouse have split their last two meetings. The Eagles took last year’s contest 19-13, while the Wildcats were winners 27-23 in 2017.
Last week: Lindale 34, Hallsville 21; Whitehouse 19, Nacogdoches 14
Up Next: Mount Pleasant at Lindale; Whitehouse at Pine Tree
Chapel Hill (2-4, 0-1) vs. Carthage (6-0, 1-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bulldog Stadium, Carthage
Keep an eye on
Chapel Hill: QB Kobe Coker (92 of 172, 1,361 yards,15 TD, 15 interceptions) … RB Khalan Griffin (52 carries, 366 yards, 5 TD) … WR Keyjun Thomas (23 catches, 481 yards, 5 TD) … LB Adrian Lacy (49 tackles, 5 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 interceptions)
Carthage: WR Kelvontay Dixon (28 catches, 430 yards, 8 TD) … QB Kai Horton (99 of 163, 1,322 yards, 17 TDs, 4 interceptions) … RB Mason Courtney (82 carries, 565 yards, 7 TD; 21 catches, 272 yards) … LB Ravon Ingram (51 tackles, 3 TFL, 5 QB pressures, 1 interception) … DB Cole Whitlock (34 tackles) … DB Kylon Lister (39 tackles)
Did you know: Chapel Hill has state titles in 1989 and 2011, while Carthage has turned the trick in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2106 and 2017
Last week: Kilgore 35, Chapel Hill 7; Carthage 21, Van 7
Up Next: Henderson at Chapel Hill; Carthage at Palestine
Kilgore (4-2, 1-0) vs. Henderson (4-2, 0-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lion Stadium, Henderson
Keep an eye on
Kilgore: RB Kennieth Lacy (77 carries, 572 yards, 8 TDs) … RB Trayveon Epps (60 carries, 497 yards, 6 TDs) … QB Dalton McElyea (61 of 105 passing, 713 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INT) … WR Brian Brown (15 receptions, 185 yards, 2 TDs)
Henderson: QB Caleb Medford … RB Kevin Fields … LB Brady Odom … DB Allen Pollard
Did you know: Last week was the third time Henderson has surrendered at least 40 points in a game this season
Last week: Kilgore 35, Chapel Hill 7; Palestine 41, Henderson 19
Up Next: Van at Kilgore; Henderson at Chapel Hill
Gilmer (5-2, 1-0) vs. Pleasant Grove (6-1, 1-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Hawk Stadium, Pleasant Grove
Keep an eye on
Gilmer: RB Darrell Bush (93 carries, 559 yards, 8 TDs) … QB Mason Hurt, (85 of 162 passing, 1,134 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INT) … WR Dylan Fluellen, (22 receptions, 351 yards, 3 TDs) … MLB Jett Jones, (48 tackles) … OLB Grant Couture, (64 tackles)
Pleasant Grove: DE Landon Jackson … DE Marcus Burris … RB Bruce Garrett (92 carries, 744 yards, 9 TDs) … QB Ben Harmon (38 of 74 passing, 795 yards, 14 TDs, 1 INT) … RB KJ Hicks (53 carries, 304 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Sergio Rodriguez (15 receptions, 407 yards, 7 TDs)
Did you know: Pleasant Grove scored a hard-fought 14-0 shutout of Gilmer in last year’s meeting
Last week: Gilmer 42, Spring Hill 34; Pleasant Grove 49, Pittsburg 19
Up Next: Pittsburg at Gilmer; Pleasant Grove at Liberty-Eylau
Sabine (6-0, 2-0) vs. West Rusk (6-1, 2-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, New London
Keep an eye on
Sabine: QB Landon McKinney (48 of 90 passing, 935 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INT; 88 carries, 626 yards, 12 TDs) … WR AJ Gresham (17 receptions, 335 yards, 4 TDs) … LB Brannigan Willige (48 tackles)
West Rusk: QB Jaylon Shelton, (53 of 91 passing, 802 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INT; 99 carries, 857 yards, 14 TDs) … WR Taylon Winings (22 receptions, 347 yards, 4 TDs) … DB Rod Woodson (68 tackles) … DB Jimmie Harper (59 tackles)
Did you know: Sabine has given up 91 points through six weeks, while West Rusk has racked up 256 points
Last week: Sabine 24, Winnsboro 14; West Rusk 30, White Oak 6
Up Next: Mineola at Sabine; West Rusk at Tatum
White Oak (0-3, 0-7) vs. Mineola (3-3, 1-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Meredith Memorial Stadium, Mineola
Keep an eye on
