Henderson (3-1) vs. Rusk (0-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eagle Stadium, Rusk
Keep an eye on
Henderson: QB Caleb Medford (35 of 52, 441 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 36 carries, 309 yards, 5 TDs) … RB Kevin Fields (35 carries, 297 yards, 5 TDs) … LB Brady Odom (45 tackles, 3 TFL) … LB Allen Pollard (32 tackles)
Rusk: QB Jaylon Hall … WR Jaden Rushing … DL Garrett Blalock … DB JD Thompson
Did you know: Rusk, despite its 0-4 start, opened last season losing six straight to start. The Eagles, however, turned it on in district and the loop crown going away with a 4-0 mark.
Last week: Henderson 63, Center 7; Spring Hill 34, Rusk 6
Up Next: Henderson is open; Rusk at Pittsburg
Kilgore (3-1) vs. Pittsburg (1-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
Keep an eye on
Kilgore: RB Kenneth Lacy (49 carries, 381 yards, 6 TDs) … OG CJ Brown … RB Tray Epps (49 carries, 417 yards, 5 TDs) … QB Dalton McElyea (49 of 81, 554 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT) … DB Brian Brown (46 tackles) … LB Jayce McFarland (39 tackles)
Pittsburg: QB Kemarian McCain (15 of 29, 169 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 23 carries, 119 yards 1 TD) … RB Brayden Bolton (47 carries, 295 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Promous Morrison (14 receptions, 173 yards) … WR Jamarian Hill (6 receptions, 122 yards, 1 TD) … LB Ty Price (37 tackles, 5 TFL) … LB Christian Bates (51 tackles, 6 TFL)
Did you know: The 1-3 start by Pittsburg is the school’s worst since opening the 2014 season 0-4. The Pirates defeated Kilgore last year, 25-19.
Last week: Texas High 30, Kilgore 14; Van 7, Pittsburg 0
Up Next: Kilgore is open; Rusk at Pittsburg
Hughes Springs (4-0) vs. Mount Vernon (4-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Don Meredith Stadium, Mount Vernon
Keep an eye on
Hughes Springs: RB Isaiah Bolden (29 carries, 349 yards, 3 TD) … RB Trayvon Kennedy (62 carries, 614 yards, 12 TD ... QB Andrew Gaul (25 carries, 103 yards, 1 TD; 46 tackles) … OLB Collin Cook (24 tackles) ... Nacorey Lee (26 tackles
Mount Vernon: WR Boston Morris … WR Max Rutledge … RB Zander Reader … OLB Max Rutledge … CB Kedris Chandler … CB Jose Arzola
Did you know: Under the direction of former Baylor coach Art Briles, the Mount Vernon Tigers are averaging 49.5 points per game. Hughes Springs, led by longtime coach Chris Edwards, is off to its best start in several years and the Mustangs average 32.5 points offensively.
Last week: Hughes Springs 50, Tatum 13; Mount Vernon 47, Winnsboro 28
Up Next: Jefferson at Hughes Springs; Mount Vernon is open
New Boston (0-4) vs. Jefferson (4-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; W.F. Lockett Stadium, Jefferson
Keep an eye on
New Boston: ATH Kyle Atkinson … RB Treycyn Thomas … FB Kevon Thompson … LB Trent Graham … LB Brian Reed
Jefferson: RB Kylan Thomas (47 carries, 535 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Dee Black (53 carries, 756 yards, 6 TDs) WR Chris Shephard (14 receptions, 233 yards, 2 TDs) … DE Tyler Cherry (35 tackles, 5 TFL) … DB Malik Brasher (16 tackles) … OLB Kenneth Bell (33 tackles, 3 TFL)
Did you know: Jefferson, winner of its last three meetings against New Boston, has outscored the Lions 125-0 in the past two encounters.
