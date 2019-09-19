Paris (2-1) vs.Mount Pleasant (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Sam Parker Field, Mount Pleasant
Keep an eye on
Paris: RB Z’ykius Jackson … RB Dorian Williams … WR Tray Johnson … DL Quinn Dangerfield … DB KD Washington
Mount Pleasant: RB Johnny Smith (8 carries, 82 yards) … RB Jalen Williams (32 carries, 201 yards, 5 TDs) … QB Kaleb Thompson (15 of 28, 229 yards, 3 TDs) … LB Hagan Holloway … FS Caleb Jones
Did you know: Mount Pleasant is off to a 2-0 start for the second year in a row. The Tigers hope 2019 ends better than 2018, where they lost seven of their final eight games and finished 3-7.
Last week: Paris 37, Gilmer 20; Mount Pleasant was open
Up Next: Paris at Melissa; Mount Pleasant at Whitehouse
Center (1-2) vs. Henderson (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Lion Stadium, Henderson
Keep an eye on
Henderson: QB Caleb Medford … RB Kevin Fields, … LB Brady Odom … DB Adrian Pryor.
Center: QB Jake Hanson (45 of 80, 661 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INT) … RB Kemodre Horace (60 carries, 508 yards, 8 TDs) … WR Jekerrion Watson (12 receptions, 236 yards, 3 TDs) … LB Jamichael Weatherford (38 tackles)
Did you know: Henderson’s 67 points last week against Center were the most the Lions had scored since a 71-28 pummeling of Pittsburg in 2016.
Last week: Gladewater 48, Center 28; Henderson 67, Jacksonville 40
Up next: Grace Community at Center; Henderson at Rusk
Pleasant Grove (3-0) vs. Gladewater (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Jack Murphy Bear Stadium, Gladewater
Keep an eye on
Gladewater: RB Eligia Carter (42 carries, 246 yards, 6 TD)… QB DJ Allen (12 of 31, 303 yards, 3 TD, 3 interceptions) … ILB Zach Villareal (37 tackles) ... Nickalus Lincoln (4 interceptions) ... Eli Kates (13 tackles, 2 sacks) ... Austin Moran (29 tackles)
Pleasant Grove: DE Landon Jackson (26 tackles, 8 sacks) … DE Marcus Burris (19 tackles, 3 sacks) … RB Bruce Garrett (45 carries, 265 yards, 2 TDs) … QB Ben Harmon (14 of 28, 362 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT; 29 carries, 163 yards, 3 TDs) … RB KJ Hicks (23 carries, 123 yards, TD)
Did you know: Pleasant Grove leads the head-to-head series with Gladewater 4-3. But the Bears pulled out a 44-37 thriller over the Hawks last year in their matchup.
Last week: Pleasant Grove 48, Atlanta 17; Gladewater 48, Center 28
Up next: Pleasant Grove at Chapel Hill; Winnsboro at Gladewater
Pittsburg (1-2) vs. Van (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Memorial Stadium, Van
Keep an eye on
Pittsburg: QB Jaxson Ramsey (25 of 65, 308 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INT) … RB Brayden Bolton (39 carries, 267 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Promous Morrison (14 receptions, 173 yards) … LB James Arroliga (21 tackles) … LB Christian Bates (38 tackles)
Van: QB Jayton Moffatt … WR Javontae Thomas … OL Carson McCoy … DE Jaydon Jacobs… DT Beau Thompson
Did you know: Van and Pittsburg won state football titles in consecutive seasons. The Vandals scaled the mountain in 1979 under Mal Fowler, while the Pirates surrendered 16 points all season in their title quest under James Rust in 1980.
