Gilmer (3-2)vs. Bullard (1-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Panther Stadium, Bullard
Keep an eye on
Gilmer: RB Darrell Bush (58 carries, 309 yards, 4 TDs) … QB Mason Hurt, (70 of 134 passing, 877 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INT) … WR Dylan Fluellen, (18 receptions, 304 yards, 3 TDs) … MLB Jett Jones, (41 tackles) … OLB Grant Couture, (54 tackles)
Bullard: QB Tristen Shewmake … RB Nick LaRocca … WR Connor Carson … OLB Jake Shaffer … ILB Lane Barter
Did you know: Gilmer’s first five opponents have a combined record of 17-5 … Bullard’s Shewmake rushed for 160 yards and threw for 85, accounting for 3 TDs last week
Last week: Gilmer 16, Newton 0; Athens 42, Bullard 35
Up Next: Spring Hill at Gilmer; Bullard at Wills Point
Rusk (0-5) vs. Pittsburg (2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
Keep an eye on
Rusk: QB Jaylon Hall … WR Jaden Rushing … DL Garrett Blalock … DB JD Thompson
Pittsburg: QB Kemarian McCain (25 of 65, 308 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INT; 41 carries, 190 yards 1 TD) … RB Brayden Bolton (61 carries, 358 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Promous Morrison (15 receptions, 183 yards) … WR Jamarian Hill (7 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD) … LB Ty Price (37 tackles, 5 TFL) … LB Christian Bates (63 tackles, 7 TFL)
Did you know: Pittsburg was a 53-24 winner over Rusk last year
Last week: Henderson 38, Rusk 32; Pittsburg 13, Kilgore 12
Up Next: Rusk is open; Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg
Jefferson (5-0, 1-0) vs. Hughes Springs (4-1, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Mustang Stadium, Hughes Springs
Keep an eye on
Jefferson: QB Kylan Thomas (17 of 28 passing, 277 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 55 carries, 645 yards, 9 TDs) … RB Dee Black (68 carries, 1,003 yards, 7 TDs) … WR Chris Shephard (14 receptions, 233 yards, 2 TDs) … DE Tyler Cherry (61 tackles, 6 TFL) … DB Kahlil Brasher (48 tackles, 3 TFL)
Hughes Springs: RB Trayvon Kennedy (86 carries, 784 yards, 12 TDs) … RB Isaiah Bolden (29 carries, 349 yards, 3 TDs) … QB Andrew Gaul (11 of 26 passing, 180 yards, 1 INT; 41 carries, 203 yards, 3 TDs) … LB Jace Ratley (52 tackles) … LB Tyson Daigle (47 tackles)
Did you know: Jefferson, as a team, is averaging 12.6 yards per rush. Black’s gaudy 14.8 per tote eclipses that.
Last week: Jefferson 42, New Boston 24; Mount Vernon 35, Hughes Springs 21
Up Next: Mount Vernon at Jefferson; Hughes Springs at Atlanta
Gladewater (3-2, 1-0) vs. West Rusk (5-0, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, New London
Keep an eye on
GW: RB Eligia Carter (42 carries, 246 yards, 6 TDs) … QB DJ Allen (15 of 39 passing, 330 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INT; 31 carries, 198 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Malachi Gordon (58 carries, 249 yards, 3 TDs) … ILB Zach Villareal … DT Zach Shipp
WR: QB Jaylon Shelton, (36 of 59 passing, 599 yards, 7 TDs; 70 carries, 595 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Taylon Winings (16 receptions, 262 yards, 3 TDs) … DB Rod Woodson (55 tackles, 7 TFL) … DE Colton Mills (58 tackles, 5 TFL) … DB Jimmie Harper (50 tackles, 3 TFL)
Did you know: West Rusk eked out a 27-26 win over Gladewater in last year’s meeting
Last week: Gladewater 16, Winnsboro 12; West Rusk 26, Mineola 21
Up Next: Mineola at Gladewater; West Rusk at White Oak