Last week: Carlisle 24, New Boston 16; Jefferson 35, North Lamer 7
Up Next: Atlanta at New Boston; Jefferson at Hughes Springs
Winnsboro (3-1) vs. Gladewater (2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Jack V. Murphy Bear Stadium, Gladewater
Keep an eye on
Winnsboro: RB Landry Deaton … RB Kyd Cole … QB Keen Glover … DE Kilder Ortega … LB Logan Minick
Gladewater: RB Eligia Carter (52 carries, 273 yards, 6 TDs) … QB DJ Allen (23 of 55, 457 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INT) … RB Malachi Gordon (56 carries, 257 yards, 2 TDs) … ILB Zach Villareal … DT Zach Shipp
Did you know: Gladewater suffered its first shutout last week since a 3-0 loss to Wills Point on Sept. 2, 2011
Last week: Mount Vernon 47, Winnsboro 28; Pleasant Grove 45, Gladewater 0
Up Next: White Oak at Winnsboro; Gladewater at West Rusk
West Rusk (4-0) vs. Mineola (2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Meredith Memorial Stadium, Mineola
Keep an eye on
West Rusk: QB Jaylon Shelton, (25 of 38 passing, 412 yards, 5 TDs; 55 carries, 540 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Taylon Winings (13 receptions, 200 yards, 2 TDs) … DB Rod Woodson (43 tackles, 4 TFL) … DE Colton Mills (48 tackles, 5 TFL) … DB Jimmie Harper (40 tackles, 3 TFL)
Mineola: QB Thomas Hooton (20 of 39, 313 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT; 37 carries, 176 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Dawson Pendergrass (18 carries, 314 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Montrell Williams (25 carries, 213 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Cole Castleberry (6 receptions, 149 yards) … LB Kobe Kendrick (31 tackles, 6 TFL)
Did you know: West Rusk if off to a 4-0 start for the fifth straight season. The Raiders doubled up Mineola last year, 42-21.
Last week: West Rusk 62, Palestine Westwood 36; Mineola 36, Big Sandy 9
Up Next: Gladewater at West Rusk; Mineola is open
Tatum (1-3) vs. White Oak (0-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Roughneck Stadium, White Oak
Keep an eye on
Tatum: RB Decartiyay Allison (58 carries, 366 yards, 2 TDs) … QB Kendric Malone (41 of 79, 640 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INT) … WR KaVontae Starling (11 receptions, 179 yards) … S Quiston Sheffield (24 tackles, 2 INT) … LB Ty Hollins (39 tackles)
White Oak: QB Blake Barlow (33 of 92, 523 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INT) … WR Micah Gibson (16 receptions, 333 yards, 1 TD) … FS Colton Cobb (43 tackles) … ILB Michael Stevens (33 tackles)
Did you know: White Oak, which scored 23 points through the first three weeks, rang up 29 in last week’s narrow setback to Rains. Tatum trounced the Roughnecks in last year’s meeting, 56-28.
Last week: Hughes Springs 50, Tatum 13; Rains 32, White Oak 29
Up Next: Sabine at Tatum; White Oak at Winnsboro
Harmony (0-3) vs. Alba-Golden (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Alba-Golden Stadium, Alba
Keep an eye on
Harmony: RB Issac Edwards (73 carries, 618 yards, 8 TDs) … QB Gage Goddard (13 of 28, 168 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INT) … DB Kyle Henry … DB Clayton Hays
Alba-Golden: RB Boedy Baker … RB Jon Michael Chadwick … OT Jacob Dailey … DE Tim Mitchell … DE Ryan Jackson
Did you know: Harmony, winless thus far in 2019, won nine of 10 regular season games last year and notched a 35-7 win against Alba-Golden.
Last week: Both teams were idle
Up Next: Troup at Harmony; Alba-Golden at Winona
Elysian Fields (3-1) vs. Daingerfield (2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium, Daingerfield
Keep an eye on
EF: QB Ryan Wilkerson (39 of 57, 563 yards, 5 TDs; 62 carries, 804 yards, 9 TDs) … RB Christavian Smith (36 carries, 292 yards, 7 TDs; 14 receptions, 180 yards, 1 TD) … DE Ty Kirkland (56 tackles, 7 TFL) … DL Carson Holland (36 tackles, 7 TFL)
DF: WR Tyrese Grant … RB Jakobie Craver … QB … Braxton Jimmerson … DL Chad Reeves … LB Zavien Parker … LB Evan Peel
Did you know: EF’s Ryan Wilkerson has accounted for 1,367 yards and 14 TDs in offense. The ’Jackets outlasted Daingerfield last year, 41-38.