Last week: Van 34, Lindale 7; Tatum 31, Pittsburg 16
Up next: Van at Brownsboro; Kilgore at Pittsburg
North Lamar (0-3) vs. Jefferson (3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; W.F. Lockett Stadium, Jefferson
Keep an eye on
Jefferson: RB Kylan Thomas (35 carries, 418 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Dee Black (40 carries, 569 yards, 3 TDs) WR Chris Shephard (10 receptions, 176 yards, 1 TD) … DB Malik Brasher(11 tackles) … OLB Kenneth Bell (31 tackles)
North Lamar: QB Kobey Emeyabbi … LB Ethan Allison … OG Carter Renfro … NG Maddox Price … RB Ta’Dray Wilson
Did you know: Jefferson coasted to a 54-7 win over North Lamar last year
Last week: Crandall 27, North Lamar 6; Jefferson 38, Arp 8
Up next: North Lamar at Anna; New Boston at Jefferson
Tatum (1-2) vs. Hughes Springs (3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Mustang Stadium, Hughes Springs
Keep an eye on
Tatum: RB Decartiyay Allison (54 carries, 363 yards, 2 TDs) … QB Kendric Malone (26 of 51, 447 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INT) … WR KaVontae Starling (10 receptions, 168 yards) … S Quiston Sheffield (14 tackles) … LB Ty Hollins (27 tackles, 1 sack)
Hughes Springs: RB Isaiah Bolden (20 carries, 277 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Trayvon Kennedy (39 carries, 438 yards, 6 TDs) … QB Andrew Gaul (4 of 9, 18 yards, 20 carries, 86 yards, 1 TD) … LB Jace Ratley (22 tackles) … LB Tyson Daigle (17 tackles) … OLB Collin Cook (20 tackles)
Did you know: These two teams combined for 100 points last year in Tatum’s 64-36 victory.
Last week: Tatum 31, Pittsburg 16; Hughes Springs 35, Waskom 21
Up next: Tatum at White Oak; Hughes Springs at Mount Vernon
Sabine (3-0) vs. Elkhart (3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium, Elkhart
Keep an eye on
Sabine: QB Landon McKinney (28 of 48, 613 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT) … TB BJ Stidham (47 carries, 471 yards, 4 TDs) … WR AJ Gresham (9 receptions, 197 yards, 3 TDs) … LB Brannigan Willige (16 tackles)
Elkhart: WR Messiah Birdow … QB Cade Starr … RB Ricardo Carillio … RB RJ Moore
Did you know: Sabine is averaging 43 points per game through three weeks of play, while Elkhart isn’t far behind with an average of 36 points per outing.
Last week: Sabine 48, Harleton 18; Elkhart 42, Troup 14
Up next: Sabine is open; Union Grove at Harleton
Mineola (1-2) vs. Big Sandy (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Wildcat Stadium, Big Sandy
Keep an eye on
Mineola: RB Trevion Sneed … WR Cole Castleberry … DL Jackson Anderson … OLB Wylie Franks
Big Sandy: RB Kedron Brown (33 carries, 212 yards, 2 TDs) … QB Caden Minter (25 of 44, 335 yards, 2 TDs; 26 carries, 153 yards, 5 TDs) WR Carter Oswalt (12 receptions, 118 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Josh Shipman (5 receptions, 47 yards) … DB Elijah Beard … LB James Briscoe.
Did you know: Mineola won last year’s meeting with Big Sandy, 26-14.
Last week: Mineola 40, Farmersville 3; Timpson 43, Big Sandy 31
Up next: West Rusk at Mineola; Big Sandy is open
West Rusk (3-0) vs. Westwood (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Panther Stadium, Palestine
Keep an eye on
West Rusk: QB Jaylon Shelton, (19 of 26 passing, 271 yards, 3 TDs; 39 carries, 360 yards, 7 TDs) … WR Taylon Winings (9 receptions, 111 yards, TD) … OLB Myles Foster (21 tackles) … DB Jimmie Harper (36 tackles) ... Coltan Mills (40 tackles)
Westwood: QB Dalton Brooks … WR Aeneas Page … RB Jordan Owens … DE Brendan Gabler … LB JT Herndon
Did you know: Palestine Westwood had endured back-to-back-to-back 1-win seasons. The Panthers are currently 1-2 this year.
Last week: Westwood 34, Eustace 6; West Rusk 48, Harmony 22
Up next: Elkhart at Westwood; West Rusk at Mineola
White Oak (0-3) vs. Rains (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Wildcat Stadium, Emory
Keep an eye on
White Oak: QB Blake Barlow (23 of 64, 280 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INT) … WR Micah Gibson (13 receptions, 238 yards, TD) … FS Colton Cobb (43 tackles) … ILB Michael Stevens (26 tackles)
Rains: RB Mason Songer (64 carries, 354 yards, 3 TDs) … QB Andrew Balthrop (11 of 23, 164 yards, 2 INT; 24 carries, 129 yards, TD) … WR Drake Hurley (8 receptions, 103 yards) … LB Devin Jackson (22 tackles) … DB Tyler Mandrell (21 tackles)
Did you know: White Oak averages only 7.6 points per game this year.