Sabine (4-0) vs. Tatum (2-3, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eagle Stadium, Tatum
Keep an eye on
Sabine: QB Landon McKinney (36 of 62 passing, 758 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INT; 45 carries, 290 yards, 7 TDs) … TB BJ Stidham (56 carries, 531 yards, 5 TDs) … WR AJ Gresham (12 receptions, 235 yards, 3 TDs) … LB Brannigan Willige (32 tackles)
Tatum: RB Decartiyay Allison (80 carris, 597 yards, 4 TDs) … QB Kendric Malone (45 of 88 passing, 716 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INT) … WR KaVontae Starling (12 receptions, 216 yards) … S Quiston Sheffield (19 tackles) … LB Ty Hollins (40 tackles)
Did you know: Sabine is looking for its first 5-0 start in over a quarter century
Last week: Sabine was open; Tatum 41, Sabine 7
Up Next: Winnsboro at Sabine; Tatum is open
White Oak (0-5, 0-1) vs. Winnsboro (3-2, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Red Raider Stadium, Winnsboro
Keep an eye on
WO: QB Blake Barlow (39 of 116 passing, 606 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INT; 73 carries, 183 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Micah Gibson (17 receptions, 366 yards, 4 TDs) … FS Colton Cobb (43 tackles, 3 TFL) … ILB Michael Stevens (43 tackles, 6 TFL)
WINN: RB Landry Deaton … RB Kyd Cole … QB Keen Glover … DE Kilder Ortega … LB Logan Minick
Did you know: White Oak leads the head-to-head series with Winnsboro 14-7. The Red Raiders, however, have won six of the last seven contests.
Last week: Tatum 41, White Oak 7; Gladewater 16, Winnsboro 12
Up Next: West Rusk at White Oak; Tatum at Winnsboro
Troup (1-3, 0-1) vs. Harmony (1-3, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Eagle Stadium, Harmony
Keep an eye on
Troup: QB Jordan Elliott (43 of 81 passing, 645 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INT; 63 carries, 438 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Desmon Deason (17 receptions, 243 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Jaden Lewis (15 receptions, 275 yards, 3 TDs)
Harmony: RB Issac Edwards (81 carries, 640 yards, 8 TDs) … QB Gage Goddard (22 of 43, 428 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INT) … DB Kyle Henry (44 tackles) … DB Clayton Hays (39 tackles)
Did you know: With its win last week, Harmony snapped a 4-game losing streak.
Last week: Grand Saline 29, Troup 26; Harmony 56, Alba-Golden 26
Up Next: Troup at Quitman; Winona at Harmony
Big Sandy (1-3) vs. Rivercrest (5-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; The Swamp at Rebel Stadium, Bogota
Keep an eye on
BS: RB Kedron Brown (44 carries, 256 yards, 2 TDs) … QB Caden Minter (31 of 54, 409 yards, 8 TDs; 34 carries, 195 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Carter Oswalt (11 receptions, 191 yards, 4 TDs) … DB Elijah Beard … LB James Briscoe
RC: ATH Devon Womack … RB Shamar Whatley … LB Brayden English … WR Will Grider … DE Atlee Roberts
Did you know: Big Sandy dropped a 42-36 decision to Rivercrest last fall
Last week: Big Sandy was open; Rivercrest 46, Maud 0
Up Next: Alto at Big Sandy; Rivercrest is open
Timpson (2-3, 0-1) vs. Harleton (3-2, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Harleton
Keep an eye on
Timpson: LB Jarrett Page … DB Tre Davis … OL Zach Mallory … LB Braden Courtney … WR Trey Keggler … WR Kobe Grogan
Harleton: Grayson Handlin (19 of 40, 255 yards, 4 TD, 5 interceptions) ... Hunter Wallace (100 carries, 789 yards, 8 TD) ... Cole Ring (42 carries, 358 yards, 5 TD) ... Kobe Ferguson (7 catches, 83 yards, 1 TD)