Last week: Elysian Fields 63, Ore City 34; DeKalb 35, Daingerfield 28
Up Next: Both schools are idle
New Diana (3-1) vs. Waskom (1-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Waskom
Keep an eye on
New Diana: RB Zane Freeman (67 carries, 421 yards, 7 TDs) … QB Gage Shields (28 of 67 passing, 534 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INT) … LB Carson Willeford (43 tackles, 3 TFL) … LB Will Leslie (32 tackles, 6 TFL)
Waskom: QB Josh Reeves (10 of 27, 112 yards, 1 INT; 58 carries, 282 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Tsean Hamilton (50 carries, 331 yards, 4 TDs) … DL Deitrich Byrd
Did you know: New Diana has already equaled 2018’s total wins with three. The Eagles have dropped their last four games against Waskom by an average score of 66-15. New Diana last topped the Wildcats in 2012 by the score of 30-20.
Last week: New Diana 49, Queen City 6; Paul Pewitt 60, Waskom 25
Up Next: Both schools are idle
Paul Pewitt (4-0) vs. Ore City (1-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Rebel Stadium, Ore City
Keep an eye on
PP: RB Delontray Hill (55 carries, 353 yards, 3 TDs) … RB La-Jathan Allen (49 carries, 499 yards, 7 TDs) … QB Cross Holder (40 carries, 371 yards, 5 TDs) … OLB Kel’Tray Hawkins
OC: WR Aaron Nigreville (20 receptions, 300 yards, 4 TDs) … QB Ty Freeman (56 of 102, 816 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INT) … RB Jose Lopez (48 carries, 389 yards, 3 TDs) … DL Angelo Baker … RB Ryan Shastid … LB Ernesto DeSantiago
Did you know: Paul Pewitt averages 41 points per game and is giving up 13, while Ore City surrenders 33 points per game and scores 25. Last year, the Brahmas eked out a 30-22 win over the Rebels.
Last week: Paul Pewitt 60, Waskom 25; Elysian Fields 63, Ore City 34
Up Next: Both schools are idle
Hawkins (0-4) vs. Como-Pickton (1-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Ron Heflin Field, Como
Keep an eye on
Hawkins: RB J.D. McGowan … QB Zach Conde … DB Paeyton Smith … LB Jeremy Torres
Como-Pickton: LB Bruno Estrada … RB Cameron Wilburn … RB Jackson Monk … CB Cameron Ray
Did you know: It’s been near a decade since Hawkins had a winning season and a dozen autumns past since the Hawks won a playoff game.
Last week: Linden-Kildare 22, Hawkins 20; Como-Pickton 26, Overton 0
Up Next: Hawkins is open; Trenton at Como-Pickton
James Bowie (1-3) vs. Carlisle (2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Arrowhead Stadium, Price
Keep an eye on
James Bowie: DL Evan Williams … RB Gabe Bradley … RB Duncan Hammonds … LB Carsen Jones
Carlisle: QB Carlos DeLeon (34 of 65, 339 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INT; 52 carries, 366 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Victor Comacho (10 receptions, 99 yards) … RB Jamion Turner (35 carries, 272 yards, 5 TDs; 11 receptions, 103 yards, 2 TDs) … LB Louie Garza … LB Alex Garza
Did you know: Carlisle has qualified for the playoffs in nine of the last 10 years
Last week: James Bowie 26, Boles 6; Carlisle 24, New Boston 16
Up Next: Both schools are idle
Harleton (3-1) vs. Linden-Kildare (1-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Jack Hetherington Stadium, Linden
Keep an eye on
Harleton: QB Grayson Handlin (15 of 29, 210 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INT) … RB Hunter Wallace (73 carries, 601 yards) … WR Kobe Ferguson (6 receptions, 82 yards, 1 TD) … DE Jaydn Salazar … DE Jojo Clark … LB Justin Davidson
L-K: QB Mason Johnson (14 of 35, 245 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT) … RB Nate Holloway (34 carries, 135 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Davion Tyson (15 receptions, 270 yards, 2 TDs) … RB La’Davian Johnson (32 carries, 332 yards, 4 TDs)
Did you know: L-K rolled to a 57-8 win over Harleton in 2018. The Wildcats last tamed the Tigers, 53-35, in 2016.