White Oak: QB Blake Barlow (62 of 161 passing, 1,025 yards, 8 TDs, 8 INT; 106 carries, 228 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Micah Gibson (17 receptions, 366 yards, 4 TDs)
Mineola: QB Thomas Hooten (26 of 53 passing, 356 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INT; 62 carries, 259 yards, 4 TDs) … RB Dawson Pendergrass (44 carries, 502 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Cole Castleberry (8 receptions, 178 yards, 1 TD)
Did you know: White Oak was Mineola’s first opponent at Meredith Memorial in 1993. The Roughnecks won the inaugural contest 42-0
Last week: Mineola 17, Gladewater 14; West Rusk 30, White Oak 6;
Up Next: Gladewater at White Oak; Mineola at Sabine
Tatum (2-4, 1-1) vs. Winnsboro (4-3, 1-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight;
Keep an eye on
Tatum: RB Decartiyay Allison (104 carries, 741 yards, 6 TDs) … QB Kendric Malone (61 of 118 passing, 941 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INT) … WR KaVontae Starling (17 receptions, 298 yards) … S Quiston Sheffield (19 tackles) … LB Ty Hollins (40 tackles)
Winnsboro: RB Landry Deaton … RB Kyd Cole … QB Keen Glover … DE Kilder Ortega … LB Logan Minick
Did you know: Tatum rolled to a 29-0 blanking of Winnsboro in last year’s contest
Last week: Tatum was open; Sabine 24, Winnsboro 14
Up Next: West Rusk at Tatum; Winnsboro is open
Harmony (3-3, 3-0) vs. Quitman (0-6, 0-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bud Moody Stadium, Quitman
Keep an eye on
Harmony: QB Gage Goddard (38 of 72 passing, 760 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INT) … Issac Edwards (103 carries, 710 yards, 11 TDs) … WR Jayden McAbee (5 receptions, 200 yards, 4 TDs)
Quitman: RB Trey Berry … OLB River Chaney … QB Hayden Cook … FS Gavin Oakes
Did you know: Quitman has lost 57 of its last 58 games on the gridiron
Last week: Harmony 22, Winona 6; Troup 40, Quitman 7
Up Next: Arp at Harmony; Quitman at Frankston
Elysian Fields (4-2, 2-1) vs. Waskom (2-4, 1-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Waskom
Keep an eye on
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (56 of 83 passing, 1,002 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INT; 78 carries, 940 yards, 9 TDs) … RB Christavian Smith (60 carries, 518 yards, 13 TDs; 25 receptions, 433 yards, 4 TDs) … LB Jackson Illingworth (60 tackles) … DL Carson Holland (40 tackles)
Waskom: QB Josh Reeves … RB Tsean Hamilton … DL Deitrich Byrd … MLB Ariss Wilson
Did you know: Waskom outlasted Elysian Fields 28-26 in a barnburner last year
Last week: Elysian Fields 51, Queen City 6; Waskom 22, DeKalb 13
Up Next: Paul Pewitt at Elysian Fields; Waskom at Daingerfield
Daingerfield (2-1, 4-2) vs. Queen City (0-6, 0-3)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Smith-Wall Stadium, Queen City
Keep an eye on
Daingerfield: WR Tyrese Grant … RB Jakobie Craver … QB … Braxton Jimmerson … DL Chad Reeves … LB Zavien Parker … LB Evan Peel
Queen City: QB Dylan Scott … WR Austin Terry … MLB Connor Alexander … DB Michael Gamble
Did you know: Tonight marks 756 days since Queen City last left the football field a winner
Last week: Daingerfield 64, Ore City 18; Elysian Fields 51, Queen City 6
Up Next: Waskom at Daingerfield; Queen City at Ore City
DeKalb (5-1, 2-1) vs. Paul Pewitt (6-0, 3-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Brahma Stadium, Omaha
Keep an eye on
DeKalb: RB Timon Proby … QB Kole Dooley … WR Riley Starrett … DL Chris McDaniel
Paul Pewitt: RB Delontray Hill (61 carries, 390 yards, 4 TDs) … RB La-Jathan Allen (93 carries, 874 yards, 12 TDs) … QB Cross Holder (58 carries, 371 yards, 8 TDs) … OLB Kel’Tray Hawkins
Did you know: DeKalb, at 5-1, is having its best season since 2011
Last week: Waskom 22, DeKalb 13; Paul Pewitt 47, New Diana 21
Up Next: New Diana at DeKalb; Paul Pewitt at Elysian Fields
Carlisle (4-2, 1-1) vs. Alto (6-0, 1-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Cameron Matthews Field, Alto