Last week: Spring Hill 27, White Oak 0; Rains 35, Cooper 21
Up next: Tatum at White Oak; Van Alstyne at Rains
Ore City (1-2) vs. Elysian Fields (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Jacket Stadium, Elysian Fields
Keep an eye on
Ore City: WR Aaron Nigreville … QB Ty Freeman … RB Jose Lopez … DL Angelo Baker … RB Ryan Shastid … LB Ernesto DeSantiago
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (27 of 42, 401 yards, 5 TDs; 49 carries, 616 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Christavian Smith (20 carries, 114 yards, TD; 6 receptions, 74 yards, TD) … DE Ty Kirkland (42 tackles) … DL Carson Holland (30 tackles)
Did you know: Elysian Fields rolled to a 50-20 triumph over Ore City in 2018.
Last week: Frankston 29, Ore City 26; Winona 41, Elysian Fields 34
Up next: Paul Pewitt at Ore City; Elysian Fields at Daingerfield
Daingerfield (2-1) vs. DeKalb (3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bear Stadium, DeKalb
Keep an eye on
Daingerfield: WR Tyrese Grant … RB Jakobie Craver … QB … Braxton Jimmerson … DL Chad Reeves … LB Zavien Parker … LB Evan Peel
DeKalb: RB Timon Proby … QB Kole Dooley … WR Riley Starrett … DL Chris McDaniel … LB Londell Howard … DB Jamar Vaughn
Did you know: DeKalb is 3-0 for the second time in three seasons. It was Daingerfield in a 66-14 walk last season when the two schools played.
Last week: Daingerfield 26, New Boston 12; DeKalb 57, Linden-Kildare 14
Up next: Elysian Fields at Daingerfield; DeKalb at Queen City
Queen City (0-3) vs. New Diana (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Eagle Stadium, Diana
Keep an eye on
Queen City: QB Dylan Scott … OL Christian Fitzgerald … WR Drake Moore … LB Connor Alexander … DL Noah Perkins
New Diana: RB Zane Freeman (48 carries, 262 yards, 4 TDs) … QB Gage Shields (21 of 52 passing, 423 yards, 2TDs, 4 INT) … LB Carson Willeford (38 tackles) … LB Cooper Holland (21 tackles)
Did you know: Queen City has given up 54 points per game in its three losses this season, while New Diana has scored 78 points and surrendered 78 points this year.
Last week: Hooks 60, Queen City 22; Alto 50, New Diana 0
Up next: DeKalb at Queen City; New Diana at Waskom
Waskom (1-2) vs. Paul Pewitt (3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Brahma Stadium, Omaha
Keep an eye on
Waskom: QB Josh Reeves (41 carries, 245 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Tsean Hamilton, Fr., (40 carries, 297 yards, 4 TDs) … DL Deitrich Byrd (12 tackles)
Paul Pewitt: RB Delontray Hill (51 carries, 336 yards, 3 TDs) … RB La-Jathan Allen (39 carries, 349 yards, 4 TDs)… QB Cross Holder (25 carries, 158 yards, 2 TDs) … OLB Kel’Tray Hawkins (27 tackles)
Did you know: Paul Pewitt averages one pass attempt per game.
Last week: Hughes Springs 35, Waskom 21; Paul Pewitt 46, Redwater 0
Up next: New Diana at Waskom; Paul Pewitt at Ore City
Hawkins (0-3) vs. Linden-Kildare (0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Jack Hetherington Stadium, Linden
Keep an eye on
Hawkins: RB J.D. McGowan … QB Zach Conde … DB Paeyton Smith … LB Jeremy Torres
Linden-Kildare: QB Mason Johnson (11 of 18 passing, 167 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT) … RB Nate Holloway (26 carries, 105 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Davion Tyson (14 receptions, 246 yards, 2 TDs) … LB Nate Holloway (47 tackles) … LB Gunner Minor (26 tackles)
Did you know: Linden-Kildare hasn’t started a season 0-3 since 2015. The Tigers outlasted DeKalb 47-34 in last year’s meeting.
Last week: Beckville 22, Hawkins 12; DeKalb 57, Linden-Kildare 14
Up next: Hawkins at Como-Pickton; Harleton at Linden-Kildare
Carlisle (1-2) vs. New Boston (0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Lion Stadium, New Boston
Keep an eye on
Carlisle: QB Carlos DeLeon (35 carries, 245 yards, 2 TD) … WR Victor Comacho (7 catches, 76 yards) … LB Alex Garza … Jamion Turner (2 carries, 169 yards, 3 TD; 9 catches, 97 yards, 2 TD; 23 tackles, 2 sacks) … LB Louie Garza (29 tackles, 3 sacks)
New Boston: ATH Kyle Atkinson … RB Treycyn Thomas … FB Kevon Thompson … LB Trent Graham … LB Brian Reed.