Did you know: Timpson tossed a 28-0 shutout of Harleton last season
Last week: Linden-Kildare 29, Harleton 21; Tenaha 39, Timpson 6
Up Next: Harleton at Beckville; Garrison at Timpson
Linden-Kildare (2-3, 1-0) vs. Garrison (1-3, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bulldog Stadium, Garrison
Keep an eye on
L-K: QB Mason Johnson (21 of 52, 321 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT) … RB Nate Holloway (40 carries, 157 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Davion Tyson (16 receptions, 321 yards, 3 TDs) … RB La’Davian Johnson (49 carries, 476 yards, 5 TDs)
Garrison: RB Sebastion Porter ... RB Ja’Kedric Watts ... OL Garner Hancock ... LB Chace Rodriguez ... DL De’Travious Taylor ... DL Canyon Holmes
Did you know: Garrison is allowing an average of 34.8 points per game while Linden-Kildare is averaging 23.8 points per game
Last week: Linden-Kildare 29, Harleton 21; Joaquin 45, Garrison 23
Up Next: Joaquin at Linden-Kildare; Beckville at Garrison
Beckville (1-3) vs. Tenaha (4-1, 1-0)
When/Where: 6 p.m. Saturday; Tiger Stadium, Tenaha
Keep an eye on
Beckville: QB Ryan Harris (27 of 60, 476 yards, 5 TDs; 66 carries, 352 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Milo Morrison (56 carries, 355 yards, 5 TDs) … DB Kaylin Turner … LB Colter Klingler
Tenaha: QB Hayden Jenkins (51 of 92 passing, 662 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INT) … WR Erik Smith (9 receptions, 144 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Michael Hogg (21 receptions, 188 yards, 4 TDs) … DL Pete Giles (15 tackles) … LB Davon Tamplin (36 tackles) … DE Dylan Calloway (40 tackles)
Did you know: Tenaha has won nine of 10 district titles and been to the playoffs 13 years in succession
Last week: Beckville was open; Tenaha 39, Timpson 6
Up Next: Harleton at Beckville; Tenaha is open
Union Hill (3-1) vs. Oakwood (3-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Panther Field, Oakwood
Keep an eye on
UH: Ryan Brown … Clay Joyner (14 tackles, 1 TFL) … Crisitan Aguillon (5 of 7 PATs) … Michael Colbert (5 carries, 123 yards. 2 TDs)
OW: WR Kaleb Hayslip … QB Cooper Edgemon … WR Bennett Reed
Did you know: Union Hill rolled to an 84-36 rout of Oakwood last season
Last week: Union Hill was open; Calvert 47, Oakwood 14
Up Next: Leverett’s Chapel at Union Hill; Oakwood at Coolidge
Leverett’s Chapel (4-0) vs. Christian Heritage (3-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Sentinel Field, Longview
Keep an eye on
LC: WR Jonah Shepard … RB Alexis Chavez … QB Dawson Blear … DL Darren Brown
CH: QB Trey Stone … DB Corvin Withrow … LB Corvin Withrow
Did you know: LC is off to its best start at 4-0 since the Lions opened 2016 with a 5-0 run
Last week: Leverett’s Chapel 42, Trinidad 40; Tyler HEAT 65, Christian Heritage 20
Up Next: Leverett’s Chapel is open; Christian Heritage at Harvest Christian
Tyler Street (1-1-1) vs. Trinity School of Texas (3-2, 1-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight; Titan Field, Longview
Keep an eye on
TS: Braden Banks … Chris Almaraz … Kevin Brown
TST: RB Garrett Bussey … UTIL Marlin Reeves (20 carries, 225 yards, 5 TDs last week) … DL Kyle Hoang (6 tackles and a Pick 6 last week)
Did you know: Tyler Street Christian Academy is located in Dallas
Last week: Tyler Street 46, Faustina 46; TST 71, East Texas Christian 22
Up Next: Tyler Street at Notre Dame Catholic; TST at Weatherford Christian
George Whitley