Keep an eye on
Carlisle: QB Carlos DeLeon (54 of 89, 564 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INT; 67 carries, 553 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Victor Comacho (16 receptions, 170 yards)
Alto: RB Vidareous High … QB Harmon West … OLB Cayle Irwin … OLB Foster Hall
Did you know: Carlisle was a 55-12 winner over Alto last year at Arrowhead
Last week: Carlisle 34, Cushing 0; Alto 41, Big Sandy 14
Up Next: Union Grove at Carlisle; Alto at Cushing
Hawkins (1-5, 1-0) vs. Cushing (1-4, 0-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Whitaker Stadium, Cushing
Keep an eye on
Hawkins: RB J.D. McGowan … QB Zach Conde … DB Paeyton Smith … LB Jeremy Torres
Cushing: RB Thomas Wallace … QB Deuce Garrett … LB Cade Willis … DB C.J. Mayes
Did you know: Hawkins snapped an 11-game losing streak last week
Last week: Hawkins 14, Union Grove 7; Carlisle 34, Cushing 0
Up Next: Big Sandy at Hawkins; Alto at Cushing
Beckville (2-4, 1-1) vs. Garrison (2-4, 1-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bulldog Stadium, Garrison
Keep an eye on
Beckville: QB Ryan Harris … RB Milo Morrison … DB Kaylin Turner … LB Colter Klingler
Garrison: RB Jakedric Watts … WR Kevin Page … MLB Cole Clark … DE Hunter Naber
Did you know: Garrison garnered a wild 41-35 win over Beckville last year
Last week: Harleton 42, Beckville 14; Timpson 7, Garrison 0
Up Next: Joaquin at Beckville; Garrison at Tenaha
Tenaha (4-2, 1-1) vs. Harleton (5-2, 2-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium
Keep an eye on
Tenaha: QB Hayden Jenkins … WR Erik Smith … WR Michael Hogg … DL Pete Giles … LB Davon Tamplin … DE Dylan Calloway
Harleton: QB Grayson Handlin (24 of 49 passing, 343 yards) … RB Hunter Wallace 146 carries, 1,202 yards, 15 TDs) … WR Kobe Ferguson (8 receptions, 106 yards) … DE Jojo Clark … LB Justin Davidson
Did you know: Tenaha hung half a hundred on Harleton last fall in a 50-0 whitewash
Last week: Tenaha was open; Harleton 42, Beckville 14
Up Next: Garrison at Tenaha; Harleton is open
Overton (0-6, 0-1) vs. Clarksville (3-3, 1-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; New Century Club Field, Clarksville
Keep an eye on
Overton: QB Cole Marshall … RB Jackson Clark … WR Colin Lightner … DB Aaron Warwick … DL Landon Morgan
Clarksville: WR Tra Ross … QB Quay Scales … NG Chris Arrington … DB Jayden Dodson
Did you know: Clarksville was 20 better than Overton last year, 32-12
Last week: Detroit 44, Overton 0; Clarksville 42, Maud 40
Up Next: Mount Enterprise at Overton; Clarksville at Detroit
Leverett’s Chapel (4-0) vs. Union Hill (5-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Billy Bass Stadium, Bettie
Keep an eye on
LC: WR Jonah Shepard … RB Alexis Chavez … QB Dawson Blear … DL Darren Brown
UH: Cristian Aguillon (6 carries, 92 yards, 2 TDs last week) … Brantley Murray (9 carries, 145 yards 2 TDs last week) … Randy Griffith (8 tackles, 2 FF last week)
Last week: Union Hill 52, Trinidad 7; Leverett’s Chapel was open
Up Next: Union Hill at High Island; Leverett’s Chapel at Fruitvale
Fairhill (0-4, 0-2) vs. Trinity School (3-4, 1-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Titan Field, Longview
Keep an eye on
FH: No information provided
TST: RB Garrett Bussey … UTIL Marlin Reeves … DL Kyle Hoang
Did you know: TST scored a 51-0 shutout of Fairhill last year
Last week: Fairhill was open; Weatherford Christian 46, TST 0
Up Next: Faustina at Fairhill; TST is open
Abilene Christian (7-0, 1-0) vs. Christian Heritage (3-3, 1-1)When/Where: 3 p.m. Saturday; Sentinel Field, Longview
Keep an eye on
AC: RB Ty Armstorng … QB Aiden Miller … RB Jeremy Pressley
CHS: QB Trey Stone … DB Corvin Withrow … LB Corvin Withrow
Did you know:
Last week: Abilene Christian 64, Carom Deo 8; Harvest Christian 52, Christian Heritage 0
Up Next: Abilene Christian at Lubbock All Saints; Carom Deo at Christian Heritage
George Whitley