Did you know: Carlisle’s 76-point outburst against Overton last week bested its 73-point eruption last season against Hawkins. The Indians pitched a 48-0 shutout of New Boston in last year’s meeting.
Last week: Carlisle 76, Overton 0; Daingerfield 26, New Boston 12
Up next: James Bowie at Carlisle; New Boston at Jefferson
Tenaha (3-0) vs. San Augustine (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Wolf Stadium, San Augustine
Keep an eye on
Tenaha: QB Hayden Jenkins … WR Erik Smith … DL Pete Giles … LB Davon Tamplin … DE Dylan Calloway
San Augustine: RB Tijay Thomas Davis … QB Delmarquise Barnes … OL Eduardo Lara … LB Danta Barnes … LB Zack Garcia
Did you know: Tenaha took a 14-0 triumph over San Augustine last year.
Last week: Tenaha 54, TK Gorman 0; San Augustine was open
Up next: Tenaha at Timpson; San Augustine at Hemphill
Hemphill (1-1) vs. Beckville (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; R.C. Beauchamp Stadium, Beckville
Keep an eye on
Hemphill: RB Dre’Lyn Washington … QB Cody Ross … RB JaMarrious Hall
Beckville: QB Ryan Harris … RB Evan Allen … DB Kaylin Turner … LB Colter Klingler
Did you know: Hemphill has suffered through nine winless seasons in its 75-year program history.
Last week: Hemphill was open; Beckville 22, Hawkins 12
Up next: San Augustine at Hemphill; Beckville at Tenaha
Como-Pickton (0-3) vs. Overton (0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Chester Roy Stadium, Overton
Keep an eye on
Overton: QB Cole Marshall … RB Jackson Clark … WR Colin Lightner … DB Aaron Warwick … DL Landon Morgan
Did you know: Overton is giving up 53 points per game, while Como-Pickton has been clipped for an average of 44 points per outing. The Eagles picked up a 28-0 shutout last year against the Mustangs.
Last week: Whitewright 42, Como-Pickton 6; Carlisle 76, Overton 0
Up next: Hawkins at Como-Pickton; Overton at Boles
Aquilla (0-3) vs. Union Hill (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Billy Bass Stadium, Bettie
Keep an eye on
Aquilla: QB Connor McCurdy … RB Reese Phillips … FB Justin Morgan … RB Levi Ihlenfeldt
Union Hill: Ryan Brown (3 rushing TD; 6 tackles, interception last week vs. Avalon) ... Cristian Aguillon (13 carries, 124 yards; 8 tackles vs. Avalon) ... Clay Joyner (11 takcles, interception, 40-yard return vs. Avalon)
Did you know: Last week’s loss to Avalon snapped Union Hill’s 11-game regular season win streak.
Last week: Richland Springs 50, Aquilla 46; Avalon 60, Union Hill 38
Up next: Oglesby at Aquilla; Union Hill at Oakwood
Trinity School of Texas (2-1) vs. Leverett’s Chapel (3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Lion Stadium, Laird Hill
Keep an eye on
TST: RB Garrett Bussey … UTIL Marlin Reeves … DL Malik Page
LC: WR Jonah Shepard … RB Alexis Chavez … QB Dawson Blear … DL Darren Brown
Did you know: These two clubs have split their last four meetings. TST prevailed last year 46-14 and 21-12 in 2015. LC, however, nabbed back-to-back wins in 2016 (48-34) and 2017 (58-20).
Last week: Tyler HEAT 53, TST 26; Leverett’s Chapel 56, Fannindel 0
Up next: TST at East Texas Christian Academy; Trinidad at Leverett’s Chapel
Christian Heritage (3-0) vs. Garland Christian (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Swordsman Field, Garland
Keep an eye on
CH: QB Trey Stone (4 TDs in last week’s win) … DB Corvin Withrow (2 INTs last week) … LB Corvin Withrow (11 tackles last week)
GC: WR Michael McRae … WR Jeff Ortiz … DB Bryan Davis … FS Jose McRae
Did you know: Christian Heritage is 3-0 for the second time in its brief football history
Last week: Christian Heritage 76, Dallas Academy 50; Garland Christian 92, Wylie Prep 78
Up next: Tyler HEAT at Christian Heritage; Garland Christian at Coram Deo Academy