Last week: Harleton 42, Union Grove 0; Linden-Kildare 22, Hawkins 20
Up Next: Timpson at Harleton; Linden-Kildare at Garrison
Overton (0-4) vs. Quinlan Boles (0-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Kiper Stadium, Quinlan
Keep an eye on
Overton: QB Cole Marshall … RB Jackson Clark … WR Colin Lightner … DB Aaron Warwick … DL Landon Morgan
Boles: WR Joshua Henderson … RB Alec Hedges … DL Chris Williams … DL Jonathon Johnson
Did you know: Overton and Boles have given up 315 points through four games. The Mustangs surrender 40 points each outing and the Hornets 39. Overton, which has only scored 20 points, hasn’t crossed the goal line in nine straight quarters.
Last week: Como-Pickton 26, Overton 0; James Bowie 26, Boles 6
Up Next: Overton is open; Maud at Boles
Campbell (1-2) vs. Union Hill (3-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Billy Bass Stadium, Bettie
Keep an eye on
Union Hill: Ryan Brown (16 carries, 137, 5 TDs) … Clay Joyner (19 carries, 152 yards, 4 TDs) … Crisitan Aguillon (35 carries, 344 yards, 6 TDs) … Michael Colbert (30 carries, 415 yards, 6 TDs)
Did you know: This is the first meeting between the two schools since 2015. Union Hill was a 46-6 winner that season.
Last week: Ovilla 66, Campbell 34; Union Hill 38, Aquilla 30
Up Next: Westlake Academy at Campbell; Union Hill at Oakwood
Trinidad (2-1) vs. Leverett’s Chapel (3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lion Stadium, Laird Hill
Keep an eye on
Trinidad: RB Romal Womack … WR Hunter Robinson … DL Lance Davis
LC: WR Jonah Shepard … RB Alexis Chavez … QB Dawson Blear … DL Darren Brown
Did you know: Leverett’s Chapel played its first 54 years in 11-man football before dropping to 6-man after the 1986 season
Last week: Trinidad was open; LC 45, Trinity School of Texas 16
Up Next: LC at Christian Heritage; Trinidad at Avalon
Union Grove (3-1) vs. Mount Enterprise (4-0)
When/Where: 7p.m. Saturday; Wildcat Stadium, Mount Enterprise
Keep an eye on
UG: RB Kellen Williams (22 carries, 276 yards, 2 TDs) … QB Chase Mead (12 of 21, 306 yards, 3 TDs 2 INT; 28 carries, 117 yards, 1 TD) … RB Matthew Bower (59 carries, 421 yards, 5 TDs) … LB Brendon Pullen (26 tackles, 2 TFL) … DT Austin Procell (19 tackles, 5 TFL)
ME: RB Kendre Miller (14 carries, 412 yards, 7 TDs) … QB Derrick Jackson (5 carries, 101 yards, 1 TD) … LB Zach Johnson (42 tackles)
Did you know: Mount Enterprise cancelled its entire season in 1984 and didn’t field a football program from 1989 through 1991
Last week: Harleton 42, Union Grove 0; Mount Enterprise 39, Burkeville 30
Up Next: Both schools are idle
Tyler HEAT (2-2) vs. Christian Heritage (3-1)
When/Where: 2 p.m. today; Sentinel Field, Longview
Keep an eye on
CHHS: QB Trey Stone … DB Corvin Withrow … LB Corvin Withrow
HEAT: Jeff Tillmon … Tyler Smith … Josiah Beggs … Eli Gage … Alec Baliff
Did you know: Christian Heritage shut out the Tyler Heat last year, 46-0
Last week: Garland Christian 79, CHHS 33; Apple Springs 32, HEAT 12
Up Next: CHHS at Leverett’s Chapel; HEAT at Fruitvale
Trinity School of Texas (2-2) vs. Tyler Etca (0-3)
When/Where: 2:30 p.m. Saturday; Panther Field at Tyler’s ETCA
Keep an eye on
TST: RB Garrett Bussey … UTIL Marlin Reeves … DL Malik Page
ETCA: QB Win Fox … RB Greyson Green … WR Gage Wells
Did you know: TST cruised to a 70-6 win over ESCA last year. Saturday is ETCA’s homecoming.
Last week: Leverett’s Chapel 45, TST 16; ETCA was open
Up Next: Tyler Street at TST; ETCA at Faustina